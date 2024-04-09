White Bean, Coconut and Roast Pepper Stew (Gluten Free) | Rebel Recipes (2024)

This incredibly delicious white bean, coconut and roast pepper stew is light enough to be enjoyed in the summer but also comforting and warming for colder months.
Prep time: 20 minutes mins
Cook time: 40 minutes mins
2-4 servings
4.89 from 9 votes
Ingredients
For the roast peppers & tomatoes
- 2 organic red peppers chopped roughly
- 2 handfuls cherry tomatoes
- Drizzle oil oil
For the stew
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 onions chopped roughly
- 4 clove garlic sliced
- 5 large organic tomatoes or 20 cherry tomatoes sliced
- 1 cup water
- 1 can organic cannolini beans
- 1 can organic butter beans drained
- 1 can organic haricot beans drained
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Black pepper
- 1-2 tbsp of coconut yogurt or coconut cream
- Handful fresh thyme
- Pinch chilli flakes
Instructions
To make the roast veg
Add the peppers & cherry tomatoes to a large baking tray and toss them in 1 tbsp of olive oil.
Bake on a medium heat for 30 minutes or until soft and browning a little.
To make the stew
Add the olive oil to a large pan and add in the onion, fry on a low to medium heat until soft and slightly browning–approx 10 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for a further few minutes.
Next, add the fresh tomatoes, stir, turn to low, cover and cook for approx 5 minutes.
Add in the roast peppers, water, beans and a little fresh thyme. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
Finally season with salt, pepper, more fresh thyme. Stir in the coconut yogurt and sprinkle with chilli flakes.
Top with the roast tomatoes.
61 Responses
I made this and it’s now one of my favorites!! I made a few adjustments, I added a teaspoon of curry powder to the sautéed onions, used low sodium veg broth and at the end threw in a ton of spinach that I needed to use up!
Reply
Love your additions!
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
I made this.. absolutely delish.. one quick question, is the yogurt coconut milk yogurt or coconut flavored yogurt?
I used coconut milk yogurt and worked out just fine.
Thanks
Reply
Hi Trish
I used yogurt made from coconut – but I think that would work as well.
Mych love, Niki xxx
Reply
Mm this was delicious!
I accidentally added the roast tomatoes in at the same time as the peppers but no issue.
I omitted the salt and added nutritional yeast, which was really delicious.
It says 2-4 servings but that’s not right: to start off there are 3 cans of beans in there. It made about 8 servings.
Delicious served with some spiced rice and kale stirred in to round out the meal.
Also a heads up for others to keep an eye on costs, as cherry tomatoes, red peppers, and some of the canned beans listed are pricey! It cost me about $30 to make this. Next time I will make my own beans to save costs.
Reply
Hi Louise
So happy you like!
Great idea to soak your own beans.
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
So delicious and always find the recipes easy to follow. Have added to our list of regular dinners, thank you!
Reply
Fantastic! So happy to hear xxx
Reply
Wow, this is delicious. So fresh and flavorful! I didn’t peel or seed the large tomatoes, just chopped them up… should I have? Also I didn’t read the recipe carefully and just dumped in everything at end for the final simmer and it was great! This one is a keeper!
Reply
No need to de-seed.
So have you liked!
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
Could I use tinned tomatoes instead of fresh for the body of the stew, as I’d like to do this for an event?
Reply
Hi Frances
Yes you absolutely can. I think fresh taste a little better but for an event tinned will be great.
Love
Niki xx
Reply
What size tins? The standard medium 400g can or the small 150g?
Reply
Hi Caitlin
I used standard 400g
Much love
Nikixx
Reply
Have you tried to freeze this recipe? How long do you think it would keep in the freezer?
Reply
Hi Jessica
I think it would freeze well.
Much love
Niki xx
Reply
Hi Niki,
I can’t wait to try this recipe.
Are you able to freeze leftovers please?
Thanks
Reply
Hi Victoria
I think this would freeze really well.
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Cooked this tonight it was delicious and there was enough to freeze for another day.
Definitely going to make it again.
Thank you Caroline and Les
Reply
Fantastic news! So happy you enjoyed
Xxx
Reply
Hello, is it possible to freeze this?
Thanks
Katherine
Reply
Hi Katherine
Yes absolutely!
My best
Niki xx
Reply
Hi,
This recipe says that the cooking time is 40 minutes but when I add it up it will take at least 50 and that is if I perfectly time up when the peppers are done and are ready to add the beans mixture.
Thanks,
Brandie
Reply
Hi Brandie
Thanks for letting me know.
I was multi tasking there ☺️
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Hi Niki… I need to apologise; I called you a Home Chef but you are much more than this, sorry. I also forgot to sign out on my first message as it’s early here in Oz and I think I’m still waking up only because I’ve spent after three weeks in hospital and one doesn’t get much sleep with all the Nurses scurrying about the ward. As I said in my first message I came across your site in Instagram, and I just wanted to say thank you for sharing with us all, so kind…
Thanks so much…
Nuffy….
