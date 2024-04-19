101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (2024)

Never run out of buttermilk recipe ideas again! Here are 101 recipes that use buttermilk, from dessert to dinner and everything in between.
I’ve always wondered why buttermilk is sold in 1L cartons. Is it the same where you are?
Most recipes only need 2 cups (500ml) at the most so I used to always end up with way more buttermilk than I need.
I’ve since switched to using buttermilk powder (see FAQs for more info on how to use buttermilk powder) but in case you’re looking for recipes for your leftover buttermilk, you’ve come to the right place!
There’s a whopping 101 leftover buttermilk recipes in this collection and it will continue to grow as I find and add more to the list.
From sheet cakes to good old buttermilk biscuits, fried green tomatoes to crispy fried chicken, ice cream to classic cornbread, find the recipe you’re looking for here.
So go ahead and explore, bookmark this page, and cook up delicious meals with that leftover buttermilk!
Whether you have ¼ cup or 2 cups of leftover buttermilk, there’s a recipe in here for you!
¼ CUP
Only have ¼ cup left? You can still use that to make these easy recipes that use buttermilk!
Photo Credit:homecookedharvest.com
Banana Mini Muffins
Thesebanana mini muffinsare made with creamy buttermilk, soft brown sugar, and nicely ripened bananas all rolled into a thick muffin batter. This recipe will have you making muffins on repeat for sure!
Photo Credit:www.shugarysweets.com
Buttermilk Brownies
Rich, fudgy, decadent buttermilk brownies. These are the best brownies ever!
Photo Credit:www.recipessimple.com
Apple Walnut Bread
This deliciousapple walnut breadis made with fresh apples and chopped walnuts and is perfect for breakfast or a midday snack.
Photo Credit:annabanana.co
Chocolate Pumpkin Bread
Soft, moist and tender pumpkin bread with heaps of chocolate flavor!
Photo Credit:www.sweetandsavourypursuits.com
Spiced Pumpkin Scones
This easy recipe for spiced pumpkin scones with an optional espresso glaze yields light, tender and buttery scones without the use of eggs.
Photo Credit:numstheword.com
Pretzel Crusted Chicken
Pretzel crusted chicken is a hit with everyone. Juicy on the inside and extra crunchy on the outside makes this a perfect meal every time.
Photo Credit:inthekitch.net
Homemade Ranch Dressing
Impress your whole family with this creamy, herbaceous ranch dressing that you can make at home in only 10 minutes!
⅓ CUP
These baking recipes that use buttermilk are easy to make and so delicious!
Photo Credit:boulderlocavore.com
Miniature Strawberry Buttermilk Buckle
Vintage desserts such as a buckle are perfect for the more relaxed dining of summer. A single layer cake with spice and fresh fruits ends any meal as a special treat!
Photo Credit:www.mapleandmango.com
Apple Cinnamon Scones
These apple cinnamon scones are tender, delicious and filled with chopped apples and cinnamon. The perfect fall treat!
½ CUP
Turn your ½ cup of buttermilk into ranch dressing, biscuits with gravy, muffins, salad and more.
Easy Cherry Cake
This easy cherry cake recipe is so easy to make and so delicious you’d want to bake it all summer long. Dense but soft, not too sweet, bursting with wonderful cherry flavour.
Photo Credit:www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com
Buttermilk Corn Muffins
Sweet and tender corn muffins made with buttermilk.
Photo Credit:foxeslovelemons.com
Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins
These buttermilk blueberry muffins are bakery-style muffins filled with juicy berries, lemon zest and vanilla, and topped with crunchy sugar!
Photo Credit:artofnaturalliving.com
Apple Crumble Muffins
With flavors of apple and fall spices, plus a tasty streusel topping, these moist and delicious apple crumble muffins will rock your fall!
Photo Credit:www.serenabakessimplyfromscratch.com
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
Homemade cinnamon rolls are the best for breakfast or brunch. These are soft, tender, and gooey.
Photo Credit:www.dessertfortwo.com
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits
Small batch biscuits for two! This recipe makes the lightest, fluffiest homemade all-butter biscuits, small batch style! You can make 6, or double the recipe to make one dozen.
Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com
Fried Green Tomatoes
These easyfried green tomatoesare a classic southern appetizer or side dish. They're beautifully seasoned and perfectly crisp.
