[Windows 11/10] Troubleshooting - Sound (Speakers/Microphones) problems | Official Support | ASUS USA (2024)

[Windows 11/10] Troubleshooting - Sound (Speakers/Microphones) problems

Applicable Products: Notebook, Desktop, All-in-One PC, Gaming handheld, MiniPC

If you experience the sound problems of ASUS computers, such as Speakers/Microphones are not working, no sound, sound is muffled, intermittent, or crackling/popping, etc. Or, Speakers/Microphones problems occur in a virtual meeting or online learning, such as Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Meet, Google Classroom, Zoom, or other communication apps. Please refer to the following solutions. (For communication apps, please check the input/output device settings are correct as well.)

Note: If you experience that the sound is so loud, soft, or no sound whenusinga specific application, please refer to theQ1 in Q & A chapter.

Note: For notebook products, your computer may enable the AI Noise-Canceling Speaker feature. This feature filters out all sounds except human voices from the laptop speaker. If you wish to disable the AI Noise-Canceling Speaker, please refer to this article: Why is the sound from my speaker abnormal? Speakers no sound, sound is intermittent or no audio, or only human voices but no background music

To provide you more detailed instruction, you can also click ASUS YouTube video link below to know more about How to fix the Sound (Speakers/Microphone) problems

ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMJSO6FTkcI

Before troubleshooting, please make sure proper connection of External Speaker, Microphone, or Earphone if used.

Notebook and AIO PC comes with two types of Earphone/Microphone jacks design.

One of the designs has the Earphone and External Microphone made as two separate jacks. (The green marked is Earphone jack, and the red marked is External Microphone jack.)

The Earphone jack supports regular Earphone plug, or the ones commonly used on the smartphones called headsets (or earsets). However, plugging the Earphone plug into Microphone jack does not work.

The other design is to have the Earphone/Microphone combined into a single hybrid jack.

The jack supports regular earphone plug, or the ones commonly used on the smartphones called headsets (or earsets).

The types of Earphone/Microphone jacks design may be different based on different models, please refer to theUser Manuals.

Desktop rear panel

If you use an external microphone, please connect it to MIC IN port (usually is pink). If you use an external speakers, please connect it to LINE OUT port (usually is green).

The types of Microsoft/Speakers design may be different based on different models, please refer to theUser Manuals.

Please go to the corresponding instruction based on the current Windows operating system on your computer:

Windows 11

Windows 10

Windows 11operating system

Speaker function is abnormal Restore BIOS settings Try to reset BIOS to default settings, here you can learn more about How to restore BIOS settings. (For desktop products, please refer to [Motherboard/Desktop] How to restore BIOS settings.) If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Update and confirm BIOS / Windows packages / drivers with the latest version in your PC Updating software usually helps the system stability and optimization, so we recommend you check and often update to the latest version in your PC.Here you can learn more about: How to update the BIOS version in Windows system How to use EZ Flash to update the BIOS version (For desktop products, please refer toASUS Motherboard EZ Flash 3 Introduction.) For executing Windows update and drivers update, here you can learn more about: How to execute Windows Update How to update drivers via System Update in MyASUS If the problem persists after you have updated BIOS/Windows packages/drivers to the date, please continue to the next chapter for troubleshooting. Check the settings of output device See Also Fix microphone problems - Microsoft SupportHow to Fix It When a Windows 10 Microphone is Not WorkingHow to Fix a Microphone Not Working on Windows 10 or 11How to Fix It When a Laptop Microphone is Not Working Type and search[Sound settings]in the Windows search bar ① , then click[Open] ② .

Select thecorrect speaker devicein the section of[Choose where to play sound] ③ .

Check if the speaker volume set tomute mode. Scroll the page to the bottom, and then click [More sound settings] ④ .

Select[Playback]tab ⑤ , then select[your speaker device] ⑥ and click[Properties] ⑦ .

Select[Levels]tab ⑧ , use the slider bar to adjust volume level and check if it[does not set to mute mode] ⑨ , then click on[OK] ⑩ to save. (Mute mode: )

If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Enable and reinstall the driver in Device Manager Type and search[Device Manager]in the Windows search bar ① , then click[Open] ② .

Check the arrow next to[Audio inputs and outputs] ③ , then right-click[your speaker device] ④ and select[Enable device] ⑤ .

If the[Enable device]option does not display that is meant the speaker function is enabled already, please continue to the next step.

