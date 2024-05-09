What Is the Best VPN Provider for Los Angeles in 2024? (2024)

While Los Angeles, California is located on the west coast of the United States – a country that doesn’t filter or block online content to any large extent – residents and visitors to the city face the same online issues as users living anywhere else around the world.

Why Do I Need a VPN in Los Angeles?

When you’re connected to the internet, someone is watching. Whether it’s hackers, the government, or your Internet Service Provider, someone is very interested in your online activities.

In addition to being monitored on a regular basis, residents and visitors to the City of Angels will find that there’s plenty of geo-blocked content around the globe that they cannot access.

You see, streaming services, like Netflix, (as well as other sites and services), restrict access to their content to users in designated countries. This means that if you’re an Angelino who is traveling or living abroad, you likely won’t have access to content designated for viewing and access only from inside the United States.

However, there is a tool you can use to both protect and enhance your online activities, encrypting your connection and providing access to geo-blocked content around the globe. That tool is a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

In this article, I share information about the top seven VPNs for use in Los Angeles.

Best VPNs for Los Angeles

I put VPN service providers through rounds of strenuous testing before I ever recommend them to my readers. (More about that later in the methodology testing section.)

The results of my tests showed that the seven VPN providers listed below provide the best VPN services for internet users in Los Angeles.

My best VPNs for Los Angeles:

NordVPN : Best VPN for L.A. users. NordVPN is the top pick for VPN protection in L.A. thanks to its reliable global server network, fast and well-protected connections, and compatibility with numerous popular devices. Comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark : Best bargain VPN bet. This bargain-priced provider offers comprehensive VPN services at a bargain asking price. Surfshark boasts a large global server network, fast connections, and top-notch app support for most popular devices. An unlimited connections allowance is icing on the cake. ExpressVPN : Excellent premium VPN. This premium-priced VPN provider delivers premium services to users who are willing to pay a bit extra for top-notch digital security, privacy, and enhancement. The provider offers blazingly-fast, well-protected connections from an impressive global server network. CyberGhost : Great option for VPN rookies. Rookie VPN users and those in search of easy, one-click access to online security protection will appreciate this provider’s easy-to-use apps, which provide access to geo-blocked content via a massive global server network. The provider offers servers that are optimized for streaming and downloading activity. Private Internet Access (PIA) : Reliable content access. PIA’s protected connections deliver reliable access to geo-fenced content around the globe, while also providing comprehensive online protection. PrivateVPN : Small but mighty VPN. Although this provider has way fewer servers than other providers on this list, its servers provide fast, well-protected connections to the internet. Atlas VPN : Unlimited protected connections. This provider is a good option for users with numerous devices. There are no limits on how many devices you can connect to Atlas VPN’s server network.

The top seven VPN providers for Los Angeles were ranked according to the following features:

Global server network (with servers in the U.S.)

Encryption and privacy protections

Connection speeds

Native app support

Customer support options

The seven best VPN services for Los Angeles are:

1. NordVPN

NordVPN definitely needs to be considered by Los Angeles residents and visitors.

The provider’s global server network isn’t the largest on this list. However, a server count of nearly 5,600 servers located in the U.S. and close to 60 other countries (with a large number located in L.A.) is still quite impressive.

All NordVPN connections are protected using government-grade 256-bit AES encryption and boast an automatic kill switch and IP/DNS leak prevention. Ad and malware protection options are also available.

An independently-audited no-server-logs-ever policy, as well as an acceptance of cryptocurrency as subscription payment, help protect your privacy.

The provider has begun running all server operations only from RAM, never writing any data to a physical hard drive. This ensures that all data is erased completely from the servers when they are rebooted or shut down.

The VPN is also moving its servers from a leased-from-third-parties model to a completely self-owned and self-operated model. This prevents third parties from having access to personal customer information.

NordVPN connections are not only well-protected, but they’re also fast and are easily up to handling HD video streams, online gaming, and sharing files. Unlimited bandwidth and no data caps are included as part of the deal.

Most popular device platforms enjoy app support from the provider, including Amazon Fire, Android, Android TV, iOS, Linux, macOS (including M1/M2 Mac support), and Windows platforms. Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browser extensions are also available, as is comprehensive router support.

Up to six devices can connect at once on a single user account.

