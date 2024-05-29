What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (2024)

There are plenty of free VPNs out there — so why choose a paid VPN instead of a free one?

If you’re using a free VPN to improve your online privacy, you might in fact be doing the opposite. Remember — free VPN providers have to pay their bills just like everyone else. Free VPNs may try to cut costs by supporting only a few servers, forced to operate under heavy loads and being unable to provide a stable connection. In rare cases, free VPNs have even resorted to selling their clients’ data or using their devices as exit nodes for paying VPN users. Paid VPN providers like NordVPN offer both speed and security. With thousands of servers in all corners of the world, you’re bound to find one close by for the best possible VPN speed. And with bulletproof VPN encryption algorithms and useful extra features (like Threat Protection and Dark Web Monitor), the NordVPN app stands out among the best VPN clients.