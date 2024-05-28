10 Traditional Polish Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Want to add excitement to your morning routine? These Polish breakfast recipes are worth getting out of bed early for!

Majestic castles, beautiful sceneries, and rich history: these are some of the things Poland is known for.

Unfortunately, Polish cuisine doesn’t rank as high as other European countries.

It’s a shame, though, because Poland actually has a lot to bring to the table.

If you’re obsessed with pastries and bread, you’ll love this collection of recipes.

Discover the mouthwatering breakfasts Poland has to offer!

From rye bread to donuts to porridge, these recipes will surely make your day.

Kasza manna, or semolina, refers to purified middlings of durum wheat.

It’s used as a thickening ingredient in pasta, couscous, pudding, and other desserts.

In this recipe, it’s showcased as a rich and creamy porridge.

Because it’s easy to digest, not to mention its myriad of nutritional benefits, semolina porridge is a typical breakfast for toddlers and babies.

However, when jazzed up with add-ons, it becomes a delicious dish any adult will gladly consume.

Among the many options include dried fruits, nuts, chocolate, and jam. You can also spice things up with nutmeg or cinnamon.

One of the many uses of potatoes in the Polish cuisine is in bread-making.

Called okragly chleb kartoflany, the Polish potato bread uses mashed potatoes to form its dough.

You’re probably wondering why anybody would want to use potatoes when making bread.

I wondered that, too, so I did some digging.

It turns out, potatoes make bread stay moist longer. Plus, they create bread with awesome toasting potential.

This recipe calls for letting the dough rise three times, resulting in a nice tang and a super light and airy crumb.

While your potato bread baking in the oven, whip up this easy, 10-minute spread!

Farmer’s cheese toast is a typical Polish spring and summer breakfast.

It’s a slice of bread smothered with this ridiculously rich and creamy spread.

You can use any type of bread for this toast (although I highly recommend sourdough or potato bread).

Anyway, the true star here is the spread.

It’s made of farmer’s cheese, sour cream or yogurt, chopped radishes and chives, and a bit of salt, pepper, and paprika to taste.

I’ll gladly spread this on anything!

Crepes aren’t only popular in France, but in other Eastern European countries, like Poland and Croatia, as well.

They’re called palačinke, palacinke, and palacsinta in Croatia, Serbia, and Hungary, respectively.

In Poland, crepes are called naleśniki.

The beauty in all crepe variations is that they can be enjoyed with either sweet or savory fillings.

They’re the perfect vessel for fruits, jams, and chocolate; as well as mushrooms, eggs, and herbed cream cheese.

Unlike French crepes that are folded in half, though, naleśniki are rolled.

They’re then either pan-fried or baked in butter. This definitely gives them extra points!

Pancakes are already pretty awesome as they are, but throw in sliced apples, and you’ll get something more spectacular.

Called racuchy z jabłkam, this traditional Polish breakfast has apple sliced apples dipped in pancake batter and fried until golden.

They’re crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Every bite is perfection.

It doesn’t end there. The pancakes are then dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with sweet and sticky syrup.

Now that’s what I call the ultimate breakfast.

By the way, you can also use the same recipe, but use pears instead. The flavor is different, but just as awesome.

If you’re obsessed with dessert for breakfast, you should give this plum butter a whirl.

Called pflaumenmus, this sweet Polish delicacy is not readily available in most American stores. Good thing it’s fairly easy to make!

All you’ll need is some sugar for sweetness, cinnamon and cloves for spice, and a ton of plums!

There’s also minimal effort required because your slow cooker will take care of everything.

For best-tasting plum butter, slow cook the ingredients for at least 20 hours on low.

If you don’t have the time, cook for 4 hours on high.

Bread is a Polish staple not just at breakfast, but lunch and supper as well.

If you’re keen on immersing yourself in the country’s cuisine, learning how to make bread is step one.

There are thousands of bread varieties in Poland, all with their distinct shape, size, color, and flavor.

Rye bread is among the most popular. It’s crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside with a nice tang in each bite.

This recipe teaches you how to make rye bread in two ways.

The easier method uses yeast, and the more complicated, yet more fulfilling one uses a starter.

Either way, you’ll get an amazing loaf of rye bread.

This skillet is loaded with kielbasa, potatoes, peppers, onions, and cheese.

All these flavorful components are bound by creamy scrambled eggs.

As you can imagine, this skillet is a complete meal in itself. If you’re feeling extra hungry, feel free to serve it with rye bread.

Another popular bread in Poland is the bobka. It’s a sweet bread traditionally served during Easter.

Bobka comes in many shapes and forms, but essentially, it’s a sweet bread.

In this recipe, the bread is flavored with orange juice and studded with raisins and walnuts.

It’s also drizzled with an orange glaze on top for oomph.

Let’s end the list with a bang! How do donuts for breakfast sound?

Called packzi, Polish donuts are also soft and pillowy, but richer than American donuts.

That’s because the dough is made of butter, milk, and eggs.

Donuts can be filled with jam, chocolate, or custard; and covered in glaze, icing, or powdered sugar.

They may not be the healthiest option, but they definitely put a smile on my face.

