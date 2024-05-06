Best French Onion Soup Recipe | The Prairie Homestead (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Is it possible to be addicted to soup?

Cause I think I am.

It’s pretty much all I want to eat right now, and I’m blazing through my stash of home canned broth as I ravenously feed my addiction.

I can’t help it.

My first attempts making french onion soup were pretty dismal; it tasted like limp onions floating in wallpaper paste. My husband was soooo impressed, as you can imagine.

But my unquenchable soup addictionhas propelled me forward, and I’ve happened upon just the right blend of flavors that makes this french onion soup recipe quite possibly one of the best things I’ve ever put into my mouth.

I like to use a mixture of yellow onions and purple onions, although if yellow is all you have, they’lltotally work too. I have to quell a bit of an unforgiving spiritevery time I reach into my pantry for my store-bought onions, sinceour lovely turkey demolished our entire homegrown crop this year… Forgiveness is hard.

Oh! You will NEED some crusty bread to go with your french onion soup, so plan on making my French bread recipe or grabbing a baguette from the local bakery or farmer’s market.

Best French Onion Soup Recipe

1/2 cup butter

4-5 medium to large onions (I prefer using several varieties for the best flavor)

1 teaspoon dry thyme (or two sprigs fresh thyme)

2 bay leaves

4 cloves minced garlic

3/4 cup red wine

4 cups chicken stock

2 cups beef stock (how to make your own beef stock)

3 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Salt/pepper to taste (I like this salt )

) Cheese for garnish (see note below)

Crusty bread

Thinly slice the onions. I recommend using the slicing blade of a food processor for this. Otherwise, you’ll be crying your eyes out.

Melt the butter in a large stock pot, and add the onions, thyme, bay leaves, and garlic. Cook and stir over medium heat until the onions are very soft and a lovely shade of golden brown. This should take 30-40 minutes.

Add the red wine all at once, and continuing cooking and stirring until the onions are dry and the wine has cooked out.

Remove the bay leaves and thyme springs (if you were using fresh).

Sprinkle the flour on top, and allow it to cook for another 5 minutes, or until it has browned.

Pour in the stock and balsamic vinegar and allow the soup to simmer and thicken for around 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place the soup into oven-safe bowls or ramekins. Top with a slice of crusty bread and a generous handful of grated cheese.

Pop into the oven and broil until the cheese is bubbly and brown.

(If you don’t want to place your bread on top, you can serve it alongside as well. I give you my full permission.)

Kitchen Notes

The caramelization of the onions is the most important part of the entire recipe– don’t rush it. (And keep your eye on them to make sure they don’t burn!)

The quality of beef stock and chicken stock you use will either make or break this French onion soup recipe. I HIGHLY recommend you use homemade broth for this– here’s how to make it and can it yourself.

If you don’t want to use wine, you can substitute an extra cup of broth instead. However, the wine really brings a beautiful depth of flavor to this recipe, so I highly recommend it.

I have made this recipe without using flour, and it will still work. The addition of the flour just provides a slightly creamier texture, in my opinion.

French onion soup purists always use Gruyere cheese in their recipes. I love Gruyere, but it’s pretty expensive and I never seem to have it on hand. Therefore, I usually opt for swiss, Parmesan, or mozzarella instead. (Here’s how to make your own mozzarella)

I used these cute lil biscuit cutters(affiliate link) to cut little rounds of bread. They fit perfectly on top of my ramekins.

French onion soup gets even better the second day. If you have leftovers, that is.And that’s highly unlikely.

Print

French Onion Soup Author: The Prairie Homestead

Category: Main Dish Ingredients 1/2 cup butter

butter 4 – 5 medium to large onions (I prefer using several varieties for the best flavor)

– medium to large onions (I prefer using several varieties for the best flavor) 1 teaspoon dry thyme (or two sprigs fresh thyme)

dry thyme (or sprigs fresh thyme) 2 bay leaves

bay leaves 4 cloves minced garlic

cloves minced garlic 3/4 cup red wine

red wine 4 cups chicken stock

chicken stock 2 cups beef stock

beef stock 3 tablespoons flour

flour 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

balsamic vinegar Salt/pepper to taste (I use this salt )

) Cheese for garnish (see note below)

Crusty bread Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Thinly slice the onions. I recommend using the slicing blade of a food processor for this. Melt the butter in a large stock pot, and add the onions, thyme, bay leaves, and garlic. Cook and stir over medium heat until the onions are very soft and a lovely shade of golden brown. This should take 30-40 minutes. Add the red wine all at once, and continuing cooking and stirring until the onions are dry and the wine has cooked out. Remove the bay leaves and thyme springs (if you were using fresh). Sprinkle the flour on top, and allow it to cook for another 5 minutes, or until it has browned. Pour in the stock and balsamic vinegar and allow the soup to simmer and thicken for around 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place the soup into oven-safe bowls or ramekins. Top with a slice of crusty bread and a generous handful of grated cheese. Pop into the oven and broil until the cheese is bubbly and brown. (If you don’t want to place your bread on top, you can serve it on the side.) Notes The caramelization of the onions is the most important part of the entire recipe– don’t rush it. (And keep your eye on them to make sure they don’t burn!) The quality of beef stock and chicken stock you use will either make or break this French onion soup recipe. I HIGHLY recommend you use homemade broth for this. If you don’t want to use wine, you can substitute an extra cup of broth instead. But the wine really brings a beautiful depth of flavor to this recipe. I have made this recipe without using flour, and it will still work. So if you are gluten-free, that is definitely an option. The addition of the flour just provides a slightly creamier texture, in my opinion. French onion soup purists always use Gruyere cheese in their recipes. I love Gruyere, but it’s pretty expensive and I never seem to have it on hand. Therefore, I usually opt for swiss, Parmesan, or mozzarella instead. I suppose you could omit the balsamic vinegar, if you want, but I wouldn’t recommend it, as it adds the most perfect pop of extra flavor. French onion soup gets even better the second day. If you have leftovers. Which you probably won’t.

More Soup Recipes: