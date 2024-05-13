Yorkshire Pudding Recipe (2024)

Recipe from April Bloomfield
Adapted by Jeff Gordinier
- 50 minutes, including resting time
- 4(2,258)
This recipe is from the British-born chef April Bloomfield, who says it dates back to an era when an English pub might cook a hunk of meat by dangling it from a hook above a roaring fire. The “pudding” emerged from a pan full of runny batter that would have been placed beneath the meat to soak up the juices. “The heat of the fire would make the Yorkshire pudding rise up, and all the fat would seep in,” she said. (Life back then was “nasty, brutish, and short,” as Thomas Hobbes once griped, but apparently there were upsides.) Of course, making Yorkshire pudding these days is a more domesticated undertaking. “Now what happens is you kind of recreate that,” said Ms. Bloomfield, who serves it as part of an order-ahead prime-rib feast at the Breslin Bar & Dining Room in the Ace Hotel in Manhattan. “It’s very soulful,” she said. “Give me 10 Yorkshire puddings and a thin sliver of beef, and I’ll be very happy.” —Jeff Gordinier
Featured in: Not Just Any Piece of Meat
Ingredients
Yield:12 puddings
- 3large eggs
- ¾cup/165 grams whole milk
- ¾cup/115 grams all-purpose flour
- ¾teaspoon/5 grams kosher salt
- About ¼ cup rendered beef or pork fat, olive oil or melted butter
Nutritional analysis per serving (12 servings)
65 calories; 2 grams fat; 1 gram saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 1 gram monounsaturated fat; 0 grams polyunsaturated fat; 8 grams carbohydrates; 0 grams dietary fiber; 1 gram sugars; 4 grams protein; 90 milligrams sodium
Preparation
1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, flour and salt. Do not overmix. Allow the batter to rest 30 minutes at room temperature.
2
Add a teaspoon of fat to each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin and transfer to the oven to heat, about 5 to 7 minutes. Once hot, divide batter equally to fill the cups about halfway, and return the muffin tin for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the puddings are golden brown and crisp. Serve immediately.
4
out of 5
2,258
user ratings
Cooking Notes
Britgal
You don't need that many eggs. I'm British and make these quite frequently. I would only use one egg for that amount of flour and add enough milk just so the batter runs easily off the fork but not too thin. There is no need to let the batter rest either. The key is a hot oven and the fat smoking before you put the batter in.
Enjoy.
Christy
I strongly suggest REFRIGERATING the batter, not room temp. You get a much better rise. I have made Yorkshire pudding for decades and this is key.
Anne
As soon as they come out, poke the top with a skewer to release the steam. That will keep them from falling.
Neil
There's so much disagreement regarding the correct quantity of eggs is because British large eggs are 63g, (incl shell) which is the weight in the US of an EXTRA large egg.
SIZE MATTERS!
The recipe calls for US large eggs. Traditional yorkies should contain 150g of egg per cup (230g) of milk, and 1 cup (130g) of all purpose flour. If using US large eggs, that's 3 (a less "eggy"-tasting result comes from 2 whole eggs, plus one yolk. With extra large eggs, use two whole eggs.
Lizianthus
They're only Yorkshire puddings if made with beef drippings. Otherwise they're popovers.
Barbara Wheeler
I second this motion. I make the batter in a blender, then refrigerate the canister overnight. I give it another spin before spooning into muffin tins, heated with rendered beef fat in them. I haven't had a failure yet. I use large muffin tins and bake at least 15 minutes. 1 cup of flour, 1 of whole milk and two eggs plus salt make plenty of batter for 12 large puddings.
I also make these all the time
And the biggest and best tip I have (amongst all these cool ideas I will also try) is first measure the broken eggs in a measuring cup, then add the exact same amount of flour and milk. I've not found it to work as well otherwise and this allows you to make what ever quantity you want. Of course, also add salt and beef juice.
AnneC
I fried about 6 strips of bacon cut into 1 inch pieces, reserved the bacon fat, and used it to coat the tins. I mixed the bacon pieces into the batter with some chopped, fresh sage. Puffy and delicious!
Deborah Payne
I learned that beating the eggs into the flour first and then adding the milk develops the gluten in the flour to make a good strong rise. The egg and flour batter has to be beaten for a good time until it is really thick and sticky.
Lisa
I made this yesterday, and somehow wound up with extra batter, I'm not sure why. In any case, I baked the refrigerated batter this morning, and the difference is like night and day. The rise was oh so much better, and there is no comparison in flavor. From now on, I'm going to let the batter sit overnight.