Photo Credit:www.chocolatemoosey.com
Biscuits and Gravy For Two
Enjoy a comforting, hearty breakfast with biscuits and gravy for two. Freshly baked small batch buttermilk biscuits smothered in a small batch sausage gravy.
Photo Credit:bakeitwithlove.com
Crispy Oven Fried Catfish
This easy oven fried catfish recipe will be your new favorite way to cook catfish because it comes out super crispy without all the grease! Cajun seasoning gives the fish a little kick and a lot of flavor while the cornmeal breading bakes up perfectly golden and crisp.
Photo Credit:www.mapleandmango.com
Tuna Potato Salad with Dill Buttermilk Dressing
Thistuna potato saladrecipe is a complete meal that is perfect for lunch or a light dinner. A satisfying combination of baby potatoes, green beans, tuna, radishes and red onion all tossed together with the most delicious dill buttermilk dressing.
Photo Credit:savingtalents.com
Magleby's Fresh Buttermilk Syrup Copycat
This fresh buttermilk syrup is the perfect addition to your breakfast! Put it on pancakes or waffles for the perfect brunch.
Photo Credit:juliassimplysouthern.com
Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Rich and tangy homemade ranch dressing from scratch made with fresh herbs and delicious seasonings
Photo Credit:wholesomefarmhouserecipes.com
Restaurant Style Ranch Dressing
This restaurant style ranch dressing is packed full of flavor with just the right amount of creamy, tangy, and fresh herb taste. You will think you are eating at a fine dining restaurant right at home.
Photo Credit:flavormosaic.com
Chick Fil A Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing
Creamy, tangy, and bursting with flavor, avocado lime ranch dressing is perfect for salads, veggie dips, chips and dip, or just spoonfuls straight from the jar.
⅔ CUP
Baking with buttermilk is fantastic because it makes baked goods fluffy and lends a subtle tangy flavor.
Photo Credit:cheneetoday.com
Easy Homemade Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins
These lemon blueberry buttermilk muffins are super moist and perfect for breakfast or a snack!
Photo Credit:bakingmehungry.com
3-Ingredient Biscuit Recipe: Homemade Butter Biscuits
Make this 3-ingredient biscuit recipe once the craving hits. When it comes to the best biscuits, this is going to be your go-to recipe.
Photo Credit:www.sweetandsavourypursuits.com
Sweet Potato, Parmesan and Rosemary Biscuits
These beautiful and easy to make sweet potato, parmesan and rosemary biscuits are tender, moist and just loaded with delicious flavour.
Photo Credit:thefeatherednester.com
Jiffy Cornbread with Buttermilk
This Jiffy cornbread is made with buttermilk and comes out moist and fluffy every time. It's also perfect for baking in a cast iron skillet, so you get those delicious crunchy edges
Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Buttermilk Chocolate Cookies
These supremely chocolatey cookies are a great way to use a partial container of buttermilk — guaranteed to satisfy even the strongest chocolate cravings.
¾ CUP
You only need ¾ cups of buttermilk to make stunning crowd pleasers like pound cakes, black forest cake, carrot cake with cream cheese and unicorn donuts!
Easy Lemon Bundt Cake
Alemon bundt cake recipethat’s easy and simple to make with that bold lemon flavour you love. Crunchy outside, light and fluffy inside, drizzled with tangy lemon glaze.
Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net
Orange Buttermilk Pound Cake
Orange buttermilk pound cake is dense, moist and delicious!
Photo Credit:greedyeats.com
Black Forest Cake
This is the best homemade cake recipe that looks like it was actually created by a professional baker!
Photo Credit:greedyeats.com
Carrot Cake with Pineapple
A perfect blend of spices, contrasting textures along with creamy frosting!
Photo Credit:greedyeats.com
Simple Vanilla Cake
Easy and simple Vanilla Cake that bakes fluffy, soft and oh-so-moist.Baked in 6 inch pans, this cake issuper easy to decorateand isperfect for small gatherings!
Photo Credit:www.twopinkpeonies.com
Old Fashioned Banana Bread
Thisold fashioned banana breadsmells amazing while it bakes. It is sweet, soft, and the perfect way to use up extra bananas.
