10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (2024)

The Tesla Model X is a battery-electric mid-size luxury crossover produced by Tesla, Inc. since 2015. Developed from the full-sized sedan platform of the Tesla Model S, the vehicle is notable in that it uses falcon-wing doors for passenger access. A stark and nearly button-less interior design is classic Tesla. The Model X is just over 5m long and 2.3m wide, and it feels large on the road from behind the wheel. The seating position is comfortable, and visibility is decent with that huge panoramic windscreen. The dashboard is dominated by a high-definition 17.0 touchscreen that controls almost every function in the Model X, including the air conditioning, suspension, stereo, and sat-nav. There are no conventional engines in the Tesla Model X, as it’s electric only. The Dual Motor version accelerates from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and has a 155mph top speed. The best car phone mounts can transform your phone from a dangerous distraction to an essential tool. Even though modern cars have hi-tech infotainment systems, there are benefits to being able to access apps on your phone safely and without taking your eyes off the road. A good car phone mount can keep your phone securely stored in a spot that is visible but doesn’t block your view of the road ahead. If you are looking for the best quality car phone holder that you can order from Amazon right now, we are here to help. These are the 10 best car phone holders for Tesla Model X. Do ensure that the product you picked is compatible with your model, though. Keep scrolling to see what we picked out!

10. FAXIYE CAR PHONE HOLDER FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (1)

The car phone mount comes with a wider N52 magnet that provides super strong suction to hold your phone stable even on the bumpiest roads or cobblestone streets. There are 3M adhesive pads on the base, which allows this phone holder to be firmly mounted on the back of the dashboard or center control screen without worrying about dropping it.

9. DESERTWEST CAR PHONE HOLDER MOUNT FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (2)

These are the phone mounts for cars with a stronger nanoscale vacuum suction cup which a force of up to 52 lbs. This cell phone car mount will not fall off even in turns, bumps, or speed fast, also withstand temperatures from -4F to 203F.

8. OBAZHA CAR CELL PHONE HOLDER MOUNT FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (3)

The newly upgraded car phone holder adds an accessory vent clip, which covers three installation methods. You can use it as a dashboard phone holder, a car vent phone mount, or a windshield phone holder. In addition, some design elements are added, such as some carbon fiber textures and silver edging, making the product more fashionable.

7. GRACECO PHONE HOLDER MOUNT FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (4)

These phone holders have multiple silicone protection pads to protect your mobile phone and car vent piece, Reserving the location of the phone button while placing the mobile phone will not affect the switch of the mobile phone screen and its volume settings. The clamping arm of these holders can be opened by simply pressing the module on both sides from the outside to the center.

6. MUSTTRUE LUNQIN CAR PHONE HOLDER FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (5)

These car phone holders have black mirror panels, with aluminum alloy material, gravity induction devices, one-hand operation, and multi-angle rotation. The mount on the air Vent is fixed, so the stability will be perfect!

5. GOUNULI TESLA PHONE MOUNT HOLDER FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (6)

This mobile phone holder can support any angle adjustment from 0 to 360 degrees, and also supports a length adjustment of up to about 1.41 inches, which can easily control the mobile phone to the desired position and provide you with excellent driving vision. You can choose to put them on the dashboard or behind the central screen, high-quality metal arms and high-quality materials can better support and hold the phone.

4. MARNANA CAR PHONE HOLDER MOUNT FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (7)

These holders come with 16 built-in strong magnets, which help this cell phone holder hold your phone strongly and stably even on bumpy roads. The base has a 3M adhesive pad to allow this phone holder to mount on the dashboard or back of the central control screen firmly without worrying fall out.

3. VANMASS HOLDER MOUNT FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (8)

VANMASS car phone holder is the industry-first one that adapts the aviation material “PTFE”, so it could work well in extremely harsh environments. Moreover, they offer 3X suction power than other suction cups which can hold the phone steady even on a bumpy road. In addition, the original nano-steel vent clip grips tightly on the air vent without any shaking.

2. ANDOBIL CAR PHONE MOUNT FOR TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (9)

These are newly designed high-density soft silicone phone holders that can adjust the indentation depth of the holder according to the weight and size of your phone. The upgraded ball joint of these holders has the same structure as the diamond, and the gooseneck is made with aluminum alloy material.

1. SUNSDREW CUSTOM FIT FOR CAR PHONE HOLDER TESLA MODEL X:

10 Best Car Phone Holders For Tesla Model X (10)

Sunsdrew cellphone mount adopts the most stable triangle structure and the micro ratcheting vise-type jaws that hold and lock the phone tightly in place. The clamps have soft rubber backings for added friction, protect your phone from dropping and scratching when going over bumps and sharp turns, and ensure safe driving.

So that rounds up our list of the 10 best Car Phone Holders for the Tesla Model X. We hope that it helped you in choosing for yourself. Stay tuned for more.

FAQs

How do I add a phone to my Tesla X? ›

Touch the Bluetooth icon on the top of the touchscreen. On the touchscreen, touch Add New Device > Start Search. The touchscreen displays a list of all available Bluetooth devices within operating distance. On the touchscreen, touch the phone with which you want to pair.

How many people can the Tesla Model X hold? ›

Model X offers a spacious cabin with the world's largest panoramic windshield and seating for up to seven.

Does Tesla Model X have Bluetooth? ›

Model X communicates with your phone using Bluetooth. Keep in mind that your phone must have enough battery power to run Bluetooth and that many phones disable Bluetooth when the battery is low.

Can I mirror my phone to Tesla screen? ›

TeslaMirror/TslaMirror is an app that will help your mobile(iPhone/iPad/Android) app mirroring to Tesla vehicle! On Android, it is TeslaMirror. On iOS, it is TslaMirror.

Can I connect 2 phones to my Tesla? ›

Model Y can pair up to twenty Bluetooth devices at a time but only allows two devices to connect simultaneously (such as one phone and one controller or two controllers) to each front and rear touchscreen (if equipped).

Can you drive with a Tesla phone key? ›

Model 3 supports a total of 19 keys, which can include phone keys and key cards. Remember to bring a key with you when you drive. Although you can drive Model 3 away from its key, you will be unable to power it back on after it powers off.

How to lock a Tesla with a phone? ›

Ensure the Tesla mobile app is correctly paired to your vehicle and enable the NFC function on your phone. Once enabled, simply hold the phone to the driver's side door pillar to lock or unlock the door. Refer to your smartphone's instructions for specific information on how to do this.

How do I add my wife's phone to my Tesla? ›

To set up a Tesla Profile for additional drivers, share your vehicle with them from the mobile app and navigate to Security & Drivers > Manage Drivers > Add Driver.

