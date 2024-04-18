Zone Vibe Wireless Headphones for Business | Logitech (2024)

Pangea temporary hotfixes here
ZONE VIBE WIRELESS
Over-the-ear headphones with Bluetooth and USB receiver. Certified for business and perfect for hybrid work.
MODERN STYLE FOR HYBRID WORK
Made for today’s modern workers who prefer an over-the-ear headset with business-grade features. Works perfectly with most video meeting platforms. Remotely managed by IT through Logitech Sync and Logi Tune.Download free Logitech Sync and Tune for easy device management and customizations.
CERTIFIED FOR BUSINESS
Zone Vibe Wireless is certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Google Voice, and works easily with other leading meeting and calling platforms. This headset is simple to use and priced for mass deployment.
WORK IN COMFORT AND STYLE
Provide stylish all-day comfort with Zone Vibe Wireless.
LESS WEIGHT. MORE COMFORT.
Zone Vibe Wireless is lighter than most over-the-ear headphones and earpads are made with memory foam for hours of comfort. Employees can find their perfect fit by expanding the headband or adjusting the earcups.
STYLE MEETS FUNCTION
Increase adoption rates with modern design. With a mic boom that tucks away for a clean look, Zone Vibe Wireless is made for employees who want business features without sacrificing style.
AUDIO THAT’S MADE FOR VIDEO
Meet like a pro — in the office or at home. The noise-canceling mic with beamforming technology suppresses background sound so speakers can be heard clearly. Employees can flip to mute the mic for instant privacy.
IMMERSIVE AUDIO
Bring meetings and music to life with true, natural sound. 40mm speaker drivers deliver full-bodied bass, crisp higher frequencies, and low distortion.Customize 5-band EQ settings with Logi Tune.
RELIABLE MULTIPOINT BLUETOOTH
Zone Vibe Wireless enables a strong headphone-to-laptop connection viaUSB-Creceiverand up to 18 hours talk timeBattery life may vary based on environmental and computing conditions between charges. Multipoint Bluetooth easily switches between devices to avoid dropped calls.
Headset Software
QUICK TO DEPLOY. SIMPLE TO MANAGE.
Logitech Sync
MAXIMIZE PERFORMANCE. MINIMIZE DISRUPTIONS.
Support your hybrid workforce, configure all your meeting rooms in one place and keep your Logitech video collaboration devices healthy and up to date with Sync. Monitor rooms, devices, and peripherals from anywhere and resolve problems before they impact a meeting.
Logi Tune
CUSTOMIZE THE EXPERIENCE
Own your video meeting experience, wherever you are. Ensure you always look and sound the way you want with on-screen webcam and headset settings. Plus, keep your devices up to date and join meetings with just one click.
SUSTAINABILITY AT LOGITECH
Logitech is committed to creating a more sustainable world. We are actively working to minimize our environmental footprint and accelerate the pace of social change.
Made With Recycled Plastic
The plastic parts in Zone Vibe Wireless include certified post consumer recycled plastic — 25%excluding accessories and packaging — to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumers electronics and help reduce our carbon footprint.
Responsible Packaging
The paper packaging of the Zone Vibe Wireless comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.
CERTIFIED CARBON NEUTRAL
Zone Vibe Wireless is certified carbon neutral. This means the carbon impact of the product and packaging has been reduced to zero due to Logitech investment in carbon-offsetting and removal projects.
OPTIMIZE WORKSPACES
Outfit each employee’s home office or workstation with a suite of Logitech devices that deliver a unified experience. Improve employee productivity and simplify device management for IT.
- Headsets
- Zone Vibe Wireless Headphones for Business
-
Dimensions
Headset
- Height: 7.20 in (183 mm)
- Width: 6.68 in (169.7 mm)
- Depth: 0.2 ft (73 mm)
- Weight: 0.44 lb (185 g)
Ear pad
- Height: 3.88 in (98.6 mm)
- Width: 2.97 in (75.4 mm)
- Depth: 0.76 in (19.3 mm)
USB-C receiver
- Height: 1.06 in (26.8 mm)
- Width: 0.49 in (12.4 mm)
- Depth: 0.24 in (6.2 mm)
USB-A adapter
- Height: 0.96 in (24.5 mm)
- Width: 0.61 in (15.4 mm)
- Depth: 0.34 in (8.7 mm)
-
Compatibility
Works with Windows, Mac, or Chrome based computers via USB-C, USB-A, Bluetooth and iOS or Android Bluetooth enabled devices.
-
Technical Specifications
Microphone
- Type: Dual omni-directional MEMS mics with directional beamforming and DSP
- Frequency Response: 100-8 kHz
Speakers
- Frequency response (music mode): 20-20 kHz
- Frequency response (talk mode): 100-8 kHz
- Audio compliance: Compliant to EN 50332
Battery
- Built-in battery (Lithium ion)
- Battery life (talk time): 18 hrs
- Battery life (listening time): 20 hrs
Charging
- 2 hrs for a full charge
- 5 mins quick charge provides 1 hr music time Battery life may vary based on users and computing conditions.
- USB-C charging cable: 5 ft (1.5 m)
Wireless
- Bluetooth version: 5.2
- Wireless range: Up to 164.05 ft (50 m) (open field line of sight) Wireless range may vary based on environmental and computing conditions.
Sustainability
- Plastics: 25% post-consumer recycled material excludes accessories and packaging
- Paper Packaging: FSC™-certified
- Certified carbon neutral
-
Package Contents
- Wireless headset
- USB-C receiver
- USB-C to USB-A adapter
- (Only use the USB-A adapter with the provided headset)
- Charging cable
- Travel Bag
- User documentation
-
Warranty Information
2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty
-
Part Number
- Graphite Zone Vibe Wireless (UC version) : 981-001198
- Rose Zone Vibe Wireless (Teams version) : 981-001175
- Off-white Zone Vibe Wireless (Teams version) : 981-001170
- Graphite Zone Vibe Wireless (Teams version) : 981-001156
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Logitech is under license. macOS, Chrome OS, Android, the ”BlueJeans” badge, Google Meet, the “Works with Google Meet” badge, Google Voice, the “Google Voice” badge, the “RingCentral” badge, Microsoft Teams, the “Certified for Microsoft Teams” badge, the “GoTo” badge, Windows, Zoom, the “Zoom Certified” badge, and USB-C and all other third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.