Customer support is available around the clock thanks to a chat option, email support, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Servers in the U.S. (including L.A.) and close to 60 other countries

Support for most popular devices

Super fast connection speeds

Runs servers 100% from RAM

Comprehensive privacy and security protections Cons: No labeled streaming servers in app

BEST VPN FOR LOS ANGELES:NordVPN is the top VPN for L.A.-based online users. A large global server network provides access to geo-blocked content around the globe. The provider’s fast, well-protected connections are an excellent choice for all online activities. A risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my full review of NordVPN.

2. Surfshark

Surfshark is a budget-priced yet reliable VPN provider that offers top-notch services for a low, low price.

The provider’s global server network has grown impressively over the last few years, currently standing at an impressive 3,200+ servers in the U.S. and nearly 100 other countries around the globe. (Several servers are located in Los Angeles.) The provider offers reliable access to 30+ Netflix libraries around the world.

Surfshark does an excellent job of protecting your online activities from being exposed thanks to its use of military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, an automatic kill switch, and IPv6/DNS leak protection. The provider’s “MultiHop” server option allows users to route their internet connection through two VPN servers, doubling up on encryption and anonymity.

A “no server connection logs ever” policy means your online activities are never recorded, and a Bitcoin payment option protects your payment privacy.

Surfshark’s fast connections deliver more than enough download speed for any popular internet activity. There’s no bandwidth throttling or data caps to worry about from this provider.

Surfshark’s native app support includes options for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows, and Amazon Fire device platforms. (The company recently announced native app support for Apple’s new M1-powered Mac.) Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browser extensions are also available, as is comprehensive router support.

An unlimited concurrent connections policy will be appreciated by users with multiple connected devices.

Customer support is well-covered thanks to Surfshark’s 24/7 chat, a contact form, and a searchable support library.

GREAT VPN FOR USERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET:Surfshark’s reliable, low-priced VPN service fares well when compared to its more expensive competitors. An unlimited simultaneous connections policy, a large global server network, fast connections, and comprehensive app support add up to offer excellent value. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my full review of Surfshark.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is admittedly the most expensive VPN provider on this list, but it is also one of the top providers on this list.

The provider boasts an impressive global server network, with more than 3,000 servers located in the U.S. and more than 90 other countries (with servers in Los Angeles). That server network delivers reliable access to geo-blocked content around the globe.

All ExpressVPN customers’ connections are protected by government-grade 256-bit AES encryption, an automatic kill switch option, and IP/DNS leak prevention. The provider’s proprietary Lightway protocol is optimized for speed, security, and reliability.

The provider follows a no-server-logs policy and runs all of its server operations directly from RAM, ensuring that no data is ever written to a physical hard drive. All data is completely wiped from the server each time it is rebooted or shut down. In addition, there is a privacy-friendly Bitcoin payment option.

ExpressVPN’s connection speeds are some of the fastest I saw in my most recent testing, easily providing enough “oomph” for streaming video, downloading files, and playing online games. No data caps or connection throttling to worry about here.

App support is available for Amazon Fire, Android, Android TV, iOS, macOS (with native Apple Silicon support), Chromebook, Linux, and Windows device platforms. Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browser extensions are also available. The provider recently updated its already excellent router firmware, offering an improved user interface.

Up to five devices can connect at once to ExpressVPN servers on a single username.

24/7 customer support includes live chat, a trouble ticket system, email support, and an easy-to-use knowledge base.

Pros: Around-the-clock customer support

Blazingly fast connection speeds

Comprehensive privacy and security protections

Impressive global server coverage Cons: More expensive than other providers

Only five simultaneous connections

RELIABLE VPN FOR LOS ANGELES:L.A.-based internet users who are willing to pay a bit extra for premium VPN service will appreciate ExpressVPN’s comprehensive online security and privacy protections, fast connections and reliable access to geo-blocked content. The provider has servers based in most countries around the globe. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my full review of ExpressVPN.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is great for users with little to no experience with VPNs or those who are in search of easy-to-use online protection.

With 8,900+ servers in more than 90 countries, including the United States (with Los Angeles-based servers), this provider definitely boasts the largest global server network on this list when you’re looking at raw server numbers. The provider offers streaming-optimized and downloading-enhanced servers in many locations.

