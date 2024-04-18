XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (2024)

Complete XVR camera surveillance sets are equipped with extremely high resolutions up to 4K and all that via COAX cables!
The distances per camera are also not 100 meters, but a maximum of 300 meters and everything is equipped with BNC connectors.
A complete XVR set means 4in1 and is suitable for AHD, CVI, TVI and analog, you can choose and use your favorite signal.
Now you will ask yourself, but why analog then? Because there are cus
Page
- You're currently reading page 1
- Page 2
- Page 3
- Page 4
- Page 5
- Page Next
View as List Grid
43 items
Set Descending Direction
Camper caravan shed alarm system with camera and app display 25 days battery life
€1,100,-
Order on demand!
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- Solution especially for campers, caravans, sheds, etc
- 25 days battery life
- Wireless alarm components with 5 years battery life
- Possibly with installation at our place in Diemen
- Standard set expandable with other detectors such as smoke detection
- Set consists of separate parts, we make it 1 whole!
Learn More
HDTVI PTZ set with 20X optical zoom and night vision up to 120 meters
€254,-
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- HDTVI PTZ camera
- Set including ptz camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 ptz cameras) and Baluns
- Choose from 1 to 4 cameras with 2MP, 20X zoom
- Night vision up to 120 meters
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
OEM 4-in-1 security camera set SONY lens with 8MP resolution, dark housing
€208,-
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
- 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
- Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 8MP
- Beautiful night vision up to 30 meters
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Dahua XVR set of 8-16 cameras with 2MP resolution, 30m night vision
€532,-
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- Dahua 4in1 (HDCVI / HDTVI / AHD / 960H) bullet security camera
- XL set including cameras (8 to 16), recorder (for 16 cameras)
- This set is for COAX use and therefore does not include Baluns
- Camera has an internal microphone
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Dahua XVR security camera set for COAX (without Balun), 5MP and beautiful Starlight night vision
€192.68
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- Dahua 4in1 (HDCVI / HDTVI / AHD / 960H) bullet camera PRO series
- Starlight for 30m night vision in color
- Set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras)
- Choice of 1 to 4 COAX cameras with 5MP
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Dahua 4-in-1 set (4-8) with adjustable motor lens from 2.7 to 12mm, 4MP bullet and XVR
€600.10
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- 4-in-1 set including camera (4 to 8), recorder (for 8 cameras) inc. baluns
- Cameras have a motorized lens
- Choice of 4 to 8 cameras with 4MP
- Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Dahua 4-in-1 set with adjustable motor lens from 2.7 to 12mm, 4MP bullet and XVR
€216.70
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to CompareSee AlsoIQCCTV 1 Camera System
- 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
- Cameras have a motorized lens
- Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 4MP
- Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Dahua XVR set with adjustable motor lens from 2.7 to 12mm, 5MP and beautiful night vision
€218.74
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
- Cameras have a motorized lens
- Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 5MP
- Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Dahua XVR set with motorized lens for perfect image, 2MP and 2.7 to 13.5mm lens
€235.06
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
- Cameras have a built-in microphone and motorized lens
- Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 2MP
- Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Dahua set with 8 to 16 cameras with 5MP dome cameras, beautiful image, even at night
€776.38
Shipping in 48 hours
This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.
Add to Wish List
Add to Compare
- Dahua 4in1 (HDCVI / HDTVI / AHD / 960H) dome security camera
- XL set including cameras (8 to 16), recorder (for 16 cameras) and Baluns
- Choice of 8 to 16 cameras with 5MP
- Camera has an internal microphone
- Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
- Smartphone display
Learn More
Page
- You're currently reading page 1
- Page 2
- Page 3
- Page 4
- Page 5
- Page Next
View as List Grid
43 items
Set Descending Direction
Filter
Filter
Shopping Options
Stock Indication
Brand
Signal type
Price
€ - €
Apply
Camera type
Use
Number of channels
PoE
Lens Type
Viewing angle
Specialties
Night vision
Resolution
Focal length
Number of security cameras
Warranty
Compare Products
Clear All
You have no items to compare.