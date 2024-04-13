York Peppermint Patty Copycat Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe

So minty, so chocolatey, this York Peppermint Patty Copycat Recipe gives the York version a run for their money. With just FIVE simple ingredients and less than an hour, you too can be eating these delish treats in no time!

Because it’s the holiday season, I decided to make these into festive Christmas shapes, but this versatile recipe can be used for any holiday like Halloween, Valentine’s Day, etc. or you can opt for the traditional circle to make these look like the classic version.

What is Tempered Chocolate?

In this recipe we will be tempering chocolate instead of just adding shortening. This will ensure that the chocolate sets up to a hard snap rather than instantly melting by the warmth of your hand. If you have never tempered chocolate before, don’t let this intimidate you.

Tempered chocolate

Has shiny, flawless appearance. It feels firm and breaks off with a snap when you bite into it and it melts smoothly in your mouth, allowing you to fully enjoy the flavor. If chocolate is not tempered properly, the cocoa butter crystallization is uncontrolled and uneven, which results in an unattractive chocolate that is dull or has white streaks running through it.

Untempered chocolate

It may feel rough or tacky and have a cakey, almost chewy texture. And it is more susceptible to heat and humidity, melting more easily and spoiling more quickly. Some simple candy recipes do not require tempered chocolate. However, candies such as truffles, dipped chocolates, and chocolate bars require tempering to achieve their signature appearance, taste, and texture.

How to Temper Chocolate

We are tempering the easy way – in the microwave, instead of heating it over a double broiler. We are keeping this recipe as simple as possible! Because today (like most days) I am in the mood to be off my feet and chillin. Yas!

Put 2 ⁄ 3 of the chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl and melt for 1 minute in 20 second intervals, stirring in between each interval. Chocolate should be near completely melted.

⁄ of the chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl and melt for 1 minute in 20 second intervals, stirring in between each interval. Chocolate should be near completely melted. Remove from microwave and stir. Temperature should be between 100-110°F. If necessary, reheat for 10-second intervals.

Add remaining chocolate in small amounts while stirring (this is called “Seeding”). Be sure that the pieces are completely melted before adding more.

The chocolate will thicken and become cool, shiny, and smooth as you continue stirring and seeding it by adding additional small amounts. When it has reached the range 84-91°F, the chocolate will be tempered and ready to work with.

How to tell if chocolate is properly tempered?

Dip a utensil into the chocolate and set it down at cool room temperature (65° to 70°F). If the chocolate is in temper it will harden quite quickly (within 3 to 5 minutes) and become firm and shiny. If you touch it, your finger will come away clean.

How to keep chocolate in temper?



Once melted chocolate has been tempered, it must be used before it cools and sets. If it cools to about 84°F to 86°F and is still fairly liquid, it can be reheated to a liquid consistency. Heat it for 5 to 10 seconds at a time, stirring and checking the temperature before reheating. If you keep your chocolate within these temperature ranges, it will stay in temper and be liquid enough to use.

To make these chocolates look just like their store-bought counterpart, I wrapped them individually in foil and then made homemade labels. I found the Avery 6450 – 1″ round printable stickers were the perfect size. I got them at my local Office Depot store but they are also available on Amazon.

I’ve shared my labels to save you time! You can also make your own by using Avery’s free Design Center. See below for download instructions:

Get My Homemade Peppermint Patty Printable Labels!

I’ve made my peppermint patty labels available to you. Click HERE to download my customized Homemade York Peppermint Patty labels. You will need the coinciding labels to fit this design, Avery 6450 Round Labels. You can buy those on Amazon here:

Avery Multiuse Removable Round Labels with Sure Feed, 1″, 945 White Labels (6450) (06450)

I hope you enjoy my homemade York Peppermint Patty Recipe.

Print Recipe York Peppermint Patty Copycat Recipe Powerful peppermint center coated in dark chocolate that snaps perfectly with each bite. This peppermint patty recipe is better than York! Prep Time45 minutes mins See Also Christmas Sugar Cookies Recipe with Easy Icing - Sally's Baking Addiction Total Time45 minutes mins Course: Dessert Keyword: Chocolate, chocolate mint, Copycat Recipe, peppermint Servings: 50 pieces Author: Mallory Austin Ingredients 3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk a little more than half a can, you can eyeball it

2 teaspoons of peppermint extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar plus extra for rolling out

1 cup semi-sweet 60% chocolate chips Instructions Prepare Work Station Create a sanitized work space and dust liberally with powdered sugar. I layer sheets of cling wrap onto my counters and use as a workspace.

You will also need a landing area for your patties. Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper where you will place your cutout patties. Peppermint Patties In a mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk with the extracts. With a hand mixer (personal preference, stand mixer works too), mix together until the extracts are well incorporated.

Add the powdered sugar in portions until your reach the perfect “dough” consistency. You may need to add a little extra.

Turn out onto a sanitized work space that has been dusted with powdered sugar. Knead the dough, adding dashes of powdered sugar as needed if dough gets “melty” and too soft. You want a consistency that will hold firm shape. See videos.

Coat a rolling pin in powdered sugar and roll out dough to 1/4 inch thick. Using a cookie cutter of your choice, cut out dough and place onto prepared baking sheet. If the pieces loose shape, you will have need to rework the dough with more powdered sugar.

Place the baking sheet in the freezer for 20 minutes for the shapes to chill and harden Tempered Chocolate Coating Put 2⁄3 of the chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl and melt for one-minute, for 20 second intervals, stirring in between each interval. Chocolate should be near completely melted.

Remove from microwave and stir. Temperature should be between 100-110°F. If necessary, reheat for 10-second intervals.

Add remaining chocolate in small amounts while stirring. Be sure that the pieces are completely melted before adding more.

The chocolate will thicken and become cool, shiny, and smooth as you continue stirring and “seeding” it by adding additional small amounts. When it has reached the range 84-91°F, the chocolate will be tempered and ready to work with.

Using a fork, drop each patty into the chocolate, coat completely and tap the edge of the bowl to remove excess chocolate. Place back onto the lined baking sheet. Repeat until all patties are finished. They should successfully harden at room temperature, but feel free to place into the fridge or freezer for a few minutes for instant gratification.

Once completely hardened, wrap each piece in foil to achieve the York look, and store at room temp or in the fridge.