Right-click[your speaker device] ⑥ , then select[Uninstall device] ⑦ .

Click[Uninstall] ⑧ .

After uninstalling the speakers, please click[Action] ⑨ and select[Scan for hardware changes] ⑩ .

The computer will reinstall the speakers, and the device will display in the Audio inputs and outputs category.

If you fail to update speaker driver in device manager, please go to the ASUS Support Site to download and install the[Audio]driver, here you can learn more about How to search and download drivers .

(The following pictures are the current version as a reference, please download the latest version from the ASUS Support Site.)

If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Use Troubleshooting tool in Windows Type and search[Sound settings]in the Windows search bar ① , then click[Open] ② .

Scroll the page to the bottom, and then select [Output devices]in theTroubleshoot common sound problemssection ③ .

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Restore the system from restore point If the speakers problem happens recently, and if you have ever created a restore point or there is an automatic system restore existed, try to restore the computer to a point before the problem began to resolve the problem. Here you can learn more aboutHow to use restore point to restore the system.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Reset the system If the problem persists after all troubleshooting steps are completed. Please backup your personal files, then reset the PC to back to its original configuration. Here you can learn more about: How to reset the system.

Microphone function is abnormal If you use the internal microphone, check it is not covered by anything. Normally, the Microphone is located on either side of the camera. Restore BIOS settings Try to reset BIOS to default settings, here you can learn more aboutHow to restore BIOS settings. (For desktop products, please refer to[Motherboard/Desktop] How to restore BIOS settings.) If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Update and confirm BIOS / Windows packages / drivers with the latest version in your PC Updating software usually helps the system stability and optimization, so we recommend you check and often update to the latest version in your PC.Here you can learn more about: How to update the BIOS version in Windows system How to use EZ Flash to update theBIOS version (For desktop products, please refer toASUS Motherboard EZ Flash 3 Introduction.) For executing Windows update and drivers update, here you can learn more about: How to execute Windows Update How to update drivers via System Update in MyASUS If the problem persists after you have updated BIOS/Windows packages/drivers to the date, please continue to the next chapter for troubleshooting. Check the settings of input device Type and search[Sound settings]in the Windows search bar ① , then click[Open] ② .

Select thecorrect microphone devicein the section of[Choose a device for speaking or recording] ③ .

Check if the microphone volume set tomute mode. Scroll the page to the bottom, and then click [More sound settings] ④ .

Select[Recording]tab ⑤ , then select[your microphone device] ⑥ and click[Properties] ⑦ .

Select[Levels]tab ⑧ , use the slider bar to adjust volume level and check if it[does not set to mute mode] ⑨ , then click[OK] ⑩ to save. (Mute mode: )

If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Enable and reinstall the driver in Device Manager Type and search[Device Manager]in the Windows search bar ① , then click[Open] ② .

Check the arrow next to[Audio inputs and outputs] ③ , then right-click[your microphone device] ④ and select[Enable device] ⑤ .

If the[Enable device]option does not display that is meant the microphone function is enabled already, please continue to the next step.

Right-click[your microphone device] ⑥ , then select[Uninstall device] ⑦ .

Click[Uninstall] ⑧ .

After uninstalling the microphone, please click[Action] ⑨ and select[Scan for hardware changes] ⑩ .

The computer will reinstall the microphone, and the device will display in the Audio inputs and outputs category.

If you fail to update speaker driver in device manager, please go to the ASUS Support Site to download and install thedriver, here you can learn more about How to search and download drivers .

If you use theinternal microphone, please download and install the[Camera]driver because the Internal Microphone is integrated with Camera.

If you use theexternal microphone, please download and install the[Audio]driver.

Note: The following pictures are the current version as a reference, please download the latest version from the ASUS Support Site.



If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Use Troubleshooting tool in Windows Type and search[Sound settings]in the Windows search bar ① , then click[Open] ② .

Scroll the page to the bottom, and then select [Input devices]in theTroubleshoot common sound problemssection ③ .

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Restore the system from restore point If the microphone problem happens recently, and if you have ever created a restore point or there is an automatic system restore existed, try to restore the computer to a point before the problem began to resolve the problem. Here you can learn more aboutHow to use restore point to restore the system.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Reset the system If the problem persists after all troubleshooting steps are completed. Please backup your personal files, then reset the PC to back to its original configuration. Here you can learn more about: How to reset the system.