No need to worry about your online activities being monitored when using CyberGhost, as all of the provider’s connections are protected by government-grade 256-bit AES encryption, IPv6/DNS leak protection, and a kill switch. Ad and tracker blocking can also be enabled.

New security features have been added recently, including a password manager, and an app that scans for outdated and vulnerable apps. An “ID Guard” feature alerts you if your email address was uncovered in a data breach. Windows users can also benefit from the provider’s virus and malware protection.

A no-server-connection-logs policy and a private cryptocurrency subscription payment option combine to protect you on the privacy end of things.

CyberGhost’s connections are fast, delivering plenty of bandwidth for gaming, streaming, and file sharing. No bandwidth throttling or data caps to be found here.

The provider offers easy-to-use apps for Amazon Fire, Android, Android TV, iOS, macOS, Linux, and Windows device platforms. Chrome and Firefox extensions protect your browsing sessions, while router features keep all of your connected devices well-protected.

Up to seven devices can be connected simultaneously on a single set of user credentials.

Customer support is an always-available proposition thanks to CyberGhost’s 24-hour live chat, email support, a trouble ticket tracking system, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Fast, no-caps connections

Easy-to-use, yet powerful apps

Comprehensive global server coverage

Top-notch privacy protection Cons: Lacks some advanced features that other providers offer

Struggles to unblock some streaming services

GREAT FOR FIRST-TIME VPN USERS:If you’re new to VPNs, or are simply looking for easy-to-use VPN protection, you’ll appreciate CyberGhost’s offerings. An impressively large global server network provides fast, well-protected connections. A 45-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my full review of CyberGhost.

5. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) provides reliable, well-protected access to content around the globe.

The PIA global server network boasts over 3,300 servers stationed in over 80 countries (Los Angeles-based servers are present and accounted for). The provider also has servers based in the most U.S. cities that I’ve ever seen from any provider I’ve tested.

While PIA’s native app support protects Android, Android TV, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux devices, Chrome, Opera, and Firefox browser extensions are available to protect your in-browser viewing. Plus, comprehensive router compatibility protects all of your connected devices.

Users can concurrently connect up to 10 devices to PIA servers on a single set of credentials.

This provider’s download speeds are far from the fastest on this list. That said, they are easily up to handling streaming HD and 4K content, gaming, and much more. No data caps or bandwidth throttling to worry about here.

All PIA connections are protected by banking-grade encryption, IP/DNS leak protection, and a kill switch. The provider also offers blocking of ads, trackers, malware, and dangerous websites.

The provider never saves user logs to record your online travels and it also accepts Bitcoin as payment, helping to protect both your usage and payment privacy. Sign up with a disposable email address for an additional bit of privacy.

PIA’s customer support offers a live chat option, a trouble ticket system, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Reliable access to geo-controlled content

Comprehensive privacy and security protections

No bandwidth throttling or data caps to deal with Cons: No streaming-enhanced servers listed in app

Doesn’t work well in some restrictive regions

RELIABLE PROTECTED ACCESS TO INTERNET:Private Internet Accessprovides reliable access to L.A. content, along with content in most other areas of the globe. The provider’s fast, well-protected connections are great for most online activities. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my full review of Private Internet Access.

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN’s global server network may be the smallest on this list. However, it makes up for it in other ways.

Let’s be honest, 200+ servers is not a huge number. However, PrivateVPN does a good job in positioning its servers around the globe, spreading them among 60+ countries, the U.S. (yes, in Los Angeles) included.

The service’s HD-capable connections do an excellent job of unblocking content from multiple streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others.

All PrivateVPN connections are protected with military-grade encryption, kill switch protection, and IP/DNS leak protection.

“No user logs ever” is the rule on PrivateVPN’s server network, and you can keep your payment info incognito thanks to the provider’s Bitcoin payment policy.

PrivateVPN’s app support is limited to macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS devices. However, it also offers comprehensive router support to keep all of your connected devices covered. Up to 10 simultaneous connections are allowed on a single login.

Customer support includes live support chat. A “Contact Us” form is also available if the company’s FAQ section doesn’t do it for you.

