The Best Wired Earbuds for Clear, Crisp, and Accurate Audio (2024)

Ok who is even looking for wired headphones in 2024? Well, a lot of people actually. Gen-Z kids like your teen nephew have adopted them instead of bluetooth earbuds. Certain vinyl lovers prefer to plug earbuds into their turntable instead of using a stereo system or big wired headphones. High-level gamers who won't settle for anything other than the best gaming gear know that wired earbuds can make a nice low-latency and lightweight alternative to bigger headests. My point is this: There's a lot of people who still look for a pair of wired earbuds. I assume you're one of them. So, here's a quick little list of the best options I've found.
Before we jump in though, let me say this: A lot of people don't even need these top-of-the-line audio devices. Sure, the difference in some $20 Apple EarPods and $2,000 pair of Sony buds will be apparent to those in the know. But, will the average person be able to differentiate between those Sony earbuds and a pair of AirPods? Probably not. Only the highest level audio freaks listening to non-compressed music will notice. And even within that group, only the professional producers really know what they're talking about.
Why am I telling you all this? Because, I want you to be prepared for all the stuff you'll see out on the internet. A lot of people say you have to buy a lot of expensive sh*t. Honestly, most of us will be fine with earbuds under $300. I certainly don't need to spend more than that, and I'm a big-time tech editor (apparently). If you want the best-of-the-best for a reasonable price, go with the FiiO FH5s—they'll stand up to anything you test them against, and cost way less. If you want to check out the rest of the options on the market, keep reading this collection of the best wired earbuds you can buy today.
The Studio-Level Option
Sony IER-Z1R
Studio Quality, Reasonable Price
FiiO FH5s
Best Sound on a Budget
Moondrop Aria
Best Looking Wired Earbuds
Marshall Mode
For Apple Users
Apple EarPods
Great for Gaming
Linsoul KZ AS10
Now 15% Off
Pros
- Beautiful look
- Incredible sound from top to bottom
- Cable lasts longer than anything else on the market
Cons
- The price, obviously
- At this level of audio quality, it just makes more sense to go for headphones
Sorry... these earbuds are $2,000? That's right! What's the deal? Well, these are high level earbuds, made for audio editing and studio sessions. If you're not a fan of big wired headphones, this is what you go for.
The audio is, of course, incredible. The soundscape is wide and clear, with high definition drivers that give you deep bass and crisp highs. This is as good as earbuds get.
|Frequency Range
|3 Hz–100 kHz
Pros
- Incredible sound
- Nice build and feel
- Great performance across its soundscape
Cons
- Driver is pushing its limits here
If you want the feel and sound of a pair of studio earbuds, but you don't want to stay within that $300 price range, this is as good as it gets. These FiiO buds have all the trappings of a more expensive pair—the weighty feel, the incredible sound, the durable cord—but they clock in at a very reasonable $230. There's a lot that goes into making these earbuds incredible, and they produce some of the best sound I've ever heard.
So, what's the catch? Well, it's only that they could be so much better. If they were just a little bit more expensive, that 6mm driver could be improved on, and these would be the best earbuds you could find anywhere. For now, they're just one of the best.
|Frequency Range
|20 Hz - 20 kHz
Pros
- Amazing sound, especially given the price
- Incredible price
Cons
- Build quality is just a bit flimsy
For studio-level sound on more of a regular-Joe earbud budget, I like Moondrop's Aria earbuds. The 10mm driver really punches above its weight in terms of sound quality, and it's the backbone of why these are such a good value. The reason they are cheaper than other earbuds with similar sound is the details. The build isn't as tough as others on the market, but at this price, you shouldn't expect that. They sound incredible, and that's enough for me.
|Frequency Range
|20 Hz - 20 kHz
Now 30% Off
Pros
- The look great
- Mic is great for on-the-go calls
- Decent price
Cons
- Sound is fine, closer to Apple EarPods than other pricey earbuds
If you're taking these earbuds on the go and using them to replace a pair of bluetooth buds, you're going to care about the way they look. I can confidently say Marshall makes the best looking earbuds out there. They're vintage inspired but sleek enough for today. The remote is handy, and the microphone works great for taking calls. And, on top of it all, the price ain't too bad.
|Frequency Range
|20 Hz - 40 kHz
Pros
- "Get the job done" earbuds
- Can't beat the price
- Incredibly durable
Cons
- Sometimes don't play nicely with non-Apple devices
- Sound isn't incredible
Honestly, if you're not using earbuds for audio mixing or anything serious, you really don't need much more than a pair of EarPods offer. They sound fine, the mic is good, and the remote is convenient. If you're an Apple user—most of us are already—there's no reason to want anything else.
|Frequency Range
|5Hz - 21kHz
Pros
- Clear sound across the spectrum
- Able to pick up very specific sounds
Cons
- Not the most durable build
For gaming, you have two real needs: consistency and a broad soundscape. This means the earbuds need to be durable and consistently give you solid sound. Plus, they need to capture a broad range of sound, so that you can hear slight deviations to clue you into what's going on around you. For that, and for a reasonable price, I'll always recommend the Linsoul KZAS10.
|Frequency Range
|20 Hz - 40 kHz
What to Look For In Wired Earbuds
There's a lot going on in this category, and there's a lot of brands trying to sell you things you don't need. This is how we determined the best of the best.
Audio Quality - I hate to say this, but there is no way to no this from a description alone. What some earbuds do with 6mm drivers, bigger headphones couldn't do with 35mm drivers. And since every brand is different (not to mention secretive), this varies wildly. That's why we tested these earbuds, so you can trust our expert ears.
Comfort - Less of an issue than with heavier headphones. All of these models come with extra ear tips, so you can find the one that fits snug and secure in your ear.
Connection - Everyone knows the 3.5mm plug. It's the Aux Cord. It's what your computer uses. But, some of you might need a studio-style 4.4mm connection. To be brief, 4.4mm connections are the bigger ones you see on pro equipment—they're balanced and more consistent. The more expensive earbuds on this list come with both types of plugs. The cheaper ones will need adapters.
Why Trust Esquire?
Well, because we know our sh*t. We touch the newest and most highly anticipated tech before you do, we award the best gadgets out there, and we tell you what's worth your real-life money. Sorry, that sounded like we have our head up our ass. We are trying to serve you, reader. We do all this testing to figure out what products are good and what products are bad so you can make informed purchases. We don't claim to know the most about audio frequency, compression, or any of the hyper-technical stuff. But, we know what looks good and what sounds good.