White Holiday Fudge Recipe: White Chocolate Caramel Fudge Recipe (2024)

Looking for holiday fudge recipes? Look no further than this beautiful & delicious 7 ingredient white holiday fudge recipe!

White Holiday Fudge Recipe: White Chocolate Caramel Fudge Recipe

The holidays and fudge go together like peanut butter and jelly… am I right? Okay, maybe I’m not right. Maybe I’m just looking for a good excuse to break out my holiday fudge recipes and whip up some sinfully good treats… and the holidays are an excellent excuse. 😉

There are some holiday fudge recipes that are a family tradition. I mean, I always make my mom’s chocolate fudge recipe Christmas treat. However, I do like to try a little something new now and again. This year I’m whipping up this white holiday fudge recipe. This recipe for white Christmas fudge creates an indulgent treat that I think is simply beautiful. The caramel swirls in this white chocolate fudge candy just give it a really elegant, grown up look.

Psst! If you’re looking for holiday fudge recipes that are a little more whimsical and kid friendly, I highly recommend skittles fudge or rainbow fudge (or both!).

Of all the holiday fudge recipes I have, this white holiday fudge recipe looks the most like something you’d find in a pricey bakery. Seriously, in my opinion, this white chocolate fudge recipe Christmas treat is sure to impress just about anyone from your mother-in-law to your boss. Oh, and I’m sure you and your family will love it too. 😉

By the way, this recipe for white Christmas fudge only has 7 ingredients and none of them are exotic. Nope, everything you need to make this white chocolate fudge candy can be found at your local supermarket.

The only possible con to this white holiday fudge recipe is that it does require some hands on time. Wait, wait, don’t worry. I know you’re busy around the holidays. It isn’t that much time. I think you can count on about 20-30 minutes of prep time to make this chocolate fudge recipe Christmas treat, and that includes unwrapping the caramels. However, if you need a dessert that is a little more hands off, try this crock pot recipe for peanut clusters.

So… without further ado, let’s get to this mouthwatering (no, really, my mouth is watering) white holiday fudge recipe! 🙂

INGREDIENTS

11 oz white chocolate chips

7 oz jar marshmallow fluff

3/4 cup butter

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream (divided)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup unwrapped caramels

DIRECTIONS

1. Add white chocolate chips and marshmallow fluff to a large mixing bowl.

2. Line a 9×9″ baking pan with foil and grease with butter.

3. Add unwrapped caramels and 1 TBSP of heavy whipping cream to a microwave safe dish (such as a glass measuring cup). Microwave for one minute, stirring halfway through.

4. Add butter, sugar, remaining heavy whipping cream, and salt to a heavy bottomed pot.

5. Bring to a boil over medium heat.

6. Boil for four minutes on medium heat, stirring constantly.

7. Pour over white chocolate chips and marshmallow fluff and mix until everything is melted and mixed thoroughly.

8. Pour in melted caramels, do not scrape the bowl clean, and stir a couple times.

Note: Only stir your white holiday fudge recipe a couple of times; you do do not want to over mix!

9. Pour into lined baking pan.

10. Dip the bottom of a wooden spoon into excess caramel and swirl onto the top of yourwhite chocolate fudge candy.

11. Refrigerate overnight.

12. Enjoy the fruits of this recipe for white Christmas fudge!

From my family to yours, happy holidays! 🙂

Do you know of other amazing holiday fudge recipes? Please share them in the comments!