Zone Vibe Wireless Headphones for Business | Logitech (2024)

ZONE VIBE WIRELESS

Over-the-ear headphones with Bluetooth and USB receiver. Certified for business and perfect for hybrid work.

MODERN STYLE FOR HYBRID WORK

Made for today’s modern workers who prefer an over-the-ear headset with business-grade features. Works perfectly with most video meeting platforms. Remotely managed by IT through Logitech Sync and Logi Tune.Download free Logitech Sync and Tune for easy device management and customizations.

CERTIFIED FOR BUSINESS

Zone Vibe Wireless is certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Google Voice, and works easily with other leading meeting and calling platforms. This headset is simple to use and priced for mass deployment.

WORK IN COMFORT AND STYLE

Provide stylish all-day comfort with Zone Vibe Wireless.

LESS WEIGHT. MORE COMFORT.

Zone Vibe Wireless is lighter than most over-the-ear headphones and earpads are made with memory foam for hours of comfort. Employees can find their perfect fit by expanding the headband or adjusting the earcups.

STYLE MEETS FUNCTION

Increase adoption rates with modern design. With a mic boom that tucks away for a clean look, Zone Vibe Wireless is made for employees who want business features without sacrificing style.

AUDIO THAT’S MADE FOR VIDEO

Meet like a pro — in the office or at home. The noise-canceling mic with beamforming technology suppresses background sound so speakers can be heard clearly. Employees can flip to mute the mic for instant privacy.

IMMERSIVE AUDIO

Bring meetings and music to life with true, natural sound. 40mm speaker drivers deliver full-bodied bass, crisp higher frequencies, and low distortion.Customize 5-band EQ settings with Logi Tune.

Learn more about Logi Tune

RELIABLE MULTIPOINT BLUETOOTH

Zone Vibe Wireless enables a strong headphone-to-laptop connection viaUSB-Creceiverand up to 18 hours talk timeBattery life may vary based on environmental and computing conditions between charges. Multipoint Bluetooth easily switches between devices to avoid dropped calls.

Headset Software

QUICK TO DEPLOY. SIMPLE TO MANAGE.

Logitech Sync

MAXIMIZE PERFORMANCE. MINIMIZE DISRUPTIONS.

Support your hybrid workforce, configure all your meeting rooms in one place and keep your Logitech video collaboration devices healthy and up to date with Sync. Monitor rooms, devices, and peripherals from anywhere and resolve problems before they impact a meeting.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SYNC

Logi Tune

CUSTOMIZE THE EXPERIENCE

Own your video meeting experience, wherever you are. Ensure you always look and sound the way you want with on-screen webcam and headset settings. Plus, keep your devices up to date and join meetings with just one click.

Learn More about Logi Tune

DOWNLOAD FOR WINDOWS DOWNLOAD FOR macOS

SUSTAINABILITY AT LOGITECH

Logitech is committed to creating a more sustainable world. We are actively working to minimize our environmental footprint and accelerate the pace of social change.

Learn More about Logitech's Sustainability Initiatives

Made With Recycled Plastic

The plastic parts in Zone Vibe Wireless include certified post consumer recycled plastic — 25%excluding accessories and packaging — to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumers electronics and help reduce our carbon footprint.

About Recycled Plastic

Responsible Packaging

The paper packaging of the Zone Vibe Wireless comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

CERTIFIED CARBON NEUTRAL

Zone Vibe Wireless is certified carbon neutral. This means the carbon impact of the product and packaging has been reduced to zero due to Logitech investment in carbon-offsetting and removal projects.

More on Sustainability

OPTIMIZE WORKSPACES

Outfit each employee’s home office or workstation with a suite of Logitech devices that deliver a unified experience. Improve employee productivity and simplify device management for IT.

