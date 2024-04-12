Wingstop Ranch (Copycat recipe) - Chefjar (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Wingstop ranch dressing recipe is the absolutely best! Loaded with buttermilk, sour cream, mayo and herbs. It tastes better than anything you can get at the store. Ready in 5 minutes.

Enjoy Wingstop Louisiana Rub with this easy homemade Wingstop ranch dressing.

Wingstop Ranch

This copycat Wingstop ranch is one of my favorite sauces. I put it on salads and use it for our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. It is so addictive. Even if you’ve tried and tasted other ranch dressings, I guarantee you are going to love this one and it will become your go-to dip for chicken wings, pizza or veggies.

The best part is, you need simple ingredients you most likely have already on hand and less than 5 minutes to whisk up.

Wingstop ranch ingredients

Mayonnaise : Use a good quality mayonnaise like Hellmann’s or Heinz. To make it dairy-free, use vegan mayo.

: Use a good quality mayonnaise like Hellmann’s or Heinz. To make it dairy-free, use vegan mayo. Buttermilk : Buttermilk is not only an important ingredient in baking, it is one of the key ingredients in this ranch dressing. It adds tanginess and creaminess. If you can’t get it at your local store, make it yourself. Simply add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar to a ¼ cup of milk. Mix and allow to sit for 5-10 minutes before using. For a dairy free version, use soy milk.

: Buttermilk is not only an important ingredient in baking, it is one of the key ingredients in this ranch dressing. It adds tanginess and creaminess. If you can’t get it at your local store, make it yourself. Simply add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar to a ¼ cup of milk. Mix and allow to sit for 5-10 minutes before using. For a dairy free version, use soy milk. Sour cream : You can usually get it at any store. However, if you can’t, use Greek yogurt. Vegan sour cream is a great substitute to make a vegan and dairy free ranch.

: You can usually get it at any store. However, if you can’t, use Greek yogurt. Vegan sour cream is a great substitute to make a vegan and dairy free ranch. Dried herbs : The recipe calls for dried dill and parsley. Dill is another key ingredient in Wingstop ranch. Don’t leave it out! It adds freshness and a grassy flavor to the sauce and makes it so addictive.

: The recipe calls for dried dill and parsley. Dill is another key ingredient in Wingstop ranch. Don’t leave it out! It adds freshness and a grassy flavor to the sauce and makes it so addictive. Onion powder : It adds a savory and sweet flavor.

: It adds a savory and sweet flavor. Garlic powder : Don’t use fresh garlic! It won’t work for this recipe, even if you mince it. It will overpower other flavours and you won’t be able to achieve a smooth texture.

: Don’t use fresh garlic! It won’t work for this recipe, even if you mince it. It will overpower other flavours and you won’t be able to achieve a smooth texture. Lemon juice : It is an optional ingredient. Use it only if needed.

: It is an optional ingredient. Use it only if needed. Pepper: I love to add ¼ teaspoon pepper and a pinch of salt.

How to make Wingstop ranch from scratch

Whisk together mayo, sour cream, buttermilk, onion powder, garlic powder, dried dill, parsley, black pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Adjust the seasonings and add lemon juice if needed. Transfer to a jar or an airtight container and refrigerate for 1-2 hours to before serving. This allows the flavors to combine.

I highly recommend to use Hellmann’s mayonnaise. It has a unique texture that’s hard to beat. It is super creamy and thick and is perfect for any dressing.

Sometimes I add hidden valley ranch mix and it works also well. Feel free to experiment.

How to make Wingstop ranch thick

If you find that the Wingstop ranch dressing is too runny, simply add more mayonnaise.

For vegan Wingstop ranch, use ¼ of xantham gum per 1 cup of dressing.

Wingstop ranch calories

The nutrition information is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator per tablespoon. There are 23 calories. If you use vegan or dairy free ingredients for this recipe, it may vary.

How long does Wingstop ranch last

If stored properly, this copycat Wingstop ranch dressing will last for 5-7 days because it is a dairy based sauce. Keep it in a clean jar or an airtight container in the fridge.

Ranch dressing without mayo

Even though mayo is the key ingredient in any ranch dressing, you can still make it without it. Greek yogurt is a good substitute for mayo in this recipe. The dressing will be tasty, sour cream and buttermilk will bring creaminess and tanginess.

Ranch dressing video

How to serve Wingstop ranch

Serve this copycat Wingstop ranch as a dipping sauce for chicken wings, pizza, roasted chicken or veggies. We love it on quesadillas and in salads. It is so versatile. You are going to love it!

Roasted asparagus

Lemon garlic roast chicken

Garlic herb butter roasted chicken

Roasted Cauliflower

If you try this Wingstop ranch recipe, please let me know, leave a comment and rate it.

Wingstop Ranch Recipe (Copycat) 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 5 reviews See Also 15 Diabetes Breakfast Recipes: Low-Carb, High-Protein, and More | Milk & Honey Nutrition Author: chefjar

Total Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 6 Print Recipe Description This Wingstop ranch dressing recipe is the absolutely best! Loaded with buttermilk, sour cream, mayo and herbs. It tastes better than anything you can get at the store. Ingredients Mayonnaise-½ cup

Mayonnaise-½ cup Buttermilk-¼ cup

Buttermilk-¼ cup Sour cream-½ cup

Sour cream-½ cup Onion powder-1 teaspoon

Onion powder-1 teaspoon Dried parsley-½ teaspoon

Dried parsley-½ teaspoon Garlic powder-1 teaspoon

Garlic powder-1 teaspoon Dried dill-1 teaspoon

Dried dill-1 teaspoon Freshly ground black pepper-1/ 4 teaspoon

Freshly ground black pepper-1/ 4 teaspoon Salt-¼ teaspoon

Salt-¼ teaspoon Lemon juice- 1 teaspoon, optional Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a medium bowl whisk together mayo, sour cream, buttermilk, onion powder, garlic powder, dried dill, parsley, black pepper and salt.

Taste test and add lemon juice if needed.

Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving. Enjoy!

Cook Time: 2 min

Category: Dips

Cuisine: American Nutrition Calories: 23kcal

Sugar: 1g

Sodium: 65mg

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 1g

Cholesterol: 4mg

