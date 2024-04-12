White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) (2024)

Sweet, chewy, and decadent, white chocolate fudge is the perfect confection. Calling all white chocolate lovers, this one’s for you.

These scrumptious squares are just as mouthwatering as my fantasy fudge and Carnation fudge, so go ahead and give those treats a try, as well.

Wonderfully creamy and fudgy, these bite-sized morsels always hit the *sweet* spot.

The best part is you only need four simple ingredients and a brief amount of time to make it!

Time to take your tastebuds on a sweet ride with white chocolate fudge!

White Chocolate Fudge

I’m normally a dark/semi-sweet chocolate person. But from time to time, I can’t help but crave an extra sweet chocolatey dessert.

For times like this, white chocolate fudge is one of my go-to treats.

This mouthwatering confection has a smooth and creamy texture.

It’s definitely on the sweeter side, so it’s ideal for dessert lovers.

If the sweetness is too much for you, you can always balance things out with toppings such as nuts, sea salt, and dried fruit.

White chocolate fudge isn’t just ideal for your after-meal dessert.

Its long shelf-life also makes it great for gift-giving!

Plus, it’s incredibly easy to make and even easier than traditional fudge recipes.

Unlike most, this white chocolate fudge doesn’t even require a candy thermometer – that’s how simple it is.

Ingredients

Can you believe that such a glorious confection only calls for for ingredients? And these aren’t even hard-to-find!

While there are lots of mix-in and topping options you can use to jazz up this fudge, all you need for this recipe are:

White Chocolate Chips – Use high-quality chocolate here so it melts into a smooth and creamy fudge. I like to use either Ghirardelli or Guittard.

– Use high-quality chocolate here so it melts into a smooth and creamy fudge. I like to use either Ghirardelli or Guittard. Sweetened Condensed Milk – Aside from adding extra sweetness, it also gives the fudge its thick and creamy texture. Don’t swap it out for granulated sugar.

– Aside from adding extra sweetness, it also gives the fudge its thick and creamy texture. Don’t swap it out for granulated sugar. Butter – It gives the fudge a rich flavor and a smooth and luscious texture.

– It gives the fudge a rich flavor and a smooth and luscious texture. Salt – It enhances the sweetness, giving the fudge an extra pop of flavor.

How to Make White Chocolate Fudge

1. Prep the pan.

Line an 8×8-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

Leave overhangs around the edges so you can use them to lift the fudge out of the pan.

2. Make the fudge.

Combine white chocolate, condensed milk, butter, and salt in a heavy-bottom saucepan over medium-low heat.

Stir the mixture until it’s well combined. It’s okay if the chocolate chips haven’t fully melted.

Remove from heat and continue to stir until the mixture is smooth and the white chocolate is fully melted.

3. Let the fudge set.

Pour the fudge into the prepared baking pan.

Now comes the hard part: refrigerate the pan and let the fudge set for 2 to 3 hours.

4. Slice into squares and enjoy!

Once fully set, lift the fudge out of the pan and slice it into 16 squares.

Use a sharp knife dipped in hot water to make clean cuts.

Serve with coffee for a perfect balance of flavors. Enjoy!

Tips for Success

Don’t burn the chocolate. I can’t state this enough. You want your fudge to be smooth, not gritty!

Don’t wait until the chocolate has completely melted before you turn off the heat. Let the residual heat from the pan melt it completely.

Don’t add too much butter, otherwise, your fudge won’t set. It’s the key ingredient that gives the fudge its sweet caramel-like flavor and ooey-gooey texture.

Don’t swap the condensed milk for other sweeteners.

Allow the fudge to set completely before cutting it into squares. Otherwise, you won’t get clean slices.

Use a heavy-bottom saucepan to avoid burning the chocolate.

Why is my Fudge Gritty?

A gritty fudge is a result of scorching the white chocolate.

When overcooked or cooked at a high temperature, chocolate separates into two forms: gritty curdles and oil.

To keep this from happening, be sure to only cook the fudge mixture over low heat.

Stir continuously and remove from heat as soon as the chocolate is almost melted.

Keep stirring until the chocolate is fully melted.

If you want to be 100% sure this doesn’t happen, stick a candy thermometer into the pan.

Be sure the temperature doesn’t go beyond 237 degrees Fahrenheit.

Can I Use the Microwave to Make Fudge?

Absolutely – just as long as you be careful about it. Here’s how.

1. Combine the chocolate, butter, and condensed milk in a large, microwave-safe bowl.

2. Microwave the mixture in 90-second increments at medium heat. Stir well after each time.

3. Stop microwaving when the chocolate is almost melted. Stir until the mixture is completely smooth and melted.

Variations

You can make white chocolate fudge your own in a myriad of ways.

You can mix mini marshmallows into the mixture or top the squares with sea salt.

Here are some mix-in/topping ideas you should definitely try:

Dried fruits

Chopped toasted pecans, macadamias, almonds, or walnuts

Peppermint extract and crushed candy canes

Caramel sauce

Sprinkles

How to Store Fudge

To Store

Unlike other desserts, fudge doesn’t need to be stored in the fridge.

Once set and sliced, just place the squares in an air-tight container with a piece of wax or parchment paper in between layers.

Store them in a cool dry place or at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

If they get too warm and soft, just refrigerate them for a bit until they firm up again.

To Freeze

Made more fudge than you can chew? No worries since fudge keeps well in the freezer!

Simply wrap each square with plastic wrap or parchment paper and place them in a freezer-safe bag.

You can freeze the fudge for up to 3 months.

Let them thaw at room temperature for a bit before serving.

White Chocolate Fudge (Easy Recipe) Servings 16 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 5 minutes Calories 274 kcal You’ll fall head over heels in love with this white chocolate fudge recipe! With just 4 simple ingredients, you’ll have a tasty dessert that can’t be topped. Ingredients 3 cups white chocolate chips

1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 teaspoon salt Instructions Line the bottom and sides of an 8×8-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

Add white chocolate chips, condensed milk, butter, and salt in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir continuously until the mixture is well-combined and the chocolate is almost melted. Remove from heat and continue to stir until the chocolate is completely melted.

Pour the chocolate mixture into the lined pan. Tap the pan several times to spread the mixture evenly. Refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours, or until fully set.

Dip a sharp knife in hot water and slice the fudge into 16 squares. Serve and enjoy!

