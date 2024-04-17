Wendy's Copycat Paleo healthy frosty Recipe - My Natural Family (2024)

Rebecca Baron 75 Comments

You have to try my Wendy's Copycat healthy frosty recipe. When it comes down to eating out for dessert, a classic Wendy's Frosty is pretty much the biggest weakness I used to have. I mean come on, they only cost $0.99 for the smallest size and taste so good.

Wendy's Copycat Paleo healthy frosty Recipe - My Natural Family (1)

This Vegan Frosty recipe is really good. It tastes a lot like the frosty's at Wendy's but it's dairy-free. Sweeeeeet! I had to write that. That's what my little brother says when he likes something a lot. It's also a pun on words, get it?

Who here doesn't like Wendy's Frostys? I used to, but now that I'm trying to eat healthily, that's the last thing I should be eating. But I got to thinking that it would a good recipe to try to re-create because it tastes so good and it's so easy to make.

Don't get me started on the flavor combination of dipping the french fries in the frosty. (Some of you might think it sounds weird but it is quite delicious.) But a Wendy's Frosty is definitely not healthy and is definitely not Paleo or Clean Eating. I have come up with a far better solution - a copycat recipe that encompasses the flavor of the Frosty without all the bad ingredients that come with it.

You can whip this recipe up in five to ten minutes, which is faster than most of you can drive to Wendy's and buy one yourself. Heck, that's faster than it takes me to load up my four children in the car and make them put on their seatbelts.

The one flaw in this recipe is that it uses the blender, which is noisy, so I can't make it after I put my children to bed and keep it all to myself. (Evil laugh).

Oh well. This is a relatively healthy treat we like to eat as a family. It's especially good for my son because we try to limit his dairy and he likes this almost as much as ice cream.

Here are some tips:

  • To make mine thicker, I often use just the creamy part of the can of coconut milk * and not the liquid part at the bottom.
  • Sometimes I have to add more ice cubes and/or milk. Don't be afraid to experiment a little to get it exactly how you like it.
  • If you don't want to use the honey, it is possible if you have a very ripe banana, since they are naturally very sweet. You can always try it and if it's not sweet enough, you can add more.
  • Sometimes I like to freeze the banana and leave out the ice cubes. This makes it even creamier and thicker. The only thing is you have to remember ahead of time - or just put your over-ripe bananas in the freezer and save them for a few days until you're ready to make a Frosty.
  • Almond butter is really good added to this. Think peanut butter chocolate flavor. My fave!
  • Half an avocado added to this makes it extra thick, creamy and even healthier. Talk about healthy fats! Between the coconut milk and the avocado, if you leave out the honey, this is a Keto dieter's dream!
  • You can totally use regular milk if you want. I haven't tried it myself, but if you use whole milk, it would still be Clean Eating. I just try to limit my dairy consumption, especially uncooked dairy, because it can be hard to digest. However, I should totally try this with raw milk. Because raw milk is a whole other story and is good for you and full of healthy fats and enzymes that aren't ruined by pasteurization.
  • You can use either almond or coconut milk with this frosty. The almond milk is milder. The coconut milk leaves a stronger coconut taste but makes the frosty creamier. If you're really ambitious, you could mix the two and kind of get the best of both worlds.
  • If you don't have raw cacao powder *, the regular cocoa powder * will do just fine. If you like it thicker, either use less milk or add more ice cubes.
  • Tip from reader Kelly from my Paleo Facebook group - "I make this whenever I want a treat. However, after making it a few times with the banana, I started subbing it with Almond butter. I like it much better with Almond butter than banana.... Just a tip to try!"

So the next time I have an urge to get a Wendy's Frosty I will be making this instead! Please let me know if you try this. I would love to know if you think this tastes like a Frosty and any variation you make to the recipe.

What is your biggest weakness when it comes to fast food? We need to find ways around wanting these foods for the sake of our health. Comment below what food you would like to see a healthier copycat version of on our blog!

Recipe

Wendy's Copycat Paleo healthy frosty Recipe - My Natural Family (2)

Wendy's Copycat Healthy Frosty Recipe

★★★★★4.9 from 27 reviews

  • Author: Rebecca Baron
  • Prep Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 10 minutes
  • Yield: 2 1x
  • Category: Dessert
  • Cuisine: Paleo
Description

This is quick, easy and tastes just like the real thing without all the questionable ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 12 Ice Cubes
  • 1 Banana (very ripe)
  • 2 Tbl Raw Honey (or sweetener of choice for Vegan, such as agave * or Honee)
  • ½ tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Tbl Raw Cacao Powder *
  • 1 Cup Coconut milk *

Instructions

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender.
  2. Starting on low speed, blend everything together, slowly turning the speed up to medium. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Makes 2, 8-9 ounce servings.

