10 Best Wired Earbuds in 2023 [ Review & Guide ] - MusicCritic (2024)

Wired Earbuds Buyers Guide

Why Choose a Wired Set of Earbuds?

In the modern world with fast-changing developments, it can be easy to overlook older technology. Even after our full review, you might find yourself asking why you should choose headphones in-ear with wires when a wireless set provides some cutting-edge tech these days.

There are a few reasons. Believe it or not, the most pressing concern for users is sound quality.

While there are a few mind-blowing Bluetooth sets available, the majority aren't operating on fast enough bandwidths. Typically, you can expect the stability of a wireless signal to vary.

This is because, whether or not it's particularly noticeable, it takes a little longer to latch onto a signal within a bandwidth than it does to send a direct signal electronically inside the earphone cable or cord.

A wireless stream can be more susceptible to a stuttering sound quality, as the streaming loses and re-latches onto itself. The clarity can be impeded, and the reproduction is, generally speaking, less faithful to the original input.

Tangling Prevention

A wired set can often be seen by some as less durable since the wires can tangle and weaken over time. However, the earbud tips are usually the most frequently replaced part of whether or not you ditch the wires.

So what can we do to help keep the risk of entanglement at a minimum?

Firstly it goes without saying that improper storage is the number one reason for tangling. The biggest culprit for breakage is the users' exasperation. How many of us have honestly tried to pull apart a knot, rather than fiddle trying to untie it?

You can neatly pack away headphone cords by wrapping in a circular motion or a figure of eight loops.

Some come with clips or velcro to help keep them together, whereas others come packaged very neatly when they arrive and will have a zero-friction band around their middle, or tape, or a clip as mentioned above.

The clips are actually used for clipping the cords to a jacket or shirt to keep them out of the way while you go about your business, but they can also be used to make sure the wires remain tidy when not in use.

There are also small pouches to keep them in, but in addition to storage, you need to think carefully about the type of cord itself.

Earbud cords are always a Y-lead design. This means that each bud has a separate part of the stereo cable running through it, potentially doubling the weak points.

There is additional pressure where the wire runs into the earbud. Be careful with moving and removing your earbuds, or pulling them via the earbud, as it puts extra stress on the area. This increases wear and tear, and leads to breakage.

The manufacturing of the cords can also be tailored to help combat the issues of tangling. Where possible, you should try to opt for a tangle-proof set.

Companies manage this with several techniques. Braiding or twisting the cables can be the best solution. The twists or overlaps provide more friction than a typical wire, which means they are harder to tangle accidentally.

Sometimes the set will come with a wiring cover made from a material with anti-tangling properties - this might be woven or poly-cotton, and occasionally, this will be a man-made synthetic substance.

First and foremost, you need to consider the audio capabilities, as well as the style of earbuds to ensure that they will fit your requirements. Base the style on how you will use them. Athletic types will almost certainly need something with a support system, such as a full or partial hook, to keep the best earbuds in the right place while in motion.

Style aside, the audio needs to be impressive. Fortunately, even the sets with a cheaper price of best earbuds on the market do a pretty good job these days - the world of audio electronics has come a long way.

If you prefer bass-heavy genres, you should focus on sets with low-end optimization, as an earbud has tiny drivers which aren't naturally conducive to serving up super lows. Some of the sets we have looked at have a larger diaphragm than others, and, as a general rule, they fair a little better with the task.

Durability is key - the cords themselves play a large part. You might find yourself having to weigh up the pros and cons against the sets that provide better audio but less suitable wires, and those constructed for a long-life that are less impressive in the sound department.

Conclusion

Even with the wireless movement, there is still a place in society for a decent set of old-school earbuds with wires. As long as you know just what you're looking for, there are a lot of choices available, so you can find the best earbuds for you.

We have reviewed a plethora of products in the past, so feel free to stick around and have a nose, but hopefully, the options we've rustled up in today's article will prove useful.

We have tried to include a range of affordable price options, each with different styles or other features that you should be endeavoring to find. For more features, they may be a higher price. However, typically in-ear headphones have a lower price than over-ear headphones.

If you are a sporty sort, we recommend a full-over ear-hook, whereas if you want something lower profile, opt for an in-ear supported (or even an unsupported) set.

Even with the best headphone in-ear, wires are a significant cause for concern as highlighted in the guide and full review, but hopefully, with our information, from care to audio quality, to the price, you should be able to spot the best set for you with ease.

Expert Tip

If you are athletic, then you might want to think about how water resistant your earbuds are, as running in the rain (or even just sweat) can be a problem. The price may vary for this.

Did you Know?

