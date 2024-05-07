With the Release of the iPhone 15, Which Model Is Right for You? (2024)

As the company usually does every year at the end of summer, Apple has introduced an updated iPhone lineup (the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max), packed with new designs, features, and one very important change (more on that later). But the latest and greatest model isn't always the best fit for everyone, so we're breaking down Apple's current iPhone lineup, which consists of eight models : the iPhone SE (most affordable), iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Plus (best battery), iPhone 15 Pro , and iPhone 15 Pro Max (best camera and most advanced).

Choosing which one to invest in can be daunting—but once you understand the differences, finding the iPhone that fits your needs becomes more manageable. There are several factors to consider before buying an iPhone, whether you're upgrading from something older or getting your first smartphone. The most significant factor you need to consider is your budget. Apple offers a range of models at different price points—from $429 to $1199—so you should first determine how much you're willing to spend. Other factors include battery life, screen size, camera, design, etc., which we'll get into.

To help you make your decision, we're going to start by comparing the iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro before getting into Apple's other models.



What's the difference between the iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro?

Cost

iPhone 15: starts at $799

iPhone 15 Pro: starts at $999

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 and is the device most people should buy in Apple's lineup. It's fast, features a powerful dual-camera setup, and offers excellent battery life. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and is for those who want the latest advancements in Apple's lineup—from better screen technology to a more powerful processor and higher-quality camera. Which one is right for you? It depends on the features you want and your budget.

Design

The iPhone 15 features a design that looks similar to the iPhone 14 and even older iPhone 13. In fact, they're virtually indistinguishable at first glance—but there are a few key changes when you look deeper. Much like the now-discontinued iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 replaces the display with a pill-shaped cutout around the Face ID camera system called Dynamic Island, which takes up less screen real estate. Apple uses Dynamic Island to show relevant information from your favorite apps, integrating notifications with the display in a unique and fun way.



As for the iPhone 15 Pro, it features support for ProMotion technology, providing a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, so using the device feels smoother. There's also support for an "always-on" display feature, which dims the Lock Screen while showing helpful information, like the time, widgets, and wallpaper. The "always-on" screen makes the iPhone 15 Pro more convenient, because you can glance at information without interacting with your phone.

The Pro also features the newer A17 Pro processor, designed to improve the phone's speed and overall performance. It's also made of titanium, which is lighter and tougher than the iPhone 15's aluminum design. And the more premium model includes a new Action Button instead of a mute switch. This button is customizable and can launch shortcuts to accessibility features and your favorite apps.

Every new iPhone 15 model ditches Apple's Lightning connector in favor of USB-C, allowing you to charge your phone, tablet, and laptop with the same cable.

iPhone 15 Colors

The iPhone 15 is offered in five finishes: Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro is offered in four finishes: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

Camera

The entire iPhone 15 series features an improved primary camera with a 48MP sensor. Whereas the iPhone 15 features a dual-camera system, the iPhone 15 Pro includes a third 12MP telephoto lens—with the Pro Max (which we'll get to more later) delivering the equivalent focal length of 120mm, giving you greater reach.

Safety Features

Like the iPhone 14, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro support essential safety features that make them worth upgrading if your phone is a few years old. The onboard sensors in each can detect when you've been in a car crash or contact emergency services without a cellular connection. These features bring peace of mind during potentially life-threatening situations.

Storage

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro both feature 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, with prices increasing in $100 to $200 increments. The iPhone 15 Pro, however, can be upgraded to 1TB of storage, although you'll have to pay a pretty penny for the extra space.

Okay, what about the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max?

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Plus: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are essentially the same. Both have a similar design, dual-camera system and A16 Bionic chip. The biggest difference is that the iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus features a 6.7-inch display. The Plus model also features a larger battery, with a rating of up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge, versus 20 hours for the standard iPhone 15. And then, of course, there's cost: The Plus starts at $899 instead of $799.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro offers a 6.1-inch screen, like the standard iPhone 15. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a 6.7-inch display, like the iPhone 15 Plus, and the same features as the iPhone 15 Pro, with two exceptions: The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x Telephoto camera and gets up to 29 hours of video playback, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro's 3x Telephoto camera and 23 hours of video playback. And again, the Pro Max is a bit pricier, starting at $1,199, versus $999 for the Pro.