Keywords: Quick, Easy, Paleo, Copycat

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Nancy

    Loved this! I used Almond Milk (vanilla) and it was the perfect consistency/flavor!

  2. Eden

    My daughter and I got addicted to having this for breakfast ❤️👍🏻best way to start the day-we use almond milk and sometimes use some raw cocoa with the regular cocoa

  3. Heather

    Super! I was surprised how good this was! I subbed extra creamy oat milk because I prefer it and I’m not counting calories and 1 scoop (1/4 cup) chocolate protein powder!

  4. Susan

    This was SUPER yummy and refreshing although mine turned out more like chocolate milk and not like a frosty or milkshake. Any ideas where I went wrong?

    • Rebecca Baron

      To make it thicker, sometimes I will use just the cream from the coconut milk can (you may need to put it in the fridge if your house is warm), freeze the banana and leave out the ice cubes or some people add half an avocado.

  5. Brittany B.

    Yummy! Much better the second time I made it. Used 1/2 cup canned coconut milk and 1/2 cup out of the carton, frozen banana and half the ice.

    Wendy's Copycat Paleo healthy frosty Recipe - My Natural Family (11)

  6. Karen

    Loved it! Super easy and quick, will be making this often. Thank you!😂

    Reply

    • Rebecca Baron

      You're welcome! Thanks for commenting.

  7. Jaclyn H

    I love the idea of a clean frosty! Definitely going to have to try this one!

    Reply

  8. Kelsy M

    Delicious!

  9. Nichol M.

    I made this tonight. I used 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1 ripe banana, I half squirt liquid stevia, 1tbsp (or less) raw honey, 1 cup of ice, and 1.5tbsp cocoa powder. It was so delicious and curbed my sweet tooth. My 2 yr old and husband enjoyed it as well!!

  10. Chrissy

    Quick, easy, creamy, and chocolate-y! A great treat when you need a chocolate fix but want to stay on track. I cut the sweetener in half and it was still plenty sweet. I’ll try 1/4 next time.

  11. Alyssa

    I am wfpb, so I used almond milk and maple syrup in place of the coconut milk and honey. I also added 2 cups of spinach and some flax meal and 2 Tbsp of peanut butter. It was delicious!

  12. Alicia

    Definitely doesn’t taste like Wendy’s but if you’re a true vegan it’s very yummy! Use frozen banana for better consistency.

  13. Heather Upton

    This was really good and you can whip it up in a flash. Very much like a milkshake. You do notice the banana a fair bit so if you don’t like banana, maybe opt for avocado instead. Thanks for the recipe!

  14. Saly

    Looks yummy and would love to try it. Where is the link to the written recipe with measurements? I'm sure it's obvious but I can't find it. Thank you!!

    • Rebecca

      I'm so glad you said something. Somehow I totally deleted the recipe! It's back on now though.

  15. Sarah Schaefer

    Used a frozen banana and added about 24 ice cubes to try to thicken it.

  16. Ali Shultz

    Even better than Wendy's without all of the guilt! I wanted to bake cookies but this satisfied my sweet tooth in a healthier way!

  17. Gypsy Queen

    Vegan- use maple syrup in honeys place

    • Rebecca Baron

      You could do that easily but some people who eat vegan aren't so strict and eat a little honey now and then.

  18. Barb Hudson

    It is 89 F here in the Pacific Northwest. I found this recipe and thought, "I need this before I melt"! I loved Frosty's as a kid and currently, I am on a Paleo diet. This tastes amazing and curbs my sweet tooth. You, my dear, are a lifesaver! Thank you so much! Next time I'm gonna try it with the avocado!

    • Rebecca

      Glad I could help! That's really hot for that part of the country. It also gets that hot here in Utah but since it's so dry it doesn't seem that bad - at least to me.

  19. Missy

    Do you use full fat coconut milk?

    • Rebecca

      I personally do but other people have used lite coconut milk and reported success.