Reply
Hi Niki. I found you by accident on Instagram, thank goodness not a car accident, however, I love this meal. I love your tenacity as a home Chef, correct me if I’m wrong as I haven’t read much about you at this early stage, and Australian. Your site is definitely a keeper, I love it. A little problem. I am allergic to Capsic*ms/RedPeppers so any ideas on a replacement Vegetable, or Herb? I don’t think it would matter terribly if I doubled up on Tomatoes for this recipe, what do you think?
Reply
Hi Nuffy
I wouldn’t definitely double up on the tomatoes
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Thanks Niki I did, and this meal was delightful, and along with the Thyme I added homegrown Basilica which is a smaller leaf and a more pungent than the large Basil leaf, the sauce was amazing so I am going to use this sauce for the Gnocchi….
Thank you for a fantastic site…love it to pieces! I’m now looking for one of your yummy curries to make, looking looking now…
Reply
Hi Nuffy
Fantastic! Love that idea.
Can’t wait to hear what you think of one of my curries.
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Reply
Greetings from Canada! I’ve recently discovered your recipes and made two of your stunning soups in a row. I
am now a fan!!! Just checked alternate names that we use across the pond for this recipes’ beans: haricot = navy beans; butter = lima beans; cannelini = white kidney. Cheers!!
Reply
Amazing! So happy you like Susan
Much love
Niki xxx
Reply
Gorgeous!!! This was sooooo good. Brownie points from my son as he tells me his meat eating girlfriend has asked for the recipe, she loved it
Reply
Hi Kim
Happy days indeed!
Love
Niki x
Reply
Kim I’m confused about the tomatoes…there are two lots, it seems. One lot of tomatoes are for the oven with the peppers, is that correct? Then halfway down the Ingredients it say another 20 Cherri tomatoes??? it says add the cooked peppers so does that mean the tomatoes too??? Maybe I’m not reading this recipe well….
Thanks Nuffy…
Reply
Hi! Is the 1 cup of water the only liquid added?
Reply
Hi Vanessa
Yes it is, the tomatoes add more liquid.
Best
Niki xx
Reply
I don’t want to use tomatoes so how many roast red peppers shall I use in its place? I usually do this for a tomato base recipe, ie pasta sauces instead of tomatoes
Reply
Hi Sheila
I’d go for another two.
Best
Niki x
Reply
I think the lemon juice is missed from directions? At least I cannot see. When is it added?
Reply
Removed now. Thanks Jenna xx
Reply
I made the red pepper, white bean and coconut stew. It is delicious, hot or cold. It will take place in my repertoir of vegan recipes.
Reply
So happy you like it Pat! Xx
Reply
Im making this recipe tonight!!
Reply
Fantastic! Xx
Reply
I can’t see where the lemon juice goes?
Reply
Hi Karen
My mistake, removed now.
Xx
Reply
Hi! I am so excited to make this. Can you clarify for me, please, are the red peppers bell peppers? Are haricot beans white beans? Thanks.
Reply
Hi Vanessa
Yes absolutely, bell peppers and haricot beans are a type of white bean.
Any white bean is great.
Much love
Niki xx
Reply
Haricot beans are also used in tinned baked beans.
Reply
Hi, this recipe looks really tempting! But I wonder, on how many degrees do you roast the peppers and cherry tomatoes? in celsius.
Reply
Hi Asa!
180c is perfect.
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Hi there. This recipe looks amazing but i’m new to cooking and am getting a little confused. The recipe calls for 2 handfuls of cherry tomatoes and then 5 large or 2 cherry tomatoes. Which quanity of tomatoes does in the oven with the peppers? And from step 3 we take the raw tomatoes to cook for 5 min in thr stew and then in step 5 we take the peppers and tomatoes that were in the oven and toss in? Just making sure I am clear. Thank you so much!
Reply
Hi Jenny
I have just reviewed the recipe and made it a little clearer I hope!
You add two handfuls of cherry tomatoes to roast with the peppers. Then 5 plumb or 20 cherry to the stew.
I hope that helps?
Best wishes
Niki x
Reply
Glad you asked this as I just did after it was edited by author and it still doesn’t make sense to me…lol
Reply
Yes that’s correct.
Some are roasted and some cooked in the sauce. I’ll try to make clearer.
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Hi, should the beans be rinsed? Thank you!
Reply
I would give them quick rinse yes.
Best wishes
Niki x
Reply
I’ve just made a vegan feast for my daughter and granddaughter….. white bean casserole, your moussaka with rice salad and tahini dressing. They absolutely loved it and there’s loads left even though they took some home. I’ll be using more of your recipes from now on . Baked peaches with coconut yoghurt made a lovely pud.
Reply
Hi Ro
That’s absolutely fantastic news!! So glad you enjoyed.
Love your pud idea!
Xx
Reply
I had great hope’s for this recipe and did it exactly as described. It was nice but it was lacking depth of flavour. Would I do it again? Yes, but add stock.
Reply
