Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (2024)

Built for business with embedded noise-canceling mic and multiple connections.
CLEAR AND CONNECTED, WHEREVER WORK TAKES YOU.
Look and sound your best on video calls with Zone Wired Earbuds. Advanced noise-canceling mics on the left earbud clearly capture your every word. In-ear sound is studio quality. Instantly connect your phoneCheck device specifications to verify compatibility, tabletCheck device specifications to verify compatibility or computer to create a zone of your own wherever you work.
YOUR VOICE, PROFESSIONAL AND CLEAR
Certified advanced noise-canceling mic technology that clearly captures your every word, Zone Wired Earbuds make every meeting better. Boomless and beautifully designed, two beamforming mics are positioned on the left earbud to focus exclusively on your voice while suppressing unwanted sounds from open workplaces, cafes and other noisy environments. Speak and be heard clearly wherever you work with wired earbuds built for business.
CREATE YOUR ZONE. ANYWHERE.
Create a zone of your own for professional sounding calls and music with Zone Wired Earbuds. Studio-quality audio is enhanced by PET+PU driver material for clear sound with less distortion while neodymium magnets increase loudness. Two preconfigured EQ settings, one optimized for voice clarity and the other for music, deliver just the right soundscape while the in-ear earbud design passively reduces external noise and minimizes sound leakage.
* This diagram is not an exact replica of Zone Wired Earbuds' interior.
CONNECT WITH EASE
Instantly connect to your phoneCheck device specifications to verify compatibility, tabletCheck device specifications to verify compatibility or computer with convenience and ease. Zone Wired Earbuds provide plug-and-play simplicity and reliability every time whether connecting with the 0.14 in (3.5 mm) audio plug, USB-AOnly use the USB-A adapter with this headset or USB-C (each connector type included).
INTUITIVE CONTROL. SIMPLE AND CONVENIENT.
Control is always at your fingertips with Zone Wired Earbuds. Adjust volume, mute, answer/end/reject calls and play/pause music with the intuitive in-line controller conveniently positioned on the tangle-free cable. LED indicators provide at-a-glance confirmation of key functions. Activate Teams functions from the dedicated Teams button with the Microsoft Teamsversion or choose the UC version which works seamlessly with popular UC platforms.
Sound Great. Look Smart.
Wherever work takes you, express your style with confidence. Zone Wired Earbuds look as good on video calls as they sound in your ears. Professional contours, a subtle concentric pattern on the metal side plates and your choice of contemporary color options convey a sense of casual elegance. Beyond appearances, magnets on the earbud surfaces keep them together when not in use while an included storage pouch is designed to keep cables neat and never tangled.
THE PERFECT FIT FOR YOU
Every ear is unique. Even your own lovely pair probably aren’t precisely identical. We know this because we’ve been refining earbud design for years, raising in-ear fit to its own artform. That’s why Zone Wired Earbuds come with four sizes of ear gels, so you can choose the perfect fit for each ear to optimize acoustic performance and noise isolation. Even the cable length is adjustable with a clip above the Y-joint, you can custom fit to your personal preferences.
TAKE CONTROL WITH LOGI TUNE
Open Logi Tune on your computer to easily setup, control, and customize your Zone Wired Earbuds. From the elegantly intuitive dashboard, modulate sidetone controls, tweak the 5-band EQ sliderson windows only (or choose one of the custom presets), and run diagnostics. Keep your earbuds up-to-date by downloading the latest Logi Tune software.
Download for Mac® Download for Windows®
REMOTE MANAGEMENT WITH LOGITECH SYNC
IT can remotely manage Zone Wired Earbuds with Logitech Sync, a simple browser-based interface that makes it easy to support company-wide video deployments while minimizing site visits and trouble tickets. Logitech Sync offers a secure and scalable approach to remote monitoring and device management that simplifies tasks like firmware updates and feature enablement.
Explore Sync
Ready For Business
Zone Wired Earbuds work seamlessly with common calling applications across most platforms and operating systems. Business certifications include Microsoft Teams, certified for Google Meet and Google Voice, certified for Zoom, and works with other popular applications like BlueJeans, GoTo Meeting, and RingCentral.
EASY STORAGE
Zone Wired Earbuds conveniently stow in a compact and durable neoprene pouch. The lightweight pouch is designed with an elastic band for tangle-free cable management and a place to store the USB adaptor.
MAGNETICALLY TIDY
The exterior of each earbud has an integrated, low-profile magnet that holds the earbuds together when not being used. The magnets help keep your Zone Wired Earbuds neat, untangled and always at the ready.
DESIGNED FOR SUSTAINABILITY
Logitech is committed to creating great customer experiences in ways that are sustainable for the planet and society. By choosing this product, you help take care of the world’s forests.
DESIGNING FOR SUSTAINABILITY
SPECS & DETAILS
-
Dimensions
Earbuds
- Height: 0.92 in (23.4 mm)
- Width: 0.91 in (23.1 mm)
- Depth: 1.07 in (27.3 mm)
- Weight: 1.16 oz (33 g)
Attached Cable: 4.76 ft (1.45 m)
USB-C adapter
- Height: 0.96 in (24.5 mm)
- Width: 0.65 in (16.5 mm)
- Depth: 0.34 in (8.6 mm)
- (only use the USB-A adapter with the provided earbuds)
-
Compatibility
Compatibility
- Works with Windows, Mac, or Chrome-based computer and Android or iOS based mobile devices via available 0.14 in (3.5 mm), USB-C or USB-A port. 0.14 in (3.5 mm) connector compatibility may depend on device models. Functionality for mobile devices with USB-C depends on device models (Android 10 or above recommended).
-
Technical Specifications
Microphone Type
- Dual omni-directional mics
- Frequency Response: 100-8 kHz
- Sensitivity: -38d BV/Pa (mic component level)
Speakers
- Frequency response (music mode): 20-16KHz
- Sensitivity: 117 dB SPL/1 mW/1 kHz (driver level)
- Driver size: 0.24 in (6 mm)
- Driver impedance: 16 Ohm
- Audio compliance: Compliant to EN 50332 (<100d BA)
-
Package Contents
- Zone Wired Earbuds with M-size eargels and 0.14 in (3.5 mm) connector.
- In-line controller with USB-C connector
- USB-C to A adapter
- Additional eargels (XS/S/L)
- Portable neoprene pouch
- User documentation
-
Warranty Information
2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty
-
Part Number
- Graphite Zone Wired Earbuds (Teams version) : 981-001008
- Rose Zone Wired Earbuds (UC version) : 981-001134
- Graphite Zone Wired Earbuds (UC version) : 981-001012
