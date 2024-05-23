What To Serve With Quiche? 11 Amazing Side Dishes - Top Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Quiche is a delightful, eggy breakfast food that can include many different toppings. Quiche generally has cheese, veggies, or meat (like ham or sausage).

You can try a combination of the three and all on top of a delicious, flaky pie crust.

The best part of quiche is the inviting smell and gooey cheese inside when it is still warm from the oven. Ham and cheese quiche is always a crowd-pleaser.

Quiche is an easy way to liven up breakfast, lunch, or brunch. If you have leftovers, you can even eat them for dinner.

Although Quiche is incredible on its own, there are many yummy side dishes (and even drinks) to pair it with to create a scrumptious meal!

Try out some of the quiche menu ideas below at your next brunch.

Quiche can be a decadent dish depending on the mix-ins included. To offset that delicious, gooey cheese and ham-filled filling, try an easy Cucumber Tomato Salad.

This quick salad recipe only requires a few ingredients – English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, fresh herbs, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper. The vegetables and fresh herbs will need to be chopped up and then combined in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients. Toss the ingredients together and you’re all set.

Enjoy this fresh, crunchy salad with your next quiche!

Craving a quiche side dish that’s warm and cozy? How about Homemade Tomato Soup? Before you ask, no, it’s not just a side for grilled cheese sandwiches.

Homemade Tomato Soup provides the creaminess you didn’t know you needed as a side to quiche.

The acidity of the tomatoes is offset by the richness of the butter and cream included in this recipe. Plus, this recipe takes less than half an hour to make so you can whip it up fast!

You will need butter, an onion, salt/pepper, dried herbs, garlic, canned tomatoes (regular and fire-roasted), chicken broth, cream, and fresh basil. Check out the recipe for the measurements of each ingredient and directions.

This tomato soup is one of the perfect accompaniments for quiche on a chilly day!

If you’re looking for something sweet and healthy as a pairing for your quiche, then look no further! This fruit salad side dish is simple, tasty, and a great way to include something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The ingredients include strawberries, blueberries, red grapes, pineapple, mandarin oranges, instant vanilla pudding, vanilla, and almond extracts.

Chop the fruit to the desired size then combine in a bowl with the pudding and extracts. Mix the ingredients well and refrigerate for two hours minimum.

The juice from the fruit will mix with the pudding and create a delicious glaze.

This is the best salad to go with quiche, give it a try!

Thinking about a soup dish side for your quiche, but the summer heat also has you craving something cold? Why not try a gazpacho? It is the best of both worlds. Plus, this gazpacho requires no cooking so it’s an easy recipe to make.

You will need English cucumbers, orange bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, lime juice and zest, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tomato juice, salt, and pepper.

Finely chop all vegetables, then combine in a large bowl. Add in the other ingredients except for salt and pepper. Stir the mixture until combined then add salt and pepper to taste.

The tang and spice of this gazpacho will provide a nice contrast to the richness of the quiche.

Low on time, but still, want a tasty vegetable side dish? Air Fryer Asparagus is a delightfully simple yet yummy recipe that takes 15 minutes total.

The only ingredients that are needed for this recipe are asparagus, salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic powder, and lemon wedges. Trim the ends of the asparagus, toss the asparagus with olive oil and seasoning, and place into the air fryer for about nine minutes. Serve with the lemon wedges for a tangy side.

Try this asparagus on top of the quiche for an added serving of vegetables!

Brunch and mimosas go together like peanut butter and jelly. Mimosas are the first things that come to mind whenever brunch is mentioned.

They’re a sweet and indulgent drink that is quick to whip up with minimal ingredients. All that is needed for these mimosas is pulp-free orange juice and sparkling white wine – like Prosecco.

Pour both the orange juice and white wine (1/4 cup each) into a glass of your choosing. You can get fancy with a flute or use any available glass. Voila! You have a delicious mimosa ready for drinking.

Enjoy your quiche while sipping on your freshly made mimosa.

If the cucumber tomato salad sounded delicious to you, but you’re looking for something with a little bit more of a flourish try this Cucumber Tomato Avocado Salad. This refreshing, summery salad has the perfect amount of tang for a side dish.

Similar to the Cucumber Tomato salad above, you will need tomatoes, English cucumbers, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Here’s where the differences come in – you will also need avocados and lemon juice.

The vegetables should be chopped and added to a bowl. After that, drizzle the lemon juice and olive oil on top. The final step is adding salt and pepper to taste.

This salad will dazzle your fellow brunch goers and pair perfectly with quiche.

What pairs better with a cheesy quiche dish? Another cheesy dish. These broiled tomatoes are a healthy alternative to pizza bites, but just as delicious.

Another easy dish, this recipe requires the following ingredients – tomatoes, olive oil, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.

Slice the tomatoes into thick slices, add the olive oil, garlic, and seasoning on top (pre-mixed) of the tomatoes. Sprinkle the cheeses on top of the olive oil mixture and broil in the oven for 2-3 minutes.

Enjoy your healthy yet tasty broiled tomatoes to the side of your quiche!

If you’re looking for a tasty drink pairing for your quiche without the alcohol, then this Perfect Basic Iced Tea recipe is for you. Iced tea is a yummy, refreshing, summery drink that is also easy to make.

This basic iced tea recipe only requires the following – tea (either bags or loose-leaf), water, lemon, and either sugar or sweetener.

Bring the water to a boil then pour over tea or tea bags in a heat-proof container. Let the tea steep for a few minutes (depending on the type of tea used). Grab a pitcher and fill it with ice while the tea is steeping.

Remove the tea bags or strain the loose tea out of the bowl. Add the sweetener of choice and mix until dissolved. Pour the tea over the ice in the pitcher and you now have delicious iced tea.

This iced tea is perfect for cooling off after a bite of hot, cheesy quiche.

Still on the hunt for more quiche menu ideas? How about Cinnamon Sugar Donut Muffins?

These delightful, buttery, sweet treats are a great side. They will make the meal feel decadent and the sweetness of the muffins will balance out the saltiness of the ham in the quiche. It’s a win-win!

This recipe takes a standard muffin recipe and incorporates cinnamon and nutmeg. For the topping, there is a sinfully sweet mixture of cinnamon, sugar, and butter that is added before baking. The final result is somewhere between a fluffy muffin and a cinnamon sugar donut.

These donut muffins are the perfect sweet complement to quiche.

Sometimes the perfect side dish is crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, a loaf of bread. Baking bread can seem like a daunting task, but this French Bread recipe makes it easy. This is a make-ahead recipe due to the time needed for the dough to rise.

This recipe calls for yeast, sugar, warm water, olive oil, salt, flour, one egg, and milk. Add the yeast and sugar into the warm water. The yeast will need to activate for a few minutes.

Next add in the olive oil, salt, and flour. Knead the dough for about 10 minutes, then let the dough rise for about two hours. Punch the dough down, let it sit for 15 minutes, then divide the dough in half.

Roll the dough into log shapes. Add the dough to a cookie sheet and brush with milk and a beaten egg. This will help create that wonderful crust. Bake for 25 minutes and enjoy!

Slice the French bread and apply a small amount of butter and honey and serve with the quiche. Try it out!