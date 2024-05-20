Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (2024)

HOW TO MAKE THANKSGIVING A SUCCESS ON WW PLAN A WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING MENU WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING RECIPES WW THANKSGIVING APPETIZERS WW Thanksgiving Appetizers Stuffed Tomatoes Vegetable Dip Recipe Bacon and Egg Cucumber Bites Spicy BLT Cherry Tomatoes Creamy Pasta Salad with Ham & Peas Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips 3-Ingredient Crock Pot Corn Dip Stuffed Celery Artichoke Dip WW Chex Mix Crackers with Salami and Cream Cheese WW THANKSGIVING SIDE DISH RECIPES WW Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes Weight Watchers Cheesy Cauliflower Rice Maple Mustard Brussels Sprouts Salad Easy Mixed Bean Salad Turkey, Cranberry & Goat Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potatoes WW Turkey Stuffing Mashed Butternut Squash Roasted Brussels Sprouts Chopped Kale Salad Recipe with Pomegranate & Avocado Weight Watchers Mashed Sweet Potatoes Parmesan Garlic Roasted Carrot Spirals Skinny Scalloped Potato Gratin Chinese Garlic Green Beans Sugar-Free Cranberry Sauce WW Creamy Mashed Potatoes Creamy Corn with Bacon and Jalapenos WW THANKSGIVING MAIN DISH RECIPES WW Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes Slow Cooker Turkey Breast Recipe Stuffed Turkey Bundles with Gravy Instant Pot Turkey Breast with Gravy Skinny Honey Baked Ham Slow Cooker Orange Honey Mustard Spiral Ham Spice-Crusted Roast Pork Tenderloin – Weight Watchers and Paleo Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Maple Dijon Sauce Tuscan Turkey Recipe WW THANKSGIVING DESSERT RECIPES Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes Weight Watchers Pumpkin Pie Tarts Weight Watchers Friendly Zero Point Cheesecake Weight Watchers Apple Cobbler Weight Watchers Mini Pecan Pies Pumpkin Spice Cake Weight Watchers Pumpkin Bars Recipe Fruit Salad WW Apple Pie Weight Watchers Pumpkin Bread Weight Watchers Crustless Pumpkin Pie Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Weight Watchers Pumpkin Fluff Easy Crock Pot Pumpkin Crumb Cake Recipe Triple Berry Crisp Mini Pumpkin Pies WHAT WILL BE ON YOUR WW THANKSGIVING MENU? Related

Your holiday will be a success with these Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes and the whole family will love them too! Thanksgiving doesn't have to be a challenge if you plan ahead and cook some points-friendly recipes!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (1)

HOW TO MAKE THANKSGIVING A SUCCESS ON WW

Anyone who is trying to lose weight starts to get nervous early in November because the 2 biggest “eating” months have arrived!

November and December are full of food temptations.

The biggest way to make Thanksgiving a success on WW is to plan ahead with Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes.

Did you hear me? You have to PLAN ahead! 🙂

I know it is a busy time of year, but a little planning can make the difference between staying on plan and veering off the road completely.

PLAN A WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING MENU

We know that Weight Watchers allows us to eat anything.

There are so many amazing recipes out there that will help you create healthier alternatives to some of your favorite high calorie holiday dishes.

Planning a Weight Watchers Thanksgiving menu full of healthier recipes is key to a successful holiday.

Once you know what types of food you are going to be making you can start working on the menu.

Will you be cooking the WHOLE meal or just a few dishes?

Plan out as many healthy dishes as you can and stick to lower point foods to fill up the gaps!

Remember that low-fat white turkey meat is a WIN-WIN for WW!

WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING RECIPES

I have found some DELICIOUS Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes that will help you create a complete holiday meal!

Pick and choose recipes from each course so you have points friendly choices at every turn!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (2)

WW THANKSGIVING APPETIZERS

Appetizers can really HURT our points because they tend to be high calorie…addicting foods.

Luckily there are LOTS of very yummy and much healthier appetizer options out there if we look.

I have found some amazing appetizers that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving meal and won't break your points bank!

WW Thanksgiving Appetizers

Here are some WW Thanksgiving Appetizers that are guilt-free!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (3)

Stuffed Tomatoes

These cheesy stuffed tomatoes are so delicious no one will realize they are low-point!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (4)

Photo Credit:theholymess.com

Vegetable Dip Recipe

Keep things simple with some homemade ranch dip and veggies!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (5)

Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com

Bacon and Egg Cucumber Bites

These colorful little treats are very guilt-free and look lovely on a platter.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (6)

Spicy BLT Cherry Tomatoes

It is hard to stop eating these BLT cherry tomatoes!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (7)

Photo Credit:www.youbrewmytea.com

Creamy Pasta Salad with Ham & Peas

Everyone loves pasta salad!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (8)

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

It is hard to stop eating these addictive sweet potato chips...but they are not too bad when you make them in the air fryer!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (9)

Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com

3-Ingredient Crock Pot Corn Dip

Making an appetizer in the crockpot is the easiest way to go!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (10)

Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com

Stuffed Celery

These can be made up ahead of time for convenience.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (11)

Photo Credit:amamablessed.com

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke dip will be a crowd favorite.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (12)

WW Chex Mix

It is nice to have some bowls of chex mix sitting around for guests...a healthier version of course!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (13)

Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com

Crackers with Salami and Cream Cheese

Easy to make up and put on trays!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (14)

WW THANKSGIVING SIDE DISH RECIPES

Side dishes are my downfall. There are so many delicious, creamy and high calorie sides for Thanksgiving.