Lumita
Some of you people are almost as peevish and irritable as the folks arguing about Texas chili. Yeah, it seems like a lot of egg--these are very eggy puddings. If you want more cakey puds, use smaller or fewer eggs. This recipe worked perfectly well, although I upped the dry/wet to one cup each, as I prefer a bit more "meat" on my yorkshires. Hold the hostility, though. Wrecks them every time.
Laura Perry
Such interesting comments and suggestions! I was trained in the ‘rest the batter’ school, but was curious, after reading the suggestion that it wasn’t necessary. So I checked the America’s Test Kitchen recipe. They actually tested both ways and have photos to show that resting allows the gluten to relax, leading to a better rise: https://www.cookscountry.com/recipes/6293-yorkshire-pudding?extcode=MASK...
Knitprof
Mine didn't look like the photo, but they tasted great -- just like what my English mum makes. Butter went all over the inside of my oven, though -- I'd recommend putting a pan under the muffin tin.
Maureen
Been using 2 eggs, 1C. flour, 1C. Milk and a 1/4 tsp salt for more than 40 Yrs (with beef drippings of course) Always yummy whether I do individuals in muffin tins or all in 1 pan.
Caroline
James Beard New York Times Cookbook has 2 eggs beaten with1 cup milk1 cup flour1/2 teaspoon salt(It does not say to rest.)Cook in 11x7 Pyrex dish or ring mold of cups.Heat to 450 degrees, put in beef drippings, bake 10 min.Reduce to 350 & cook 15-20 min.It rises to wonderful heights.
Leonie
Works well with the given instructions and ingredients. I first mix the flour into the milk, then add the eggs to avoid clumps. Then I mix in either beef drippings or if I don't have those, I brown some butter and add in a bit of a beef stock cube and add that to the mixture. Then I let it rest for multiple hours. works very well!
Ann
do you grease the muffin tin?
cecerecr
My Yorkshire pudding nicely popped up but they were dense and spongy inside. Ugh. I refrigerated my batter, used a special popover tin. Followed the recipe to a T - what went wrong!?
Carol
First attempt - asked for tips from an English culinarily-inclined friend who (shockingly!) has never made them (tho he called them “Yorkies” so seems legit advice): - add the salt to the batter at the last possible moment- the batter should be at room temp before baking - make sure the fat in the tins is “bubbling hot”And somehow: it all apparently worked!Sent photos. Reviews in tomorrow.
ReginaB
Like many others who commented, I found these to be too eggy and not nearly crisp enough. They rose beautifully but the texture was wrong. My grandmother, who was British, introduced Yorkshire pudding and popovers to our family and we seek it out whenever we can. They are usually empty inside with a just right level of moisture and a beefy crispness. I made the batter in advance and it was room temperature when i poured it into a black popover pan. They looked beautiful but the taste was meh.
Andrew
Keys to a successful Yorkshire pudding: (1) Let the tin get really hot. (2) Let the batter rest AT LEAST 30 minutes, but longer is better. I like the reader tip here to prick a hole in them once finished to mitigate the deflation once out of the oven -- not sure why that would accelerate deflation, but I'll give it a test next time. Anyway, these are delicious.
Vivien Hessel
You can’t really get that much beef dripping with most of today’s meat cuts. I’ve been using veg oil. Butter smokes too much for me but I do prefer that flavor.
beau
If youre without beef drippings will poultry drippings have the same affect? Thinking of making for Thanksgiving Dinner.
KJ
Read the suggestions and modified as follows: used 3 large eggs, 1 cup each flour and whole milk. And I cheated a smidge and added 1/4tsp baking powder (I know, sacrilegious). Made the batter day before, in a blender, and kept chilled until I poured it into the smokin’ hot fat. They were delicious, puffed up beautifully, nice browned at 425 and didn’t deflate.
Deborah
Do people ever plop these into stew instead of dumplings?
Jill Lundberg
Never made Yorkshire pudding before. I followed it exactly as written and it was superb. Foodie friends raved.
Victor
I think the most important thing to note is that if you don’t put a pan underneath the muffin tin, the oil will sputter over the top as the puddings rise, burning the bottom of your oven and smoking out your home on Christmas Day.
Mike
This may sound like sacrilege but I was all out of salt and I didn't want to go to the store so I used soy sauce and they turned out great! Go figure.
JW
By far not the best I’ve had or made, this recipe is pretty weak
LisaNYC
I add a tablespoon of vermouth to the batter for a bit of depth, and put the tin in the oven for the last 10 mins of your roast. This was a very simple, fast and delicious side.
