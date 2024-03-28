Yakamein Recipe (Creole Beef Noodle Soup) (2024)

Home » Recipes » Yakamein (Creole Beef Noodle Soup)
by Mike Hultquist · · 15 Comments · Jump to Recipe
This New Orleans yakamein recipe is a delicious bowl of Creole spiced beef noodle soup famously enjoyed as a hangover cure. Learn how to make it at home.
Yakamein Recipe
We're cooking up a big pot of Yakamein today in the Chili Pepper Madness kitchen, my friends! Would you care for a bowl? This recipe is a mashup of Asian style broth and noodles with Creole cooking for a dish I think you're going to love.
If you've ever visited New Orleans, you may have enjoyed this dish. You'll find upscale versions in nicer restaurants, but mostly as a street food or an easy meal to grab from any number of places, especially at festivals and parades.
I love to make it at home.
What is Yakamein?
Yakamein is a classic New Orleans dish of slow-cooked beef and Creole spiced broth served with noodles. It's a bit of a mashup of Chinese and Cajun American cooking though to have originated with Chinese immigrants in New Orleans cooking with local ingredients.
It is famously served as a hangover cure, which you might need if know what New Orleans can be like. Locals call it "Ol' Sober" for this reason.
It similar to a bowl of ramen noodles, or perhaps Vietnamese pho, though it is typically referred to as a beef noodle soup.
It's easy to make at home, and you can spice it up as much as you'd like to. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
Let's talk about how to make yakamein, shall we?
Yakamein Ingredients
- Boneless Chuck Roastor Eye of Round Roast. You can use cuts of beef stew meat.
- Creole Seasonings. Try my homemade Creole seasoning recipe, or use your favorite Cajun seasoning blend.
- Cajun Holy Trinity. Onion, bell pepper, celery.
- Soy Sauce.
- Ketchup.
- Worcestershire Sauce.
- Hot Sauce. Use your favorite Louisiana style hot sauce. Extra for me, please!
- Spaghetti Noodles. You can use other noodles, but yakamein is usually made with spaghetti or similar noodles.
- For Serving. Chopped scallions, extra hot sauce, 4-5 hard boiled eggs cut in half. Try it with soft boiled eggs, too.
How to Make Yakamein - the Recipe Method
Chop and Season the Beef. Chop the beef into chunks, which will make them easier to season and sear, and will also reduce the cooking time. Season the chopped beef pieces with 1 tablespoon Cajun or Creole seasonings.
Sear the Beef in a Hot Pan or Pot. Heat the oil to medium-high heat in a large pot or Dutch oven. Sear the beef on each side to get a nice brown crust, about 10 minutes. Set the meat onto a plate and set aside.
This browning process will help seal in lots of flavor with the beef.
Cook the Vegetables. Add the onion, bell pepper, and celery. Cook for 5-6 minutes to soften. This is an extra flavor building step.
Add the Water. Stir in the water and remaining Cajun or Creole seasoning along with salt and pepper to taste, then scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
Simmer the Beef. Tuck the browned beef back into the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 2-3 hours, or until the beef is fall-apart tender. Turn off the heat and cool for 20 minutes.
Chop the Beef. Remove the beef and chop or shred it, to your preference.
Flavor the Yakamein Broth. Skim the fat from the beef stock pot, then warm the broth on medium-low heat. Stir in the soy sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and salt and pepper. Taste and adjust them all to your preference. You can simmer a bit to let the flavors mingle and develop.
Divide Into Serving Bowls. When you’re ready to serve the Yakamein, divide the beef into 8-10 bowls, then add the cooked spaghetti noodles.
Garnish and Serve. Top the bowls with warm stock from the pot, then garnish with scallions, extra hot sauce, and half a hard boiled egg.
Boom! Done! Your yakamein is ready to serve. Easy enough to make, isn't it? It's so loaded with beef and noodles, certain to cure whatever ails you! It'll cure your hunger, that's for sure.
Recipe Tips & Notes
- Beef Chuck will give you a fattier broth and is better for shredding. Use Eye of Round for a leaner beef broth. You can also make it with Beef Brisket or other cuts of stew beef.
- Add shrimp to your broth in the last 5 minutes of simmering to cook them through for a seafood spin.
Storage
Leftover yakamein will last up to 5 days in the refrigerator in a sealed container. Warm it gently in a pan to enjoy it again.
I do not recommend freezing yakamein with the noodles, though you can freeze any leftover beef and broth in freezer container for up to 6 months.
That's it, my friends. I hope you enjoy your homemade yakamein. Let me know if you make it. I'd love to hear how it turned out for you, and if you decided to spice it up!
Cookbook Recommendation
If you enjoy Southern or Cajun/Creole cuisine, I recommend the following cookbook, which I used to adapt this recipe. It has a lot of great recipes.
- The Southerner's Cookbook: Recipes, Wisdom, and Stories (affiliate link, my friends!)
