White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (2024)

Sweet, chewy, and decadent, white chocolate fudge is the perfect confection. Calling all white chocolate lovers, this one’s for you.

These scrumptious squares are just as mouthwatering as my fantasy fudge and Carnation fudge, so go ahead and give those treats a try, as well.

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (1)

WANT TO SAVE THIS RECIPE?

Enter your email below & we'll send it straight to your inbox.

Wonderfully creamy and fudgy, these bite-sized morsels always hit the *sweet* spot.

The best part is you only need four simple ingredients and a brief amount of time to make it!

Time to take your tastebuds on a sweet ride with white chocolate fudge!

White Chocolate Fudge

I’m normally a dark/semi-sweet chocolate person. But from time to time, I can’t help but crave an extra sweet chocolatey dessert.

For times like this, white chocolate fudge is one of my go-to treats.

This mouthwatering confection has a smooth and creamy texture.

It’s definitely on the sweeter side, so it’s ideal for dessert lovers.

If the sweetness is too much for you, you can always balance things out with toppings such as nuts, sea salt, and dried fruit.

White chocolate fudge isn’t just ideal for your after-meal dessert.

Its long shelf-life also makes it great for gift-giving!

Plus, it’s incredibly easy to make and even easier than traditional fudge recipes.

Unlike most, this white chocolate fudge doesn’t even require a candy thermometer – that’s how simple it is.

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (2)

Ingredients

Can you believe that such a glorious confection only calls for for ingredients? And these aren’t even hard-to-find!

WANT TO SAVE THIS RECIPE?

Enter your email below & we'll send it straight to your inbox.

While there are lots of mix-in and topping options you can use to jazz up this fudge, all you need for this recipe are:

  • White Chocolate Chips – Use high-quality chocolate here so it melts into a smooth and creamy fudge. I like to use either Ghirardelli or Guittard.
  • Sweetened Condensed Milk – Aside from adding extra sweetness, it also gives the fudge its thick and creamy texture. Don’t swap it out for granulated sugar.
  • Butter – It gives the fudge a rich flavor and a smooth and luscious texture.
  • Salt – It enhances the sweetness, giving the fudge an extra pop of flavor.

How to Make White Chocolate Fudge

1. Prep the pan.

Line an 8×8-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

See Also
18+ Amazing Amaranth RecipesCopyCat Panera Bread Chicken Noodle Soup RecipePhilly Cheese Steak Soup in a Bread Bowl Recipe - The Cookie Rookie®Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe - Happy Foods Tube

Leave overhangs around the edges so you can use them to lift the fudge out of the pan.

2. Make the fudge.

Combine white chocolate, condensed milk, butter, and salt in a heavy-bottom saucepan over medium-low heat.

Stir the mixture until it’s well combined. It’s okay if the chocolate chips haven’t fully melted.

Remove from heat and continue to stir until the mixture is smooth and the white chocolate is fully melted.

3. Let the fudge set.

Pour the fudge into the prepared baking pan.

Now comes the hard part: refrigerate the pan and let the fudge set for 2 to 3 hours.

4. Slice into squares and enjoy!

Once fully set, lift the fudge out of the pan and slice it into 16 squares.

Use a sharp knife dipped in hot water to make clean cuts.

Serve with coffee for a perfect balance of flavors. Enjoy!

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (3)

Tips for Success

  • Don’t burn the chocolate. I can’t state this enough. You want your fudge to be smooth, not gritty!
  • Don’t wait until the chocolate has completely melted before you turn off the heat. Let the residual heat from the pan melt it completely.
  • Don’t add too much butter, otherwise, your fudge won’t set. It’s the key ingredient that gives the fudge its sweet caramel-like flavor and ooey-gooey texture.
  • Don’t swap the condensed milk for other sweeteners.
  • Allow the fudge to set completely before cutting it into squares. Otherwise, you won’t get clean slices.
  • Use a heavy-bottom saucepan to avoid burning the chocolate.