Q & A Q1: Why the sound is so loud, soft, or no sound when I use a specific application? A1: You can useVolume mixerto adjust the suitable volume for each application. Right-click on the[Speaker icon]①which is located at the taskbar, then select[Open volume mixer]②. Use the slide bar to adjust the volume to increase or decrease for each application③. If the application’s volume icon is , it means that is in mute mode currently.Click the mute icon again to turn on the volume. Q2: How to amplify or enhance the audio sound/effects? See Also How to Fix It When a Windows 11 Microphone Is Not Working A2: For the standard ASUS Notebook, most models have a built-in ICE Audio Wizard application and you can use it to enhance the audio. Here you can learn more aboutICE Audio Wizard (ICE Sound) - Introduction. For the Gaming Notebook, because the audio application mayvarious, you can refer to the following application introduction based on which one is installed on your computer: Sonic Studio 3 UWP introduction DTS: X Ultra Introduction Dolby Atmos - Introduction Q3: Why the external microphone cannot be used after plugged into the Notebook audio combo jack? A3: There are two kinds of Headphones/microphone connector in the market. Three-conductor 3.5 mm separate microphone and Headphone.



Four-conductor 3.5 mm headphone with microphone.

If you want to use the external headphone function, you can use both devices. But if you want to use the external microphone function, the three-conductor 3.5 mm microphone will not work after plug into the Notebook audio combo jack. Suggest to use a four-conductor 3.5 mm headphone with microphone device, the microphone and headphone function can be used at the same time.

Windows 10 operating system

Speaker function is abnormal Restore BIOS settings Try to reset BIOS to default settings, here you can learn more aboutHow to restore BIOS settings. (For desktop products, please refer to[Motherboard/Desktop] How to restore BIOS settings.) If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Update and confirm BIOS / Windows packages / drivers with the latest version in your PC Updating software usually helps the system stability and optimization, so we recommend you check and often update to the latest version in your PC.Here you can learn more about: How to update the BIOS version in Windows system How to use EZ Flash to update theBIOS version (For desktop products, please refer toASUS Motherboard EZ Flash 3 Introduction.) For executing Windows update and drivers update, here you can learn more about: How to execute Windows Update How to update drivers via System Update in MyASUS If the problem persists after you have updated BIOS/Windows packages/drivers to the date, please continue to the next chapter for troubleshooting. Check the settings of output device Type and search [Sound settings] in the Windows search bar ① , then click [Open] ② .

Select the correct speaker devicein the section of[Choose your output device] ③ .

Check if the speaker volume set to mute mode. Click [Sound Control Panel] ④ in the sound settings.

Select [Playback] tab ⑤ , then select [your speaker device] ⑥ and click [Properties] ⑦ .

Select [Levels] tab ⑧ , use the slider bar to adjust volume level and check if it [does not set to mute mode] ⑨ , then click on [OK] ⑩ to save. (Mute mode: )

If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Enable and reinstall the driver in Device Manager Type and search [Device Manager] in the Windows search bar ① , then click [Open] ② .

Check the arrow next to [Audio inputs and outputs] ③ , then right-click [your speaker device] ④ and select [Enable device] ⑤ .

If the [Enable device] option does not display that is meant the speaker function is enabled already, please continue to the next step.

Right-click [your speaker device] ⑥ , then select[Uninstall device] ⑦ .

Click[Uninstall] ⑧ .

After uninstalling the speakers, please click[Action] ⑨ and select[Scan for hardware changes] ⑩ .

The computer will reinstall the speakers, and the device will display in the Audio inputs and outputs category.

If you fail to update speaker driver in device manager, please go to the ASUS Support Site to download and install the [Audio] driver, here you can learn more about How to search and download drivers .

(The following pictures are the current version as a reference, please download the latest version from the ASUS Support Site.)

If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Use Troubleshooting tool in Windows Type and search [Sound settings] in the Windows search bar ① , then click [Open] ② .

Click on [Troubleshoot] in Output section ③ .

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Restore the system from restore point If the speakers problem happens recently, and if you have ever created a restore point or there is an automatic system restore existed, try to restore the computer to a point before the problem began to resolve the problem. Here you can learn more aboutHow to use restore point to restore the system.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Reset the system If the problem persists after all troubleshooting steps are completed. Please backup your personal files, then reset the PC to back to its original configuration. Here you can learn more about: How to reset the system.

