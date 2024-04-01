Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (2024)

Pangea temporary hotfixes here

Built for business with embedded noise-canceling mic and multiple connections.

Specifications Datasheet

CLEAR AND CONNECTED, WHEREVER WORK TAKES YOU.

Look and sound your best on video calls with Zone Wired Earbuds. Advanced noise-canceling mics on the left earbud clearly capture your every word. In-ear sound is studio quality. Instantly connect your phoneCheck device specifications to verify compatibility, tabletCheck device specifications to verify compatibility or computer to create a zone of your own wherever you work.

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (1)

YOUR VOICE, PROFESSIONAL AND CLEAR

Certified advanced noise-canceling mic technology that clearly captures your every word, Zone Wired Earbuds make every meeting better. Boomless and beautifully designed, two beamforming mics are positioned on the left earbud to focus exclusively on your voice while suppressing unwanted sounds from open workplaces, cafes and other noisy environments. Speak and be heard clearly wherever you work with wired earbuds built for business.

CREATE YOUR ZONE. ANYWHERE.

Create a zone of your own for professional sounding calls and music with Zone Wired Earbuds. Studio-quality audio is enhanced by PET+PU driver material for clear sound with less distortion while neodymium magnets increase loudness. Two preconfigured EQ settings, one optimized for voice clarity and the other for music, deliver just the right soundscape while the in-ear earbud design passively reduces external noise and minimizes sound leakage.

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (2)

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (3)

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (4)

* This diagram is not an exact replica of Zone Wired Earbuds' interior.

CONNECT WITH EASE

Instantly connect to your phoneCheck device specifications to verify compatibility, tabletCheck device specifications to verify compatibility or computer with convenience and ease. Zone Wired Earbuds provide plug-and-play simplicity and reliability every time whether connecting with the 3.5 mm audio plug, USB-AOnly use the USB-A adapter with this headset or USB-C (each connector type included).

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (5)

INTUITIVE CONTROL. SIMPLE AND CONVENIENT.

Control is always at your fingertips with Zone Wired Earbuds. Adjust volume, mute, answer/end/reject calls and play/pause music with the intuitive in-line controller conveniently positioned on the tangle-free cable. LED indicators provide at-a-glance confirmation of key functions. Activate Teams functions from the dedicated Teams button with the Microsoft Teamsversion or choose the UC version which works seamlessly with popular UC platforms.

Sound Great. Look Smart.

Wherever work takes you, express your style with confidence. Zone Wired Earbuds look as good on video calls as they sound in your ears. Professional contours, a subtle concentric pattern on the metal side plates and your choice of contemporary color options convey a sense of casual elegance. Beyond appearances, magnets on the earbud surfaces keep them together when not in use while an included storage pouch is designed to keep cables neat and never tangled.

THE PERFECT FIT FOR YOU

Every ear is unique. Even your own lovely pair probably aren’t precisely identical. We know this because we’ve been refining earbud design for years, raising in-ear fit to its own artform. That’s why Zone Wired Earbuds come with four sizes of ear gels, so you can choose the perfect fit for each ear to optimize acoustic performance and noise isolation. Even the cable length is adjustable with a clip above the Y-joint, you can custom fit to your personal preferences.

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (8)

TAKE CONTROL WITH LOGI TUNE

Open Logi Tune on your computer to easily setup, control, and customize your Zone Wired Earbuds. From the elegantly intuitive dashboard, modulate sidetone controls, tweak the 5-band EQ sliderson windows only (or choose one of the custom presets), and run diagnostics. Keep your earbuds up-to-date by downloading the latest Logi Tune software.

Download for Mac Download for Windows®

REMOTE MANAGEMENT WITH LOGITECH SYNC

IT can remotely manage Zone Wired Earbuds with Logitech Sync, a simple browser-based interface that makes it easy to support company-wide video deployments while minimizing site visits and trouble tickets. Logitech Sync offers a secure and scalable approach to remote monitoring and device management that simplifies tasks like firmware updates and feature enablement.

Explore Sync

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (9)

Ready For Business

Zone Wired Earbuds work seamlessly with common calling applications across most platforms and operating systems. Business certifications include Microsoft Teams, certified for Google Meet and Google Voice, certified for Zoom, and works with other popular applications like BlueJeans, GoTo Meeting, and RingCentral.

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (10)
Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (11)

EASY STORAGE

Zone Wired Earbuds conveniently stow in a compact and durable neoprene pouch. The lightweight pouch is designed with an elastic band for tangle-free cable management and a place to store the USB adaptor.

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (12)

MAGNETICALLY TIDY

The exterior of each earbud has an integrated, low-profile magnet that holds the earbuds together when not being used. The magnets help keep your Zone Wired Earbuds neat, untangled and always at the ready.

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (13)

DESIGNED FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Logitech is committed to creating great customer experiences in ways that are sustainable for the planet and society. By choosing this product, you help take care of the world’s forests.

