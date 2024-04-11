Yotam Ottolenghi’s winter comfort food recipes | Food (2024)

Show caption Yotam Ottolenghi recipes Ease yourself into the festive season with a rich winter gratin, a satisfying game bread pud and a tantalising cheesecake Yotam Ottolenghi @ottolenghi Sat 1 Dec 2018 10.30 CET Share on Facebook

While many of you may have had the good sense to use the last month or two to rein in the eating and drinking, to prepare body and mind for the impending onslaught of midweek work parties, batch mince-pie baking and excessive eating, I failed to do so. As a result, I don’t feel at all prepared for the festive season. But ‘tis the first of December and, ready or not, a month of inevitable overindulgence is upon us. So slip on your stretchiest trousers and let today’s comfort cooking ease you in gently. Fennel and apple gratin with parmesan crust This gratin is indulgent enough to stand on its own as a main course, served with a light green salad to cut through the creaminess. Sweet vermouth adds an extra dimension, but can easily be replaced by another sweet white wine.

Prep 8 min

Cook 80 min

Serves 4 3 fennel bulbs (about 1.2kg), fronds intact

Salt and black pepper

2 granny smith apples (350g)

100ml sweet white vermouth, or other sweet white wine

100ml double cream For the crust

50g panko breadcrumbs

50g parmesan, grated

10g fresh dill, chopped

10g tarragon leaves, chopped

1½ tbsp fennel seeds, toasted and lightly crushed in a mortar

1½ tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp olive oil

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Remove the fronds from the fennel bulbs and set aside, then cut each bulb lengthways into eight wedges. Fill a large saucepan with a litre of water, bring to a boil on a high heat and add a teaspoon of salt. Blanch the fennel wedges for 10 minutes, then drain into a sieve placed over a heatproof bowl, to reserve the cooking water. Meanwhile, peel and core the apples, then slice them thinly (use a mandoline, if you have one) about 2mm thick. Put the apples in a 30cm x 20cm baking dish, along with the fennel, vermouth, cream and 100ml reserved cooking liquid. Season with a quarter-teaspoon of salt and a generous grind of black pepper, and toss everything together until well combined. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 45 minutes, until completely softened. Meanwhile, prepare the panko crust by combining all the ingredients with a quarter-teaspoon of salt, a generous grind of black pepper and the reserved fennel fronds. After 45 minutes, take the dish from the oven and remove the foil. Top with the panko mixture and bake, uncovered, for another 20 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbly. Leave to rest for 10 minutes, then serve. Bread porridge with pulled pheasant and walnut salsa You can make the bread porridge – which is a bit like a thick bread sauce – in advance and thin it down with milk before serving. Replace the pheasant with wedges of roast pumpkin to turn this into a vegetarian main.

Prep 10 min

Cook 2 hr 15 min

Serves 4 70g unsalted butter

1 pheasant (700g)

Salt and black pepper

4 thin rashers bacon (80g), roughly chopped

2 small onions, peeled and quartered

10 sprigs fresh thyme (15g)

3 bay leaves

150ml dry white wine

3 tbsp port

200ml water

700ml whole milk, plus a little bit extra, to thin down

400g loaf sourdough, crusts removed and discarded, crumb torn into 2-3cm pieces (250g net)

100ml double cream

For the pickled walnut salsa

2 pickled walnuts, roughly chopped, plus 1½ tbsp pickling liquor

1½ tbsp olive oil

20g walnut halves, roughly broken

10g parsley leaves, roughly chopped

30g pomegranate seeds (ie the seeds from about ¼ of a pomegranate) Put 20g butter in a medium-sized, heavy-based casserole pan for which you have a lid and put on a medium-high heat. Season the pheasant all over with half a teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper, then lay it in the pan. Fry for three to four minutes, turning regularly, until browned all over. Add the bacon, half the onion, half the thyme, one bay leaf, the white wine, port and water, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn down the heat to medium-low, cover the pan and leave to simmer for an hour and a half, until the pheasant is cooked and the meat is falling off the bone. Turn off the heat and, once the pheasant is cool enough to handle, lift out and set it aside with the bacon and onion. Strain the cooking juices back into the same pan; discard the remaining aromatics.

