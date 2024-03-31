Whip Up This Mushroom Duxelles Recipe for an Elegant Appetizer (2024)

Mushroom duxelles (pronounced duck-SELL) is an intensely flavored combination of finely chopped mushrooms, shallots, and fresh herbs such as thyme or parsley that are slowly cooked to a paste-like consistency. French in origin and named after the marquis d'Uxelles, this mushroom condiment is traditionally used in the preparation of beef Wellington,but it can also be used to flavor soups and sauces as well as to fill omelets and ravioli. It also happens to make for a delectable spread on crostini or toast points. Other creative uses include adding it as a flavor booster for mashed potatoes or mushroom-centric pasta dishes.

What Are Truffles?

The key ingredients in duxelles are mushrooms, butter, salt, and pepper. Any type of mushroom or a combination can be used, including cremini, morel, shiitake, porcini, and white button mushrooms, and ingredient variations can include shallots and/or garlic and chopped fresh parsley.

An important step in making duxelles is to remove as much moisture as possible from the mushrooms, both before cooking and during the process. They need to be cooked long enough so the mushrooms release their moisture and then cook completely until the liquid evaporates. This will prevent any unnecessary sogginess, which is essential to a crisp pastry for beef Wellington.

what you'll need for this mushroom duxelles recipe

A Zippy Food Processor
A Clean Dish Towel
A Great Nonstick Skillet

"These were easy and the flavor was great. It took just a few minutes to chop the shallots and pulse the mushrooms in the food processor. If you're using fresh thyme, the leaves make an attractive garnish. I tossed it with some rice and served it with steak." —Diana Rattray

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces mushrooms

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallot

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme)

  • Kosher salt, to taste

  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • 1/4 cup dry vermouth, sherry, or white wine

Steps to Make It

  1. Gather the ingredients.

  2. Finely chop the mushrooms in a food processor.

  3. Scrape the mushrooms onto a clean cotton kitchen towel. (Choose an old towel as the mushrooms will stain it. Do not use terry cloth.)

  4. Over a sink, twist the towel around the mushrooms to wring out as much liquid as possible.

  5. Heat a large (10-inch) nonstick skillet over medium to medium-high heat.

  6. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter and swirl to melt and avoid burning.

  7. Add the mushrooms, shallot, thyme, a pinch of salt, and a pinch of black pepper.

  8. Cook until the mushrooms release their liquid and continue to cook until the liquid evaporates and the mushrooms appear dry and begin to brown, about 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

  9. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and, when melted, add the vermouth.

  10. Cook until the vermouth has evaporated, stirring frequently. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.

How to Store and Freeze

  • You can make the duxelles a day ahead of time so that the assembly of the beef Wellington or other dishes goes more quickly.
  • Duxelles freeze well. This recipe produces more than you need for two Wellingtons, so you can save the remainder for future use. Roll the amount you won't immediately use into a log and wrap in plastic or foil, or spoon portions into an ice cube tray, and freeze. When ready to use, cut a portion from the log or remove a cube.

How to Use Mushroom Duxelles

Mushroom duxelles is commonly used in beef Wellington, but it can also be used in a wide variety of other ways:

  • Topping for crostini, toasts, or even baked potatoes.
  • In omelets.
  • In bread stuffing or used as part of the stuffing mixture for acorn squash.
  • Filling for a tart, savory pie, flaky pastries, or ravioli.
  • Flavorful addition to soups, pasta, or mashed potatoes.
  • Toss with your garlic and butter pasta or cacio e pepe.
  • Assemble a grilled cheese sandwich with a layer of duxelles.
  • Use duxelles as a stuffing for baked sole or flounder.
  • Add mushroom duxelles to your favorite stuffed chicken mixture.
  • Add leftover duxelles to your chicken Marsala sauce.
  • Sprinkle duxelles over a white pizza.

Recipe Variations

  • Add 1 clove of minced garlic along with the finely chopped shallots.
  • Garnish the duxelles with extra fresh thyme leaves or chopped fresh parsley.
  • Spread duxelles on crostini and top with shredded or shaved Gruyère or Parmesan cheese. Place the crostini on a baking sheet and broil just until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
98Calories
6g Fat
7g Carbs
2g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings: 4
Amount per serving
Calories98
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 6g8%
Saturated Fat 4g18%
Cholesterol 15mg5%
Sodium 83mg4%
Total Carbohydrate 7g2%
Dietary Fiber 2g6%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 2g
Vitamin C 5mg23%
Calcium 14mg1%
Iron 1mg7%
Potassium 258mg5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

(Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.)