Photo Credit:wearenotmartha.com
Baked Buttermilk Donuts
Looking for a baked donut recipe that's moist and tender with delicious flavor? Try these easy-to-make baked buttermilk donuts! They're bursting with tangy vanilla flavor and can be decorated any way you choose.
Photo Credit:my3littlekittens.com
Rainbow Unicorn Donuts
Delicious homemade donuts with a rainbow unicorn look!
Photo Credit:muybuenoblog.com
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with Orange
Take your breakfast to a whole new level with this delightfully sunshiny recipe for homemade fluffy buttermilk pancakes with orange! Flavored with both fresh OJ and orange zest, this zingy short stack is definitely worth getting out of bed for.
Photo Credit:www.karenskitchenstories.com
Deli Rye English Muffins
These deli rye English muffins take the nook and cranny-ness of English muffins and combine it with the flavors of your favorite deli rye bread.
Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com
Shrimp Po’ Boy
Thisshrimp po'boyis an epic sandwich out of Louisiana featuring well seasoned fried shrimp piled high on French bread, along with remoulade sauce and veggies. It's huge!
Photo Credit:www.ihearteating.com
Buttermilk Syrup
This rich and creamybuttermilk syrup recipeis an easy homemade syrup that’s perfect on pancakes, waffles, or French toast!
1 CUP
Scones, biscuits, cornbread and more comfort food! Also lots of southern favorites like pecan cake, buttermilk pie and chicken tenders.
Classic Buttermilk Scones
These light, flaky and easy-to-make classic buttermilk scones are perfect with jam, lemon curd or just eaten plain with butter.
These lemon buttermilk scones are light, flaky, delicious and ready in 15 minutes! You don’t even need an electric mixer.
Photo Credit:shesnotcookin.com
Starbucks Cranberry Orange Scones Copycat
These scones are easy to make on your first try and you're going to love thesweet orange glazethat is drizzled over top of thesebuttery scones. They'reperfect for the holiday season!
Photo Credit:beyondfrosting.com
Tender and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits
These scratch-made buttermilk biscuits are tall, soft, flaky, and easy to learn how to make.
Photo Credit:thefeatherednester.com
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits
Get ready to indulge in the heavenly goodness of buttermilk drop biscuits. These biscuits are incredibly tender and flaky, and with just 3 simple ingredients, including self-rising flour, they are a breeze to make.
Photo Credit:savingtalents.com
Blueberry Buttermilk Biscuits with Lemon Glaze
Lush, ripe blueberries in a flaky buttermilk biscuit with a sweet lemon glaze on the top make for a perfect mouth-watering appetizer!
Photo Credit:juliassimplysouthern.com
Southern Self Rising Biscuits
These fluffy southern buttermilk biscuits are flaky and so delicious!
Photo Credit:www.pipercooks.com
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits with Lemon Butter
Fluffy homemade biscuits are super easy to make and make a great snack with this sweet citrusy butter. Use these biscuits as a base for your favorite breakfast sandwich.
Photo Credit:bensabaconlovers.com
Old Fashioned Bacon Grease Biscuits
These old fashioned biscuits made with a blend of bacon grease and butter are baked in a cast iron skillet to golden brown perfection.
Photo Credit:pinchandswirl.com
The BEST Mexican Cornbread
A spicy, cheesy riff on traditional skillet cornbread!
Photo Credit:www.twopinkpeonies.com
Amish Cornbread
ThisAmish cornbreadhas a crisp golden crust with a moist and fluffy center. It is an easy to make, old fashioned Amish recipe!
Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org
Buttermilk Crepes (Ukrainian Blini)
These buttermilk crepes always come out so soft and fluffy, yet so thin and delicate. And always so delicious!
Photo Credit:herbsandflour.com
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
This delicious buttermilk pancakes recipe produces light and fluffy pancakes that are so easy to make from scratch!
Photo Credit:thelittlestcrumb.com
Buttermilk French Toast
This buttermilk french toast is golden brown on the outside and fluffy on the inside. An easy brunch recipe to make for a crowd of people.
Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pound Cake
Old fashioned buttermilk pound cake is a classic for a reason — moist, delicious, simple to make and so buttery! It’s an excellent addition to your recipe collection and a great way to use that extra buttermilk.
Photo Credit:burrataandbubbles.com
Buttermilk-Pumpkin Pound Cake
Rich, decadent and dense, this buttermilk-pumpkin pound cake is a welcome addition to any holiday dessert table. Each delicious bite is perfectly moist and full of our favorite fall flavors and warm spices.
