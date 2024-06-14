Yummy Bread Cheese Twists | Slimming Eats Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Cheese Twists - a yummy healthier alternative to cheese twists using 100% whole wheat bread instead of pastry. Perfect for dipping or dunking.

Traditional Cheese Twists

So the kids requested cheese twists, and I might be biased, but I make some pretty darn good ones and not just plain ole cheese ones, but lots of different variations too, using different cheeses, adding ham, or spinach or even Marmite. Now those ones are pretty amazing if you LOVE marmite.

However, all of those use pastry and are not exactly Slimming Eats friendly and impossible to resist.

Whole Wheat Bread Cheese Twists

I am not one to be defeated though, tell me I can't have something and I want it even more and then was when a clever idea popped into my head.

Cheese Twists, using 100% whole wheat (wholemeal) bread choice of cheese (Mature Cheddar).

When picking the bread for these, you want to go for a regular 100% whole wheat (wholemeal) loaf, because we are removing the crusts, which will reduce the weight taking two slices to the 60g. I know for those of you in the UK, you can use the Kingsmill crustless wholemeal bread, so if you want to use that, feel free and you can then have 3 slices, which is, even more, cheese twists to enjoy.

Kitchen Scissors - A must have too!!!

I used kitchen scissors to remove the crust, as it's much more precise. Make sure you weight the bread after removing crusts, as you want 2 slices to be 60g or just under.

If you are using a regular sized loaf, don't through away the crusts, add them to a food processor and pulse a few times ot a fine crumb and they can be used as breadcrumbs in a recipe. I highly recommend my Chicken Katsu Curry or KFC Fakeaway Feast - yum!!

Once you have the bread with crusts removed, the next step is to roll them nice and thin with a rolling pin.

Then grab 1 slice of bread and slice it evenly into 4 strips. So basically cut in half, and then slice each half in half again. So per serving you now should have 8 mini strips.

Next, take one strip and using kitchen scissors, cut it in 3 but not all the way to the end. You want it to still be attached at the end, so you can twist each piece like a braid.

Add all the twisted bread pieces onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Then brush over the top with a beaten egg that is seasoned with salt.

Flavour for Cheese Twists

STOP RIGHT THERE!!! Love Marmite?? Skip the salt and add a small spoon of marmite to the egg instead and whisk it all together. Then you can brush the twists with that instead. Seriously if you love marmite, it's totally the bomb.

Lastly, add the cheddar, I use a fine grater side of my cheese grater to grate the cheese. One like this Oxo Good Grips Box Grater is perfect as it catches all the cheese in a little box at the bottom. Grating cheese can be a messy business.

Try varying the cheese too for different flavours - cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella (quite a mile taste) or one of my favs Red Leicester.

Carefully add the cheese to the top of each bread twist, pushing it down slightly as you do, so it sticks to the egg wash.

They can then be placed in the oven and baked until crisp and golden. Approx 18-20 mins at 200c or 400f. But keep an eye on them after approx 12 minutes and different types of oven cooked cook them quicker.

Serving Cheese Bread Twists

There are so many ways you can enjoy these amazing cheese twists. Serve them on the side of a delicious Soup, you can check out all my amazing Soup Recipes, for a soup to serve them with. ThisCream of Tomato Soup would be perfect and it's plenty of speed foods to go alongside them.

They would also be amazing for breakfast with some dippy boiled eggs.

Perfect for your Slimming Eats Taster night or a party where you need some appetizers. The list goes on.

and remember, if you LOVE marmite, you have to do the Marmite Cheese Twist version, as those are just divine.

I made the mistake of not doubling or tripling up this recipe when I made these the first time, the kids absolutely loved them and they were gone in a flash.

Recipe Card Cheese Whole Wheat Bread Twists Yield: SERVES 2 Prep Time: 15 minutes See Also Christmas Party Tasters - Pinch Of Nom Slimming Recipes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Cheese Twists - a yummy healthier alternative to cheese twists using 100% whole wheat bread instead of pastry. Perfect for dipping or dunking. Ingredients 4 slices of regular sliced 100% whole wheat (wholemeal) bread

60g of mature cheddar, finely grated

2 pinches of salt

1 egg, beaten Instructions Preheat oven to 200c/180c fan/400f or gas mark 6 Remove crusts from bread using a knife of kitchen scissors. So that two slices of bread weigh 60g (1 HEb). Roll each slice flat with a rolling pin. Cut each slice in half. Then cut in half again lengthways, so you have 4 strips of bread for each slice. Take one strip and cut it equally 3 times lengthways, leave a small part uncut at the top, so that it all holds together. Carefully twist the bread, plaiting the 3 strips as you would a braid. Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Repeat with the other 15 strips, so you have 16 twists of bread in total. Whisk the egg with the salt. Using a silicone brush, brush over the top of each twist. Then carefully top with the cheddar, pushing it down a little so it sticks to egg wash on each twist. Place in the oven and bake for approx 18-20 min, till beautifully golden and crisp. Enjoy!! Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate values yourself by the ingredients you use and the tools provided to you as a member of the programme you are following. It is the responsibility of the Reader to assure the products or ingredients they use in any recipes from Slimming Eats are allergen-free (gluten-free, egg-free, soy-free and/or dairy-free, for example).

Baking Tray Set of 4, HaWare Stainless Steel Baking Sheet –Rimmed Pan Baking Sets -Healthy & Non Toxic, Easy Clean & Dishwasher Safe (Large Size) Nutrition Information Yield 2Serving Size 1 serving (8 mini twists)

Amount Per ServingCalories 255Total Fat 13.2gSaturated Fat 7.4gSodium 322mgCarbohydrates 18.9gFiber 3gSugar 4.5gProtein 14.3g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

