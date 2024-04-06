Weight Watchers Meals with Points: 50 Delicious Recipes to Get Started (2024)

If you’re just getting started with Weight Watchers, you might be wondering if you can actually lose weight while still enjoying delicious meals. The short answer? Absolutely. Just because you’re watching your weight doesn’t mean you’re stuck with unsatisfying meals that are less than appetizing. Thanks to the Weight Watchers website and of course our good friend, Pinterest, it’s easy to find delicious Weight Watchers meals with points that suit your taste buds and keep you on track to lose weight!

The Weight Watchers point system (SmartPoints) is based on calories, sugar, saturated fat and protein found in the food you eat. While sugar and saturated fats increase the points, protein lowers the number of SmartPoints. The goal is to help you eat better and make healthier choices, by eating less sugar and bad-for-you foods and increasing your intake of whole foods, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

When you eat better, you feel better, it’s simple as that! And when you still get to eat the food you love, mixed with healthier, more nutritious alternatives, it’s the best of all worlds! You’re filling your body with fuel while also losing weight, and it doesn’t get much better than that!

When I was in high school, I had a friend that was on Weight Watchers. She received meals to eat each day and I have to admit, I was not jealous of her lunches. But with the Weight Watchers points system, you can create meals with health and weight loss in mind, without giving up taste. With meals ranging from cinnamon applesauce pancakes to chicken taco salad to pumpkin cheesecake wontons, you can have your cake and eat it too! These homemade meals are easy to make, and they’ll have you loving your Weight Watchers meal plan.

Also make sure to measure out portion sizes. Portions of food have become increasingly larger in the North American culture, both at restaurants and in our own homes. Creating smaller portion sizes ensures we aren’t overeating, which leads to unnecessary weight gain. If you’re used to large portions, it may be tough at first, but once you train you body and mind to expect smaller portions, you’ll be satisfied with a reasonable plateful. This Weight Watchers kitchen scale are a great investment if you struggle with overeating.

All the points below are Weight Watchers SmartPoints, not to confuse them with Weight Watchers Points Plus, which is the old point system. And keep in mind the points are per serving. You’ll quickly notice that with living the Weight Watchers lifestyle, you won’t have to give much up at all!

Weight Watchers Breakfast Recipes

1 Whole Wheat Apple Cinnamon Pancakes (5 points) (KitchMe)

2) Slow Cooker Chocolate and Pistachio Oatmeal (8 points) (Skinny Ms.)

3) Sausage, Egg, Cheese and Hash Brown Cups (4 points) (Emily Bites)

4) Pumpkin Cinnamon Chip Oatmeal Bars (3 points) (I Should Be Mopping the Floor)

5) Apple Oatmeal Muffins (7 points) (KitchMe)

6) Blueberry Chia Seed Pudding (7 points) (Skinny Ms.)

7) Cinnamon Applesauce Pancakes (3 points) (78 Recipes)

8) French Toast (4 points) (KitchMe)

9) Strawberry, Almond Butter, and Oatmeal Breakfast Parfait (14 points) (Skinny Ms.)

10) Greek Yogurt Pancakes (2 points) (Recipe Girl)

Weight Watchers Lunch Recipes

1)Thai Basil Chicken (3 points) (Points Recipes)

2) Avocado & Chicken Wrap (7 points) (Skinny Ms.)

3) Sausage, Pepper and Spinach Soup (7 points) (Slender Kitchen)

4) Tuna Pasta Salad (5 points) (KitchMe)

5) Loaded Cauliflower Bake (2 points) (Points Recipes)

6) Lemon Chicken Breasts with Salad and Asparagus (11 points) (Skinny Ms.)

7) Chicken Taco Salad (7 points) (KitchMe)

8) Kale Caesar Quinoa Bowl (9 points) (Slender Kitchen)

9) White Chicken Chili (5 points) (Housewives of Frederick County)

10) Weight Watcher’s Deep Dish Pizza Casserole (6 points) (Food.com)

Weight Watchers Dinner Recipes

1)Grilled Chicken with Puttanesca Sauce (3 points) (Weight Watchers)

2) Turkey Sausage and Bell Peppers (3 points) (KitchMe)

3) Cheddar Ranch Chicken Tenders (6 points) (Emily Bites)

4) Butterflied Lemon Roast Chicken (10 points) (Skinny Ms.)

5) Angel Hair Pasta Bake (4 points) (Points Recipes)

6) Raspberry Balsamic Chicken (5 points) (KitchMe)

7) Grilled Honey Sriracha Chicken (5 points) (Slender Kitchen)

8) Zucchini Lasagna (9 points) (Skinntytaste)

9) Crock Pot Lasagna (11 points) (KitchMe)

10) Healthier Copycat Panda Express Chow Mein (4 points) (Slender Kitchen)

See Also Pioneer Woman Swiss Steak Recipe - Delish Sides

Weight Watchers Appetizer Recipes

1)Grilled Chicken Skewers with Peanut Sauce (9 points) (Skinny Ms.)

2) Sweet and Sour Turkey Meatballs (4 points) (KitchMe)

3) Weight Watchers Garlic Shrimp (2 points) (It All Started with Paint)

4) Greek Chicken Meatballs and Yogurt Dill Sauce (12 points) (Skinny Ms.)

5) Skinny Baked Mozzarella Sticks (5 points) (Skinnytaste)

6) English Muffin Pizzas (6 points) (Penny Pincher Jenny)

7) Feta Stuffed Mushrooms (3 points) (All Mommy Wants)

8) Easy Roasted Lemon-Garlic Shrimp (3 points) (Skinnytaste)

9) Weight Watchers Baked Veggie Egg Rolls (3 points) (You Brew My Tea)

10) Weight Watchers Salsa Roll Ups (2 points) (Chef in Training)

Weight Watchers Desserts

1)Berry Almond Clafoutis (4 points) (Weight Watchers)

2) Easy Healthy 4-Ingredient No Bake “Brownies” (5 points) (Simple Nourished Living)

3) Peanut Butter Balls (2 points) (Skinny Points)

4) Lighter Mini Cheesecakes with Oreo Crust (5 points) (Points Recipes)

5) Malted Milk Mudslide Shooters (3 points) (Weight Watchers)

6) Pumpkin Cheesecake Wontons (1 point) (Slender Kitchen)

7) Skinny Baked S’mores (3 points) (Simple Nourished Living)

8) Baked Pears with Honey and Walnuts (2 points) (Skinnytaste)

9) Chocolate Chip Cannoli Cups (3 points) (Emily Bites)

10) Healthy Chocolate Almond Coconut Truffles (2 points) (Simple Nourished Living)

If you’re new to Weight Watchers or thinking about getting started, I hope these Weight Watchers meals with points have impressed you! They’re healthy, delicious and will help get your weight back on track!