Photo Credit:syrupandbiscuits.com
Southern Pecan Buttermilk Pound Cake
Southern pecan buttermilk pound cake is a traditional southern pound cake with added flavor from pecans. So good!
Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com
Vanilla Buttermilk Cake
The is the perfect old fashioned buttermilk cake. The cake has a moist, fine crumb and lovely vanilla flavor.
Raspberry Vanilla Cake
Raspberry vanilla cake — your favourite vanilla layer cake filled and frosted with raspberry buttercream. Soft, tender, delicious!
Photo Credit:beyondfrosting.com
Lemon Curd Layer Cake
Moist lemon cake layers filled with sweet lemon curd and frosted with tangy lemon cream cheese frosting. The perfect lemon layer cake for Easter, or any special occasion!
Red Velvet Cake with Ermine Frosting
Red velvet cake with ermine frosting is the red velvet cake of the good old days. It’s not weighed down with heavy cream cheese but paired with the most delicate whipped ermine frosting. The combination is delicious!
Photo Credit:belleofthekitchen.com
Homemade Chocolate Cake
This moist, rich, chocolate cake topped with a luscious chocolate buttercream icing and will have you swooning.
Photo Credit:cheneetoday.com
Chocolate Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
This triple layer Philadelphia cream cheese chocolate cake is a winner for any chocolate lover!
Photo Credit:www.shugarysweets.com
Easy Chocolate Buttermilk Sheet Cake
Easy one bowlchocolate buttermilk sheet cakewith fudgy buttermilk frosting on top! Perfect for a crowd, or freeze for later.
Photo Credit:www.beyondthechickencoop.com
Buttermilk Chocolate Cake
A delicious one-bowl chocolate cake with a chocolate glaze.
Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com
Buttermilk Spice Cake with Whipped Ganache
A tender buttermilk cake scented with a mix of warm spices. The same spice mix flavors the whipped, white-chocolate ganache.
Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net
Buttermilk Chocolate Muffins
Buttermilk chocolate muffins are perfect for breakfast, as a snack or an anytime treat.
Photo Credit:nibbleanddine.com
Blackberry Buttermilk Muffins
Blackberries and buttermilk provide a delicious tang and tender crumb to these moist muffins. The blackberry flavor is complemented with lemon zest and vanilla. You can make these muffins all in one bowl, making prep a snap!
Photo Credit:herbsandflour.com
Buttermilk Fresh Blueberry Muffins
This delicious buttermilk blueberry muffins recipe is bursting with fresh blueberries in every bite. These tender, fluffy muffins are not only tasty, but so easy to whip up in one bowl!
Photo Credit:partylicious.net
Amish Cinnamon Bread (Easy Cinnamon Bread)
This easy Amish cinnamon bread requires no yeast or needing and has only a 10 minute prep time! Just mix and bake and enjoy!
Photo Credit:www.easyanddelish.com
Southern Buttermilk Pie
This buttermilk pie recipe uses a ready-to-bake flaky pie crust and has a velvety, custardy filling made with simple ingredients. It is quick to prepare and makes the perfect indulgent Southern dessert for the holidays.
Photo Credit:kellyneil.com
Buttermilk Quiche
Buttermilk quicheis a classic French egg custard tart kicked up a notch with the tang and zip of creamy buttermilk! Savory ham, cheddar, and chives, plus homemade flaky pastry seals the deal for a delicious meal.
Photo Credit:kellyneil.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders
Thesechicken bacon ranch slidersare loaded with chicken, bacon, melty cheese, and buttermilk ranch dressing. Super rich, and super delicious, they’re an easy weeknight meal, potluck dish, or game-day snack.
Photo Credit:beyondmeresustenance.com
Mexican-Style Fish Egg
Fish roe (eggs) dipped in buttermilk and coated with cornmeal get fried and topped with a fresh cilantro-lime gremolata. Just 30 minutes start to finish!
Photo Credit:www.dessertfortwo.com
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Homemade buttermilk chicken tenders are so easy! And so crispy!
Photo Credit:www.missinthekitchen.com
Best Fried Shrimp (Quick and Easy)
Easy southern fried shrimp is a delicious dinner or appetizer for any occasion.
