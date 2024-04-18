Whole roasted spiced cauli | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

FLAVOUR BOOST

To make a flavoured oil, known as a temper, peel 8 cloves of garlic and finely slice with 2 fresh red chillies. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan and fry 3 teaspoons of black mustard seeds, 1 heaped teaspoon of cumin seeds and a handful of fresh curry leaves until crisp and lightly golden. Drizzle over your daal before serving.

VEG BOOST

For extra green goodness, try adding a good few handfuls of fresh or frozen spinach towards the end of cooking.

EASY SWAPS

I’ve used madras paste here for a robust chilli kick, but any curry paste will work – try korma or tikka for a milder version.