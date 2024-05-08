100+ Easy Egg Recipes for Breakfast, Brunch, and Dinner (2024)

These easy egg recipes are perfect for using all of those farm fresh eggs from your flock! From sweet to savory, the egg dishes here will give you some great ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Originally published April 2014; this post has been updated.
The Incredible, Edible Egg
Eggs have had a tough run. They’re bad for our cholesterol, we were told. So we separated the yolk from the white, eating things like low-fat egg dishes like egg-white omelets. We bought cartons of “egg whites” to avoid the horrors of a fresh egg.
So silly.
Turns out that even though eggs are high in cholesterol, that’s not what’s causing our high cholesterol problems. (That honor goes to saturated fat.)
Are eggs good for you?
One large egg has 6 grams of protein, less than 5 grams of fat, and less than a gram of carbohydrates. [source]
5 Easy Steps to Transform Your Pantry!
Ready to switch from store bought to homemade? Let me help you make some changes! Grab my FREE five-part guide to getting started.
This makes them a solid option for those who are low-carbing on a Whole30 or paleo diet, two plans that have made eating eggs popular again. Eggs are satisfying and filling, and provide nutrients like lutein and xeazanthan.
Easy Egg Recipes
Springtime generally means an uptick in fresh egg production for those of us who have laying hens. My girls are no exception, andwe count on eggs as one of our local food standbys.
And that is wonderful, except for one teeny, tiny issue: It’s really easy to get tired of eggs. (Scrambled, hard boiled eggs, fried, repeat.) We needed some new egg recipes!
Related: Understanding Eggs — Are Eggs Dairy? Are Eggs Meat?
I asked a bunch of blogging friends to share their favorite egg recipes with me to
break up the monotonyfind new ways to use up our abundance.
If you’re lucky enough to have a steady source of fresh eggs, I’m sure you’ll find at least one recipe here you’d like to try that goes beyond learning to make the perfect scrambled eggs, poached eggs, or a basic egg salad.
Scrambled and Fried Egg Recipes
These recipes offer a little twist on the usual fried or scrambled eggs. Spice ’em up, add some veggies, and these eggs are a whole new meal.
- Huevos Rancheros [Cultured Table]
- Basil for Breakfast[Little Owl, Crunchy Momma]
- Instant Pot Scrambled Eggs [Fork to Spoon]
Frittata and Quiche
Whisking eggs and baking them with a variety of vegetables and herbs — with or without a crust — is an easy way to feed a family in a hurry. Many of these frittata and quiche egg dishes are a good dinner-in-a-hurry option that you can get away with serving company in a pinch.
- Breakfast Egg Muffins [Attainable Sustainable]
- Savory Tartlet Recipe with Roasted Red Peppers and Feta [Attainable Sustainable]
- Bacon and Cauliflower Frittata Recipe[Little Owl, Crunchy Momma]
- Gluten Free Artichoke and Cheese Quiche[Don’t Mess With Mama]
- Crustless Beet Quiche[Fresh Bites Daily]
Muffins, Pancakes, & French Toast
For a sweet breakfast that uses a number of eggs, pancakes and French toast can’t be beat. Muffins are great for breakfast but can double as a snack to tuck into a lunchbox, too.
- Better than Starbucks Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffins [Attainable Sustainable]
- [Attainable Sustainable]
- Blueberry French Toast Casserole [Attainable Sustainable]
- Grain-Free Coconut Muffins[Kitchen Stewardship]
- Autumn Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes[Kitchen Stewardship]
- Amazing Applesauce Muffins [Intoxicated on Life]
- Baked French Toast [Schneiderpeeps]
- Custard-Style French Toast [Urban Overalls]
Savory Egg Dishes
It’s really amazing how many different ways there are to cook with eggs. It’s just a matter of seeking out unusual recipes. Most of these savory egg recipes can stand up to dinner time scrutiny.
- Avocado Deviled Eggs [Attainable Sustainable]
- Vegetarian Egg Muffins [Attainable Sustainable]
- Eggs Florentine [Nourishing Minimalism]
- Easy Weeknight Mexican Eggs[Life Currents]
- Gluten Free Cheesy Biscuits [Intoxicated on Life]
- Creamy Swiss Chard and Eggs [Live Simply]
- Cubano Benedict [Cavegirl Cuisine]
- Bacon Jalapeno Popper Quiche [Real Housemoms]
- Spinach Quiche Muffins [To Simply Inspire]
- Stuffed Breakfast Peppers [Premeditated Leftovers]
- Eggs Baked in Ramekins [Amanda’s Cookin’]
- Make Ahead Egg Bake [Fresh April Flours]
- Eggs Benedict Casserole [The Food Charlatan]
- African Egg Roll [Immaculate Bites]
- Pickled Eggs [Sweet Savant]
Sweet Treats
When it comes to using eggs, custards and baked goods are stellar. The easy egg recipes here use real food ingredients and many fit special dietary needs, too.
- Liliko‘i Bread [Attainable Sustainable]
- Pumpkin Creme Brulee Recipe [Cultured Table]
- Paleo Banana Bread [Gutsy by Nature]
- Easy Pumpkin Pie [Attainable Sustainable]
- Cinnamon Spice Pumpkin Bars [Attainable Sustainable]
- Gluten-Free Pumpkin Custard Cups [Attainable Sustainable]
- Layered Carrot Cake Recipe [Cultured Table]
- Chocolate Waffles [A Girl Worth Saving]
- Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cheesecake [Intoxicated on Life]
- Paleo Sweet Potato Pie [Hollywood Homestead]
- Paleo Macaroons [Hollywood Homestead]
- Old Fashioned Custard Pie [Spaceships and Laserbeams]
- Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce [House of Nash Eats]
- French Vanilla Ice Cream [Handle the Heat]
Be sure to check out these tips for safely storing your eggs! (And of course you will want to save your eggshells for the garden, right?)