Photo Credit:dishnthekitchen.com
Dill Pickle Chicken Egg Salad
This zestydill pickle chicken egg saladis the ultimate upgrade to everyone's favourite chicken salad. Pickle lovers will adore the tender buttermilk and dill brined chicken accented with even more dried dill, garlic dill pickles, salty capers, and eggs! Perfect for any occasion from picnics to potlucks and school lunches.
Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org
Berry Buttermilk Smoothie
Just 3 ingredients to make this delicious, healthy, probiotic-rich smoothie! Use your favorite frozen mixed berries or frozen fruit.
Photo Credit:www.rachaelhartleynutrition.com
Peach Buttermilk Chai Smoothie
This peach buttermilk chai smoothie is packed with probiotics from buttermilk and antioxidants from chai tea!
MORE THAN 1 CUP
Got more than a cup left? You can make breakfast recipes like pancakes, waffles and Irish soda bread; dinner recipes like buttermilk mashed potatoes and fried chicken; and dessert recipes like buttermilk ice cream!
Pumpkin Buttermilk Pancakes with Candied Pecans
Pumpkin buttermilk pancakes— light, fluffy and full of the warm, cozy flavours of fall. These easy pumpkin pancakes are sure to become a breakfast favourite! Top withcandied pecans, drizzle with maple syrup, enjoy with your favourite cup of coffee or tea.
Banana Buttermilk Pancakes with Candied Walnuts
Banana buttermilk pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious. Topped with candied walnuts and maple syrup, they’re a wonderful start to the day.
Ube Pancakes - Soft Fluffy Filipino Pancakes
Ube pancakes are your favourite buttermilk pancakes bursting with the ube flavour you love. Made with ube halaya or ube jam, it’s sweet, soft, fluffy. A delicious way to start the day.
Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com
Birthday Cake Confetti Pancakes with Sprinkles
Whether you call them birthday cake, confetti, or funfetti pancakes, this fluffy, sprinkle-studded breakfast recipe is irresistible!
Photo Credit:belleofthekitchen.com
Fluffy Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes
Thick and fluffy homemade pancakes are loaded with fresh, juicy blueberries for an amazing breakfast. They're easy to make and will have everyone asking for more!
Photo Credit:homecookedharvest.com
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Cinnamon swirl pancakes get cooked with a thick ribbon of gooey cinnamon syrup and then topped with a drizzle of cream cheese frosting. They are cinnamon rolls in pancake form!
Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org
Churro Pancakes
Fluffy cinnamon pancakes topped with crunchy cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate sauce.
Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com
Gingerbread Pancakes with Peppermint Whipped Cream
Bring the flavors of the holidays to your breakfast table with this easy, winter-inspired gingerbread pancake recipe. A family favorite!
Photo Credit:onmykidsplate.com
Silver Dollar Pancakes (Mini Pancakes!)
Quick and easy to make, these golden brown silver dollar pancakes are the perfect breakfast. Make extras, both kids and adults will love them!
Photo Credit:artofnaturalliving.com
Aebleskivers, Danish Pancake Balls
With a rich moist interior and a delicately crisp exterior, Aebleskivers, Danish pancake balls, are a special breakfast treat or snack.
Photo Credit:www.ihearteating.com
Easy Buttermilk Waffles
Easy buttermilk waffle recipe makes waffles that are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.
Strawberry Waffles with Chocolate Chips
Strawberry waffles are simple and easy to make but packed with flavour and look so pretty they will make any morning a special occasion.
Greek Yogurt Waffles
Greek yogurt waffles are crunchy outside, soft and fluffy inside. Drizzle with maple syrup, top with your favourite fruits, start the day right!
Ube Waffles - Easy, Purple and Delicious!
Ube waffles – your favourite buttermilk waffles filled with the wonderful flavours of ube. Crunchy outside, soft inside, it’s a great start to the day.
Jalapeño Cheddar Waffles with Fried Egg
Treat yourself to these scrumptiousjalapeño cheddar waffles. Top them with fried egg and start the day right!
Super Chocolatey Double Chocolate Waffles
These double chocolate waffles are super chocolatey and fantastic for breakfast or as a decadent dessert or as dessert for breakfast! Double the chocolate, double the fun.