Pros: Fast connections

Simultaneously protects up to 10 devices

Provides access to geo-controlled content Cons: Server numbers definitely lacking

Customer support needs improvement

FAST SPEEDS:PrivateVPN offers speedy, well-protected VPN connections, with plenty of options for advanced users who like to tinker with settings. Small but powerful server network. A 30-day money-back guarantee keeps the risk factor to a minimum.

Read my full review of PrivateVPN.

7. Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN provides well-protected, fast, and reliable access to geo-controlled content in Los Angeles and the rest of the world.

The provider’s global server network is made up of 750+ servers in 42+ countries (including the U.S.) and that medium-sized network delivers reliable access to streaming services and other content around the globe.

Atlas VPN download speeds can easily keep up with your favorite online activities, and the provider never places data caps or bandwidth limitations on customers’ usage.

All Atlas VPN connections are protected with banking-grade encryption, a kill switch, IP/DNS leak protection, and more. Extra protection is afforded by the VPN’s Safebrowse and Safebrowse Plus protections.

There are no user tracking logs to be found on Atlas VPN servers. Unfortunately, a cryptocurrency payment option is not available.

Native app support is available for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux (finally), Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. Unfortunately, support for browser extensions and routers is not to be found. However, Atlas says that both are in development.

There is no limit on the number of devices that a user can concurrently connect to its servers.

Live agent chat is only available to paying customers. Email, a contact form, and a support library are available to all.

Pros: Fast, well-protected connections

Blocks ads and other nuisances

Provides access to geo-protected content Cons: Live chat access only for paying customers

No browser or router support

Server network could stand a bump

UNLIMITED PROTECTED INTERNET ACCESS:Atlas VPN provides reliable accessto geo-protected content via its fast well-protected connections. Customers can connect an unlimited number of devices to the provider’s servers. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my full review of Atlas VPN.

Methodology for Assessing VPNs for Los Angeles

While U.S. citizens enjoy internet access with little to no filtering or blocking of online content, that doesn’t lessen the need for quality VPN service. However, there are several factors that need to be carefully considered – you can’t just choose any VPN service provider you see.

Below, I’ve listed the factors that I considered when compiling this list of VPNs for use while living in or visiting the Los Angeles area:

Connection speed: The faster your internet connection, the less time that you’ll wait for the action to get started. All of the VPNs I include on my “best” lists score highly in my connection speed tests.

The faster your internet connection, the less time that you’ll wait for the action to get started. All of the VPNs I include on my “best” lists score highly in my connection speed tests. Server network: The larger a global server network, the better access you’ll have to geo-blocked content around the globe. Plus, the more servers in an individual country, the better the performance you should see when connected, as no individual server will be bogged down with too many users.

The larger a global server network, the better access you’ll have to geo-blocked content around the globe. Plus, the more servers in an individual country, the better the performance you should see when connected, as no individual server will be bogged down with too many users. Value: Always carefully consider a VPN service provider’s value by comparing its asking price to the features and functionality it offers. All VPNs that I included on my list offer an excellent value proposition.

Always carefully consider a VPN service provider’s value by comparing its asking price to the features and functionality it offers. All VPNs that I included on my list offer an excellent value proposition. Ease of use: A VPN should not only offer a variety of apps for multiple device platforms, the apps should also be easy to use. Each VPN I included on my list offers easy-to-use apps for multiple popular device platforms.

A VPN should not only offer a variety of apps for multiple device platforms, the apps should also be easy to use. Each VPN I included on my list offers easy-to-use apps for multiple popular device platforms. Security and privacy: Never settle for less in this department. At a minimum, a VPN should offer banking-level encryption, an automatic kill switch, and DNS/IP leak protection. A strict no-logs policy is also a requirement, as it ensures that the VPN doesn’t save any logs of your online activities.

Never settle for less in this department. At a minimum, a VPN should offer banking-level encryption, an automatic kill switch, and DNS/IP leak protection. A strict no-logs policy is also a requirement, as it ensures that the VPN doesn’t save any logs of your online activities. Streaming: Reliable streaming access is an important feature for any VPN. Each VPN I included on my list offers reliable access to streaming sites such as Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , Hulu , and other popular streamers.

Check out more information about my VPN testing methodology.

