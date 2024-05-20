Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Recipes You Will Love - Life is Sweeter By Design (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. I may receive compensation if you make a purchase after clicking on my links. You can read my full Disclosure and Privacy here.
by Jamie Leave a Comment
732 Shares
Your holiday will be a success with these Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes and the whole family will love them too! Thanksgiving doesn't have to be a challenge if you plan ahead and cook some points-friendly recipes!
Table of Contents
HOW TO MAKE THANKSGIVING A SUCCESS ON WW
Anyone who is trying to lose weight starts to get nervous early in November because the 2 biggest “eating” months have arrived!
November and December are full of food temptations.
The biggest way to make Thanksgiving a success on WW is to plan ahead with Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes.
Did you hear me? You have to PLAN ahead! 🙂
I know it is a busy time of year, but a little planning can make the difference between staying on plan and veering off the road completely.
PLAN A WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING MENU
We know that Weight Watchers allows us to eat anything.
There are so many amazing recipes out there that will help you create healthier alternatives to some of your favorite high calorie holiday dishes.
Planning a Weight Watchers Thanksgiving menu full of healthier recipes is key to a successful holiday.
Once you know what types of food you are going to be making you can start working on the menu.
Will you be cooking the WHOLE meal or just a few dishes?
Plan out as many healthy dishes as you can and stick to lower point foods to fill up the gaps!
Remember that low-fat white turkey meat is a WIN-WIN for WW!
WEIGHT WATCHERS THANKSGIVING RECIPES
I have found some DELICIOUS Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes that will help you create a complete holiday meal!
Pick and choose recipes from each course so you have points friendly choices at every turn!
WW THANKSGIVING APPETIZERS
Appetizers can really HURT our points because they tend to be high calorie…addicting foods.
Luckily there are LOTS of very yummy and much healthier appetizer options out there if we look.
I have found some amazing appetizers that would be perfect for your Thanksgiving meal and won't break your points bank!
WW Thanksgiving Appetizers
Here are some WW Thanksgiving Appetizers that are guilt-free!
Stuffed Tomatoes
These cheesy stuffed tomatoes are so delicious no one will realize they are low-point!
Photo Credit:theholymess.com
Vegetable Dip Recipe
Keep things simple with some homemade ranch dip and veggies!
Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com
Bacon and Egg Cucumber Bites
These colorful little treats are very guilt-free and look lovely on a platter.
Spicy BLT Cherry Tomatoes
It is hard to stop eating these BLT cherry tomatoes!
Photo Credit:www.youbrewmytea.com
Creamy Pasta Salad with Ham & Peas
Everyone loves pasta salad!
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Chips
It is hard to stop eating these addictive sweet potato chips...but they are not too bad when you make them in the air fryer!
Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com
3-Ingredient Crock Pot Corn Dip
Making an appetizer in the crockpot is the easiest way to go!
Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com
Stuffed Celery
These can be made up ahead of time for convenience.
Photo Credit:amamablessed.com
Artichoke Dip
Artichoke dip will be a crowd favorite.
WW Chex Mix
It is nice to have some bowls of chex mix sitting around for guests...a healthier version of course!
Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com
Crackers with Salami and Cream Cheese
Easy to make up and put on trays!
WW THANKSGIVING SIDE DISH RECIPES
Side dishes are my downfall. There are so many delicious, creamy and high calorie sides for Thanksgiving.
Let's try to stick to side dishes this year that are more vegetable based and lighter. It is possible with the WW Thanksgiving side dish recipes I have found!
WW Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes
You won't feel bad sampling several of these delicious, but health conscious WW Thanksgiving side dish recipes.
Weight Watchers Cheesy Cauliflower Rice
This cheesy riced cauliflower is so tasty and very healthy!
Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com
Maple Mustard Brussels Sprouts Salad
This salad is packed with nutrients!
Photo Credit:smileyspoints.com
Easy Mixed Bean Salad
This is a very easy and colorful side dish.
Photo Credit:www.cookincanuck.com
Turkey, Cranberry & Goat Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
These stuffed sweet potatoes are beautiful and filling.
WW Turkey Stuffing
Thanksgiving isn't the same without stuffing!
Photo Credit:berrymaple.com
Mashed Butternut Squash
Try an alternative to mashed potatoes with this recipe for mashed butternut squash!
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
A delightful and flavorful veggie.
Photo Credit:www.cookincanuck.com
Chopped Kale Salad Recipe with Pomegranate & Avocado
I love the pop of color from the pomegranate seeds!
Photo Credit:www.youbrewmytea.com
Weight Watchers Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed sweet potatoes...yummy!
Parmesan Garlic Roasted Carrot Spirals
These brighten any table.
