What It Was Like To Eat At The First Culver's - Mashed (2024)

BySam Zwick/ May 8, 2024 11:30 am EST

Quick, name your favorite fast food burger joint. Did you blurt out a national chain like McDonald's or Burger King? How about something more regional? If a burger and fries are as American as baseball, then debating the best regional burger chains is the equivalent of the seventh inning stretch. If you hail from California, then we'll bet that In-N-Out Burger was your answer. Perhaps you reside in Texas? Then you're probably a disciple of Whataburger. But if you're lucky enough to call the Midwest home, then your mind surely went straight to Culver's.

Founded in Wisconsin, Culver's is the go-to spot for a burger and creamy scoop of frozen custard for folks who are currently as far north as Minnesota, as far west as Idaho, and as far south as Florida. But as popular as the chain is now, Culver's was hardly an instant success. Let's take a look back into the restaurant's history to give you the scoop — pun absolutely intended — on what it was like to eat at the first Culver's.