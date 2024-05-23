Yer Money vs Yor Life (2024)

Yer Money vs Yor Life is a Bandit Event in Death Road to Canada. A group of bandits will ambush the group and demand a large amount of supplies.

Event Text [ ]

Bandits catch the group by surprise, in a really terrible spot for them to fight in.

They demand that all food and half/all of the supplies are handed over!

YER MONEY OR YOR LIFE!

Results [ ]

Give up supplies [ ]

The bandits go through the group's things and take all the food and half/all of the supplies.

The group isn't happy about this, but at least the bandits didn't steal the car or even siphon out the gas. In exchange for the cooperation, they also returned any weapons.

Lose all food and half/all (depending on difficulty) ammo and medical supplies

and half/all (depending on difficulty) and [Party] -2 Morale

[Character] offers a compromise [ ]

[Character] offers a compromise to the bandits. The group will leave something the bandits want on the road, then drive away. No harm will come to either side.

The supplies will be:

[X] food (depends on party size and difficulty, affected by the Top Seller perk )

(depends on party size and difficulty, affected by the ) SEE YA, NERDS! (If Charming character has low Loyalty )

) Half your ammo (requires at least 2 ammo of every type)

(requires at least 2 ammo of every type) Your extra gas tanks (requires at least 100 gas)

tanks (requires at least 100 gas) Half your medical supplies (requires at least 2 medical supplies)

(requires at least 2 medical supplies) Personal treasures

All trunk weapons (requires at least one weapon in the trunk)

SEE YA, NERDS! [ ]

[Character] tricks the bandits. While they wait for supplies to be dropped, he/she runs into the car and peels out.

The bandits manage to shoot the car as it's speeding away! They only have time to graze it.

[Character] Loyalty revealed

-1 car chassis

Car survives: The car gets an extra hole or two added to it, and is otherwise fine.

Car doesn't survive: CAR DESTROYED!

Personal treasures [ ]

The group, not willing or able to spare other supplies, decides to lose some treasured personal items to the bandits.

WHAT A BUMMER!

[Party] -3 Morale

All trunk weapons [ ]

The group, not willing or able to spare other supplies, decides to dump out their extra weapons from the trunk.

EXTRA WEAPONS LOST!

All trunk weapons are lost

All other choices [ ]

Lose the chosen supplies, event ends with no additional text

[Character]: We can fight them! [ ]

Always wary, [Character] was on guard before the ambush. They dash to a nearby but easy to overlook bit of cover. Everyone follows them.

The bandits lose their overwhelming advantage, and run away after a brief fight.

[Character] Wits and Attitude revealed

and revealed [Party] -1 Health (non-lethal)

[Character] tells Bandits to 'Cool It' [ ]

If human: [Character] tells the bandits to COOL IT.

If animal: [Character] farts at the bandits, giving them all their fart gas.

Success (charged COOL IT !!! ) [ ]

This stops the bandits in their tracks.

What if they've been living their lives wrong this whole time?

Could things have gone better if they simply 'cooled it'?

They decide to only do good things from now on, and offer a gift!

The group is unharmed, with their spirits uplifted.

[Character] Wits and Attitude revealed

[Party] +3 Morale

Choice of two random rewards, one of which is a Bandit Recruit (see Rescue Successful! for list of possible rewards)

Failure [ ]

The bandits are not amused by this at all. They open fire as the group tries to run away.

If not alone: On the plus side, most of the bullets hit [Character].

[Character] Wits and Attitude revealed

[Character] -3 Health (only the first two points of damage are lethal)

[Rest of party] -1 Health (non-lethal)

Run for it! [ ]

The group decides to make a run for it, thinking that the hard won supplies are worth the risk. The bandits start shooting!

Alone, character has high (more than 5) Fitness [ ]

[Character] runs and runs, without getting tired! They only get grazed.

[Character] -1 Health (non-lethal)

Alone, character has 2-4 Fitness [ ]

[Character] runs as far as they can! They get hit.

[Character] -1/-2 Health (randomly chosen, only first point of damage is lethal)

Alone, character has low (less than 2) Fitness [ ]

[Character] runs a few feet before getting winded. They get hit hard.

[Character] -2 Health (lethal)

Not alone [ ]

[Party] Fitness revealed

[Characters with high (5 or more) Fitness] -1 Health (non-lethal)

[Characters with 2-4 Fitness] -1/-2 Health (randomly chosen, only first point of damage is lethal)

[Characters with low (less than 2) Fitness] -2 Health (lethal)

Trivia [ ]