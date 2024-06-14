World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Schedule, key events and BBC TV, radio and online coverage (2024)

Josh Kerr, Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie will bid to win gold in front of their home crowd at the World Athletics Indoor Championships this weekend.

The Scots are part of Britain's squad of 25 athletes at Emirates Arena, where 20 reigning world champions and seven Tokyo Olympic gold medallists are among those who will compete for 26 titles.

You can follow the action live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 1-3 March.

"London in 2012 had a huge impact on the sport and inspiring the next generation. It's Scotland's turn to have that," said 1500m world champion Kerr.

"I hope you are going to see the generation coming through in five, 10 years' time saying 'this was the championships that really kickstarted my love for the sport'.

"We have some amazing athletes. It's a slightly smaller group than we have had, but it packs a punch. Everyone is a medal contender."