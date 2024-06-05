What is Grandma Mcflurry? The new flavor of McDonald's - Revista Merca2.0 | (2024)

- mayo 16, 2024
- English
- Written byLaura Islas
The Grandma McFlurry combines McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve with a delicious syrup and crunchy candy pieces
McDonald’s has always been a place where cherished memories are made, often with the loving presence of our grandmothers. From spontaneous soft serves to breaking the rules by having dessert first, grandmas have a special way of making us feel loved. Now, McDonald’s is turning the tables and celebrating grandmas with their newest treat – the Grandma McFlurry.
The Grandma McFlurry combines McDonald’s creamy vanilla soft serve with a delicious syrup and crunchy candy pieces, reminiscent of the treats grandma used to hide in her purse.
“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor, and now, even food with our newest McFlurry”, said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s.
“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives”.
Release date
Available starting May 21 for a limited time, this new McFlurry promises to be as sweet and delightful as the grandmas we adore.
Connecting Generations
To celebrate the launch of the Grandma McFlurry, McDonald’s is offering fans a unique way to connect with their grandmothers. Music, with its timeless appeal, has been chosen to bridge the generational gap. McDonald’s is partnering with breakout artists Remi Wolf and Jay Wheeler to reimagine classic songs. Remi Wolf will cover “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” while Jay Wheeler will put a fresh spin on the iconic Latin song “Piel Canela.” These tracks will be available on all music platforms starting May 21.
Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile: A Rolling Celebration
Kicking off the celebration, McDonald’s will roll out Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile – a modern twist on the classic ice cream truck. This special mobile will offer a free first taste of the Grandma McFlurry before it hits the restaurants. The ice cream truck will tour New York City, making stops at senior centers and assisted living homes to foster moments of connection between grandparents and their families.
Catch the Grandma McFlurry Mobile at These NYC Locations:
- Friday, May 17: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST at Herald Square (104 W 35th St, New York, NY 10018)
- Saturday, May 18: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem; 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. in Flushing.
In addition, McDonald’s will make a donation to Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, a national organization dedicated to supporting older adults experiencing isolation and loneliness.
Celebrate Grandma with McDonald’s
Whether she is your Grams, Abuela, Oma, Lola, Halmoni, or Yiayia, McDonald’s invites you to recreate some of your favorite memories with the new Grandma McFlurry starting May 21. Don’t miss out on this sweet opportunity to celebrate the special grandma-figure in your life while supplies last.
ALSO READ.When do Star Wars Oreo cookies go on sale? Release date
Suscríbete al contenido premium de Merca2.0
De Madrid a la Ciudad de México, la fuente más confiable de estrategias de mercadotecnia a nivel global. Una mirada a las estrategias de las grandes marcas y las tendencias del consumidor.
Suscríbete a Merca2.0
Ya soy suscriptor, llévame al contenido premium
Laura Islas
Editora SEO. Periodista. Le voy al Cruz Azul. Runner. Literatura, periodismo y gatos. No sé vivir sin un libro. [emailprotected] @ella_laquesefue
Over 150,000 marketers signed up for our daily newsletters.
Premium
16-05-2024
PREMIUM
16-05-2024
PREMIUM
16-05-2024
Popular
Kohl’s holiday marketing campaign on social media networks and the metaverse
5-11-2022
Increased sales this holiday will be funded through customers’ savings and credit
15-11-2022
Over 150,000 marketers
Sign up for our newsletter and receive the most important marketing, advertising and media news in your email first thing in the morning.
PrevioPreviousWhen do Star Wars Oreo cookies go on sale? Release date
NextMcDonald’s 5 dollar meal deal. When is the release date of the new menu?Next
More in Merca2.0
Related Articles
National Pretzel Day 2024. Deals and promotions to celebrate April 26
This Friday, April 26, is National Pretzel Day 2024. Several brands celebrate this date with special promotions
What’s next for TikTok after being banned in the United States?
The bill allows TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. if ByteDance finds a U.S.-approved buyer for the app
AstraZeneca admits its Covid vaccine may cause TTS as a side effect
Families affected by the AstraZeneca vaccine ask for financial compensation as well as apologies and recognition of their suffering
Who was General Ignacio Zaragoza, the hero of Cinco de Mayo and the Battle of Puebla?
General Ignacio Zaragoza was born on March 24, 1829, in Bahía del Espíritu Santo, Texas, when the territory was still part of Mexico