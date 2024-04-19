101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (2024)

Never run out of buttermilk recipe ideas again! Here are 101 recipes that use buttermilk, from dessert to dinner and everything in between.

I’ve always wondered why buttermilk is sold in 1L cartons. Is it the same where you are?

Most recipes only need 2 cups (500ml) at the most so I used to always end up with way more buttermilk than I need.

I’ve since switched to using buttermilk powder (see FAQs for more info on how to use buttermilk powder) but in case you’re looking for recipes for your leftover buttermilk, you’ve come to the right place!

There’s a whopping 101 leftover buttermilk recipes in this collection and it will continue to grow as I find and add more to the list.

From sheet cakes to good old buttermilk biscuits, fried green tomatoes to crispy fried chicken, ice cream to classic cornbread, find the recipe you’re looking for here.

So go ahead and explore, bookmark this page, and cook up delicious meals with that leftover buttermilk!

Whether you have ¼ cup or 2 cups of leftover buttermilk, there's a recipe in here for you!

Whether you have ¼ cup or 2 cups of leftover buttermilk, there’s a recipe in here for you!

¼ CUP

Only have ¼ cup left? You can still use that to make these easy recipes that use buttermilk!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (1)

Photo Credit:homecookedharvest.com

Banana Mini Muffins

Thesebanana mini muffinsare made with creamy buttermilk, soft brown sugar, and nicely ripened bananas all rolled into a thick muffin batter. This recipe will have you making muffins on repeat for sure!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (2)

Photo Credit:www.shugarysweets.com

Buttermilk Brownies

Rich, fudgy, decadent buttermilk brownies. These are the best brownies ever!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (3)

Photo Credit:www.recipessimple.com

Apple Walnut Bread

This deliciousapple walnut breadis made with fresh apples and chopped walnuts and is perfect for breakfast or a midday snack.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (4)

Photo Credit:annabanana.co

Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

Soft, moist and tender pumpkin bread with heaps of chocolate flavor!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (5)

Photo Credit:www.sweetandsavourypursuits.com

Spiced Pumpkin Scones

This easy recipe for spiced pumpkin scones with an optional espresso glaze yields light, tender and buttery scones without the use of eggs.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (6)

Photo Credit:numstheword.com

Pretzel Crusted Chicken

Pretzel crusted chicken is a hit with everyone. Juicy on the inside and extra crunchy on the outside makes this a perfect meal every time.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (7)

Photo Credit:inthekitch.net

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Impress your whole family with this creamy, herbaceous ranch dressing that you can make at home in only 10 minutes!

⅓ CUP

These baking recipes that use buttermilk are easy to make and so delicious!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (8)

Photo Credit:boulderlocavore.com

Miniature Strawberry Buttermilk Buckle

Vintage desserts such as a buckle are perfect for the more relaxed dining of summer. A single layer cake with spice and fresh fruits ends any meal as a special treat!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (9)

Photo Credit:www.mapleandmango.com

Apple Cinnamon Scones

These apple cinnamon scones are tender, delicious and filled with chopped apples and cinnamon. The perfect fall treat!

½ CUP

Turn your ½ cup of buttermilk into ranch dressing, biscuits with gravy, muffins, salad and more.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (10)

Easy Cherry Cake

This easy cherry cake recipe is so easy to make and so delicious you’d want to bake it all summer long. Dense but soft, not too sweet, bursting with wonderful cherry flavour.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (11)

Photo Credit:www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com

Buttermilk Corn Muffins

Sweet and tender corn muffins made with buttermilk.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (12)

Photo Credit:foxeslovelemons.com

Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins

These buttermilk blueberry muffins are bakery-style muffins filled with juicy berries, lemon zest and vanilla, and topped with crunchy sugar!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (13)

Photo Credit:artofnaturalliving.com

Apple Crumble Muffins

With flavors of apple and fall spices, plus a tasty streusel topping, these moist and delicious apple crumble muffins will rock your fall!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (14)

Photo Credit:www.serenabakessimplyfromscratch.com

Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

Homemade cinnamon rolls are the best for breakfast or brunch. These are soft, tender, and gooey.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (15)

Photo Credit:www.dessertfortwo.com

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits

Small batch biscuits for two! This recipe makes the lightest, fluffiest homemade all-butter biscuits, small batch style! You can make 6, or double the recipe to make one dozen.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (16)

Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com

Fried Green Tomatoes

These easyfried green tomatoesare a classic southern appetizer or side dish. They're beautifully seasoned and perfectly crisp.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (17)

