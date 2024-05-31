WordPress Gravity Forms PDF, Excel, CSV & Google Sheet (2024)

WordPress Gravity Forms PDF, Excel & CSV plugin facilitates the admin to convert Gravity Forms feed into pdf according to their need, this pdf may be downloaded or directly sent to the user email or the admin can do both at the same time. Admin can also change the pdf format as required. It also converts the entries table data into Excel

New Features :

Compatibility with Gravity Forms Signature Add-On

Now the PDF will include Gravity Forms Signature field which is an add-on of Gravity Forms

Compatibility with Gravity Forms Unique ID

Now the PDF will include Gravity Forms Unique ID field which is an add-on of Gravity Forms

Create Google Sheets

Now admin can integrate the form with Google Spreadsheet, all the new entries can be send in the sheet.

Remove Field Label

Now admin can remove the field label from the PDF when he/she wants. A setting field in the basic setting tab is given to enable the removal of the label of the PDF.

Change PDF name

Now admin can change the name of the PDF according to his requirement. A new setting in the Basic setting tab gives the facility to the admin to enter the name of the PDF to be created.

Generate Excel of Gravity Forms Entries

Now admin can create Excel File of all entries in his form at a single click. In bulk action setting of Gravity Forms entries page a new feature “Create Excel” is added which helps the admin in creating excel of all gravity form entries.

Three templates for PDF designs

Now Admin can select amoung Three templates or he may write his own css for the PDF. He can also change the fields background color of the PDF to be created.

Create CSV of all Entries

Now admin can get CSV file of Gravity Forms Entries. A new feature “Create CSV” is added in bulk option setting of Gravity Forms Entries Page which helps admin to create CSV of all Entries.

Update the generated PDF after creation

Now if admin updates any previous entry the related PDF is also updated.

Key Features :

Supports All Gravity Forms Fields

Standard Fields

Advance Fields

Post Fields

Pricing Fields

Image Fields

Multi Select Fields Supported

File Upload Fields Supported

Consent Fields Supported

Address Fields Supported

Provides PDF security

This plugin provides facility to the admin to secure their pdf with password so nobody can access it without their permission.

Generate Bulk PDF

From entries page of gravity forms admin can create all entries PDF at once.

Prevents Copy Paste

Disable copy paste setting for text fields of gravity form. Disabling copy paste will provide functionality to the admin to restrict other user from copying text from the field or to paste copied text to the field.

Get PDF When You Want

From the entries page of gravity forms admin can access the previously created pdf.

Other Features :

Customizable PDF Header

Design PDF header through WP Editor. Admin can change header content, CSS, fonts, font size and provides margin too.

Design PDF footer through WP Editor. Admin can change footer content, CSS, fonts, font size and provides margin too.

Enhanced PDF customization through WP Editor

Design whole body of PDF with the use of WP Editor. Add or remove fields in the editor as you want in your PDF.

Add Watermark Image/Text in PDF

This functionality makes the PDF look better. You can add watermark image or watermark text and change its opacity accordingly. Image dimension can also be set using the setting.

Specify Position For Watermark Image

Position your watermark image where you want in your PDF.

Add Background Wallpaper/Color

User can add image or color in the PDF background.

RTL Support

It support Arabic or languages which start from right align.

All Fonts & Custom CSS supported

Select among 40 fonts write your own CSS for header, footer and body.

Customizable PDF Download Button

Admin can change PDF download button with any image which he wants.



Get PDF on Mail

User can either download or send attachment with mail the generated PDF or do both.

Show/Hide Empty Fields

Get the fields which you want in your PDF. Empty field can be ignored using the setting.

Show/Hide Page Number



User can also hide/show page number displayed in the footer

Various PDF Page Size

Select among 266 page sizes for the PDF pages.



Choose Page Orientation

Select among Portrait and Landscape mode for the page orientation.

Show Page Names On Each Page

Display page names on the PDF. Requires the use of the Page Break Field which is in the gravity forms standard fields.

Easily Generate PDF with gravity Forms Feed

Minimum Requirements

WordPress 4.0 or greater.

PHP version 5.5.5 or greater.

MySQL version 5.0 or greater.

Translation Ready

.pot file included, for easy translation

This plugin is not subjected to GDPR compliant as it does not store any sensitive data of a user. It only holds information related to software which is run by WordPress of the holder.

Changelog

