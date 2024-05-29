What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (2024)

Table of Contents
What is a VPN client? How does a VPN client work? Why use a VPN client? Features Customization Ease-of-use Information Authentication Split tunneling Types of VPN clients Technical specifications for VPN clients Requirements for the Windows VPN client Requirements for the macOS VPN client Requirements for Linux VPN client Requirements for iOS VPN client Requirements for Android VPN client Free vs. paid VPN client Should you configure your VPN manually? VPN solutions for business Best value for your money Frequently asked questions Where can I find NordVPN service updates? Which routers support a VPN client? Do I need a VPN client or a VPN server? What should I do if my VPN client is not connecting?

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (1)

    Get a dedicated VPN app and connect with a click.

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (2)

    Choose from different VPN protocols for the best speed and security.

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (3)

    Use NordVPN on multiple devices at the same time.

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (4)

    Install the NordVPN app to establish secure VPN connections.

Buy NordVPN

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (5)
What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (6)
What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (7)
What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (8)
What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (9)
What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (10)
What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (11)

What is a VPN client?

At the most basic level, a VPN client is an application that encrypts your connection and reroutes your online traffic through a secure VPN server. Most VPN providers have their own VPN client software, designed to allow easy access to the provider’s VPN servers and offering advanced security features (like NordVPN’s Threat Protection.)

How does a VPN client work?

Your VPN client uses VPN protocols to create an encrypted “tunnel” between your device and your chosen VPN server. From that point on, all online traffic between you and the VPN server is encrypted and shielded from prying eyes. The VPN server decrypts the received data and safely passes it on to its final destination (such as a website.)

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (12)

Download VPN

Why use a VPN client?

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (13)

Features

Installing dedicated VPN software can let you easily manage the extra perks that come with your VPN subscription. For example, the NordVPN app has advanced options such as Threat Protection, Dark Web Monitor, Meshnet, and other handy features.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (14)

Customization

A VPN client provides an intuitive interface for you to configure the VPN service to your beat. Customize your Kill Switch settings, set up Auto-connect for an easy start, select your preferred protocol (such as the NordLynx VPN protocol for top speed) — and that’s just the start.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (15)

Ease-of-use

Want to hop from Berlin to New York with the click of a button? You can do that with a VPN client. No need to manually type out commands and look up VPN server addresses — with the NordVPN app, you simply tap a pin on the map.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (16)

Information

How many VPN servers are available in France? How busy are they? Without a VPN client, you would have to hunt down this information on the web or by using cumbersome text commands. A VPN client gives you everything you need to know.

See Also
Best VPNs with Full IPv6 Support (Tested for 2024)3 Best VPNs with IPv6 Support (Only These Few Fully Work) - CyberWatersBest IPv6 VPNs in 2024 - ComparitechBest IPv6 VPN for 2024 [VPNs With Full IPv6 Support]

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (17)

Authentication

VPN clients let users easily sign in to their VPN service — it’s just like logging in to any other app. Thanks to the app’s graphical user interface, you don’t need to navigate the command prompt to access what you paid for or switch accounts.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (18)

Split tunneling

Split tunneling lets specific apps access the internet directly without turning off your VPN — but it can be very tricky to set up without visual cues. A VPN client can easily pick and choose apps to exclude from the secure VPN tunnel.

Types of VPN clients

There are three main types of VPN clients: system-based, protocol-based, and service-based.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (19)

System-based (native)

Some operating systems offer native VPN clients, letting users establish a VPN connection without having to download any third party software. This option is available on many Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android systems.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (20)

Protocol-based

Several VPN protocol developers (such as OpenVPN and SoftEther) have created their own VPN clients. These clients are not tied to any single VPN provider — but they also typically only support VPN connections using the developer’s own VPN protocol.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (21)

Service-based

Most VPN providers have their own VPN client apps. These VPN clients are configured to connect to the provider’s servers, let you freely choose between multiple VPN protocols, and usually offer extra security features (such as NordVPN’s Threat Protection or Meshnet.)

Technical specifications for VPN clients

Check out what your devices need to run NordVPN smoothly.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (22)

Requirements for the Windows VPN client

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (23)

    Application: Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (version 1607+), Windows 11

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (24)

    OpenVPN manual (the latest version): Windows 7, Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (version 1507+), Windows 11

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (25)

    IKEv2 manual: Windows 10 (version 1507+)

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (26)

    Not supported: Anything older than Windows 7

Download NordVPN for Windows

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (27)

Requirements for the macOS VPN client

Download NordVPN for macOS

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (32)

Requirements for Linux VPN client

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (33)

    Supported architectures: aarch64, armv5, armv7, i386, and x86_64

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (34)

    Minimal kernel version: 3.7.0 for aarch64, 3.2.0 for other architectures

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (35)

    Required dependencies: procps, iproute2/iproute, iptables, xsltproc, systemd

Download NordVPN for Linux

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (36)

Requirements for iOS VPN client

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (37)

    Application: iOS 14.2+

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (38)

    OpenVPN manual: iOS 11+

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (39)

    IKEv2 manual: iOS 9+

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (40)

    Not supported: Anything older than iOS 9

Download NordVPN for iOS

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (41)

Requirements for Android VPN client

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (42)

    Application: Android 7+

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (43)

    OpenVPN client manual: Android 4.4+

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (44)

    IKEv2 manual: Android 4.0.3+

  • What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (45)

    Not supported: Anything older than Android 4.0.3

Download NordVPN for Android

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (46)

Free vs. paid VPN client

There are plenty of free VPNs out there — so why choose a paid VPN instead of a free one?

If you’re using a free VPN to improve your online privacy, you might in fact be doing the opposite.

Remember — free VPN providers have to pay their bills just like everyone else. Free VPNs may try to cut costs by supporting only a few servers, forced to operate under heavy loads and being unable to provide a stable connection. In rare cases, free VPNs have even resorted to selling their clients’ data or using their devices as exit nodes for paying VPN users.

Paid VPN providers like NordVPN offer both speed and security. With thousands of servers in all corners of the world, you’re bound to find one close by for the best possible VPN speed. And with bulletproof VPN encryption algorithms and useful extra features (like Threat Protection and Dark Web Monitor), the NordVPN app stands out among the best VPN clients.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (47)

Should you configure your VPN manually?

Setting up an OpenVPN connection on your device manually can let you access the most advanced VPN connection settings. These settings may be hidden by the developers of VPN clients to prevent inexperienced users from compromising their own security.

So where should you start? Download the OpenVPN configuration files and follow our guides on how to set up OpenVPN on your devices. If you’re having trouble with the manual setup, simply contact our support for help.

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (48)

VPN solutions for business

Looking for a VPN for your organization? Look no further. The world’s fastest VPN service offers optimized VPN solutions for business and teams.

Check out NordLayer — an easy-to-use cybersecurity tool providing safe remote network access for everyone in your team.

Best value for your money

Pick the best NordVPN subscription to suit your digital security needs.

Grab the Deal

Frequently asked questions

What is a VPN Client? Requirements for VPN clients (2024)
Top Articles
Best Princess Cruise Line Recipes
Classic Borscht Recipe (VIDEO)
Swavy Killer Caught
The One-Ingredient Ground Beef Trick For Better Browning
Latest Posts
caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels
15 Potluck Recipes So Good They'll Make You Famous at Church
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5535

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.