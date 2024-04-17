Wendy's Copycat Paleo healthy frosty Recipe - My Natural Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

You have to try my Wendy's Copycat healthy frosty recipe. When it comes down to eating out for dessert, a classic Wendy's Frosty is pretty much the biggest weakness I used to have. I mean come on, they only cost $0.99 for the smallest size and taste so good.

This Vegan Frosty recipe is really good. It tastes a lot like the frosty's at Wendy's but it's dairy-free. Sweeeeeet! I had to write that. That's what my little brother says when he likes something a lot. It's also a pun on words, get it?

Who here doesn't like Wendy's Frostys? I used to, but now that I'm trying to eat healthily, that's the last thing I should be eating. But I got to thinking that it would a good recipe to try to re-create because it tastes so good and it's so easy to make.

Don't get me started on the flavor combination of dipping the french fries in the frosty. (Some of you might think it sounds weird but it is quite delicious.) But a Wendy's Frosty is definitely not healthy and is definitely not Paleo or Clean Eating. I have come up with a far better solution - a copycat recipe that encompasses the flavor of the Frosty without all the bad ingredients that come with it.

You can whip this recipe up in five to ten minutes, which is faster than most of you can drive to Wendy's and buy one yourself. Heck, that's faster than it takes me to load up my four children in the car and make them put on their seatbelts.

The one flaw in this recipe is that it uses the blender, which is noisy, so I can't make it after I put my children to bed and keep it all to myself. (Evil laugh).

Oh well. This is a relatively healthy treat we like to eat as a family. It's especially good for my son because we try to limit his dairy and he likes this almost as much as ice cream.

Here are some tips:

To make mine thicker, I often use just the creamy part of the can of coconut milk * and not the liquid part at the bottom.

and not the liquid part at the bottom. Sometimes I have to add more ice cubes and/or milk. Don't be afraid to experiment a little to get it exactly how you like it.

If you don't want to use the honey, it is possible if you have a very ripe banana, since they are naturally very sweet. You can always try it and if it's not sweet enough, you can add more.

Sometimes I like to freeze the banana and leave out the ice cubes. This makes it even creamier and thicker. The only thing is you have to remember ahead of time - or just put your over-ripe bananas in the freezer and save them for a few days until you're ready to make a Frosty.

Almond butter is really good added to this. Think peanut butter chocolate flavor. My fave!

Half an avocado added to this makes it extra thick, creamy and even healthier. Talk about healthy fats! Between the coconut milk and the avocado, if you leave out the honey, this is a Keto dieter's dream!

You can totally use regular milk if you want. I haven't tried it myself, but if you use whole milk, it would still be Clean Eating. I just try to limit my dairy consumption, especially uncooked dairy, because it can be hard to digest. However, I should totally try this with raw milk. Because raw milk is a whole other story and is good for you and full of healthy fats and enzymes that aren't ruined by pasteurization.

You can use either almond or coconut milk with this frosty. The almond milk is milder. The coconut milk leaves a stronger coconut taste but makes the frosty creamier. If you're really ambitious, you could mix the two and kind of get the best of both worlds.

If you don't have raw cacao powder * , the regular cocoa powder * will do just fine. If you like it thicker, either use less milk or add more ice cubes.

, the regular cocoa powder will do just fine. If you like it thicker, either use less milk or add more ice cubes. Tip from reader Kelly from my Paleo Facebook group - "I make this whenever I want a treat. However, after making it a few times with the banana, I started subbing it with Almond butter. I like it much better with Almond butter than banana.... Just a tip to try!"

So the next time I have an urge to get a Wendy's Frosty I will be making this instead! Please let me know if you try this. I would love to know if you think this tastes like a Frosty and any variation you make to the recipe.

What is your biggest weakness when it comes to fast food? We need to find ways around wanting these foods for the sake of our health. Comment below what food you would like to see a healthier copycat version of on our blog!

Wendy's Copycat Healthy Frosty Recipe ★★★★★4.9 from 27 reviews Author: Rebecca Baron

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 2 1 x

Category: Dessert

Cuisine: Paleo Print Recipe Save Recipe Description This is quick, easy and tastes just like the real thing without all the questionable ingredients. Ingredients Scale 12 Ice Cubes

Ice Cubes 1 Banana (very ripe)

Banana (very ripe) 2 Tbl Raw Honey (or sweetener of choice for Vegan, such as agave * or Honee)

Tbl Raw Honey (or sweetener of choice for Vegan, such as agave or Honee) ½ tsp Vanilla Extract

Vanilla Extract 2 Tbl Raw Cacao Powder *

Tbl Raw Cacao Powder 1 Cup Coconut milk * Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Place all ingredients in a blender. Starting on low speed, blend everything together, slowly turning the speed up to medium. Blend until smooth and creamy. Makes 2, 8-9 ounce servings. Keywords: Quick, Easy, Paleo, Copycat

