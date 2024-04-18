Whole roasted spiced cauli | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
Whole roasted spiced cauli
With green lentils & black eyed peas
- Dairy-freedf
- Gluten-freegf
- Vegetarianv
- Veganvg
With green lentils & black eyed peas
- Dairy-freedf
- Gluten-freegf
- Vegetarianv
- Veganvg
“Served with a beautiful whole roasted cauliflower in the centre, this versatile dinner is delicious mopped up with bread, or with a spoonful of fluffy rice. ”
Serves 6
Cooks In1 hour 15 minutes
DifficultySuper easy
Indian Curry Cauliflower Lentil Healthy vegetarian recipes Mains
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 320 16%
-
Fat 6g 9%
-
Saturates 1.6g 8%
-
Sugars 15g 17%
-
Salt 0.45g 8%
-
Protein 19.5g 39%
-
Carbs 47g 18%
-
Fibre 14.5g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Ingredients
- ½ a bunch of fresh coriander , (15g)
- 400 g chopped mixed onion, carrot and celery
- olive oil
- 1 small cauliflower , (600g)
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 heaped teaspoons madras curry paste
- 2 x 400 g tin of green lentils
- 2 x 400 g tin of blackeye beans
- 3 tablespoons mango chutney , plus extra to serve
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400ºF/gas 6.
- Pick the leaves from ½ a bunch of fresh coriander (15g) and reserve for later, then finely chop the stalks.
- Put a large, shallow non-stick casserole pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add 400g of chopped mixed onion, carrot and celery with the coriander stalks and cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly, or until softened.
- Click off and discard the tatty outer leaves from 1 small cauliflower (600g), then, keeping it whole, use a sharp knife to carefully slice a cross deep into the stalk for even cooking.
- Rub the cauli all over with 2 teaspoons of smoked paprika and 2 heaped tablespoons of madras curry paste, then place it in the pan with the veg. Add a good splash of water, then transfer to the oven for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and stir in 2 x 400g tins of green lentils and 1 x tin of blackeye beans (juices and all) with 1½ tins of water and 3 tablespoons of mango chutney, then return to the oven for 30 minutes.
- Remove the cauliflower to a plate, gently mash half of the beans and lentils to thicken slightly and season to perfection, tasting and tweaking.
- Sit the cauliflower back in the middle of the pan and slice into 6 wedges. Sprinkle over the coriander leaves and serve with extra mango chutney and yoghurt (if using). Delicious drizzled with a temper (see tips) and served with warmed flatbreads.
Tips
FLAVOUR BOOST
To make a flavoured oil, known as a temper, peel 8 cloves of garlic and finely slice with 2 fresh red chillies. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan and fry 3 teaspoons of black mustard seeds, 1 heaped teaspoon of cumin seeds and a handful of fresh curry leaves until crisp and lightly golden. Drizzle over your daal before serving.
VEG BOOST
For extra green goodness, try adding a good few handfuls of fresh or frozen spinach towards the end of cooking.
EASY SWAPS
I’ve used madras paste here for a robust chilli kick, but any curry paste will work – try korma or tikka for a milder version.
