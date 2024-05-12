10 Recipes to Use Up Buttermilk (2024)

So now you’ve bought yourself a quart of buttermilk here’s an answer to question number 2 – How do I use up buttermilk?

10 Recipes using buttermilk

Homemade Ranch Dressing – So amazing, I want to weep when I don’t have any around. Once you make this buttermilk ranch recipe, you will never want to go back to store bought ranch again!

Waffles– I’ve mentioned these waffles before but they are my favorite favorite waffles of all-time. I go 100% white wheat flour and use coconut oil and they are delicious. But I used vegetable oil for years and they were great that way too.

Maple Oat Scones – The first scones I ever made. Delicious and got me over my fears of scone-making.

Coconut Buttermilk Syrup – I love this recipe, and Bart and I both scarf it down whenever I make it. We don’t even buy regular syrup anymore.Coconut buttermilk syrup forever!

Perfect Pancakes – These are my very favorite buttermilk pancakes. Seriously the best pancakes I’ve ever had.

Buttermilk Biscuits – I love these slightly-sweet, flaky biscuits. Easy and delicious every time.

Pumpkin Scones – For when you want to use up your buttermilk in a festively seasonal way.

Perfect Potato Salad – I love the idea of potato salad, but find that most recipes fall a little flat. This one that uses buttermilk, though? I’m scraping the bowl.

Double Chocolate Muffins – These are some really great muffins. Definitely a weekend favorite in this house.

Buttermilk Banana Bread – Bart doesn’t really like this recipe (although he’ll still eat several slices), but I LOVE this stuff and the first time I made it for Ella, she ate half a mini-loaf on her own.

Do you have a favorite recipe using buttermilk? I’d love to hear! And something I’d like to try with buttermilk? Ice Cream. I’ll return with full details when I get around to it (so, you know, in a year or so).

