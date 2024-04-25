Whipped Cream Recipe with Flavors - Crazy for Crust (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, read my disclosure policy.

My Whipped Cream Recipe is probably the easiest thing to make with just 3 ingredients! With these step by step photos and the perfect recipe, you’ll NEVER have to buy store bought whipped cream again. It’s the perfect topping for puddings, fruit, cakes, cupcakes – you name it!

Easy Whipped Cream Recipe

This recipe is so simple! I’ve made it approximately a hundred times for this blog: on cheesecake, on pie, and on cake and so many more. I also fold it into my no bake cheesecake and it’s the best!

This recipe is easy and takes just minutes to make – check out the video and my step-by-step photos below to make foolproof whipped cream. With just 3 ingredients and a little knowledge you can make it, I promise! I’m even going to show you how to make stabilized whipped cream AND how to flavor the fluffy goodness with cocoa or lemon, coffee and even peanut butter!

3 Ingredients Needed Heavy whipping cream : make sure it’s COLD! Heavy whipping cream is not the same as whipping cream, so make sure check the fat content on the label before buying. Heavy whipping cream has more milk fat (at least 36%) which whips better and holds its shape better than plain old whipping cream.

: make sure it’s COLD! Heavy whipping cream is not the same as whipping cream, so make sure check the fat content on the label before buying. Heavy whipping cream has (at least 36%) which whips better and holds its shape better than plain old whipping cream. Sugar : you can use granulated sugar or powdered sugar (AKA confectioners’ sugar), but I like powdered best because it dissolves quicker.

: you can use granulated sugar or powdered sugar (AKA confectioners’ sugar), but I like powdered best because it dissolves quicker. Vanilla extract: be sure to use PURE vanilla extract and if you can find vanilla bean paste, it tastes so good and adds flecks of vanilla bean to the whipped cream. You could also use an actual vanilla bean and scrape out the seeds.

Types of Whipping Cream Heavy Cream vs Heavy Whipping Cream : These are the same thing! Sometimes recipes use one name vs the other and you’ll see them interchanged often. They have more milk fat (at least 36%) and hold up best when making freshly whipped cream.

: These are the same thing! Sometimes recipes use one name vs the other and you’ll see them interchanged often. They have more milk fat (at least 36%) and hold up best when making freshly whipped cream. Whipping Cream: The kind without the “heavy” in front has less milk fat. It’s still great for whipped cream, however it will be looser and will melt/loose it’s volume quicker than the heavy version, which is why I recommend using heavy whipping cream.

How to make whipped cream from scratch Step 1: Add your cold heavy cream to a cold mixing bowl and add your powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix slowly so you don’t splatter everywhere, then up the mixer to high speed. Starting slowly allows the air to start fluffing the whipped cream slower, which will make a more stable end product.

Step 2: Soft peaks is the first stage – when the whipped cream falls back into itself. It will look like this in the bowl. At this point you want to keep mixing. Continue mixing on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Stiff peaks is when the whipped cream stands up on its own. Can you see the difference?

That right there is the perfect consistency for your whipped cream. You can whip it a little less fo soft peaks, best for topping ice cream or pavlova. But if you’re going to pipe your whipped cream at all, you want to make sure it can do this stand up on it’s own – if you pick up the whisk it will stay without dripping. Don’t let it go too long or it will curdle and the cream will separate – whip cream for too long and you get butter!

Making Stabilized Whipped Cream They sell whipped cream stabilizer but you can stabilize your whipped cream by using something you already have in your pantry: To make stabilized whipped cream with cornstarch, you just add 1 teaspoon of cornstarch per 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. To make stabilized whipped cream with cream of tartar, which is what I do most often, you just need 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar to 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. You can also stabilize your whipped cream with gelatin by dissolving 1 teaspoon of unflavored gelatin in 1 tablespoon cold water and mixing it into your whipping cream. If you want to add a bit of flavor, or if you’re out of vanilla extract, use 1 tablespoon of pudding mix to stabilize your whipped cream. Pudding Mix has cornstarch in it – and flavoring. Use any flavor! You can also make whipped cream frosting using cream cheese. The cream cheese helps stabilize the whipped cream.

Expert Tips The most important thing about making my whipped cream recipe is to always start with COLD tools: a cold bowl and a cold whisk or beaters. Chill them for 30 minutes before starting. This helps the whipped cream set up faster.

is to always start with COLD tools: a cold bowl and a cold whisk or beaters. Chill them for 30 minutes before starting. This helps the whipped cream set up faster. Make sure you use heavy whipping cream with at least 36% fat for best results.

with at least 36% fat for best results. Always use pure extracts when possible. If you can find vanilla bean paste you can use that too.

when possible. If you can find vanilla bean paste you can use that too. Tools : When making whipped cream you can do it by hand with a whisk, using a hand mixer or a stand mixer. The different methods will take different amounts of time.

: When making whipped cream you can do it by hand with a whisk, using a hand mixer or a stand mixer. The different methods will take different amounts of time. Don’t walk away from whipped cream while it’s mixing , especially when using a strong stand mixer. A minute too long and your whipped cream will start to turn into butter.