  20. Gabriela F

    I made this in my Vitamix and it turned out great! It didn’t really taste like a Frosty but I still liked it! I added 2tb peanut butter to add protein and make it more of a chocolate banana peanut butter smoothie!!! Yum!!

    Wendy's Copycat Paleo healthy frosty Recipe - My Natural Family (12)

  21. Julie McIntyre

    Supper yummy and perfect for kids!

  22. Ceana Laney

    How much almond butter do you use when you sub for a banana?

  23. Natalie

    THIS WAS SOOO GOOOOD! Husband and kids loved it!! Added almond milk, almond butter, extra honey and extra ice.

  24. CToth

    WOWSERS!! This is soo yummy!
    I loved it, creamy smooth, the coconut is surprisingly not that noticeable. It just tastes like a rich yummy chocolate shake - something I haven't had in a LONG time!!
    Thank you, I really really wanted something decadent and this fit the bill.

    • Rebecca

      I'm so glad you like it and I'm glad you said that about the coconut. So many people who don't like coconut are afraid to try coconut milk, but it really is really good and I HATE coconut flakes.

  25. Jackelyn

    I have an allergy to coconut milk. Do you know if Almond milk would work? ?‍♀️

    • Rebecca

      You can use either almond or coconut milk with this frosty. The almond milk is milder. The coconut milk leaves a stronger coconut taste but makes the frosty creamier.

  26. Ashley

    Loving this quick and easy recipe! Thanks for sharing this guilt free treat, definitely a must try. ?

    • Rebecca

      You're welcome. Thanks for taking the time to comment!

  27. L

    Carb and calorie count seems high.

    • Rebecca

      Yes, they are high, but I double checked and they are correct. It's mostly because it is only 2 servings and they are high carb ingredients. 13 carbs per serving for the banana, 12 for the honey, 6.5 for coconut milk. Remember, the Paleo diet is not about counting carbs and calories, but all about good fats and a balanced, healthy diet. You could always leave out the honey or use less of it if you are worried about carbs.

  28. liz

    honey isn't vegan. can maple syrup be used in place of?

    • Rebecca

      As stated on the recipe, just use a sweetener of your choice for Vegan. I would think a more mild one like agave would work better, but you could definitely try syrup. Some people have said they like it without any sweetener, especially if they use a really ripe banana.

  29. Mina

    Just made this with my daughters. Hey, it's delicious!!! Thank you! We added a little cinnamon powder and a few drops of plain canned coconut milk on top. So good.

    • Rebecca

      What a great idea. Thanks for the tip!

  30. Liz

    Any ideas on how to make without nut/coconut milk? I am allergic to both. Thanks!

    • Rebecca

      Regular milk should work fine too. Please let me know if you try it, cause I rarely have regular milk on hand to try it myself.

  31. Cherri

    Great alternative to ice cream. Will make this again.

  32. Patricia

    I love this frosty! I freeze ripe bananas in small chunks and do not add honey. I use 1 tbs of cacao and 1/2 avocado to make it think and smooth. Yummy!!!
    Thanks!

    • Rebecca

      Thanks for the tips. I'm sure they will be useful to others!

  33. Jasmine Devine

    Is there a way to make this recipe without banana? I've read about almond milk ice cube substitutes for bananas in smoothies but this recipe already contains ice cubes and almond milk separately.

    • Rebecca

      I'm not sure. I've only ever tried it this way. The banana does a lot of things it seems would be hard to replace.

  34. Stephanie

    This was amazing!

    • Rebecca

      I'm so glad you like it! Thanks for stopping by.

  35. Tabitha

    So good!!! You're amazing!!

    • Rebecca

      Good to hear! I'm glad you liked it.

  36. Jana

    I'd like to start by saying I've never left a comment or review on a site... I've made lots of recipes from Pinterest, some good, and some... not.. so.. good. This one, by far is the BEST chocolate shake I've ever made. I use cacao pretty often for health benefits, but it never really tastes like real chocolate. It kind of has more of a dirt/bitter taste like in my previous concoctions. I'm not on a paleo diet, so I did used real milk & let me just tell you... I found shangri-la in a glass. It also probably helps a little that I'm a woman who's about to have her aunt Flo visit for the month, but oh my yummy goodness! Thank you for sharing this recipe.

    • Rebecca

      I love you comment! Thanks for sharing.