Photo Credit:www.chocolatemoosey.com

Biscuits and Gravy For Two

Enjoy a comforting, hearty breakfast with biscuits and gravy for two. Freshly baked small batch buttermilk biscuits smothered in a small batch sausage gravy.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (18)

Photo Credit:bakeitwithlove.com

Crispy Oven Fried Catfish

This easy oven fried catfish recipe will be your new favorite way to cook catfish because it comes out super crispy without all the grease! Cajun seasoning gives the fish a little kick and a lot of flavor while the cornmeal breading bakes up perfectly golden and crisp.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (19)

Photo Credit:www.mapleandmango.com

Tuna Potato Salad with Dill Buttermilk Dressing

Thistuna potato saladrecipe is a complete meal that is perfect for lunch or a light dinner. A satisfying combination of baby potatoes, green beans, tuna, radishes and red onion all tossed together with the most delicious dill buttermilk dressing.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (20)

Photo Credit:savingtalents.com

Magleby's Fresh Buttermilk Syrup Copycat

This fresh buttermilk syrup is the perfect addition to your breakfast! Put it on pancakes or waffles for the perfect brunch.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (21)

Photo Credit:juliassimplysouthern.com

Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Rich and tangy homemade ranch dressing from scratch made with fresh herbs and delicious seasonings

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (22)

Photo Credit:wholesomefarmhouserecipes.com

Restaurant Style Ranch Dressing

This restaurant style ranch dressing is packed full of flavor with just the right amount of creamy, tangy, and fresh herb taste. You will think you are eating at a fine dining restaurant right at home.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (23)

Photo Credit:flavormosaic.com

Chick Fil A Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

Creamy, tangy, and bursting with flavor, avocado lime ranch dressing is perfect for salads, veggie dips, chips and dip, or just spoonfuls straight from the jar.

⅔ CUP

Baking with buttermilk is fantastic because it makes baked goods fluffy and lends a subtle tangy flavor.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (24)

Photo Credit:cheneetoday.com

Easy Homemade Buttermilk Blueberry Muffins

These lemon blueberry buttermilk muffins are super moist and perfect for breakfast or a snack!

Make this 3-ingredient biscuit recipe once the craving hits. When it comes to the best biscuits, this is going to be your go-to recipe.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (26)

Photo Credit:www.sweetandsavourypursuits.com

Sweet Potato, Parmesan and Rosemary Biscuits

These beautiful and easy to make sweet potato, parmesan and rosemary biscuits are tender, moist and just loaded with delicious flavour.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (27)

Photo Credit:thefeatherednester.com

Jiffy Cornbread with Buttermilk

This Jiffy cornbread is made with buttermilk and comes out moist and fluffy every time. It's also perfect for baking in a cast iron skillet, so you get those delicious crunchy edges

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (28)

Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Buttermilk Chocolate Cookies

These supremely chocolatey cookies are a great way to use a partial container of buttermilk — guaranteed to satisfy even the strongest chocolate cravings.

¾ CUP

You only need ¾ cups of buttermilk to make stunning crowd pleasers like pound cakes, black forest cake, carrot cake with cream cheese and unicorn donuts!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (29)

Easy Lemon Bundt Cake

Alemon bundt cake recipethat’s easy and simple to make with that bold lemon flavour you love. Crunchy outside, light and fluffy inside, drizzled with tangy lemon glaze.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (30)

Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net

Orange Buttermilk Pound Cake

Orange buttermilk pound cake is dense, moist and delicious!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (31)

Photo Credit:greedyeats.com

Black Forest Cake

This is the best homemade cake recipe that looks like it was actually created by a professional baker!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (32)

Photo Credit:greedyeats.com

Carrot Cake with Pineapple

A perfect blend of spices, contrasting textures along with creamy frosting!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (33)

Photo Credit:greedyeats.com

Simple Vanilla Cake

Easy and simple Vanilla Cake that bakes fluffy, soft and oh-so-moist.Baked in 6 inch pans, this cake issuper easy to decorateand isperfect for small gatherings!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (34)

Photo Credit:www.twopinkpeonies.com

Old Fashioned Banana Bread

Thisold fashioned banana breadsmells amazing while it bakes. It is sweet, soft, and the perfect way to use up extra bananas.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (35)

Photo Credit:wearenotmartha.com

Baked Buttermilk Donuts

Looking for a baked donut recipe that's moist and tender with delicious flavor? Try these easy-to-make baked buttermilk donuts! They're bursting with tangy vanilla flavor and can be decorated any way you choose.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (36)

