White Bean, Coconut and Roast Pepper Stew (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (2024)

It’s been a while since I posted a cake recipe–but I think you’ll like this one. I think it’s such a delicious mix of flavours which are enhanced by a creamy coconut tahini topping and gooey warm berries.

It’s also incredibly easy to make–just a matter of adding all the ingredients to a food processor, blitzing, spooning into a baking tray, baking and viola!

As it’s made with buckwheat flour, it’s completely gluten-free, vegan of course and sweetened with a little coconut sugar and medjool dates.

Enjoy xx