Microphone function is abnormal If you use the internal microphone, check it is not covered by anything. Normally, the Microphone is located on either side of the camera. Restore BIOS settings Try to reset BIOS to default settings, here you can learn more aboutHow to restore BIOS settings. (For desktop products, please refer to[Motherboard/Desktop] How to restore BIOS settings.) If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Update and confirm BIOS / Windows packages / drivers with the latest version in your PC Updating software usually helps the system stability and optimization, so we recommend you check and often update to the latest version in your PC.Here you can learn more about: How toupdate the BIOS version in Windows system How to use EZ Flash to update theBIOS version (For desktop products, please refer toASUS Motherboard EZ Flash 3 Introduction.) For executing Windows update and drivers update, here you can learn more about: How to execute Windows Update How to update drivers via System Update in MyASUS If the problem persists after you have updated BIOS/Windows packages/drivers to the date, please continue to the next chapter for troubleshooting. Check the settings of input device Type and search [Sound settings] in the Windows search bar ① , then click [Open] ② .

Select the correct microphone device in the section of [Choose your input device] ③ .

Check if the microphone volume set to mute mode. Click [Sound Control Panel] ④ in the sound settings.

Select [Recording] tab ⑤ , then select [your microphone device] ⑥ and click [Properties] ⑦ .

Select [Levels] tab ⑧ , use the slider bar to adjust volume level and check if it [does not set to mute mode] ⑨ , then click [OK] ⑩ to save. (Mute mode: )

If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Enable and reinstall the driver in Device Manager Type and search [Device Manager] in the Windows search bar ① , then click [Open] ② .

Check the arrow next to [Audio inputs and outputs] ③ , then right-click [your microphone device] ④ and select [Enable device] ⑤ .

If the [Enable device] option does not display that is meant the microphone function is enabled already, please continue to the next step.

Right-click [your microphone device] ⑥ , then select[Uninstall device] ⑦ .

Click[Uninstall] ⑧ .

After uninstalling the microphone, please click[Action] ⑨ and select[Scan for hardware changes] ⑩ .

The computer will reinstall the microphone, and the device will display in the Audio inputs and outputs category.

If you fail to update speaker driver in device manager, please go to the ASUS Support Site to download and install thedriver, here you can learn more about How to search and download drivers .

If you use the internal microphone, please download and install the [Camera] driver because the Internal Microphone is integrated with Camera.

If you use the external microphone, please download and install the [Audio] driver.

Note: The following pictures are the current version as a reference, please download the latest version from the ASUS Support Site.



If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Use Troubleshooting tool in Windows Type and search [Sound settings] in the Windows search bar ① , then click [Open] ② .

Click on [Troubleshoot] in Output section ③ .

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Restore the system from restore point If the microphone problem happens recently, and if you have ever created a restore point or there is an automatic system restore existed, try to restore the computer to a point before the problem began to resolve the problem. Here you can learn more aboutHow to use restore point to restore the system.If the problem persists, please continue the next troubleshooting step. Reset the system If the problem persists after all troubleshooting steps are completed. Please backup your personal files, then reset the PC to back to its original configuration. Here you can learn more about: How to reset the system.

Q & A Q1: Why the sound is so loud, soft, or no sound when I use a specific application? A1: You can use Volume mixer to adjust the suitable volume for each application. Right-click on the [Speaker icon]① which is located at the taskbar, then select [Open Volume mixer]②. Use the slide bar to adjust the volume to increase or decrease for each application③. If the application’s volume icon is , it means that is in mute mode currently.Click the mute icon again to turn on the volume. Q2: How to amplify or enhance the audio sound/effects? A2: For the standard ASUS Notebook, most models have a built-in ICE Audio Wizard application and you can use it to enhance the audio. Here you can learn more about ICE Audio Wizard (ICE Sound) - Introduction. For the Gaming Notebook, because the audio application mayvarious, you can refer to the following application introduction based on which one is installed on your computer: Sonic Studio 3 UWP introduction DTS: X Ultra Introduction Dolby Atmos - Introduction Q3: Why the external microphone cannot be used after plugged into the Notebook audio combo jack? A3: There are two kinds of Headphones/microphone connector in the market. Three-conductor 3.5 mm separate microphone and Headphone.



Four-conductor 3.5 mm headphone with microphone.

If you want to use the external headphone function, you can use both devices. But if you want to use the external microphone function, the three-conductor 3.5 mm microphone will not work after plug into the Notebook audio combo jack. Suggest to use a four-conductor 3.5 mm headphone with microphone device, the microphone and headphone function can be used at the same time.