Let's try to stick to side dishes this year that are more vegetable based and lighter. It is possible with the WW Thanksgiving side dish recipes I have found!

WW Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

You won't feel bad sampling several of these delicious, but health conscious WW Thanksgiving side dish recipes.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (15)

Weight Watchers Cheesy Cauliflower Rice

This cheesy riced cauliflower is so tasty and very healthy!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (16)

Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com

Maple Mustard Brussels Sprouts Salad

This salad is packed with nutrients!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (17)

Photo Credit:smileyspoints.com

Easy Mixed Bean Salad

This is a very easy and colorful side dish.

These stuffed sweet potatoes are beautiful and filling.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (19)

WW Turkey Stuffing

Thanksgiving isn't the same without stuffing!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (20)

Photo Credit:berrymaple.com

Mashed Butternut Squash

Try an alternative to mashed potatoes with this recipe for mashed butternut squash!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (21)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

A delightful and flavorful veggie.

I love the pop of color from the pomegranate seeds!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (23)

Photo Credit:www.youbrewmytea.com

Weight Watchers Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed sweet potatoes...yummy!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (24)

Parmesan Garlic Roasted Carrot Spirals

These brighten any table.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (25)

Photo Credit:www.skinnytaste.com

Skinny Scalloped Potato Gratin

A few tweaks and this classic recipe is healthier!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (26)

Photo Credit:www.laaloosh.com

Chinese Garlic Green Beans

Green beans are a must and low point!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (27)

Photo Credit:www.recipe-diaries.com

Sugar-Free Cranberry Sauce

You can't forget the cranberry sauce!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (28)

Photo Credit:thepounddropper.com

WW Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes with some healthier swaps.

This will be a hit!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (30)

WW THANKSGIVING MAIN DISH RECIPES

The American tradition seems to be roasted turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. There are actually lots of things you can serve!

Check out these main dish ideas to find the best Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes for your meal.

WW Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes

Check out these amazing WW Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (31)

Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast Recipe

Try making your turkey breast in the slow cooker this year.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (32)

Photo Credit:emilybites.com

Stuffed Turkey Bundles with Gravy

Stuffed turkey bundles are a different way to go, but will be delicious.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (33)

Photo Credit:slapdashmom.com

Instant Pot Turkey Breast with Gravy

This turkey breast is so tender after cooking it in the IP.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (34)

Photo Credit:www.skinnykitchen.com

Skinny Honey Baked Ham

Ham is my favorite!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (35)

Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com

Slow Cooker Orange Honey Mustard Spiral Ham

The flavors of the orange honey mustard are amazing!

How about something different this year...a roast pork tenderloin is yum!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (37)

Photo Credit:www.cookincanuck.com

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Maple Dijon Sauce

The Maple Dijon sauce really ups the flavor in this dish.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (38)

Photo Credit:www.ww-recipes.net

Tuscan Turkey Recipe

A Tuscan Turkey sounds perfect.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (39)

WW THANKSGIVING DESSERT RECIPES

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without dessert. There are tons of good Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes out there to make dessert delicious and point-friendly.

Check out these great recipes for dessert time.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

These WW friendly desserts are perfect for Thanksgiving.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (40)

Weight Watchers Pumpkin Pie Tarts

These pumpkin pie tarts are adorable and delicious.

Who doesn't love zero point cheesecake!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (42)

Photo Credit:realhousemoms.com

Weight Watchers Apple Cobbler

Apple cobbler will make the house smell so good.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (43)

Weight Watchers Mini Pecan Pies

It is possible to have pecan pie with this recipe!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (44)

Photo Credit:www.midgetmomma.com

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Pumpkin spice cake will be a crowd favorite and is only 2 ingredients!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (45)

Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com

Weight Watchers Pumpkin Bars Recipe

Everyone will love these pumpkin bars!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (46)

Fruit Salad

This is not your ordinary fruit salad!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (47)

Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com

WW Apple Pie

Mini apple pies! Yummy!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (48)

Weight Watchers Pumpkin Bread

Never hurts to have some pumpkin bread out for Thanksgiving.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (49)

Photo Credit:theholymess.com

Weight Watchers Crustless Pumpkin Pie

You won't miss the crust on this pie!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (50)

Photo Credit:smileyspoints.com

Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

Kids and adults will love these muffins!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (51)

Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

I love no-bake desserts!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (52)

Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com

Weight Watchers Pumpkin Fluff

This is like mousse!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (53)

Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com

Easy Crock Pot Pumpkin Crumb Cake Recipe

Try making dessert in the crockpot!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (54)

Triple Berry Crisp

This colorful dessert will brighten the table.

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (55)

Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Bite-sized is fun!

WHAT WILL BE ON YOUR WW THANKSGIVING MENU?

I have shown you so many great Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes. It is time to start planning that menu and getting ready for a fun and points-friendly holiday.

What will be on your menu? You will be surprised how much your family loves these new recipes!

If you make this recipe and love it…please leave me a 5 Star Rating and PIN it for later! I would really appreciate it!

Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (56)
