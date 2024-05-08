100+ Easy Egg Recipes for Breakfast, Brunch, and Dinner (2024)

These easy egg recipes are perfect for using all of those farm fresh eggs from your flock! From sweet to savory, the egg dishes here will give you some great ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Originally published April 2014; this post has been updated.

The Incredible, Edible Egg

Eggs have had a tough run. They’re bad for our cholesterol, we were told. So we separated the yolk from the white, eating things like low-fat egg dishes like egg-white omelets. We bought cartons of “egg whites” to avoid the horrors of a fresh egg.

So silly.

Turns out that even though eggs are high in cholesterol, that’s not what’s causing our high cholesterol problems. (That honor goes to saturated fat.)

Are eggs good for you?

One large egg has 6 grams of protein, less than 5 grams of fat, and less than a gram of carbohydrates. [source]

This makes them a solid option for those who are low-carbing on a Whole30 or paleo diet, two plans that have made eating eggs popular again. Eggs are satisfying and filling, and provide nutrients like lutein and xeazanthan.

Easy Egg Recipes

Springtime generally means an uptick in fresh egg production for those of us who have laying hens. My girls are no exception, andwe count on eggs as one of our local food standbys.

And that is wonderful, except for one teeny, tiny issue: It’s really easy to get tired of eggs. (Scrambled, hard boiled eggs, fried, repeat.) We needed some new egg recipes!

I asked a bunch of blogging friends to share their favorite egg recipes with me to break up the monotony find new ways to use up our abundance.

If you’re lucky enough to have a steady source of fresh eggs, I’m sure you’ll find at least one recipe here you’d like to try that goes beyond learning to make the perfect scrambled eggs, poached eggs, or a basic egg salad.

Scrambled and Fried Egg Recipes

These recipes offer a little twist on the usual fried or scrambled eggs. Spice ’em up, add some veggies, and these eggs are a whole new meal.

Frittata and Quiche

Whisking eggs and baking them with a variety of vegetables and herbs — with or without a crust — is an easy way to feed a family in a hurry. Many of these frittata and quiche egg dishes are a good dinner-in-a-hurry option that you can get away with serving company in a pinch.

Muffins, Pancakes, & French Toast

For a sweet breakfast that uses a number of eggs, pancakes and French toast can’t be beat. Muffins are great for breakfast but can double as a snack to tuck into a lunchbox, too.

Savory Egg Dishes

It’s really amazing how many different ways there are to cook with eggs. It’s just a matter of seeking out unusual recipes. Most of these savory egg recipes can stand up to dinner time scrutiny.

Sweet Treats

When it comes to using eggs, custards and baked goods are stellar. The easy egg recipes here use real food ingredients and many fit special dietary needs, too.

Be sure to check out these tips for safely storing your eggs! (And of course you will want to save your eggshells for the garden, right?)