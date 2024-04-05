White sandwich bread recipe (2024)

by Roxana 117 Comments

White sandwich bread – probably the simplest bread recipe,soft and fluffy, with a yellowish crumb and a chewy crust, this bread it perfect for Pb&J or any deli sandwiches and even for making French toast.

This recipe if part of my monthly partnership with Red Star Yeast.

White sandwich bread recipe (1)

I could not believemy eyes way back in January when I shared 20 homemade bread recipes and 20 more on my bucket listthatI don’t have a recipe for sandwichbread already on the blog. I mean, really, is there a simpler recipe that plain white sandwichbread?

The first bread I tried to bake way bake 4 years ago when I microwaved yeast (don’t laugh, totally did it) was white sandwich bread. Since then I have picked a thing or two about baking with yeast, but I’m mostly thankful for all the lessons and yeast and baking I’ve read on Red Star Yeast site when I was desperate and close to having a panic attack.

White sandwich bread recipe (2)

Some of you might be wondering “why go through all the trouble of making bread from scratch when it’s easilyavailable at every grocery store?” My dears, the answer it’s simple “because homemade it’s the best!” There’s absolutely nothing more rewarding that knowing what exactly Iput in my family meals and baked goodies. Have you read the LONG ingredientslist on the store-bought bread? That’s insane! Ingredients that I can’t even pronouncelet alone know what they are, are listed as ingredients in that perfectly shaped loaf of bread.

No, thank you. I’d rather bake a not so perfect loaf of bread with accessibleingredients and I’ll feel 10 times better.

White sandwich bread recipe (3)

This white sandwich bread recipe come from Red Star Yeastand it’s been my go-to sandwich bread for a while now. It uses both milk and water which leads to a soft chewy crumb and crust. A little bit of butter and an egg is added for richness and that yellowish color with just a touch of sweetness, without being considered a sweet bread.

This bread it’s very easy to make, just follow the basic steps in making bread and you’ll be fine!

White sandwich bread recipe

Yields 1 loaf

White sandwich bread - soft and fluffy, with a yellowish crumb and a chewy crust, this bread it perfect for Pb&J or any deli sandwiches and even for making French toast.

20 minPrep Time

30 minCook Time

3 hr, 30 Total Time

White sandwich bread recipe (7)Save Recipe

Print Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup lukewarm water
  • 2 tsp active Red Star dry yeast
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 3 cups (360 grams) all purpose flour
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 tbsp sugar
  • 1/4 cup (56 grams) melted butter
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 - 1/3 cup (30 - 40 grams) all purpose flour

Instructions

  1. In a bowl add the water, yeast and teaspoon of sugar. Stir to combine and leave at room temperature for about 5-10 minutes until doubled in volume.
  2. In a mixing bowl sift the 3 cups of flour and make a well in the middle.
  3. Pour the yeast mixture, add the egg, sugar, salt and melted butter.
  4. With the dough hook on start mixing adding the milk and slowly adding the remaining flour until the dough forms a soft and elastic ball.
  5. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and leave at room temperature for about 1 hour or until doubled in volume.
  6. When the dough has risen, punch it down and shape it into a log. Place it into a 9X5 greased baking pan, cover and let rest again at room temperature for another 30 minutes.
  7. In the meantime, heat the oven to 375F.
  8. Bake the bread for about 30 minutes until golden brown and the smell of fresh bread takes over your kitchen.
  9. Leave to cool slightly in the pan before removing it and completely before slicing it.

Notes

Recipe adapted from Red Star Yeast

7.6.8

445

http://atreatsaffair.com/white-sandwich-bread-recipe/

Roxana Yawgel http://atreatsaffair.com/ All images and content are copyright protected. Please do not use my images without prior permission. If you want to republish this recipe, please re-write the recipe in your own words, or simply link back to this post for the recipe. Thank you.

Sending love your way,

Roxana

*Disclaimer – This post is sponsored by Red Star Yeast. Although I have been compensated for my time, opinions are mine and always will be.

