XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (2024)

Complete XVR camera surveillance sets are equipped with extremely high resolutions up to 4K and all that via COAX cables!
The distances per camera are also not 100 meters, but a maximum of 300 meters and everything is equipped with BNC connectors.
A complete XVR set means 4in1 and is suitable for AHD, CVI, TVI and analog, you can choose and use your favorite signal.
Now you will ask yourself, but why analog then? Because there are cus

  1. Camper caravan shed alarm system with camera and app display 25 days battery life

    €1,100,-

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (3)

    Order on demand!

    • Solution especially for campers, caravans, sheds, etc
    • 25 days battery life
    • Wireless alarm components with 5 years battery life
    • Possibly with installation at our place in Diemen
    • Standard set expandable with other detectors such as smoke detection
    • Set consists of separate parts, we make it 1 whole!

  2. HDTVI PTZ set with 20X optical zoom and night vision up to 120 meters

    €254,-

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (6)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • HDTVI PTZ camera
    • Set including ptz camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 ptz cameras) and Baluns
    • Choose from 1 to 4 cameras with 2MP, 20X zoom
    • Night vision up to 120 meters
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  3. OEM 4-in-1 security camera set SONY lens with 8MP resolution, dark housing

    €208,-

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (9)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
    • Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 8MP
    • Beautiful night vision up to 30 meters
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  4. Dahua XVR set of 8-16 cameras with 2MP resolution, 30m night vision

    €532,-

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (12)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • Dahua 4in1 (HDCVI / HDTVI / AHD / 960H) bullet security camera
    • XL set including cameras (8 to 16), recorder (for 16 cameras)
    • This set is for COAX use and therefore does not include Baluns
    • Camera has an internal microphone
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  5. Dahua XVR security camera set for COAX (without Balun), 5MP and beautiful Starlight night vision

    €192.68

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (15)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • Dahua 4in1 (HDCVI / HDTVI / AHD / 960H) bullet camera PRO series
    • Starlight for 30m night vision in color
    • Set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras)
    • Choice of 1 to 4 COAX cameras with 5MP
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  6. Dahua 4-in-1 set (4-8) with adjustable motor lens from 2.7 to 12mm, 4MP bullet and XVR

    €600.10

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (18)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • 4-in-1 set including camera (4 to 8), recorder (for 8 cameras) inc. baluns
    • Cameras have a motorized lens
    • Choice of 4 to 8 cameras with 4MP
    • Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  7. Dahua 4-in-1 set with adjustable motor lens from 2.7 to 12mm, 4MP bullet and XVR

    €216.70

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (21)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    See Also
    IQCCTV 1 Camera System

    • 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
    • Cameras have a motorized lens
    • Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 4MP
    • Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  8. Dahua XVR set with adjustable motor lens from 2.7 to 12mm, 5MP and beautiful night vision

    €218.74

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (24)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
    • Cameras have a motorized lens
    • Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 5MP
    • Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  9. Dahua XVR set with motorized lens for perfect image, 2MP and 2.7 to 13.5mm lens

    €235.06

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (27)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • 4-in-1 set including camera (1 to 4), recorder (for 4 cameras) inc. baluns
    • Cameras have a built-in microphone and motorized lens
    • Choice of 1 to 4 cameras with 2MP
    • Beautiful night vision up to 60 meters
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

  10. Dahua set with 8 to 16 cameras with 5MP dome cameras, beautiful image, even at night

    €776.38

    XVR FHD camera kits (CVI, TVI, AHD, Analog) all in one (30)

    Shipping in 48 hours

    This product is in stock in our external warehouse, shipping of this product can take up to 48 hours. If it takes longer, we will contact you.

    • Dahua 4in1 (HDCVI / HDTVI / AHD / 960H) dome security camera
    • XL set including cameras (8 to 16), recorder (for 16 cameras) and Baluns
    • Choice of 8 to 16 cameras with 5MP
    • Camera has an internal microphone
    • Weatherproof (suitable for outdoor use)
    • Smartphone display