, especially when using a strong stand mixer. A minute too long and your whipped cream will start to turn into butter. Is this whipped cream good for cake? I suggest checking out the stabilized section above for tips on stable whipped cream, or make my whipped cream frosting . Whipped cream as made can weep and isn’t stable enough for cake.

FAQ How long will whipped cream last? Whipped cream, without some sort of stabilization, will only last a few hours. Chill it for it to last longer but within a day it usually gets weepy or falls. If you want it to last longer, check out the stable whipped cream section above. How do I know whipped cream is done? You want to get it stiff enough that it can hold it's shape. I like to beat it until it holds it's shape then gently fold it to scrape the sides of the bowl, then mix a bit more, as the center will get stiffer than the edges. If it's at all loose looking it's not done yet. Can I make whipped cream without a mixer? Yes – use a whisk! It will take a LONG time to whisk it to stiff peaks, so it'll be your arm workout for the day!

Perfect Whipped Cream Recipe 4.25 from 32 votes Fresh whipped cream is so easy to make and it’s so easy to adapt for your recipe. Add simple flavorings to your whipped cream for endless variations! Prep Time 15 minutes minutes Total Time 15 minutes minutes Yield 16 servings Serving Size 1 serving Save RecipeRate RecipePrint Recipe Ingredients ▢ 1 cup (237ml) cold heavy whipping cream

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

▢ 2 tablespoons (14g) powdered sugar Instructions It is important to start with cold bowls and whisks. This recipe can be made with a stand mixer using the whisk attachment or a hand mixer using regular beaters. Place your bowl and whisk/beaters in the refrigerator for at least 10 minutes before making whipped cream.

Place cold heavy whipping cream in the cold bowl. Attach your whisk attachment (or beaters) and beat on high speed (6 or 8 with a stand mixer) until the mixture thickens. Slowly add the powdered sugar and vanilla.

Continue mixing on high until stiff peaks form. You may want to stop part way through and wipe down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. If you’re using a stand mixer it will take just a few minutes to get to stiff peaks. The whipped cream should be able to stay in its position when you turn the whisk attachment upside down.

Store in a sealed container for up to one day. This is best used the same day it’s made. For Chocolate Whipped Cream: Add 1 tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder with the powdered sugar and vanilla. For Lemon or Lime Whipped Cream: Fold in 3 tablespoons of room temperature lemon or lime curd after the whipped cream is made.

OR, add 1/4 teaspoon lemon extract and 1 tablespoon lemon zest to the whipped cream while mixing. For Coffee Whipped Cream: Fold in 1 tablespoon of cold brewed coffee after the whipped cream is made. Tip: make mocha whipped cream by combining chocolate and coffee! For Peanut Butter Whipped Cream: Add 1 tablespoon of creamy peanut butter with the powdered sugar and vanilla. Recipe Video Recipe Notes The most important thing about making my whipped cream recipe is to always start with COLD tools: a cold bowl and a cold whisk or beaters. Chill them for 30 minutes before starting. This helps the whipped cream set up faster.

is to always start with COLD tools: a cold bowl and a cold whisk or beaters. Chill them for 30 minutes before starting. This helps the whipped cream set up faster. Make sure you use heavy whipping cream for best results.

for best results. Always use pure extracts when possible. If you can find vanilla bean paste you can use that too.

when possible. If you can find vanilla bean paste you can use that too. Tools : When making whipped cream you can do it by hand with a whisk, using a hand mixer or a stand mixer. The different methods will take different amounts of time. By hand will take the longest, and the mixers will shorten the process.

: When making whipped cream you can do it by hand with a whisk, using a hand mixer or a stand mixer. The different methods will take different amounts of time. By hand will take the longest, and the mixers will shorten the process. Don’t walk away from whipped cream while it’s mixing, especially when using a strong stand mixer. A minute too long and your whipped cream will start to turn into butter. Recipe Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 56kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 20mg | Sodium: 6mg | Potassium: 11mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 219IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 10mg Nutritional information not guaranteed to be accurate Course Dessert Cuisine American Author Dorothy Kern Did you try this recipe? Click the stars to rate the recipe below

Variations: Whipped Cream Flavors Peanut Butter Whipped Cream is easy with just a little peanut butter added to the cream. Make it Reese’s Whipped Cream by adding chopped peanut butter cups.

is easy with just a little peanut butter added to the cream. Make it Reese’s Whipped Cream by adding chopped peanut butter cups. Lemon Whipped Cream is made by adding lemon zest and extract or lemon curd . This can also be done with lime .

is made by adding lemon zest and extract or . This can also be done with . Coffee Whipped Cream is made by just adding some cold brewed coffee.

is made by just adding some cold brewed coffee. You can make chocolate whipped cream by adding cocoa powder!

by adding cocoa powder! BONUS: make mocha whipped cream by mixing coffee and chocolate, perfect for frosting chocolate cupcakes !

Last Updated on January 25, 2024