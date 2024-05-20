Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn: A Delicious Copycat Recipe (2024)

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn: A Delicious Copycat Recipe

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn comes to life in your kitchen with our easy-to-follow copycat recipe. This beloved side dishis knownfor its buttery corn and signature Cajun seasoning. Now, you can recreate this perfect snack at home, capturing the bold flavors that have made it a fan favorite.

The Wingstop restaurant is an aviation-themed fast-food franchise, based in the United States.Even though they specialize in fried chickenwings, their sides andranchareequallypopular.

Wingstop introduced their new crispy Cajun fried corn back in 2018 along with Louisiana voodoo fries. It has gone on to become one of the most popular side dishes on their unique menu.Corn on the cob is deep-fried to perfection and coated with a mouthwatering Cajun spice mix for that extra kick.

You don’t have to wait for your next Wingstop visit. Whip up this delightful dish in the comfort of your own kitchen

Our copycat recipe for authentic Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn captures the essence of this perfect side dish.With simple ingredients and easy-to-follow steps, this recipe is sure tosatisfyyour Wingstop craving!

This delicious side dish is perfect for when you’re hosting a game night, planning a movie marathon, orsimplyseeking a great snack. This copycat recipeis guaranteedto impress both friends and family.

Let’s dive into the recipe and unlock the secrets behind Wingstop’s flavorful Cajun Fried Corn.

What is Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn?

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn is Wingstop’s spin on the classic “corn on the cob”. The natural sweetness of the cornis combinedwith Wingstop’s signature Cajun seasoning. This creates a perfect side for your main dish!

Wingstop chops corn on the cob into 4 pieces, then seasons it with Cajun spice and deep fries it to perfection. The Cajun spices add a zesty kick and the frying process gives the corn a satisfying crunchy texture.

For those seeking a healthier alternative, you can also opt to air fry the corn. This method allows you to achieve the same great flavor without the excess oil.

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn is a true crowd-pleaser.Whether you’re hosting a game night, enjoying a casual gathering, or looking for a unique addition to your dinner table, Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn is sure to impress.

In additionto the Cajun seasoning, Wingstop offers other seasonings to elevate your experience. You can enjoy this southern-style snack with their signature fry seasoning. You could also choose to add Parmesan or lemon pepper seasoning for an extra burst of flavor.

Is Cajun Fried Corn at Wingstop spicy?

Yes, Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn has a spicy flavor, but it’s not an immediate explosion of spice. You won’tbe overwhelmed bythe first bite. The spicegraduallyintensifies with each mouthful.

The Cajun seasoning used in the recipe contains ingredients like pepper, cayenne, and paprika thatadds heat to the recipe.The great thing about our easy Cajun Fried Corn recipe is that you have the power to make it as mild or as fiery as you want. You’re in control!

If you prefer a milder version of homemade Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn, you can adjust the amount of Cajun seasoning.

A great way to do this is to start with a smaller amount of seasoning. Graduallyadd more if needed. You can also pair the corn with a dip like a ranch dressing or honey mustard to mellow out the spiciness.

Why you will love this recipe

Quick and easy recipe.

Made with simple ingredients that you may already have in your pantry.

It’s a perfect balance of spicy, savory, and buttery goodness

Tastes exactly like Wingstop’s cajun fried corn without the price tag.

Canbe servedas a side or an appetizer

You can adjust the spice level based on what works for you.

Perfect dish for summer months cookout

Ingredients for Copycat Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn

Simple everyday ingredientsare usedto make this deep-fried corn recipe. Find the full ingredient list and full recipe in the recipe card below.

Sweet corn – This is the star of the recipe.Ideally, use fresh corn cob , cut into 4 smaller pieces. It adds a pleasant sweetness to this flavorful dish.

Cajun seasoning – Cajun seasoning is a combination of spicescommonlyused in Louisiana cuisine. It adds a bold and zesty kick to the corn.I made my own using garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, oregano, thyme, and pepper powder.

You also have the option of buying it. Slap ya mamacajun seasoning* is one of the popular ones.

Vegan butter – Unsalted butteris usedin this recipe to add richness and flavor to the fried corn. I used vegan butter for this recipe but you can use regular butter as well.

Vegetable oil* – Vegetable oilis usedfor frying the corn to achieve a crispy and golden exterior. It has a high smoke point, making it suitable for deep frying at high temperatures.

Choose a neutral-tasting vegetable oil, such as canola oil or corn oil, for this recipe.

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn Recipe – Deep Fryer Method

This Wingstop cajun corn recipe is perfect for a quick appetizer or snack.

Prepare the Cajun Seasoning

We first start by making the cajun seasoning.Mix garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, oregano, thyme, and pepper powder in a small bowl. Mix until everything isfullycombined. Set aside.