Discover the full set

  1. Headsets
  2. Zone Vibe Wireless Headphones for Business

ZONE VIBE WIRELESS

Over-the-ear headphones with Bluetooth and USB receiver — certified for business and perfect for hybrid work

ZONE VIBE WIRELESS

Over-the-ear headphones with Bluetooth and USB receiver — certified for business and perfect for hybrid work

Graphite

CHOOSE A PLATFORM

Find a reseller

Off-white & Rose - Logitech.com Exclusive

SPECS & DETAILS

  • Dimensions

    Headset

    • Height: 7.20 in (183 mm)
    • Width: 6.68 in (169.7 mm)
    • Depth: 0.2 ft (73 mm)
    • Weight: 0.44 lb (185 g)

    Ear pad

    • Height: 3.88 in (98.6 mm)
    • Width: 2.97 in (75.4 mm)
    • Depth: 0.76 in (19.3 mm)

    USB-C receiver

    • Height: 1.06 in (26.8 mm)
    • Width: 0.49 in (12.4 mm)
    • Depth: 0.24 in (6.2 mm)

    USB-A adapter

    • Height: 0.96 in (24.5 mm)
    • Width: 0.61 in (15.4 mm)
    • Depth: 0.34 in (8.7 mm)

  • Compatibility

    Works with Windows, Mac, or Chrome based computers via USB-C, USB-A, Bluetooth and iOS or Android Bluetooth enabled devices.

  • Technical Specifications

    Microphone

    • Type: Dual omni-directional MEMS mics with directional beamforming and DSP
    • Frequency Response: 100-8 kHz

    Speakers

    • Frequency response (music mode): 20-20 kHz
    • Frequency response (talk mode): 100-8 kHz
    • Audio compliance: Compliant to EN 50332

    Battery

    • Built-in battery (Lithium ion)
    • Battery life (talk time): 18 hrs
    • Battery life (listening time): 20 hrs

    Charging

    Wireless

    Sustainability

  • Package Contents

    • Wireless headset
    • USB-C receiver
    • USB-C to USB-A adapter
    • (Only use the USB-A adapter with the provided headset)
    • Charging cable
    • Travel Bag
    • User documentation

  • Warranty Information

    2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

  • Part Number

    • Graphite Zone Vibe Wireless (UC version) : 981-001198
    • Rose Zone Vibe Wireless (Teams version) : 981-001175
    • Off-white Zone Vibe Wireless (Teams version) : 981-001170
    • Graphite Zone Vibe Wireless (Teams version) : 981-001156

GREAT TOOLS. BETTER TOGETHER.

ZONE VIBE WIRELESS

Over-the-ear headphones with Bluetooth and USB receiver — certified for business and perfect for hybrid work

CHOOSE A PLATFORM

Signature MK650 Combo For Business

The Signature MK650 Combo for Business delivers what IT needs and employees deserve.

Brio 505

Full HD 1080p webcam with light correction, auto-framing, and Show Mode

Find The Right Product For You

Description

Active Noise Cancellation

Noise Canceling Microphone

Flip-to-mute mic

Connections

Multipoint Bluetooth

Audio driver size

Battery Life (talk time)*

Controls

Customize with Logi Tune

ZONE VIBE WIRELESS

Over-the-ear headset with Bluetooth and USB receiver. Certified for business and perfect for hybrid work.

No

Yes (omni-directional)

Yes

USB-A, USB-C, Bluetooth

Yes

1.6 in (40 mm)

18 hours

On-ear

Yes, PC & Mobile

Zone Wireless

Bluetooth headset designed to help you work from anywhere with exceptional sound, flip-to-mute mic, and Qi wireless charging.

Yes

Yes (omni-directional)

Yes

USB-A, USB-C, Bluetooth

No

1.3 in (32 mm)

14 hrs (ANC on), 15 hrs (ANC off)

On-ear

Yes, PC & Mobile

Zone Wired

USB wired headset with premium audio for calls and music. Ideal for noisy workspaces.

No

Yes (mic array)

Yes

USB-A, USB-C

No

1.6 in (40 mm)

N/A

In-line

Yes, PC only

Zone Wired Earbuds

Built for business with embedded noise-canceling mic and multiple connections.

No

Yes (omni-directional)

Boomless

USB-A, USB-C, 0.138 inch (3.5 mm)

No

0.236 inch (6 mm)

N/A

In-line

Yes, PC only