Why is my Fudge Gritty?

A gritty fudge is a result of scorching the white chocolate.

When overcooked or cooked at a high temperature, chocolate separates into two forms: gritty curdles and oil.

To keep this from happening, be sure to only cook the fudge mixture over low heat.

Stir continuously and remove from heat as soon as the chocolate is almost melted.

Keep stirring until the chocolate is fully melted.

If you want to be 100% sure this doesn’t happen, stick a candy thermometer into the pan.

Be sure the temperature doesn’t go beyond 237 degrees Fahrenheit.

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (4)

Can I Use the Microwave to Make Fudge?

Absolutely – just as long as you be careful about it. Here’s how.

1. Combine the chocolate, butter, and condensed milk in a large, microwave-safe bowl.

2. Microwave the mixture in 90-second increments at medium heat. Stir well after each time.

3. Stop microwaving when the chocolate is almost melted. Stir until the mixture is completely smooth and melted.

Variations

You can make white chocolate fudge your own in a myriad of ways.

You can mix mini marshmallows into the mixture or top the squares with sea salt.

Here are some mix-in/topping ideas you should definitely try:

  • Dried fruits
  • Chopped toasted pecans, macadamias, almonds, or walnuts
  • Peppermint extract and crushed candy canes
  • Caramel sauce
  • Sprinkles

How to Store Fudge

To Store

Unlike other desserts, fudge doesn’t need to be stored in the fridge.

Once set and sliced, just place the squares in an air-tight container with a piece of wax or parchment paper in between layers.

See Also
Easy 15 Minute Apple Chutney Recipe

Store them in a cool dry place or at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

If they get too warm and soft, just refrigerate them for a bit until they firm up again.

To Freeze

Made more fudge than you can chew? No worries since fudge keeps well in the freezer!

Simply wrap each square with plastic wrap or parchment paper and place them in a freezer-safe bag.

You can freeze the fudge for up to 3 months.

Let them thaw at room temperature for a bit before serving.

More Fudge Recipes You’ll Love

Rocky Road Fudge

Hershey’s Fudge

Nestle Fudge

Eagle Brand Fudge

Cream Cheese Fudge

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (5)

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe)

Servings

16

servings

Prep time

5

minutes

Cooking time

5

minutes

Calories

274

kcal

You’ll fall head over heels in love with this white chocolate fudge recipe! With just 4 simple ingredients, you’ll have a tasty dessert that can’t be topped.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups white chocolate chips

  • 1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

  • Line the bottom and sides of an 8×8-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
  • Add white chocolate chips, condensed milk, butter, and salt in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir continuously until the mixture is well-combined and the chocolate is almost melted. Remove from heat and continue to stir until the chocolate is completely melted.
  • Pour the chocolate mixture into the lined pan. Tap the pan several times to spread the mixture evenly. Refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours, or until fully set.
  • Dip a sharp knife in hot water and slice the fudge into 16 squares. Serve and enjoy!
White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (6)

Did you like the recipe?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 5 / 5. Vote count: 4

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Thanks!

Share on social media:

We are sorry that this post was not useful for you!

Let us improve this post!

Tell us how we can improve this post?

Related posts

Fantasy Fudge RecipeNestle Fudge RecipeCarnation Fudge (Famous Recipe)Hershey’s Fudge RecipeCream Cheese Fudge (Easy Recipe)Easy Christmas Cookie Fudge Recipe

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (2024)
Top Articles
13 best apps for your new iPhone
10 Best Tips to Customize Home Screen on iPad - TechWiser
TikTok Marketing: Should Your Business Be On TikTok? | Breadnbeyond
Are YouTube Shorts and Meta's Reels benefitting from UMG's TikTok pullout? - Music Ally
Latest Posts
Die besten Apps für das iPhone 13: LastPass, Bear & Co.
10 Must-Have Apps für das iPhone: Entdecke die besten Apps für Dein Smartphone!
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 6592

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.