X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (2024)

If you are looking for a VPN service to unblock geo-blocked content like movies, TV shows, and other content, then the X-VPN is one of the best VPN services to consider. X-VPN is officially available in the Amazon App Store of Firestick and Fire TV. You can install the X-VPN app and start using it to watch content. X-VPN is free to use with limited bandwidth. However, if you plan to use this VPN for streaming, subscribe to a premium plan.

The premium plan offers various features like a kill switch, split tunneling, and other VPN features that enhance youronline security and privacy. You can utilize X-VPN’s30-day money-back guarantee policyto try out the service to check whether it suits your needs. This article teaches how to install and use the X-VPN app on your Fire TV Stick streaming devices.

Table of Contents X VPN Specifications – An Overview

How to Get X-VPN on Firestick and Fire TV

How to Use X VPN on Firestick

How to Sideload X-VPN APK on Firestick

X-VPN Features Available on Firestick

How to Sign Up for X-VPN

Customer Support

Frequently Asked Questions Need to Choose X-VPN?



X VPN Specifications – An Overview

Number of Servers 8,000+ Number of Countries 60+ App Availability Yes [Amazon App Store] Compatibility 2nd Gen (2016)

Fire TV Stick 4K (2018)

Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen)

Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) Base Plan $11.99 per month Payment Methods Credit Card, PayPal, CoinPayments Encryption AES 256-bit Protocols OpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2/IPsec Jurisdiction Hong Kong

How to Get X-VPN on Firestick and Fire TV

If you are about to get the X-VPN app on your Firestick, navigate to theX-VPN’s official websiteand subscribe to a premium account. You can also refer to our signup steps mentioned below.

1. Plug the power cables properly into the power socket and turn on your Firestick.

2. Connect the Firestick to a proper WIFI network and click the Find icon on the Fire TV home screen.

3. Select the Search bar and type the X-VPN name using the remote or the on-screen keyboard.

4. Choose the right X-VPN app from the search suggestions and launch the app info page.

5. Click the Get or Download button to install the X-VPN app on your Fire TV Stick.

6. After downloading it, tap on Open and launch the app.

How to Use X VPN on Firestick

1. When you open the X VPN, it will ask for your credentials. Sign in with your X VPN account.

2. By default, the fastest server will be chosen. Click the Connect button to get the fastest server connection.

3. To change the location, click the Right Arrow button next to The Fastest Server button.

4. You will get all the available servers. Choose a server from a specific country and connect to it.

5. If you want to change the protocol, click the Protocol Right Arrow button and choose the desired protocol.

8. Now, click the Connect button and choose the server location of your choice.

9. Click the Settings button on the top to open the Settings menu.

10. Here, you can check your account information, VPN details, and the support page.

How to Sideload X-VPN APK on Firestick

1. After turning on your Firestick, open the Amazon App Store app.

2. Use the remote and search for the Downloader app.

3. After downloading it, you need to enable the Install Unknown Apps option for Downloader. To do that, follow the below-given single-line guide.

Launch Settings → Tap on My Fire TV → Select Developer Options → Click Install unknown apps → Turn On Downloader.

4. Now, launch the Downloader app on your Firestick and click the Home option at the left pane.

5. Then, type the X-VPN APK link (https://urlsrt.io/xvpn) in the required field and hit the Go button.

6. The APK file will be downloaded within a few minutes. Click Install to start the installation process.

7. Once done with the process, launch the X-VPN app and log in with your account credentials.

8. Finally, enable it and start using the X-VPN app on Firestick or Fire TV.

X-VPN Features Available on Firestick

Features Availability Kill Switch No Auto Connect Yes Split Tunneling No VPN Protocols Yes Double VPN No Ad Blocker Yes Dedicated IP No No Log Policy Yes Torrenting Servers No Password Manager No Meshnet No Obfuscation No

How to Sign Up for X-VPN

Here are the available premium plans of X-VPN. Go through them, choose the reliable plan that meets your needs, and then proceed with the sign-up steps.

Duration Pricing 1 Month $11.99/month 6 Months $59.94 ($9.99/month) 1 Year $71.99 ($4.79/month)

1. Visit the official website of X-VPN (https://xvpn.io/es).

2. Tap on the Pricing option on the top.

3. Now, you will get the available premium plans of X-VPN. Choose any plan of your choice and enter your valid email ID in the next step.

4. Then, select your preferred payment method and enter the requested details.

5. Finally, complete the payment process and stream the blocked content using the X-VPN service on your Fire TV Stick.

Customer Support

Contact Us Page https://xvpn.io/help-center Email ID [emailprotected] FAQ Section https://xvpn.io/es-faq Live Chat Available on the Support page Social Media Handles https://www.facebook.com/xvpnteam

https://twitter.com/xvpnteam

https://hk.linkedin.com/company/x-vpn

https://www.instagram.com/xvpn_team/

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does X-VPN offer a free trial? Yes. X-VPN offers a 7-day free trial to its new users. 2. Why is the X-VPN not working on Firestick? The X-VPN app may not work due to several problems while using it on a Firestick. Some notable issues are that the VPN server may be down & not connecting, the app may not load on the Firestick, the VPN may turn off automatically, etc. 3. Will updating the Firestick resolve the X-VPN app-related issues? Yes. When the Firestick is updated with its latest software version, it will fix the temporary bugs, & errors on the device, resolve the X-VPN app-related issues, and provide you with a hassle-free streaming experience.