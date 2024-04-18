X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (2024)

If you are looking for a VPN service to unblock geo-blocked content like movies, TV shows, and other content, then the X-VPN is one of the best VPN services to consider. X-VPN is officially available in the Amazon App Store of Firestick and Fire TV. You can install the X-VPN app and start using it to watch content. X-VPN is free to use with limited bandwidth. However, if you plan to use this VPN for streaming, subscribe to a premium plan.

The premium plan offers various features like a kill switch, split tunneling, and other VPN features that enhance youronline security and privacy. You can utilize X-VPN’s30-day money-back guarantee policyto try out the service to check whether it suits your needs. This article teaches how to install and use the X-VPN app on your Fire TV Stick streaming devices.

Table of Contents

X VPN Specifications – An Overview

Number of Servers8,000+
Number of Countries60+
App AvailabilityYes [Amazon App Store]
Compatibility2nd Gen (2016)
Fire TV Stick 4K (2018)
Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen)
Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)
Base Plan$11.99 per month
Payment MethodsCredit Card, PayPal, CoinPayments
EncryptionAES 256-bit
ProtocolsOpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2/IPsec
JurisdictionHong Kong

How to Get X-VPN on Firestick and Fire TV

If you are about to get the X-VPN app on your Firestick, navigate to theX-VPN’s official websiteand subscribe to a premium account. You can also refer to our signup steps mentioned below.

1. Plug the power cables properly into the power socket and turn on your Firestick.

2. Connect the Firestick to a proper WIFI network and click the Find icon on the Fire TV home screen.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (1)

3. Select the Search bar and type the X-VPN name using the remote or the on-screen keyboard.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (2)

4. Choose the right X-VPN app from the search suggestions and launch the app info page.

5. Click the Get or Download button to install the X-VPN app on your Fire TV Stick.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (3)

6. After downloading it, tap on Open and launch the app.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (4)

How to Use X VPN on Firestick

1. When you open the X VPN, it will ask for your credentials. Sign in with your X VPN account.

2. By default, the fastest server will be chosen. Click the Connect button to get the fastest server connection.

3. To change the location, click the Right Arrow button next to The Fastest Server button.

4. You will get all the available servers. Choose a server from a specific country and connect to it.

5. If you want to change the protocol, click the Protocol Right Arrow button and choose the desired protocol.

8. Now, click the Connect button and choose the server location of your choice.

9. Click the Settings button on the top to open the Settings menu.

10. Here, you can check your account information, VPN details, and the support page.

How to Sideload X-VPN APK on Firestick

1. After turning on your Firestick, open the Amazon App Store app.

2. Use the remote and search for the Downloader app.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (6)

3. After downloading it, you need to enable the Install Unknown Apps option for Downloader. To do that, follow the below-given single-line guide.

Launch Settings → Tap on My Fire TV → Select Developer Options → Click Install unknown apps → Turn On Downloader.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (7)

4. Now, launch the Downloader app on your Firestick and click the Home option at the left pane.

5. Then, type the X-VPN APK link (https://urlsrt.io/xvpn) in the required field and hit the Go button.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (8)

6. The APK file will be downloaded within a few minutes. Click Install to start the installation process.

7. Once done with the process, launch the X-VPN app and log in with your account credentials.

8. Finally, enable it and start using the X-VPN app on Firestick or Fire TV.

X-VPN Features Available on Firestick

FeaturesAvailability
Kill SwitchNo
Auto ConnectYes
Split TunnelingNo
VPN ProtocolsYes
Double VPNNo
Ad BlockerYes
Dedicated IPNo
No Log PolicyYes
Torrenting ServersNo
Password ManagerNo
MeshnetNo
ObfuscationNo

How to Sign Up for X-VPN

Here are the available premium plans of X-VPN. Go through them, choose the reliable plan that meets your needs, and then proceed with the sign-up steps.

DurationPricing
1 Month$11.99/month
6 Months$59.94 ($9.99/month)
1 Year$71.99 ($4.79/month)

1. Visit the official website of X-VPN (https://xvpn.io/es).

2. Tap on the Pricing option on the top.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (9)

3. Now, you will get the available premium plans of X-VPN. Choose any plan of your choice and enter your valid email ID in the next step.

X-VPN on Firestick - Installation Guide & Review - VPN For Firestick TV (10)

4. Then, select your preferred payment method and enter the requested details.

5. Finally, complete the payment process and stream the blocked content using the X-VPN service on your Fire TV Stick.

Customer Support

Contact Us Pagehttps://xvpn.io/help-center
Email ID[emailprotected]
FAQ Sectionhttps://xvpn.io/es-faq
Live ChatAvailable on the Support page
Social Media Handleshttps://www.facebook.com/xvpnteam
https://twitter.com/xvpnteam
https://hk.linkedin.com/company/x-vpn
https://www.instagram.com/xvpn_team/

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does X-VPN offer a free trial?

Yes. X-VPN offers a 7-day free trial to its new users.

2. Why is the X-VPN not working on Firestick?

The X-VPN app may not work due to several problems while using it on a Firestick. Some notable issues are that the VPN server may be down & not connecting, the app may not load on the Firestick, the VPN may turn off automatically, etc.

3. Will updating the Firestick resolve the X-VPN app-related issues?

Yes. When the Firestick is updated with its latest software version, it will fix the temporary bugs, & errors on the device, resolve the X-VPN app-related issues, and provide you with a hassle-free streaming experience.

Need to Choose X-VPN?

75%

75%

A Decent VPN to Unblock Geo-restricted Content

X-VPN is one of the decent VPN services with more than 50 million users across the world. This VPN is safe to use on public WIFI networks and with one subscription, you can connect the VPN up to 5 devices consequently including Firestick. Using the X-VPN, you can bypass geo-restrictions on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, HULU, Disney+, etc.

Pros
  1. Customer service is good
  2. Works well with streaming sites
Cons
  1. Server locations don't match IPs
  2. Slow speed

  • Server Network & Locations

    7.5

  • Security & Privacy

    8

  • Performance & Speed

    7

  • User Interface

    7.5

  • Value for Money

    7

  • Geo-restricted Access

    8

  • Reputation

    7.5

  • User Ratings (0 Votes)