How to Use a VPN To Protect Your Online Activities in Los Angeles

To use a VPN while visiting or living in Los Angeles, do the following:

Subscribe to a reliable VPN provider ( NordVPN is my top pick). Install your designated VPN’s app(s) onto your connected device(s), install browser extensions on your computer (if available), and set up your WiFi router to work with the service, if you’re looking to protect all of your connected devices. Log into the VPN service. Select a VPN server located in the United States (all providers in this article have servers based in Los Angeles) to protect your online activities from third-party observers, or to access U.S.-only content while traveling or living abroad. Connect to a server located outside of the U.S. to open access to geo-blocked content in other countries. Enjoy your protected access to geo-blocked content!

Will a Free VPN Work in Los Angeles?

Sure, “free” is a darned attractive price, right? Then why shouldn’t you use a “free” VPN?

Well, first, a freebie VPN service provider doesn’t protect your privacy very well. Many freebie VPNs track their users’ online travels, then sell that valuable information to advertisers and other nosy types with money.

Free providers have also been caught inserting unwanted ads and tracking cookies into their users’ browsing sessions. Guess what? Those cookies keep tracking you, even after you’ve disconnected from the VPN’s servers.

Free VPNs also come up short in the convenience and performance columns.

You may be forced to wait a while before you’re allowed to connect to a free VPN’s servers. Once you’re given the green light to connect, you’ll either be automatically connected to a server of the provider’s choosing, or you’ll have a limited number of servers to connect to.

Once you’re connected, you may find that your internet speeds have dropped precipitously. This is due to the free VPN service provider’s throttling of your connection to preserve bandwidth for paying customers. Daily or monthly data caps are also usually a part of the free VPN “experience.”

Trust me when I say that you’ll be happier if you pay a few bucks per month for quality VPN service, especially from budget-priced providers like Surfshark or NordVPN.

What Does a VPN Do For Me?

A Virtual Private Network is the best way to protect and enhance all of your online activities.

A VPN keeps all of your online activities undercover by encasing your connection in a hard shell of encryption.

This is an important feature of a VPN as there are plenty of third parties out there looking to monitor your online travels. Hackers are looking to steal logins, banking and credit card info, and any other personal or business information they can harvest. Your ISP is looking to monitor you to sell your usage info to advertisers, and the government does it because they’re just naturally nosy.

A VPN also provides excellent protection while using a public WiFi hotspot, such as those found in hotels, coffee shops, and airports. This is because most hotspots do not encrypt their wireless signal. While this makes it easier to connect, it also makes it easier for hackers to monitor other hotspot users’ connections. A VPN encrypts your connection, preventing this.

Part of the reason ISPs monitor your online activities is so they can block or throttle your connection for engaging in “unapproved” activities, such as streaming from certain streaming services or sharing files via P2P. A VPN encrypts your connection, hiding your online antics from your ISP.

A VPN can also temporarily assign a new IP address located in another country to your device. This unblocks geo-blocked content in the other country.

Conclusion

If you’re a Los Angeles resident or visitor, you can protect and enhance your online activities by using a Virtual Private Network. NordVPN is my top choice for online protection and enhancement.

The provider’s impressive global server network provides fast, well-encrypted connections to geo-blocked content around the globe. NordVPN offers excellent support for popular devices, local IP addresses in Los Angeles, excellent router compatibility, and 24/7 customer support.

For more information or to purchase a subscription, visit the NordVPN website.

Los Angeles VPN FAQs

Can I Use a VPN for Online Sports Betting from Los Angeles? You can, but if the online sports betting site detects your VPN usage they can ban you from betting through their online parlor. They can also return your original deposit and confiscate your winnings and/or bonuses. They can also confiscate all of your funds, including the original deposit. Can I Use a VPN to Bypass MLB.tv Blackouts in Los Angeles? Yes, that will usually work if you select a VPN server outside of the Los Angeles viewing area. In other words, select New York or another location in the United States other than LA. If you’re watching the game on a mobile device, you may have to spoof your GPS location also. (You can do this on Android devices or jailbroken iPhones.) How Can I Check if my VPN Provider Has Changed my IP Address to Los Angeles Successfully? After launching your VPN app and connecting to a Los Angeles-based VPN server, visit a search engine, like DuckDuckGo, and enter “what is my ip address” in the search field. When the page reloads, you’ll see your IP address and your “location” at the top of the page. You can also visit one of many websites that detect and display information about your device’s IP address. I use What Is My IP?