Photo Credit:www.skinnytaste.com
Skinny Scalloped Potato Gratin
A few tweaks and this classic recipe is healthier!
Photo Credit:www.laaloosh.com
Chinese Garlic Green Beans
Green beans are a must and low point!
Photo Credit:www.recipe-diaries.com
Sugar-Free Cranberry Sauce
You can't forget the cranberry sauce!
Photo Credit:thepounddropper.com
WW Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes with some healthier swaps.
Photo Credit:emilybites.com
Creamy Corn with Bacon and Jalapenos
This will be a hit!
WW THANKSGIVING MAIN DISH RECIPES
The American tradition seems to be roasted turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. There are actually lots of things you can serve!
Check out these main dish ideas to find the best Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes for your meal.
WW Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes
Check out these amazing WW Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes.
Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com
Slow Cooker Turkey Breast Recipe
Try making your turkey breast in the slow cooker this year.
Photo Credit:emilybites.com
Stuffed Turkey Bundles with Gravy
Stuffed turkey bundles are a different way to go, but will be delicious.
Photo Credit:slapdashmom.com
Instant Pot Turkey Breast with Gravy
This turkey breast is so tender after cooking it in the IP.
Photo Credit:www.skinnykitchen.com
Skinny Honey Baked Ham
Ham is my favorite!
Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com
Slow Cooker Orange Honey Mustard Spiral Ham
The flavors of the orange honey mustard are amazing!
Photo Credit:www.jessyandmelissa.com
Spice-Crusted Roast Pork Tenderloin – Weight Watchers and Paleo
How about something different this year...a roast pork tenderloin is yum!
Photo Credit:www.cookincanuck.com
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Maple Dijon Sauce
The Maple Dijon sauce really ups the flavor in this dish.
Photo Credit:www.ww-recipes.net
Tuscan Turkey Recipe
A Tuscan Turkey sounds perfect.
WW THANKSGIVING DESSERT RECIPES
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without dessert. There are tons of good Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes out there to make dessert delicious and point-friendly.
Check out these great recipes for dessert time.
Weight Watchers Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes
These WW friendly desserts are perfect for Thanksgiving.
Weight Watchers Pumpkin Pie Tarts
These pumpkin pie tarts are adorable and delicious.
Photo Credit:slapdashmom.com
Weight Watchers Friendly Zero Point Cheesecake
Who doesn't love zero point cheesecake!
Photo Credit:realhousemoms.com
Weight Watchers Apple Cobbler
Apple cobbler will make the house smell so good.
Weight Watchers Mini Pecan Pies
It is possible to have pecan pie with this recipe!
Photo Credit:www.midgetmomma.com
Pumpkin Spice Cake
Pumpkin spice cake will be a crowd favorite and is only 2 ingredients!
Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com
Weight Watchers Pumpkin Bars Recipe
Everyone will love these pumpkin bars!
Fruit Salad
This is not your ordinary fruit salad!
Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com
WW Apple Pie
Mini apple pies! Yummy!
Weight Watchers Pumpkin Bread
Never hurts to have some pumpkin bread out for Thanksgiving.
Photo Credit:theholymess.com
Weight Watchers Crustless Pumpkin Pie
You won't miss the crust on this pie!
Photo Credit:smileyspoints.com
Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins
Kids and adults will love these muffins!
Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
I love no-bake desserts!
Photo Credit:www.midlifehealthyliving.com
Weight Watchers Pumpkin Fluff
This is like mousse!
Photo Credit:simple-nourished-living.com
Easy Crock Pot Pumpkin Crumb Cake Recipe
Try making dessert in the crockpot!
Triple Berry Crisp
This colorful dessert will brighten the table.
Photo Credit:keepingonpoint.com
Mini Pumpkin Pies
Bite-sized is fun!
WHAT WILL BE ON YOUR WW THANKSGIVING MENU?
I have shown you so many great Weight Watchers Thanksgiving recipes. It is time to start planning that menu and getting ready for a fun and points-friendly holiday.
What will be on your menu? You will be surprised how much your family loves these new recipes!
If you make this recipe and love it…please leave me a 5 Star Rating and PIN it for later! I would really appreciate it!
- Author
- Recent Posts
Follow Me
Jamie
Hi, I'm Jamie! Welcome to Life is Sweeter by Design, where I am working on recapturing the JOY in life!You will find me blogging about family, food and fun. I love being a wife to my husband and mom to my four kids.Cooking, crafting, travel and homemaking make me smile!
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jamie (see all)
- Free Printable 100th Day of School Coloring Pages - March 4, 2024
- Easy Crispy Air Fryer Gnocchi - February 14, 2024
- Free Printable Cute Panda Valentine Cards for Kids - February 9, 2024
Related
732 Shares