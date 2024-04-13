Weight Watchers Crock Pot Recipes for those busy nights! (2024)

Making one of these Weight Watchers Slow Cooker recipes while I was trying to lose weight was often the only way I was going to get a healthy meal on the dinner table for my entire family and stay within my Points.

Can I get an Amen? Seriously, especially when the kids were little, I just couldn't deal with one more thing!

If you're feeling that way today, just make this Thai Chicken Curry slow cooker meal and I promise you'll feel better after your family devours it! It's one of my favorite easy slow cooker recipes.

Every busy person who wants to lose weight or simply provide easy and delicious meals for their family should know about Fix-It and Forget-It Weight Watchers Crock Pot Recipes.

Making Weight Watchers Slow Cooker recipes has saved me so much timeand is truly a blessing to a busy mom who's trying to eat healthier.

I'veused Weight Watchers several times over the years to lose a few pounds, and know friends who have lost much more than that by sticking with the program.

Regardless of whether you are attending meetings, doing the program online, or just doing it on your own, using these great recipes for that slow cooker will make your life easier!

Why I Love My Slow Cooker

Don't you love those fix-it and forget-it cookbooks? I remember the first time I saw one. I thought I'd stuck gold for figuring out how to feed my family healthy meals on the fly.

I look back at when my kids were younger - how hard it was to pick them up from school and runthem to their activities. We would often walk in the door exhausted.

On occasion, we would eat out for dinner. I tried not to do fast food, but some nights pizza was all I could manage! (Pizza isn't always a bad thing! Check these 20 Weight Watchers Pizza recipes!)

When I started making easy recipes using my slow cooker, everything changed. Coming through the door to the smell of a delicious dinner made everything okay.

Even when using boneless skinless chicken breasts for these Weight Watchers slow cooker recipes, they will come out moist. I usually like to use chicken thighs as they don't dry out like breasts often do, but not with the slow cooker!

Ground turkey is another low points protein that works well in the slow cooker.

If you are a veggie lover like I am, you can add lots of vegetables to fill you up and add fiber to your diet.

Do keep in mind that not all veggies are created equal, in Smart Points, that is! All these veggies below are zero points!

Best Zero Points Veggies in the Slow Cooker

Yay for zero Point Food! Veggies are your friend when it comes to weight loss and our favorite recipes are full of them.

Soft vegetables never bode well in Crockpot meals. Instead of zucchini or yellow squash, opt for butternut squash, green beans, or sweet potatoes.

Bell peppers can add a lot of flavor. It's a good idea to try different varieties to see what you like best.

The best way to add green vegetables like spinach or kale is to add it in just about 15 minutes before serving.

It doesn't take long for greens to wilt, and they will retain their flavor and nutrients better if you add them in at the end.

Carrots are always a great choice. Try out the tricolor variety. White potatoes are also perfect for Weight Watchers slow cooker meals. The smaller potatoes are so easy to toss in whole.

Tomatoes also add wonderful depth to soups and stews. Again, try different varieties like the Sugar Bomb cherry tomatoes.

If you're making something like roast beef in the slow cooker, serve it with mashed cauliflower made separately.

We like it more than potatoes now. And roasted cauliflower is amazing, too!

There's not a veggie that's off limits as they are all zero Weight Watchers points and they really are a healthy choice when it comes to nutrition.

Most of these dishes would be good topped with fresh sliced green onions, too. Add chopped chili pepper for heat!

Keep in mind that if you decide to serve rice, it's healthy and has zero Points on the Purple Plan, but it does have 4 SmartPoints on the Blue and Green Plan.

Choosing a Slow Cooker

Wondering which slow cooker is best? There are so many different varieties, and it really does depend on what you need.

For a large family, this Elite Platinum 8.5 quart slow cooker is 8.5 quarts and the price is great right now!

I love the handles on this Hamilton Beach 6 quart slow cooker if you need something just a little smaller. I have this one and it's great for taking to parties to keep my stuffed mushrooms warm.

Weight Watchers Crock-Pot Recipes

This list will help you create delicious Crockpot recipes and save time in the kitchen.

The Fix-It and Forget-It cookbook series focuses on meals that only require you to put ingredients together and let them sit in the slow cooker.

This Weight Watchers friendly recipe for chili is one of my favorites on the list, and the best part is it's even better the next day!

Scroll down to the recipe card and pick which Weight Watchers Slow Cooker recipe you're going to try first. Let me know which delicious meal is your favorite! WW Points are listed for each slow cooker meal.

1 Thai Chicken Curry Crock Pot This delicious Thai Chicken Curry dish is super easy to make! My family raved about it and has alrady asked me to make it again, with seafood the next time. I can't wait to experiment with these flavors! Thai Chicken Curry for the Crock Pot

2 Weight Watchers Chili Recipe This Chili recipeis a perfect addition to your fix it and forget it Weight Watchers recipe collection! The black beans add fiber and great flavor! Top it with a tablespoon of fat free sour cream for an additional 1 Point. Weight Watchers Chili Recipe

3 Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork Forget storebought options! Our drool-worthy, fork-tender BBQ Pulled Pork recipe is simple to make and guilt-free! This one is great for a delicious meal on busy weeknights. Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork

4 Easy 2-Ingredient Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken Easy 2-Ingredient Salsa Chicken makes delicious juicy shredded chicken for use in tacos, over rice, etc. - 0-2 WW Freestyle SmartPoints! One of our favorite slow-cooker meals. Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken See Also Plant Paradox Meal Plans and Recipes – Complete Collection | Interactive Guide

5 WW chicken sausage stew WW chicken sausage stew is a hearty soup recipe that is great for meal prep. This delicious healthy chicken sausage stew is quick and easy! WW Chicken Sausage Stew

6 Slow Cooker Kickin’ Chicken Pasta - Emily Bites This easy Slow Cooker Kickin’ Chicken Pasta is super flavorful with a spicy kick. The tomato sauce, chicken broth, and low fat cream cheese make a wonderful sauce! Just 359 calories or 8 Green, 7 Blue or 3 Purple WW SmartPoints! Slow Cooker Kickin’ Chicken Pasta

7 Crock Pot Balsamic Pork Roast This Crock Pot Balsamic Pork Roast is so easy and literally falls apart once cooked. Here the pork loin is cooked with balsamic vinegar and honey Crock Pot Balsamic Pork Roast

8 Slow Cooker Beef Barbacoa Tender, spicy Beef Barbacoa is so easy to make in a slow cooker. Flavorful meat with smoky, earthy spices is perfect for tacos, burrito bowls and more. Check out this recipe

9 Crockpot Beer Chicken Recipe Check out this crockpot beer chicken recipe! The perfect, easy low-calorie slow cooker recipe that makes preparing dinner a snap. Crockpot Beer Chicken Recipe

10 Crockpot Honey Garlic Chicken Crockpot Honey Garlic Chicken is an easy slow cooker dinner, featuring a sticky-sweet sauce and juicy, perfectly cooked chicken thighs. Everyone will be fighting for the last piece! Crockpot Honey Garlic Chicken

11 Crockpot Tomato Soup This Dump and Start Crockpot Tomato Soup is so flavorful and madewith simple, pantry ingredients. Great for busy weekdays and meal prep. Crockpot Tomato Soup

12 Healthy Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken This healthy, easy Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken is a WW friendly, quick dump and go recipe with chicken breast and pantry ingredients. Healthy Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken

