Our Favorite Fall Cookie Recipes (2024)

Whether you make them for an afternoon snack or a weekend tailgating party, these 20 cookie recipes will bring autumn's scents and flavors into your home.
01of 20
Caramel Apple Cookies
Chopped apple, pecans, apple juice, apple pie spice and more combine for a hearty, delicious cookie. The frosting and nuts add just the right touch of sweetness and crunch on top.
The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes
View Recipe
02of 20
CCCC Cookies
In the Middle East, cardamom often flavors coffee. Here, that duo teams up with cloves and chocolate shards in a bakehouse-style cookie with cozy chai vibes. (Trust us: The extra step of melting chocolate, spreading it out and breaking it into shards, rather than use chips, is worth it for a totally elevated cookie.)
View Recipe
03of 20
Mood-Booster Cookies
Gray fall afternoon, as the season slowly slides toward winter? Slip yourself one of these insanely rich morsels, which fall somewhere between a truffle and a cookie.
Decadent Chocolate Dessert Recipes
View Recipe
04of 20
Miss Rosa Lee's Oatmeal Cookies
Nothing fancy here; this is the perfectly chewy lunchbox classic, pebbled with walnuts and plump raisins. A combination of vegetable oil and butter ensures a chewy texture and rich flavor. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweets.
Easy Drop Cookies for No-Fuss Sweets
View Recipe
05of 20
Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Cookies
Fall means back-to-school, and that means peanut butter and jelly sandwiches...right? These easy, nostalgic-tasting cookies are a favorite of Stephanie Simmons, the Wisconsin blogger behind Blue Bowl Recipes and author of the cookbook, The One-Bowl Baker. Use your favorite preserves—Stephanie likes raspberry.
View Recipe
06of 20
Rene's Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Coconut adds chewiness to this full-of-chips cookie. The recipe is from Rene's Bakery in Indianapolis, one of the most popular Indy bakeries.
View Recipe
07of 20
Jumbo Cherry Chocolate-Oat Cookies
These huge cookies (5 inches in diameter!) will satisfy any fall cookie cravings. But if you want smaller ones, use a 1/3-cup measure to portion the dough for 15 or 16 cookies.
View Recipe
08of 20
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Mix pumpkin and chocolate and you have...fall! These cookies make a great after-school treat or any-time snack.
Pumpkin Recipes We Absolutely Love
View Recipe
09of 20
Molasses Cookies
Crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside: This spice cookie has it all. Trust us, it will fill your house with all the fall scents while it's cooking.
View Recipe
10of 20
Avalon's Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies
Avalon International Breads in Detroit sells these delicious drop cookies.
View Recipe
11of 20
S'more Cookies
Fall is camping season, and camping means making s'mores. Recreate those autumn vibes at home with this cookie; cinnamon, brown sugar, oats and finely crushed grahams cradle a thumbprint filling of marshmallow creme and an upside-down milk chocolate candy.
View Recipe
12of 20
Peanut Butter Apple Cookies
Looking for a healthier cookie? Shredded apple, whole wheat flour, canola oil and wheat germ reduce saturated fat and add whole grains and flavor to peanut butter cookies.
View Recipe
13of 20
Chocolate-Cranberry Biscotti
Whether your autumn brew is coffee or tea or just a glass of milk, take a break with a tempting homemade biscotti.
View Recipe
14of 20
Quadruple Ginger Cookies
To make ginger juice, Patty Erd of the Spice House in Evanston, Illinois, squishes coarsely chopped fresh ginger in a clean garlic press.
View Recipe
15of 20
Crisp Cherry-Almond Bars with Marshmallows
Dried fruit and crunchy almonds bring antioxidants and omega-3s to these bars made from two kinds of rice cereal—regular and chocolate flavored—in our version of marshmallow-cereal bars.
View Recipe
16of 20
Spiced Apple Drops
An apple a day tastes even better in cookie form, especially with frosting on top!
View Recipe
17of 20
Anita's Cranberry Scones
Coarsely chopped cranberries spread the sweet-tart flavor throughout this tender scone, a winner at the Warrens Cranberry Festival fall recipe competition. A sweet almond frosting complements the berries.
View Recipe
18of 20
Fat Molasses Cookies
Packed with flavor from molasses, ginger, cinnamon and brown sugar, these cookies look especially nice when cut with a scalloped or round cutter and sprinkled with coarse sugar or crystallized ginger.
View Recipe
19of 20
Lindsay's Chocolate Cafe Chocolate Chip Cookies
This cookie, from the former Lindsay's Chocolate Cafe and Coffee House in O'Fallon, Missouri, wowed us with its flavor-packed lineup of ingredients. "These are the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever had!" says one of our website reviewers. "These are wonderful with a glass of cold milk while the cookie is still warm!"
View Recipe
20of 20
Peanut Butter Munchies
A Hanover, Kansas, reader sent the recipe for these chocolate cookies with peanut butter centers to a Midwest Living cookie contest. A judge described them as "regally rich chocolate with a peanut butter kick."
View Recipe