Funfetti Cake: A Very Special Birthday Cake
The funfetti cake doesn’t only scream fun and happiness inside and out; it’s also a delicious cake that’s bursting with the vanilla flavor everyone loves.
Photo Credit:afarmgirlskitchen.com
Best Homemade Biscuits
Homemade biscuits, made completely from scratch areso muchbetter than store-bought and easy to make!
Photo Credit:bakeitwithlove.com
Incredibly Easy, Super Tasty Irish Soda Bread (No Knead, No Yeast)
AuthenticIrish soda breadonly requires 4 ingredients to make and is perfect for even the beginner bread maker! There is no yeast and no kneading required. Add the amazing taste of buttermilk and you have an easy bread that everyone will love.
Photo Credit:www.karenskitchenstories.com
Make Ahead Buttermilk Dinner Rolls
These make ahead buttermilk dinner rolls are so soft and fluffy.
Photo Credit:www.bessiebakes.com
Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread
Southern-style savory cornbread gets a flavorful boost with jalapenos and cheddar cheese!
Photo Credit:www.chocolatemoosey.com
Buttermilk Ice Cream
Buttermilk ice cream is a creamy and tangy yet not too sweet ice cream, making it the perfect companion for desserts like apple pie or peach cobbler.
Photo Credit:beyondmeresustenance.com
Strawberry Sherbet with Buttermilk
A light, fruity frozen treat with just a hint of exotic rose water, this strawberry sherbet gets its tang and body from buttermilk. A perfectly lovely chilly dessert on a hot summer's day!
Photo Credit:www.gritsandpinecones.com
Easy Homemade Orange Sherbet Ice Cream
Made with simple ingredients like freshly squeezed orange juice, buttermilk, and Karo syrup, this refreshing frozen orange dessert is the perfect treat for any occasion. Plus, it can be whipped up in no time with an electric ice cream maker.
Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net
Old Fashioned Buttermilk Lemon Pie
Old fashioned buttermilk lemon pie has a very creamy lemon flavor and texture, it’s amazing!
Photo Credit:whereismyspoon.co
German Torte (with Lemon and Buttermilk)
This German torte filled with buttermilk lemon mousse is one of the most refreshing, best-tasting cakes you can imagine. No kidding!
Photo Credit:slowthecookdown.com
Buttermilk Roasted Chicken
Take your whole roasted chicken to another level with this simple and delicious recipe. Buttermilk roasted chicken is an effortless way to guarantee tender and juicy chicken every single time.
Photo Credit:dishnthekitchen.com
Buttermilk Brined Crispy Oven Fried Chicken
Crispy oven fried chicken is brined in buttermilk with herbs and spices, then coated in seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to golden perfection. The chicken is flavourfully seasoned while remaining moist under the crispy outer layer.
Photo Credit:mymorningmocha.com
KFC Style Chicken Fillet Burger (Zinger Burger)
Here's how to make a KFC style chicken fillet burger! This homemade Zinger burger recipe is so easy to make, crispy and tastes so good.
Photo Credit:borrowedbites.com
Crazy Good Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich (Crispy And Juicy!)
These hot honey chicken sandwiches are tender and juicy on the inside, perfectly crispy on the outside, and covered in the most amazing hot honey sauce. Serve with a side of fries and creamy coleslaw for a crave-worthy meal that will get rave reviews!
Photo Credit:foxeslovelemons.com
Buttermilk Chicken Marinade
This buttermilk chicken marinade is the best ever way to make grilled chicken! Buttermilk grilled chicken is so juicy, tender and flavorful that you'll never go back to any other marinade.
Photo Credit:slowthecookdown.com
Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Nuggets
Tickle your tastebuds with these delicious spicy buttermilk chicken nuggets. Super easy to make, they are coated with panko breadcrumbs and a mixture of herbs and spices, then baked in the oven until perfectly golden brown and crispy.
Photo Credit:thefeatherednester.com
Buttermilk Pork Chops
Buttermilk tenderizes pork chops, keeping the meat moist, and creating a tangy and zesty flavor. Make these brined pork chops for dinner tonight!
Photo Credit:www.theroastedroot.net
Caramelized Onion & Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan
The most amazing, lusciously creamy and insanely flavorful mashed potatoes recipe you'll ever make!
What is your favorite recipe that uses buttermilk? I’d love to hear all about it!
And be sure to bookmark and save this page for easy reference.