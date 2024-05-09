Weight Watchers Friendly Taco Casserole Recipe - 1 Smart Point FREESTYLE (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Weight Watchers Taco Casserole Recipe

This Weight Watchers Taco Casserole Recipe is a variation of my favorite Weight Watchers friendly Taco Casserole (made with chicken).

I like making casseroles all the time, but especially for family dinners, holidays and even events like the Super Bowl. They are just easy and always taste great and this one, at just one WW point, is a GREAT one.

If you love taco dishes, try my Weight Watchers Friendly Taco Dip and Zero Point Chicken Taco Soup, too!

With Weight Watchers, you can eat anything in moderation. I'm constantly swapping ingredients to make things more flavorful with less points. For example, I swap out plain, non fat Greek yogurt for sour cream or ground beef for ground turkey, things like that.

I like to keep things interesting! And, as I find new WW friendly ingredients in the stores, or hear about something in my WW group, I like to add them into my existing recipes to grind down the points – whenever possible. If you are on Weight Watcher's, you already know what I mean. :)

To Use Canned Or Fresh, That Is The Question

When cooking with processed ingredients like taco sauce, pasta sauce, etc, you can easily sub those out for fresh seasonings and vegetables to reduce the point count. If you're not following Weight Watchers, feel free to add in some tortillas (this casserole would be amazing wrapped up in a tortilla… omg) or even put some chips on top!

Make sure you try my Homemade SALT-FREE taco seasoning with this recipe! It has every bit as much flavor and it is heart healthy!

Weight Watchers Points Info

6 Servings (about 1 cup): 1 Smart Point Freestyle

Weight Watcher Taco Casserole – 1 Point

Ingredients for Weight Watchers Taco Casserole

1 lb ground chicken breast or turkey

1/2 diced white onion

1 can whole kernel corn

1 can black beans

1 tbsp taco seasoning

2 tbsp taco sauce

1/4 cup fat free sour cream

1/2 cup fat free shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

1/3 cup green onions

How to Make Weight Watchers Taco Casserole

Saute meat, beans, onions, taco seasoning, sauce, and corn on medium-high heat until meat is browned (or soy crumbles are thoroughly cooked). Spoon half your meat mixture into your casserole dish in an even layer, top with a thin layer of sour cream, then sprinkle with some cheese. Repeat. Cover with cheese. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes, then serve topped with diced tomatoes and green onions.

Tips for Making Weight Watchers Taco Casserole

If you missed the SALT-FREE taco seasoning, you can grab that recipe here .

taco seasoning, . Want to serve your taco casserole with chips ? Mini Tostitos are only 4 points for 24 chips!

? Mini Tostitos are only 4 points for 24 chips! Here's a delicious creamy guacamole that would go perfectly if you are an avocado lover!

that would go perfectly if you are an avocado lover! This recipe is low in points because it is made with multiple ZERO point foods, here's the full list .

point foods, . I absolutely love these Ole Wellness Wraps, they are HUGE and are only 1 point!

Weight Watchers Taco Casserole Most delicious taco casserole! 4.50 from 4 votes

1/2 diced white onion

1 can whole kernel corn

1 can black beans

1 tbsp taco seasoning

2 tbsp taco sauce

1/4 cup fat free sour cream

1/2 cup fat free shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

1/3 cup green onions Instructions Saute meat, beans, onions, taco seasoning, sauce, and corn on medium-high heat until meat is browned (or soy crumbles are thoroughly cooked).

Spoon half your meat mixture into your casserole dish in an even layer, top with a thin layer of sour cream, then sprinkle with some cheese.

Repeat. Cover with cheese.

Nutritional Serving: 1cup | Calories: 133.46kcal | Carbohydrates: 7.01g | Protein: 23.07g | Fat: 1.71g | Saturated Fat: 0.48g | Cholesterol: 44.61mg | Sodium: 427.95mg | Potassium: 394.93mg | Fiber: 0.77g | Sugar: 3.46g | Vitamin A: 659.5IU | Vitamin C: 5.31mg | Calcium: 158.68mg | Iron: 0.79mg Nutritional information is provided as a reference, using an online calculator. We recommend verifying the information independently.

