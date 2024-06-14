World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Schedule, key events and BBC TV, radio and online coverage (2024)

Published
By Harry Poole
BBC Sport in Glasgow
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024
Dates: 1-3 March Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow
Josh Kerr, Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie will bid to win gold in front of their home crowd at the World Athletics Indoor Championships this weekend.
The Scots are part of Britain's squad of 25 athletes at Emirates Arena, where 20 reigning world champions and seven Tokyo Olympic gold medallists are among those who will compete for 26 titles.
"London in 2012 had a huge impact on the sport and inspiring the next generation. It's Scotland's turn to have that," said 1500m world champion Kerr.
"I hope you are going to see the generation coming through in five, 10 years' time saying 'this was the championships that really kickstarted my love for the sport'.
"We have some amazing athletes. It's a slightly smaller group than we have had, but it packs a punch. Everyone is a medal contender."
Who are Britain's medal hopes?
Kerr and Olympic 1500m silver medallist Muir will run in the 3,000m races, which take place during Saturday's eagerly anticipated evening session.
Kerr, who has made no secret of his gold medal ambitions at this summer's Paris Olympics, goes up against a field including Ethiopia's defending champion Selemon Barega, while Muir takes on Ethiopian 1500m champion Gudaf Tsegay.
Reekie runs in the 800m on the final day, having set a championship record at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham two weeks ago.
New British pole vault champion Molly Caudery, who has jumped a world-leading 4.86m this year, competes on Saturday evening.
British team captain Laviai Nielsen (400m), Morgan Lake (high jump), Cindy Sember (60m hurdles), and Amy Hunt (60m) are some of the other Britons to look out for.
British indoor 60m champion Jeremiah Azu pulled out of the championships this week, while 800m runner Guy Learmonth criticised his "disgusting" omission from the squad.
Which global stars are in Glasgow?
World 100m and 200m champion Noah Lyles, competing at his first Indoor World Championships, will take on world record holder and fellow American Christian Coleman in the 60m on Friday.
Lyles, 26, has said that he wants to win "all the Olympic medals" in 2024 after claiming three world golds in Budapest last year, and hinted he could add the 4x400m relay to his targets in Paris.
Karsten Warholm, 400m hurdles world record holder, competes in the 400m, while the Netherlands' Femke Bol and American Grant Holloway, both of whom set indoor world records in February, will race in the 400m and 60m hurdles respectively.
In action in the field events will be world record holders Armand Duplantis from Sweden (pole vault) and American Ryan Crouser (shot put).
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh aims to defend her women's high jump title, while American Olympic and world pole vault champion Katie Moon wants to upgrade the world indoor silver she won in 2022.
World Athletics president Lord Coe said: "Everywhere you look on the programme there is something to be excited about.
"We have world record holders, world champions and Olympic champions, so the sport is in good shape."
BBC coverage and key events
All times GMT and subject to change.
Friday, 1 March
Morning session: 09:30-14:15 - BBC Two
Lyles and Coleman start their 60m campaigns, while the women's shot put will be the first of 26 titles to be decided.
Evening session: 18:45-22:00 - BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales); 21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Gold medals will be decided in the men's 60m and shot put, and women's high jump and pentathlon.
Lyles set a personal best and world-leading time of 6.43 seconds to beat Coleman at the American trials and is favourite for the 60m gold.
Analysis: 21:55-22:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 2 March
Morning session: 09:30-13:15 - BBC Two
Highlights include the men's long jump final, men's and women's 800m semi-finals and the first three events from the men's heptathlon.
Evening session: 18:40-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:15-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Eight gold medals will be claimed, with Muir and Kerr in the 3,000m finals at 20:15 and 20:40 respectively.
Other finals include the women's pole vault and Warholm and Bol in the men's and women's 400m finals.
Analysis: 22:10-22:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 3 March
Morning session: 09:30-12:15 - BBC Two; 12:10-13:45 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button
World champions are crowned in the men's high jump and women's triple jump. The morning's events also include heats for the men's and women's 4x400m relays.
Evening session: 18:30-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:00 - updates on key events on BBC Radio 5
Ten more gold medals are awarded in the final session. Olympic pole vault champion Duplantis will attempt to defend his title before the action comes to a conclusion with the men's and women's 800m and 1500m races, with Britain's Georgia Bell chasing a medal in the women's 1500m.