DESIGNING FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Find the Right Product For You

Description

Audio need

Noise-canceling mic

Mic boom

Connections

Controls

Customize with Logi Tune

Cable Length

Color

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (14)

Zone Wired Earbuds

Built for business with embedded noise-canceling mic and multiple connections.

Discrete for video call

Omni-directional, dual MEMS

Boomless

USB-A, USB-C, 3.5 mm

In-line

Yes

1.45 m

Graphite, Rose

Zone Wired

USB wired headset with premium audio for calls and music. Ideal for noisy workspaces.

Immersive audio experience

Uni-directional plus omni-directional, dual ECM

270 degree rotating boom

USB-A, USB-C

In-line

Yes

1.9 m

Graphite

H650e Headset

Stylish and sophisticated headset for pro-quality audio

Clear calls in personal desk spaces

Bi-directional ECM

Rotating boom

USB-A

In-line

No

2.1 m

Black

H570e Headset

Comfortable, affordable, and built to last

Essential for clear calls

Bi-directional ECM

Rotating boom

USB-A

In-line

No

1.9 m

Black

See Also
Best gaming earbuds in 2024
  1. Headsets
  2. Zone-Wired-Earbuds

Zone Wired Earbuds

Built for business with embedded noise-canceling mic and multiple connections.

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (18)
Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (19)
Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (20)
Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (21)
Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (22)
Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (23)

Zone Wired Earbuds

Built for business with embedded noise-canceling mic and multiple connections.

Graphite

CHOOSE A PLATFORM

Look and sound your best on video calls with Zone Wired Earbuds. Advanced noise-canceling mics on the left earbud clearly capture your every word. With studio-quality in-ear sound.

Rose - Logitech.com Exclusive

SPECS & DETAILS

  • Dimensions

    Earbuds

    • Height: 23.4 mm
    • Width: 23.1 mm
    • Depth: 27.3 mm
    • Weight: 33 g

    Attached Cable: 1.45 m

    USB-C adapter

    • Height: 24.5 mm
    • Width: 16.5 mm
    • Depth: 8.6 mm
    • (only use the USB-A adapter with the provided earbuds)

  • Compatibility

    Compatibility

    • Works with Windows, Mac, or Chrome-based computer and Android or iOS based mobile devices via available 3.5 mm, USB-C or USB-A port. 3.5 mm connector compatibility may depend on device models. Functionality for mobile devices with USB-C depends on device models (Android 10 or above recommended).

  • Technical Specifications

    Microphone Type

    • Dual omni-directional mics
    • Frequency Response: 100-8 kHz
    • Sensitivity: -38d BV/Pa (mic component level)

    Speakers

    • Frequency response (music mode): 20-16KHz
    • Sensitivity: 117 dB SPL/1 mW/1 kHz (driver level)
    • Driver size: 6 mm
    • Driver impedance: 16 Ohm
    • Audio compliance: Compliant to EN 50332 (<100d BA)

  • Package Contents

    • Zone Wired Earbuds with M-size eargels and 3.5 mm connector
    • In-line controller with USB-C connector
    • USB-A adapter
    • Additional eargels (XS/S/L)
    • Portable neoprene pouch
    • User documentation

  • Warranty Information

    2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

  • Part Number

    • Graphite Zone Wired Earbuds (Teams version) : 981-001009
    • Graphite Zone Wired Earbuds (UC version) : 981-001013
    • Rose Zone Wired Earbuds (UC version) : 981-001135

SUPPORT

Getting Started

Find all the documentation we have available to get this product up and running quickly.

PRODUCT REGISTRATION

Register your product for faster access to support and to activate any applicable warranties.

FAQS

If you have any questions, we probably have the answers that you're looking for.

Downloads

Find any available downloads that help extend the capabilities of this product.

Warranty

If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase we want to try to make it right.

Contact Us

Still can't find the answers you're looking for? Drop us a line and an agent will take it from there.

CONTACT SALES

Our team of product experts can help you find the best solution for your company. Fill out the form and a Logitech representative will contact you.

THANK YOU FOR CONTACTING US

Recommended products for you

LEGAL TRADEMARK STATEMENT

Android, BlueJeans and the BlueJeans logo, Chrome, Google Meet, the “Works with Google Meet” badge, Google Voice, the “Works with Google Voice” badge, GoTo Meeting and the GoTo Meeting logo, iOS, Mac, Microsoft Teams, the “Certified for Microsoft Teams” badge, RingCentral and the RingCentral logo, USB-C, Windows, Zoom, the “Zoom Certified” badge, and all other third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

* Check device specifications to verify compatibility

Zone Wired Earbuds with Noise Cancelling Mic (2024)
Top Articles
Gluten-Free Vegan Cinnamon Rolls - Rhian's Recipes
Magic Custard Cake Recipe
Existe uma maneira de investir sem corretor?
Qual ação vale mais dinheiro agora?
Latest Posts
The Best Stuffing Recipe (Classic Thanksgiving Dish)
Gordon Ramsay's Scotch Eggs Recipe: Make Your Taste Buds Dance Now - Blend of Bites
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5519

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.