The delicious taste of Cajun Seasoning comes from the bold spicy flavor (from the cayenne and paprika). Garlic, onion and herbs add a subtle earthiness to the dish. It’s the ultimate all-purpose seasoning and canbe usedas a dry rub forchicken wingsas well!

Heat the Oil

Add enough oil to a deep pot to submerge the corn completely. Heat oil on medium heat till the temperature reaches 350-375 degree Fahrenheit.

If you don’t have acooking thermometer*, add one kernel of corn into the oil. If it rises to the surface, the oil is hot enough to fry the corn.

Fry the Corn

Cut the ears of sweet corn into four equal pieces.Carefullyadd the corn pieces to the hot oil. Be very careful while doing this step as hot oil can splatter and cause burns.

Do not overcrowd the pot. Fry them in batches if needed.

Cook the corn until it turns golden brown, which usually takes about 5 minutes. Once fried, transfer the corn to a plate lined with a paper towel to drain excess oil.

Season Corn Cobs

Brush each corn cob with melted butter (vegan/non-vegan). Then, place the corn in a bowl andgenerouslysprinkle the Cajun seasoning over the corn. Use your hands to coat the seasoningevenlyon all sides of the corn.

Serve and Enjoy!

The Wingstop-style Cajun Fried Corn is now ready tobe served.

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn in Air Fryer

Prepare the Cajun Seasoning

Follow the same steps as mentioned above to make the spice mix. Set it aside.

Preheat the Air Fryer

Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for a few minutes.

Season the Corn

Brush each corn cob with melted vegan butter or regular butter. Then, sprinkle the Cajun seasoninggenerouslyover the corn. Make sure to coat itevenly.

Air fry the Corn

Place the seasoned pieces of corn in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook them in the preheated air fryer for about 12-15 minutes. Flip halfway through the cooking time.

The exact cooking time may vary based on your air fryer* model and the size of the corn pieces. Ensure that the corn is crispy and golden brown.

Serve!

Once the cornis cookedto your desired crispiness, remove it from the air fryer. Let it coolslightly.

Serve the irresistible Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn as a delicious side dish or a standalone snack.

Air Fryer Onion Rings

Air Fryer Pizza Rolls

Air Fryer Hash Browns Recipe

Tips for Best Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn

Use fresh cob of corn instead of frozen or canned corn. It will have a sweeter taste and better texture compared to frozen corn.However, if it’s not available, frozen corn can also work.

If using frozen corn, use it only after it iscompletelythawed. Make sure to pat it dry before using.

To clean the ear of corn, removeall ofthe outer leaves (husks). Make sure to pull off as many fibers (white stringy bits) as you can.

If deep frying the corn, I recommend using a Grease splatter guard*.

Adjust the amount of Cajun seasoning to suit your taste preferences and spice tolerance.

To ensure that the corn cooksevenlyand achieves a crispy texture, fry the corn pieces in batches. Overcrowding the fryer can result in uneven cooking and soggy corn.

After frying the corn, place them on a plate lined with a kitchen towel or paper towel to drain any excess oil.

Serving Ideas forDelicious Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn can be a delicious side dish or a standalone snack.

Pair the mouthwatering Cajun Fried Corn with Wingstop’s famous chicken wings for a complete and satisfying meal.They also make a great side to burgers and sandwiches or chicken dishes such ascrispy chicken costoletta.

Wingstop cajun corn recipe can also work as a great appetizer. As an appetizer, these fried corns canbe servedwith ranch dressing, chipotle sauce, or hot sauce.

These are also perfect for game day gatherings or your next cookout. Serve it alongside other finger foods like stuffed ziti fritta and nachos.

Other seasonings to try with fried corn at Wingstop

BBQ rub: This gives the corn a sweet taste but with a nice touch of heat and smokiness.You can make your own seasoning mix by combining ingredients like smoked paprika, brown sugar, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper.

Spicy corn rub: Try blending in the ground coriander, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, oregano, and salt.

Mediterranean rub: Coat the corn kernels with a good blend of herbs, and olive oil. Top it with Greek yogurt & feta cheese.

Mexican rub: To add a Mexican twist to your corn on the cob, try a mix of mayonnaise, sour cream, cotija cheese, lime juice, and paprika. If you can’t find cotija juice, you can substitute it with parmesan.

Smoky garlic parm: A blend of grated parmesan, smoked paprika, olive oil, dried basil, and garlic powder.

Lemon Pepper: Sprinkle the fried corn with lemon pepper seasoning for a tangy and zesty flavor.The combination of citrusy lemon and aromatic black pepper adds a refreshing twist to the corn.

Ranch Seasoning: Toss the fried corn with ranch seasoning for a creamy and herbaceous flavor.The blend of buttermilk, garlic, onion, and herbs in ranch seasoning complements the sweetness of the corn.