Photo Credit:my3littlekittens.com

Rainbow Unicorn Donuts

Delicious homemade donuts with a rainbow unicorn look!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (37)

Photo Credit:muybuenoblog.com

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes with Orange

Take your breakfast to a whole new level with this delightfully sunshiny recipe for homemade fluffy buttermilk pancakes with orange! Flavored with both fresh OJ and orange zest, this zingy short stack is definitely worth getting out of bed for.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (38)

Photo Credit:www.karenskitchenstories.com

Deli Rye English Muffins

These deli rye English muffins take the nook and cranny-ness of English muffins and combine it with the flavors of your favorite deli rye bread.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (39)

Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com

Shrimp Po’ Boy

Thisshrimp po'boyis an epic sandwich out of Louisiana featuring well seasoned fried shrimp piled high on French bread, along with remoulade sauce and veggies. It's huge!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (40)

Photo Credit:www.ihearteating.com

Buttermilk Syrup

This rich and creamybuttermilk syrup recipeis an easy homemade syrup that’s perfect on pancakes, waffles, or French toast!

1 CUP

Scones, biscuits, cornbread and more comfort food! Also lots of southern favorites like pecan cake, buttermilk pie and chicken tenders.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (41)

Classic Buttermilk Scones

These light, flaky and easy-to-make classic buttermilk scones are perfect with jam, lemon curd or just eaten plain with butter.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (42)

These lemon buttermilk scones are light, flaky, delicious and ready in 15 minutes! You don’t even need an electric mixer.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (43)

Photo Credit:shesnotcookin.com

Starbucks Cranberry Orange Scones Copycat

These scones are easy to make on your first try and you're going to love thesweet orange glazethat is drizzled over top of thesebuttery scones. They'reperfect for the holiday season!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (44)

Photo Credit:beyondfrosting.com

Tender and Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

These scratch-made buttermilk biscuits are tall, soft, flaky, and easy to learn how to make.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (45)

Photo Credit:thefeatherednester.com

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

Get ready to indulge in the heavenly goodness of buttermilk drop biscuits. These biscuits are incredibly tender and flaky, and with just 3 simple ingredients, including self-rising flour, they are a breeze to make.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (46)

Photo Credit:savingtalents.com

Blueberry Buttermilk Biscuits with Lemon Glaze

Lush, ripe blueberries in a flaky buttermilk biscuit with a sweet lemon glaze on the top make for a perfect mouth-watering appetizer!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (47)

Photo Credit:juliassimplysouthern.com

Southern Self Rising Biscuits

These fluffy southern buttermilk biscuits are flaky and so delicious!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (48)

Photo Credit:www.pipercooks.com

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits with Lemon Butter

Fluffy homemade biscuits are super easy to make and make a great snack with this sweet citrusy butter. Use these biscuits as a base for your favorite breakfast sandwich.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (49)

Photo Credit:bensabaconlovers.com

Old Fashioned Bacon Grease Biscuits

These old fashioned biscuits made with a blend of bacon grease and butter are baked in a cast iron skillet to golden brown perfection.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (50)

Photo Credit:pinchandswirl.com

The BEST Mexican Cornbread

A spicy, cheesy riff on traditional skillet cornbread!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (51)

Photo Credit:www.twopinkpeonies.com

Amish Cornbread

ThisAmish cornbreadhas a crisp golden crust with a moist and fluffy center. It is an easy to make, old fashioned Amish recipe!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (52)

Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org

Buttermilk Crepes (Ukrainian Blini)

These buttermilk crepes always come out so soft and fluffy, yet so thin and delicate. And always so delicious!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (53)

Photo Credit:herbsandflour.com

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

This delicious buttermilk pancakes recipe produces light and fluffy pancakes that are so easy to make from scratch!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (54)

Photo Credit:thelittlestcrumb.com

Buttermilk French Toast

This buttermilk french toast is golden brown on the outside and fluffy on the inside. An easy brunch recipe to make for a crowd of people.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (55)

Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pound Cake

Old fashioned buttermilk pound cake is a classic for a reason — moist, delicious, simple to make and so buttery! It’s an excellent addition to your recipe collection and a great way to use that extra buttermilk.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (56)

Photo Credit:burrataandbubbles.com

Buttermilk-Pumpkin Pound Cake

Rich, decadent and dense, this buttermilk-pumpkin pound cake is a welcome addition to any holiday dessert table. Each delicious bite is perfectly moist and full of our favorite fall flavors and warm spices.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (57)