Essentially, the iPhone 15 Plus is a larger version of the iPhone 15—with the former having a longer battery life—and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the larger version of the iPhone 15 Pro— with the former having a better camera and battery life. No matter which iPhone 15 version you choose, it'll feature a USB-C connection and support Apple's MagSafe charging technology.

So, what's the difference between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15?

While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 don't look dramatically different, there are significant changes you should know about.

As mentioned, the two generations look relatively similar, but the iPhone 15 comes standard with the Dynamic Island feature from last year's now-discontinued iPhone 14 Pro. The pill-shaped cutout takes up less display real estate and features software functionality that makes the iPhone feel more refined. In contrast, the iPhone 14 features the traditional notch, which lacks the interactive features of the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 15's dual-camera system now features a 48MP main sensor, four times the megapixels of the iPhone 14's primary lens. The more advanced sensor enables you to capture images that are sharper and feature more accurate colors. The new 48MP sensor also provides better low-light performance for taking pictures indoors. The new iPhone 15 lineup also brings some updates to both night mode and portrait mode, including the ability to adjust focus points after a photo is taken. Apple also claims an improved Smart HDR feature can capture more true-to-life renderings of skin tones, highlights, and shadows. While the iPhone 14 can still capture excellent images and videos, the iPhone 15 is the clear winner if the camera is what you care about most.

The iPhone 15 boasts superior performance with the inclusion of Apple's A16 Bionic processor (which the now-discontinued iPhone 14 Pro also had). While the iPhone 14's A15 Bionic is still fast, the A16 offers better everyday performance, improved graphics for gaming, and increased efficiency. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 will likely receive software updates for longer, offering continued support and compatibility. If you plan to keep your phone for a while and prioritize performance, software updates, and battery life, the iPhone 15 is the model to consider.

Finally, the iPhone 15 features a USB-C connector, whereas the iPhone 14 includes a Lightning port. USB-C is more or less the industry standard and something Apple already uses in other devices, including iPad and Mac computers. The arrival of USB-C in the iPhone means you can charge all your devices with the same cable.

Which iPhone is the best standard option for most people?

The iPhone 15 . It offers an excellent balance of features, battery life, and price—and even though it's not Apple's top-end smartphone, it's the best for most people. Highlights include Apple's powerful A16 Bionic processor, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a sophisticated dual-camera system. It also offers excellent battery life and up to 512GB of storage, giving you plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos.

The iPhone 15 offers a 48MP primary camera that takes advantage of Apple's powerful image processing feature, Photonic Engine, which uses machine learning to improve the quality of low-light photos. Starting at $799, this model is competitively priced against other premium smartphones. Thanks to future iOS updates, it should be just as good to use a few years later.

While the comparable iPhone 14 (starting at $699) is another good option, the improved camera, faster processor, and addition of Dynamic Island make the iPhone 15 the better buy now.

Which iPhone has the best camera?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max. It features the most advanced camera system in Apple's smartphone lineup, with a triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera that offers up to 5x optical zoom (120mm equivalent). Without getting too technical, the iPhone 15 Pro Max uses software and hardware to combine pixels for more detailed images, especially in low-light conditions. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera can also shoot pictures in "ProRAW," giving you more control over the image's depth and colors in photo editing software, like with Adobe Lightroom.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also produces the best video quality of any iPhone, with the ability to shoot ProRes log, a flat color profile that allows users to precisely tweak the colors. Apple has also improved its Action mode feature, providing even smoother-looking videos by automatically adjusting to shakes, motion, and vibrations. For parents with children who are constantly on the move, Action mode will make your videos look much steadier. Plus, you can record video in 4K resolution, giving you higher image quality that you can edit later.

Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers more megapixels, versatile zoom, and sophisticated software, making it the iPhone to get if your primary concern is camera quality. The iPhone 15 Pro offers a similar camera system but maxes out with 3x optical zoom.

Which iPhone has the best battery life?

The iPhone 15 Plus. Now, the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 14 Plus both support up to 100 hours of audio playback (even more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max)—but the newer processor in the iPhone 15 Plus will be more efficient over time, contributing to better battery life in the long run. Translating to roughly two full days of real-world use before needing to charge the battery, the prospect of multi-day battery life is appealing for road warriors and users who may only sometimes be near a charger. Modern smartphones are more advanced than ever, but our usage habits (social media, texting, taking pictures, etc.) can quickly drain a device's battery. The iPhone 15 Plus's larger battery means you won't have to charge as often.

