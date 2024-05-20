Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. I may receive compensation if you make a purchase after clicking on my links. You can read my full Disclosure and Privacy here.

Your holiday will be a success with these Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes and the whole family will love them too! Thanksgiving doesn't have to be a challenge if you plan ahead and cook some points-friendly recipes!

Table of Contents HOW TO MAKE THANKSGIVING A SUCCESS ON WW

PLAN A WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING MENU

WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING RECIPES

WW THANKSGIVING APPETIZERS

WW THANKSGIVING SIDE DISH RECIPES

WW THANKSGIVING MAIN DISH RECIPES

WW THANKSGIVING DESSERT RECIPES

WHAT WILL BE ON YOUR WW THANKSGIVING MENU?

HOW TO MAKE THANKSGIVING A SUCCESS ON WW

Anyone who is trying to lose weight starts to get nervous early in November because the 2 biggest “eating” months have arrived!

November and December are full of food temptations.

The biggest way to make Thanksgiving a success on WW is to plan ahead with Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes.

Did you hear me? You have to PLAN ahead! 🙂

I know it is a busy time of year, but a little planning can make the difference between staying on plan and veering off the road completely.

PLAN A WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING MENU

We know that Weight Watchers allows us to eat anything.

There are so many amazing recipes out there that will help you create healthier alternatives to some of your favorite high calorie holiday dishes.

Planning a Weight Watchers Thanksgiving menu full of healthier recipes is key to a successful holiday.

Once you know what types of food you are going to be making you can start working on the menu.

Will you be cooking the WHOLE meal or just a few dishes?

Plan out as many healthy dishes as you can and stick to lower point foods to fill up the gaps!

Remember that low-fat white turkey meat is a WIN-WIN for WW!

WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING RECIPES

I have found some DELICIOUS Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes that will help you create a complete holiday meal!

Pick and choose recipes from each course so you have points friendly choices at every turn!

WW THANKSGIVING APPETIZERS

Appetizers can really HURT our points because they tend to be high calorie…addicting foods.

Luckily there are LOTS of very yummy and much healthier appetizer options out there if we look.

I have found some amazing appetizers that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving meal and won't break your points bank!

WW Thanksgiving Appetizers Here are some WW Thanksgiving Appetizers that are guilt-free! Stuffed Tomatoes These cheesy stuffed tomatoes are so delicious no one will realize they are low-point! Photo Credit:theholymess.com Vegetable Dip Recipe Keep things simple with some homemade ranch dip and veggies! Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com Bacon and Egg Cucumber Bites These colorful little treats are very guilt-free and look lovely on a platter. Spicy BLT Cherry Tomatoes It is hard to stop eating these BLT cherry tomatoes! Photo Credit:www.youbrewmytea.com Creamy Pasta Salad with Ham & Peas Everyone loves pasta salad! Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips It is hard to stop eating these addictive sweet potato chips...but they are not too bad when you make them in the air fryer! Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com 3-Ingredient Crock Pot Corn Dip Making an appetizer in the crockpot is the easiest way to go! Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com Stuffed Celery These can be made up ahead of time for convenience. Photo Credit:amamablessed.com Artichoke Dip Artichoke dip will be a crowd favorite. WW Chex Mix It is nice to have some bowls of chex mix sitting around for guests...a healthier version of course! Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com Crackers with Salami and Cream Cheese Easy to make up and put on trays!

WW THANKSGIVING SIDE DISH RECIPES

Side dishes are my downfall. There are so many delicious, creamy and high calorie sides for Thanksgiving.

Let's try to stick to side dishes this year that are more vegetable based and lighter. It is possible with the WW Thanksgiving side dish recipes I have found!

WW THANKSGIVING MAIN DISH RECIPES

The American tradition seems to be roasted turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. There are actually lots of things you can serve!

Check out these main dish ideas to find the best Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes for your meal.

WW THANKSGIVING DESSERT RECIPES

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without dessert. There are tons of good Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes out there to make dessert delicious and point-friendly.

Check out these great recipes for dessert time.

WHAT WILL BE ON YOUR WW THANKSGIVING MENU?

I have shown you so many great Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes. It is time to start planning that menu and getting ready for a fun and points-friendly holiday.

What will be on your menu? You will be surprised how much your family loves these new recipes!

If you make this recipe and love it…please leave me a 5 Star Rating and PIN it for later! I would really appreciate it!