Photo Credit:syrupandbiscuits.com

Southern Pecan Buttermilk Pound Cake

Southern pecan buttermilk pound cake is a traditional southern pound cake with added flavor from pecans. So good!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (58)

Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com

Vanilla Buttermilk Cake

The is the perfect old fashioned buttermilk cake. The cake has a moist, fine crumb and lovely vanilla flavor.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (59)

Raspberry Vanilla Cake

Raspberry vanilla cake — your favourite vanilla layer cake filled and frosted with raspberry buttercream. Soft, tender, delicious!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (60)

Photo Credit:beyondfrosting.com

Lemon Curd Layer Cake

Moist lemon cake layers filled with sweet lemon curd and frosted with tangy lemon cream cheese frosting. The perfect lemon layer cake for Easter, or any special occasion!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (61)

Red Velvet Cake with Ermine Frosting

Red velvet cake with ermine frosting is the red velvet cake of the good old days. It’s not weighed down with heavy cream cheese but paired with the most delicate whipped ermine frosting. The combination is delicious!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (62)

Photo Credit:belleofthekitchen.com

Homemade Chocolate Cake

This moist, rich, chocolate cake topped with a luscious chocolate buttercream icing and will have you swooning.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (63)

Photo Credit:cheneetoday.com

Chocolate Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

This triple layer Philadelphia cream cheese chocolate cake is a winner for any chocolate lover!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (64)

Photo Credit:www.shugarysweets.com

Easy Chocolate Buttermilk Sheet Cake

Easy one bowlchocolate buttermilk sheet cakewith fudgy buttermilk frosting on top! Perfect for a crowd, or freeze for later.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (65)

Photo Credit:www.beyondthechickencoop.com

Buttermilk Chocolate Cake

A delicious one-bowl chocolate cake with a chocolate glaze.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (66)

Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com

Buttermilk Spice Cake with Whipped Ganache

A tender buttermilk cake scented with a mix of warm spices. The same spice mix flavors the whipped, white-chocolate ganache.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (67)

Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net

Buttermilk Chocolate Muffins

Buttermilk chocolate muffins are perfect for breakfast, as a snack or an anytime treat.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (68)

Photo Credit:nibbleanddine.com

Blackberry Buttermilk Muffins

Blackberries and buttermilk provide a delicious tang and tender crumb to these moist muffins. The blackberry flavor is complemented with lemon zest and vanilla. You can make these muffins all in one bowl, making prep a snap!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (69)

Photo Credit:herbsandflour.com

Buttermilk Fresh Blueberry Muffins

This delicious buttermilk blueberry muffins recipe is bursting with fresh blueberries in every bite. These tender, fluffy muffins are not only tasty, but so easy to whip up in one bowl!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (70)

Photo Credit:partylicious.net

Amish Cinnamon Bread (Easy Cinnamon Bread)

This easy Amish cinnamon bread requires no yeast or needing and has only a 10 minute prep time! Just mix and bake and enjoy!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (71)

Photo Credit:www.easyanddelish.com

Southern Buttermilk Pie

This buttermilk pie recipe uses a ready-to-bake flaky pie crust and has a velvety, custardy filling made with simple ingredients. It is quick to prepare and makes the perfect indulgent Southern dessert for the holidays.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (72)

Photo Credit:kellyneil.com

Buttermilk Quiche

Buttermilk quicheis a classic French egg custard tart kicked up a notch with the tang and zip of creamy buttermilk! Savory ham, cheddar, and chives, plus homemade flaky pastry seals the deal for a delicious meal.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (73)

Photo Credit:kellyneil.com

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

Thesechicken bacon ranch slidersare loaded with chicken, bacon, melty cheese, and buttermilk ranch dressing. Super rich, and super delicious, they’re an easy weeknight meal, potluck dish, or game-day snack.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (74)

Photo Credit:beyondmeresustenance.com

Mexican-Style Fish Egg

Fish roe (eggs) dipped in buttermilk and coated with cornmeal get fried and topped with a fresh cilantro-lime gremolata. Just 30 minutes start to finish!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (75)

Photo Credit:www.dessertfortwo.com

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Homemade buttermilk chicken tenders are so easy! And so crispy!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (76)

Photo Credit:www.missinthekitchen.com

Best Fried Shrimp (Quick and Easy)

Easy southern fried shrimp is a delicious dinner or appetizer for any occasion.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (77)

Photo Credit:dishnthekitchen.com

Dill Pickle Chicken Egg Salad

This zestydill pickle chicken egg saladis the ultimate upgrade to everyone's favourite chicken salad. Pickle lovers will adore the tender buttermilk and dill brined chicken accented with even more dried dill, garlic dill pickles, salty capers, and eggs! Perfect for any occasion from picnics to potlucks and school lunches.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (78)

Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org

Berry Buttermilk Smoothie

Just 3 ingredients to make this delicious, healthy, probiotic-rich smoothie! Use your favorite frozen mixed berries or frozen fruit.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (79)

Photo Credit:www.rachaelhartleynutrition.com

Peach Buttermilk Chai Smoothie

This peach buttermilk chai smoothie is packed with probiotics from buttermilk and antioxidants from chai tea!