Pick all the pheasant meat from the bones and return the meat to the cooking liquid with the bacon and onion. Bring to a boil on a medium-high heat, then reduce for three to four minutes, until you are left with about 100ml liquid in the pan. Cover and set aside. Pour the milk into a large saute pan and put on a medium-high heat with the remaining butter, onion, thyme, bay leaves, half a teaspoon of salt and plenty of pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer gently for 10 minutes. Discard all the aromatics, add the sourdough pieces and stir through for three to four minutes, until the bread has softened and has the consistency of porridge – you may need to add a bit more milk or reduce the porridge for longer, depending on the texture of the bread. Once the bread is ready, stir in the cream, cover and set aside. Mix all the salsa ingredients in a small bowl with an eighth of a teaspoon of salt. Divide the sourdough porridge between four shallow bowls, top first with the pheasant mixture and then the salsa, and serve. Quince cheesecake with amaretti and hazelnut crumble This is a deconstructed cheesecake, which makes the process from bowl to mouth a lot quicker. All the elements can be made ahead. The cheesecake itself will keep in the fridge for three days, as will the quince and syrup – simply bring the fruit back to room temperature a few hours before serving, and gently heat the syrup to loosen it. The crumble will keep for two days in an airtight container at room temperature – bake in a very hot oven for a few minutes to crisp up.

Prep 12 min

Cook 1 hr 35 min

Serves 4 For the poached quince

1 lemon

1 large quince (320g)

70ml red wine

70g caster sugar

¼ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp vanilla paste or extract

1-2 oranges – skin finely shaved, to get 3 strips, then juiced, to get 3 tbsp

145ml pomegranate juice

For the cheesecake

100g goat’s cheese

30g icing sugar, sifted

200ml double cream

¼ tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

¼ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp finely grated orange zest For the crumble

70g unsalted butter

50g amaretti biscuits – the hard ones, not the chewy variety

50g Hobnob biscuits

50g blanched hazelnuts, well toasted and roughly chopped

¼ tsp ground allspice

Flaked sea salt

Heat the oven to 190C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Juice the lemon, reserving the squeezed halves. Set aside one tablespoon of juice, then put the remaining juice and the squeezed halves in a large bowl with plenty of cold water.

Peel the quince, then cut it in half lengthways. Cut each half into eight segments, so you have 16 segments in total, putting them in the lemon water as you go, to prevent them discolouring. Once you have cut all the segments, use a small, sharp knife to remove the core and seeds – the segments will now look like crescent moons. Whisk the reserved tablespoon of lemon juice with the wine, sugar, allspice, vanilla, orange juice and peel, 100ml pomegranate juice and 120ml water. Tip the wine mixture and drained quince segments into a high-sided baking dish that’s just big enough to hold the segments without them overlapping too much. Cover tightly with foil, bake for 40 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for another 35 minutes, basting two or three times, until the quince is soft and has taken on the colour of the wine. Add the remaining three tablespoons of pomegranate juice and leave to cool.

Meanwhile, put the goat’s cheese and icing sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment in place. Whisk slowly to make the cheese as smooth as possible, then add the cream, vanilla, allspice and orange zest, and whisk again on medium speed, until the mixture thickens enough to hold its shape – about one to two minutes – then refrigerate. For the crumble, gently heat the butter in a small saucepan on a medium heat for about six minutes, swirling the pan from time to time, until the butter begins to foam, turn brown and smell nutty and caramelised. Set aside to cool for a few minutes. Roughly crush the amaretti and Hobnobs, then mix in a bowl with the hazelnuts, allspice, the cooled butter and a generous pinch of flaked salt. To serve, spoon a large scoop of cheesecake mix into each bowl and top with some crumble. Spoon the quince and syrup on top, and finish with more crumble and a final drizzle of syrup.

