What Is Safer Internet Day & The Best VPNs To Increase Your Online Security (2024)

Are you aware of Safer Internet Day? We delve into what and when it is...

What is Safer Internet Day?

Safer Internet Day is a worldwide annual event, dedicated to educating people, particularly among the younger demographic, about online security.

It targets several online concerns, including cyberbullying, consent, ownership, online privacy, digital literacy, social networks, as well as general internet safety and aims to spread awareness of these issues.

There is an aim to encourage children and young people to make safe choices whilst using the internet, encouraging them to shape their online world to be a happy, positive and healthy place.

When is Safer Internet Day?

Safer Internet Day is on Tuesday 6th February 2024.

What is the focus of Safer Internet Day 2024?

Each year, Safer Internet Day has a different theme, with the aim to draw focus to particular topics surrounding the project. This year’s theme is ‘Inspiring change? Making a difference, managing influence and navigating change online’.

The goal is to explore:

Young people’s perspectives on new and emerging technology

Harnessing the power of the internet to bring about positive change

The changes young people want to see online

Factors that have the potential to impact and alter the thoughts, emotions and behaviours of young individuals in both online and offline environments

Ways to boost your cyber security

1. Get a VPN

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a tool designed to establish a secure and private connection when accessing the internet.

They ensure this by encrypting internet traffic so it's harder for hackers or your internet service provider to monitor what you're doing online.

Using a VPN also provides enhanced security when joining public WiFi networks, as well as remotely accessing private networks for the likes of work or university.

A VPN can also be used to bypass geographical restrictions and mask your true location, allowing you to access content authorised in only certain regions.

It can also add an extra layer of security for those sharing sensitive files.

Interested in staying safe and secure online?

NordVPN – Save 66% Off 2 Year Plan, Just £2.29 Per Month + Get 3 Extra Months

AtlasVPN – 86% Discount + 6 Months Extra For Only £1.34 Per Month

Private Internet Access VPN – 81% Off 2 Year Plan, Just £1.69 Per Month + 2 Months Free

Surfshark VPN – 15% Off 2 Year Plan

2. Install antivirus software

Another good way to increase your online security is to download some trusted antivirus software onto your device.

Antivirus software is designed to detect, prevent and remove malware (malicious software) from your device which are a threat to your internet safety. For example, it can help protect you against viruses, worms, spyware, ransomware, as well as other risks.

Most good antivirus software installations also provide real-time threat detection, meaning your device is constantly supervised in case of an attack.

In the case of an attack, threats are immediately identified and prevented.

Other benefits include online protection for secure web browsing, blocking malicious websites, preventing identity theft and securing online transactions.

Sound good?

McAfee is one of the leading cybersecurity companies in the industry, trusted by many to equip them with invaluable protection.

It is praised for both its efficient and high level security alongside it's familiarity and user friendly program.

Protect up to 10 devices for a year with McAfee Total Protection. From 1 device for 1 year at £34.99 to 10 devices for 2 years at £89.99, McAfee is here to help keep you safe online.

Defend yourself and the entire family against the latest virus, malware, spyware and ransomware attacks while staying on top of your privacy and identity and save up to £140 with TOTUM and McAfee.

3. Create strong passwords

A crucial way to boost your internet safety is to create strong passwords. If you use the same, weak password for all your logins, you risk the threat of hacking and potential security breach.

In order to safeguard your personal information, it is essential to create safe passwords and this is how.

Choose a long password (12+ characters)

Include a variety of lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers and special characters

Avoid guessable and personal information like your birthday or your pet's name

Avoid common passwords or number sequences such as 'password1234'

Create different passwords for each account and login

Use phrases or sentences rather than sole words

Be as random as possible

Update your passwords regularly

A brilliant way to create and remember strong passwords is by using a password manager. This means you can have multiple complex passwords all kept safely in one place in order to avoid you choosing simple passwords out of fear of forgetting them.

A great password manager is Keeper. Keeper creates strong passwords and securely stores them for you. The benefits include unlimited password storage, unlimited devices and sync, unlimited secure password sharing and unlimited secure cloud backups.

Get 50% student discount at Keeper with TOTUM and never forget a password again!

Happy Safer Internet Day!