Try Some of My Other Popular Recipes
- Spicy Ramen Noodles
- Miso Ramen
- Chicken Ramen
- Buldak Ramen
- Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)
- Yakisoba Noodles
- Dan Dan Noodles
- Spaghetti Verde
- Birria Ramen
- Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Vietnamese Noodle Soup)
- Coconut Curry Laksa
Got any questions? Ask away! I’m happy to help. If you enjoy this recipe, I hope you’ll leave a comment with some STARS. Also, please share it on social media. Don’t forget to tag us at #ChiliPepperMadness. I’ll be sure to share! Thanks! — Mike H.
Yakamein Recipe (New Orleans Creole Beef Noodle Soup)
This New Orleans yakamein recipe is a delicious bowl of Creole spiced beef noodle soup famously enjoyed as a hangover cure. Learn how to make it at home.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American, Chinese
Keyword: beef roast, creole
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 3 hours hours 20 minutes minutes
Calories: 580kcal
Author: Mike Hultquist
Servings: 8
Tap or hover to scale
5 from 6 votes
Leave a Review
Ingredients
- 3 pound boneless chuck roast or eye of round, cut into 2-3 inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons Creole or Cajun seasonings, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion chopped
- 1 green bell pepper chopped
- 1 celery stalk chopped
- 8 cups water
- 2/3 cup soy sauce or more to taste
- 2 tablespoons ketchup or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce or more to taste
- Hot Sauce to taste
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 16 ounces spaghetti noodles cooked to al dente
- For Serving. Chopped scallions, extra hot sauce, 4-5 hard boiled eggs (halved)
Instructions
Season the chopped beef with 1 tablespoon Cajun or Creole seasonings.
Heat the oil to medium-high heat in a large pot or Dutch oven. Sear the beef on each side to get a nice brown crust, about 10 minutes. Set the meat onto a plate and set aside.
Add the onion, bell pepper, and celery. Cook for 5-6 minutes to soften.
Stir in the water and remaining Cajun or Creole seasoning along with salt and pepper to taste, then scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
Tuck the browned beef back into the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 2-3 hours, or until the beef is fall-apart tender. Turn off the heat and cool for 20 minutes.
Remove the beef and chop or shred it, to your preference.
Skim the fat from the beef stock pot, then warm the broth on medium-low heat. Stir in the soy sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and salt and pepper. Taste and adjust them all to your preference. You can simmer a bit to let the flavors mingle and develop.
When you’re ready to serve the Yakamein, divide the beef into 8-10 bowls, then add the cooked spaghetti noodles.
Top the bowls with warm stock from the pot, then garnish with scallions, extra hot sauce, and half a hard boiled egg.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 580kcalCarbohydrates: 48gProtein: 43gFat: 24gSaturated Fat: 9gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2gMonounsaturated Fat: 13gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 117mgSodium: 1300mgPotassium: 857mgFiber: 3gSugar: 4gVitamin A: 901IUVitamin C: 15mgCalcium: 64mgIron: 5mg
Did You Enjoy This Recipe?I love hearing how you like it and how you made it your own. Leave a comment below and tag @ChiliPepperMadness on social media.
Reader Interactions
Comments
DJ says
This was great. However after the onions, bell pepper, and celery braise for 2-3 hours they are pretty mushy and seem to have given up all of their flavor. I'm planning on straining them out next time, maybe even add a piece of ginger and garlic for the braise. BTW - your Creole seasoning is spot on!
Reply
Mike H. says
Go for it, DJ! And enjoy!
Reply
beverley says
i'm certainly looking forward to enjoying this dish
Reply
Patsy says
Hit at my house! The whole family loved it! will definitely make again.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Awesome, Patsy! Glad you all enjoyed it! Cheers! Thanks for sharing. =)
Reply
Randy Hathaway says
This was an awesome meal. I also used reconstituted Tabasco peppers in the broth and added some garlic.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Glad you enjoyed it, Randy!
Reply
Dean A Florence says
Made it! It was awesome.
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks, Dean!
Reply
Jérémie says
What? a recipe without garlic? Where's Mike H.? Please, we want him back alive!! 😀
This one recipe is a bit cheeky, very creole, cause creole means mixing and this is a great mix between a lot of cultures: asian, african, french, american... fusion cuisine well ahead of time, a cousin of pasta bolognese but Louisiana style!
Thanks Mike, for this one!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Haha, I should have added garlic! LOL. Enjoy, Jérémie! Super tasty for sure! =)
Reply
Obed Salazar says
This looks so good! And no esoteric ingredients required. I will try it first chance I get. A note to my fellow enthusiasts: If you change the number of servings with the handy tool, any quantities in the Instructions section are *not* changed. Be sure to change those yourself!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Enjoy!
Reply
Miska Knezevic says
Top 10!
Reply
Mike Hultquist says
Thanks, Miska!
Reply