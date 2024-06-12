WW Low-Fat Cranberry Bars Recipe | Simple Nourished Living (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Weight Watchers Recipe of the Day: Low Fat Cranberry Bars

The inspiration for these low fat cranberry bars comes from my friend, Alisa. Homemade cranberry bars are one of the highlights of her Mary Kay Holiday Open House. Instead of using her recipe, which made a large batch, I decided to try to make a version that would be smaller, lower in fat and calories but every bit as delicious.

WW Friendly Low-Fat Cranberry Bars

Skinny on Low Fat Cranberry Bars Recipe

Baking from scratch doesn't get much simpler than this low-fat cranberry bars recipe. All you need are a few basic ingredients and a bowl. I used a whisk and lots of elbow grease to mix them, but you could always use an electric mixer (affiliate link) if you prefer.

Moist, delicious, and not too sweet, they're a nice change from fancier cookies and bars that require a lot more work.

Fresh Whole Cranberries

I think they're even better a day or two after baking, so they're a great choice for making ahead and sharing with friends. They're so yummy I've stashed a couple bags of cranberries in the freezer so I can make them again later this winter. I was able to shave a few calories and a point by cutting back a bit on the sugar, butter and walnuts.

Plate of low fat cranberry bars

How Many Calories/WW Points in these Low Calorie Cranberry Bars?

According to my calculations each bar has 122 calories and:

5 *SmartPoints (Green plan)

5 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)

5 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)

3 *PointsPlus (Old plan)

To see your WW PersonalPoints for this recipe and track it in the WW app or site, Click here!

You could cut the calories and SmartPoints further by substituting your favorite non-calorie or low-calorie sweetener such as Splenda or Truvia (affiliate link). And try unsweetened applesauce instead of the butter.

If you like these easy cranberry nut bars, be sure to check out some of my other Weight Watchers friendly recipes including Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cake, Crock Pot Cranberry Nut Bread, Cranberry White Chocolate Crock Pot Cookie Bars, Low-Fat Cranberry Walnut Rugalach and Low-Fat Mini Cranberry Nut Bread Loaves

Kitchen Tools I Used to Make this Recipe:

Are You Ready To Firmly Plant YourselfOn The Path To Lasting Weight Loss Success?

If you've made these Cranberry Walnut Bars, please give the recipe a star rating below and leave a comment letting me know how you liked it. And stay in touch on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.

Save Recipe Pin Recipe Print Recipe Rate Recipe 4.30 from 17 votes Low-Fat Cranberry Bars Recipe Simple and delicious, these low-fat cranberry bars are a new Holiday favorite! Prep Time20 minutes mins Cook Time50 minutes mins Total Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Servings (adjustable): 16 Calories: 122 Author: Martha McKinnon | Simple Nourished Living Ingredients ▢ 2 eggs

▢ ¾ cup sugar

▢ 1 cup all-purpose flour

▢ ¼ cup butter, melted

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1-¼ cups fresh or frozen cranberries

▢ ¼ cup chopped walnuts Instructions Preheat the oven to 350F degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray and set it aside.

In medium-sized bowl, beat the eggs until thick, about 5 minutes.

Add the sugar and beat until creamy and well blended.

Stir in the flour and butter and vanilla just until blended.

Stir in the cranberries and walnuts.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread it out evenly.

Bake until set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Cut into 16 bars. See Also Crio Brü Recipes | Cook With Crio Brü Recipe Notes Serving size: 1 cranberry bar Click here to see your WW PersonalPoints for this recipe and track it in the WW app or site. 5 *SmartPoints (Green plan)

5 *SmartPoints (Blue plan)

5 *SmartPoints (Purple plan)

3 *PointsPlus (Old plan) Nutrition Facts Low-Fat Cranberry Bars Recipe Amount Per Serving (1 cranberry bar) Calories 122Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g11% Carbohydrates 19g6% Fiber 1g4% Protein 2g4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: cranberry dessert bars, cranberry squares, holiday cranberry bars Did you make this recipe?Mention @simplenourishedliving on Instagram and tag #simplenourishedliving - we love to see your creations!

Source: Ocean Spray

*Points® calculated by WW. *PointsPlus® and SmartPoints® calculated by Simple Nourished Living; Not endorsed by Weight Watchers International, Inc. All recipe ingredients except optional items included in determining nutritional estimates. SmartPoints® values calculated WITHOUT each plan's ZeroPoint Foods (Green plan, Blue plan, Purple plan) using the WW Recipe Builder.

Watch how to make your own no-bake cranberry oat bars at home:

Related WW Recipes:

Martha is the founder and main content writer for Simple-Nourished-Living. A longtime lifetime WW at goal, she is committed to balancing her love of food and desire to stay slim while savoring life and helping others do the same. She is the author of the Smart Start 28-Day Weight Loss Challenge. A huge fan of the slow cooker and confessed cookbook addict, when she's not experimenting in the kitchen, you're likely to find Martha on her yoga mat. More about Martha McKinnon

This post contains affiliate links to products I like. When you buy something through one of my Amazon links or other (affiliate links), I receive a small commission that helps support this site. Thank you for your purchase!