Whip Up This Mushroom Duxelles Recipe for an Elegant Appetizer (2024)

Mushroom duxelles (pronounced duck-SELL) is an intensely flavored combination of finely chopped mushrooms, shallots, and fresh herbs such as thyme or parsley that are slowly cooked to a paste-like consistency. French in origin and named after the marquis d'Uxelles, this mushroom condiment is traditionally used in the preparation of beef Wellington,but it can also be used to flavor soups and sauces as well as to fill omelets and ravioli. It also happens to make for a delectable spread on crostini or toast points. Other creative uses include adding it as a flavor booster for mashed potatoes or mushroom-centric pasta dishes.

What Are Truffles?

The key ingredients in duxelles are mushrooms, butter, salt, and pepper. Any type of mushroom or a combination can be used, including cremini, morel, shiitake, porcini, and white button mushrooms, and ingredient variations can include shallots and/or garlic and chopped fresh parsley.

An important step in making duxelles is to remove as much moisture as possible from the mushrooms, both before cooking and during the process. They need to be cooked long enough so the mushrooms release their moisture and then cook completely until the liquid evaporates. This will prevent any unnecessary sogginess, which is essential to a crisp pastry for beef Wellington.