Chipotle powder:Smoky andslightlyspicy, this seasoning will give the corn a bit of a kick.

Storing Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn

Once the corn has cooled down to room temperature, move it to an airtight container. If storedcorrectlyin an airtight container, the Wingstop Cajun Corn will keep in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.

You can reheat it in the oven, or air fryer. Reheat at 350°F for about 3 to 5 minutes or until hot. For best results, turn the mini cobs midway through cooking time to let them heatevenly.

Avoid using the microwave to reheat as it may make the corn soggy.

Make Ahead Instructions

While fried foods are best fresh off the stove, you can make it a day ahead.Follow the instructions to cook the corn, and drain all the excess oil. Once it has cooled down completely, move it to an airtight container and refrigerate for 24h.

When you’re ready to serve, preheat your oven or air fryer. Arrange the corn pieces on a baking sheet or in the air fryer basket. Reheat them until they become hot and crispy again.

This usually takes about 5-10 minutes, depending on the appliance and desired level of crispness.

Once reheated, serve the Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn immediately. It willretainits delicious flavors and crispy texture.

Commonly Asked Questions

Can you make Wingstop Corn in an air-fryer? Originally Wingstop fried corn is cooked in a deep-fryer. This cooking technique gives the corn a super crispy texture while making the inside (flesh) tender and juicy. But you can make spicy Cajun Fried Corn recipe in an air fryer for a healthier alternative. By using the air fryer, you’ll achieve a similar crispy texture to the deep-fried version with less oil. Does the corn have to be cut into small pieces to make the Cajun fried corn? Yes, this is important to cut corn into small pieces. It helps coat all of the surface of corn in spices, evenly. This also gives crunchier fried corn. Cut each ear of corn into 3-4 pieces depending on size.

Can I use frozen corn for this recipe? You can use frozen corn, but it should be fully defrosted and thoroughly dried before adding any oil or seasoning. This ensures the corn can cook properly and get crispy. Can I make this recipe with other seasonings?

Absolutely! While this recipe calls for Cajun seasoning, you can certainly use other spice blends to customize this recipe. I recommend trying some of the seasonings mentioned in the blog post above, like BBQ rub, Mediterranean seasoning, or lemon pepper seasoning. Why is my corn, not crispy? Corn may not be coming out crispy due to overcrowding in the air fryer basket or deep fryer. If using an air fryer, preheat it before adding the corn. If deep frying, add the corn only after the oil has heated up and reached the desired temperature.

Olive Garden’s Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

Texas Roadhouse Chili Recipe

Subway Southwest Chipotle Sauce

Starbucks Dragon Drink Recipe

Starbucks Blueberry Scones

Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn: A Delicious Copycat Recipe Learn how to recreate the irresistible Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn with this easy-to-follow copycat recipe. Discover the perfect blend of buttery corn and bold Cajun seasoning that will elevate your snacking experience Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Side Dish, Snack Cuisine American Servings 3 servings Equipment Air Fryer

Tongs

Splatter guard* Ingredients ½ Tsp Garlic Powder*

1 tsp Onion Powder*

½ tsp Paprika*

¼ tsp Cayenne powder*

¼ tsp Salt

¼ tsp Oregano*

¼ tsp Ground Pepper*

Pinch of thyme*

Vegetable Oil

3 Ears of Corn Instructions Deep Fryer Recipe (Wingstop Original) Prepare the Cajun seasoning by mixing the spices in a small bowl and put it aside.

Add enough oil to a deep pot so as to submerge the corn completely. Heat oil on medium heat till the temperature reaches 350-375 degree Fahrenheit.

Cut each ear of sweet corn into 4 pieces.

Add each piece one by one into the hot oil. Fry in batches.

Fry them till they become golden brown in color, approximately 5 minutes. Once fried, move them to a plate with a kitchen towel to drain the excess oil.

Then brush each corn cob with melted butter (vegan/non-vegan).

Then move them into a bowl and add Cajun seasoning on top. Use hands to coat the seasoning evenly over each corn cob.

Now you can dig in! Just make sure they aren't too hot. Air Fryer Recipe Prepare the Cajun seasoning by mixing the spices in a small bowl and put it aside.

Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for a few minutes.

Brush each corn cob with melted vegan butter or regular butter. Then, sprinkle the Cajun seasoning generously over the corn. Make sure to coat it evenly.

Place the seasoned pieces of corn in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Cook them in the preheated air fryer for about 12-15 minutes.

The exact cooking time may vary based on your air fryer model and the size of the corn pieces. Ensure that the corn is crispy and golden brown.

Flip halfway through the cooking time.

Once the corn is cooked to your desired crispiness, remove it from the air fryer.

Keyword appetizer, copycat recipe, corn on the cob, fried corn, side dish, snacks, wingstop corn, wingstop recipe

