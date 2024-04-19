101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (2024)

Never run out of buttermilk recipe ideas again! Here are 101 recipes that use buttermilk, from dessert to dinner and everything in between.

I’ve always wondered why buttermilk is sold in 1L cartons. Is it the same where you are?

Most recipes only need 2 cups (500ml) at the most so I used to always end up with way more buttermilk than I need.

I’ve since switched to using buttermilk powder (see FAQs for more info on how to use buttermilk powder) but in case you’re looking for recipes for your leftover buttermilk, you’ve come to the right place!

There’s a whopping 101 leftover buttermilk recipes in this collection and it will continue to grow as I find and add more to the list.

From sheet cakes to good old buttermilk biscuits, fried green tomatoes to crispy fried chicken, ice cream to classic cornbread, find the recipe you’re looking for here.

So go ahead and explore, bookmark this page, and cook up delicious meals with that leftover buttermilk!

What is your favorite recipe that uses buttermilk? I’d love to hear all about it!

And be sure to bookmark and save this page for easy reference.