The Best Wired Earbuds for Clear, Crisp, and Accurate Audio (2024)

Ok who is even looking for wired headphones in 2024? Well, a lot of people actually. Gen-Z kids like your teen nephew have adopted them instead of bluetooth earbuds. Certain vinyl lovers prefer to plug earbuds into their turntable instead of using a stereo system or big wired headphones. High-level gamers who won't settle for anything other than the best gaming gear know that wired earbuds can make a nice low-latency and lightweight alternative to bigger headests. My point is this: There's a lot of people who still look for a pair of wired earbuds. I assume you're one of them. So, here's a quick little list of the best options I've found.

Before we jump in though, let me say this: A lot of people don't even need these top-of-the-line audio devices. Sure, the difference in some $20 Apple EarPods and $2,000 pair of Sony buds will be apparent to those in the know. But, will the average person be able to differentiate between those Sony earbuds and a pair of AirPods? Probably not. Only the highest level audio freaks listening to non-compressed music will notice. And even within that group, only the professional producers really know what they're talking about.

Why am I telling you all this? Because, I want you to be prepared for all the stuff you'll see out on the internet. A lot of people say you have to buy a lot of expensive sh*t. Honestly, most of us will be fine with earbuds under $300. I certainly don't need to spend more than that, and I'm a big-time tech editor (apparently). If you want the best-of-the-best for a reasonable price, go with the FiiO FH5s—they'll stand up to anything you test them against, and cost way less. If you want to check out the rest of the options on the market, keep reading this collection of the best wired earbuds you can buy today.