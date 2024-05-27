Zero Blue Plan SmartPoints Weight Watchers Air Fryer Recipes (2024)

Cook up delicious healthy dishes that are all WW Blue Plan Zero SmartPoints, right in your air fryer! All of the air fryer recipes included here are quick and easy to make, and all contain zero Weight Watchers Freestyle Smart Points. Yeap, eating healthy has never tasted soooooo good.

For many of us, the new year means it is time to get back to healthier eating. Luckily eating healthy does not have to mean boring or flavourless.

Cooking with the air fryer makes it soooooo easy to enjoy great tasting food without all the fat and calories.

You probably thought you’d never hear the words ‘healthy’ and ‘fryer’ in the same sentence, but the air fryer makes it possible. How does it work?

By circulating heat all around the food, air fryers allow you to ‘fry’ foods using the smallest amount of oil or a light spritz of no-caloriecooking spray.

Your food will cook evenly and get nicely crispy without submerging it all that unwanted oil. Less calories, less fat, but all of the flavour. Talk about a win for our waistlines!

And peeps, it gets even better. Not only are these air fryer recipes quick and easy to make, all of them contain zero Weight Watchers Smart Points.

The WW Blue Plan program encourages you to eat more fruits, veggies, lean protein, and less sugar and unhealthy fats.

Plus it gives you the flexibility to spend your points budget on whatever you like, even rolling them over from day to day.

What Does Zero Points Mean?

The WW Blue Plan program includes more than 200 ZeroPoints foods that don’t ever need to be tracked or portioned. The list includes most all fruits and vegetables, plus eggs, fish and seafood, corn, beans and peas.

Even lean skinless chicken and turkey breast.

These items were selected as zero points because they promote a healthy eating pattern, and are much harder to overeat than other foods. For example, it’s much more difficult to polish off 6 chicken breasts than it is to eat 6 cookies.

Whether or not you follow the Weight Watchers plan, we can all benefit from incorporating more of these zero points foods into our diets. #amIright?

And I just know you will looooove how easy and how totally delicious all of these zero points air fryer recipes are to make.

Weight Watchers Air Fryer Recipes Tools

Weight Watchers Air Fryer Recipes

Ready to whip up some healthy WW Air Fryer Recipes? Then check out these Air Fryer Recipes that have something for everyone.

Air Fryer Apple Chips + Oven Version{Keto, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Whole 30,Vegan}.

Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Wings + Oven Version {Keto, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Chicken Shawarma Bowl . {Low Carb, Gluten Free}.

Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs + Meal Prep {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Paleo, Keto}.

Cilantro Lime Air Fryer Shrimp Skewers + Grill Version. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30}.

Air Fryer Salmon + Video. {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30}.

Crispy Air Fryer Brussel Sprouts + Video Tutorial {Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Hard Boiled Eggs + Tutorial. {Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, Gluten Free}.

Crunchy Air Fryer Chickpeas + Oven Method And Tutorial {Gluten-Free, Vegan}.

Air Fryer Green Beans {Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Whole 30}.

Super Crispy Air Fryer Tofu {Vegan, Gluten Free, Low Carb}.

Air Fryer Asparagus . {Vegan, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, Gluten Free}.

Mexican Air Fryer Corn On The Cob . {Vegan, Gluten Free, Low Carb}.

Air Fryer Salmon Patties . {Low Carb, Keto, Whole30, Gluten Free}.

Air Fryer Juicy Turkey Breast Tenderloin. Via Berry & Maple{Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30}.

Air Fryer Vegetable Kebabs. Via Berry & Maple.

Air Fryer Shish*to Peppers via Veggies Save The Day.

Low Carb Air Fryer Radish Hash Browns / Home Fries via This Old Gal.

Even More Healthy Air Fryer Recipes

Looking for even more great tasting healthy air fryer recipes?

This collection of Easy Healthy Air Fryer Recipes includes tasty breakfasts, main dishes, and desserts that are full of fantastic flavour. And the best part? All but 2 of these recipes are under 350 kcal per serving.