  37. Tamara

    Hi! I would love to try this, but I HATE bananas. Can you make as suggestion for replacing the banana? Or could I just leave it out, or replace it with frozen fruit, or apple sause?

    Please let me know. Thanks bunches. Tamara

    • Rebecca

      I can't think of anything that would be a close substitute, but I'll post your comment in case someone else has an idea . . .

    • Kim Smyth

      You could try half an avocado instead, I promise, it just adds creaminess, no taste.

    • Primal_Hut

      If it's just for creaminess, add some frozen cauliflower... Adds texture and tons of nutrition without the sugar. I would think you could just adjust the sweetener of choice to reach desired taste. Also frozen zucchini chunks are great and the cacao hides the taste!

      • Rebecca

        Love all the tips. Thanks for commenting!

    • Lisa

      Avocado you won't taste it and will be creamier than a banana

  38. Christine

    I'm looking forward to trying this. I know what you mean about dipping the fries...hahaha...been there, done that too.

  39. Ardi

    Wow! Delicious with Carob (2Tbsp) too. I used 1 frozen banana, arroy-D coconut milk, vanilla, and a few ice cubes in a Magic Bullet. No honey needed! Thanks!

    • Rebecca

      Thanks for the suggestion. I'm sure it will help lots of other people - especially those who don't want any honey.

  40. Dev

    I made this earlier today, and I must say it is nothing like a Wendy's frosty. It's not necessarily bad, but don't go into it thinking its will be as good as a Wendy's frosty. The flavor wasn't bad, very strong banana flavor. But the texture was more like a protein shake than a Frosty, and I even added more ice cubes in hopes it would turn out more icy. Still no. Overall it will work for my sweet tooth craving.

    • Rebecca

      Did you use coconut milk? That will make it creamier. It's true though that it's not exactly the same, but like most Paleo copycats, it's to help satisfy a craving while still keeping the diet. When my children make this, they end up adding way more ice cubes than my recipe states - like double - so you may want to try that. They just keep adding them until it's really thick. It does dilute the flavor though and melts fast. I think my favorite part of this recipe is how fast you can make it.

  41. Lauren

    I tried this today and I have to say: I'm impressed. It's one of the best Paleo chocolate recipes I've made. It definitely covers all chocolate cravings in a healthy way. Thank you so much for sharing

    • Rebecca

      I'm glad to hear you like it! My kids love to make it because it's easy. They usually end up putting more ice in to make it extra thick and cold.

  42. Nicole

    Just tried this recipe this morning and I can honestly say it is the BEST chocolate shake I've made using cacao. I usually find the taste of cacao a little strange in my smoothies/shakes and not the least bit chocolatey (maybe it's just me, haha!) - but this recipe has definitely challenged that thought. This shake is incredibly delicious and satisfying. I'm probably going to have to make another one this afternoon 😉 Thank you so much for this!!

  43. Jason

    Wendy, great recipe! Have you ever tried using frozen bananas and eliminating the ice cubes? It is soooooo good. Bananas contain a good bit of starch, so they puree very smoothly when frozen.

    Fastest way to do it is to put slices of banana on a metal cookie sheet and into the freezer. Whole bananas are fine too but better if you place them on a wire rack in the freezer. Overnight is best, but wait at least 4 hours till they are frozen solid.

    Drop them straight in the blender with the other ingredients and away you go. Blend until smooth. Only word of caution is that it is possible to over-blend them so just keep an eye on it until the texture looks silky smooth.

    Thanks again for the recipe,
    Jason

    • Deborah

      Thank you for the suggestions about the bananas. I think I would like it better without the ice. I couldn't get it to blend until creamy.

  44. Melissa

    You are a recipe genius! This was so good and such hit with my husband:). Thank you!!!

  45. Denise

    I wonder what the sugar/carbs is on this, I'm diabetic so I know that bananas are high glycemic. I would love to make this.

  46. Meaghs

    Honestly - this is SOSO good! The best chocolate "shake" / smoothie I've ever had! (considering that it is healthy!) Really good and easy. I used 50% lite coconut milk. Would probably be thicker with full fat coconut milk. I love the chocolate taste. I didn't use all the honey because I didn't want to much sugar in it. Enjoy 🙂

  47. Laura

    This drink was delicious. Just what I needed a month into my new Paleo lifestyle. It was a great hit of chocolate and was like drinking melted ice-cream, something I have been really missing this summer. Thank you this will be made by me a lot of the summer months 🙂