Of course, your mileage may vary—it depends on what you're doing on your phone throughout the day. The tradeoff of a bigger battery is that the iPhone 15 Plus is big. With a 6.7-inch display, using it one-handed or putting it in your pants pocket can be difficult. Still, the iPhone 15 Plus offers better stamina than the iPhone 15—and even the more advanced iPhone 15 Pro Max. That's because while the Pro Max may have a more efficient processor when performing certain tasks—it has a 6-core CPU instead of a 5-core CPU—in day-to-day use, the Pro Max may not last quite as long, because of its "always-on" display and ProMotion feature.

Which iPhone is the most affordable?

The iPhone SE (3rd generation) is the most affordable iPhone you can buy. With a starting price of $429, you get a device that's nearly as powerful as Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It features an A15 Bionic processor, wireless charging, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. For first-time smartphone owners, the iPhone SE is an excellent place to start.

However, the iPhone SE does come with some notable compromises. It uses an old design that dates back to the iPhone 6S, with big display bezels, a home button, and Touch ID instead of Face ID. The single camera system is also a few years old, which means the quality is far behind Apple's iPhone 14 series. There is no night mode, nor are there ultra-wide or telephoto lenses.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE offers a measly 64GB in the base model, which can fill up quickly with apps, pictures, and videos. The display is also small at 4.7 inches—most models today feature a screen that's six inches or larger. However, if you don't mind the small display, the iPhone SE is unbeatable in Apple's lineup at this price. (On that note, the iPhone 13—starting at $599—offers some extra bells and whistles, including a more expansive 6.1-inch display.)

Which iPhone is the most advanced?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's the company's biggest, most capable smartphone, with the longest optical zoom of any iPhone ever. The extra screen real estate, fast processor, and long-lasting battery make it a productivity and entertainment powerhouse. But it comes at an exorbitant cost, with a starting price of $1,199 for the 256GB model.

Cost aside, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's display is perfect for playing games, watching movies, and working on the go. And the quality of the Super Retina XDR display is a treat when editing photos and videos captured with the phone's class-leading triple-camera system. Next to an iPad Pro, the iPhone Pro Max's display is tough to beat among Apple's extensive lineup of mobile devices.

Like the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a big battery that can easily last a long day of heavy usage. You can even stretch it to nearly two days between charges if you limit your screen time. The "always-on" display feature can help extend battery life by only powering certain parts of the display when feeding you notifications. Although it comes with a pretty hefty starting price, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ultimate big phone in Apple's lineup.

Which older models will Apple continue to offer?

As mentioned, Apple's iPhone lineup is extensive, giving you several options based on your budget and needs. While it's nice to have the latest and greatest, Apple's older models remain good alternatives, thanks to an excellent balance of speed, features, and price. For example, despite launching in 2022, the iPhone 14 is still fantastic, with a camera system that can produce amazing pictures.

In short, the entire iPhone 14 series can still compete in today's premium smartphone landscape—and if you want to spend even less, look for an iPhone 13. In addition to offering snappy performance and great cameras, Apple has a history of providing software updates to its older iPhones for several years. That means you can always look forward to new features and the latest security enhancements. Keep in mind with the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple will continue to offer the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE, while phasing out the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When is the best time to buy a new iPhone?

The beginning of fall is generally considered the best time to purchase a new iPhone. Like the company did this year, Apple tends to unveil its latest iPhone models with cutting-edge technology during this time—typically in September. Consequently, the arrival of new models leads to price reductions on the previous generation of iPhones. For example, now that the iPhone 15 series is available, the iPhone 14 is more affordable, starting at $699 versus the previous price of $799. Of course, certain circ*mstances—maybe your phone broke—may force you to get a new iPhone at an inopportune time. There's nothing wrong with buying an older device—cost-wise, we just wouldn't recommend buying a new iPhone one or two months before a new one is released (and prices of older models drop) if you can help it.

Which iPhone Is Right for You? The Bottom Line

Apple's standard iPhones are generally better for the average consumer, because they offer the best balance between design, features, and price. However, if you want the latest cutting-edge technology, Apple's Pro models are the way to go. To put it simply, the iPhone 15 is the best choice for most people, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most advanced and has the best camera, the iPhone 15 Plus boasts the best battery life, and the iPhone SE (third generation) is the most affordable.