MORE THAN 1 CUP

Got more than a cup left? You can make breakfast recipes like pancakes, waffles and Irish soda bread; dinner recipes like buttermilk mashed potatoes and fried chicken; and dessert recipes like buttermilk ice cream!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (80)

Pumpkin Buttermilk Pancakes with Candied Pecans

Pumpkin buttermilk pancakes— light, fluffy and full of the warm, cozy flavours of fall. These easy pumpkin pancakes are sure to become a breakfast favourite! Top withcandied pecans, drizzle with maple syrup, enjoy with your favourite cup of coffee or tea.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (81)

Banana Buttermilk Pancakes with Candied Walnuts

Banana buttermilk pancakes are light, fluffy and delicious. Topped with candied walnuts and maple syrup, they’re a wonderful start to the day.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (82)

Ube Pancakes - Soft Fluffy Filipino Pancakes

Ube pancakes are your favourite buttermilk pancakes bursting with the ube flavour you love. Made with ube halaya or ube jam, it’s sweet, soft, fluffy. A delicious way to start the day.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (83)

Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com

Birthday Cake Confetti Pancakes with Sprinkles

Whether you call them birthday cake, confetti, or funfetti pancakes, this fluffy, sprinkle-studded breakfast recipe is irresistible!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (84)

Photo Credit:belleofthekitchen.com

Fluffy Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

Thick and fluffy homemade pancakes are loaded with fresh, juicy blueberries for an amazing breakfast. They're easy to make and will have everyone asking for more!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (85)

Photo Credit:homecookedharvest.com

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon swirl pancakes get cooked with a thick ribbon of gooey cinnamon syrup and then topped with a drizzle of cream cheese frosting. They are cinnamon rolls in pancake form!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (86)

Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org

Churro Pancakes

Fluffy cinnamon pancakes topped with crunchy cinnamon sugar and served with chocolate sauce.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (87)

Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com

Gingerbread Pancakes with Peppermint Whipped Cream

Bring the flavors of the holidays to your breakfast table with this easy, winter-inspired gingerbread pancake recipe. A family favorite!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (88)

Photo Credit:onmykidsplate.com

Silver Dollar Pancakes (Mini Pancakes!)

Quick and easy to make, these golden brown silver dollar pancakes are the perfect breakfast. Make extras, both kids and adults will love them!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (89)

Photo Credit:artofnaturalliving.com

Aebleskivers, Danish Pancake Balls

With a rich moist interior and a delicately crisp exterior, Aebleskivers, Danish pancake balls, are a special breakfast treat or snack.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (90)

Photo Credit:www.ihearteating.com

Easy Buttermilk Waffles

Easy buttermilk waffle recipe makes waffles that are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (91)

Strawberry Waffles with Chocolate Chips

Strawberry waffles are simple and easy to make but packed with flavour and look so pretty they will make any morning a special occasion.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (92)

Greek Yogurt Waffles

Greek yogurt waffles are crunchy outside, soft and fluffy inside. Drizzle with maple syrup, top with your favourite fruits, start the day right!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (93)

Ube Waffles - Easy, Purple and Delicious!

Ube waffles – your favourite buttermilk waffles filled with the wonderful flavours of ube. Crunchy outside, soft inside, it’s a great start to the day.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (94)

Jalapeño Cheddar Waffles with Fried Egg

Treat yourself to these scrumptiousjalapeño cheddar waffles. Top them with fried egg and start the day right!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (95)

Super Chocolatey Double Chocolate Waffles

These double chocolate waffles are super chocolatey and fantastic for breakfast or as a decadent dessert or as dessert for breakfast! Double the chocolate, double the fun.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (96)

Funfetti Cake: A Very Special Birthday Cake

The funfetti cake doesn’t only scream fun and happiness inside and out; it’s also a delicious cake that’s bursting with the vanilla flavor everyone loves.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (97)

Photo Credit:afarmgirlskitchen.com

Best Homemade Biscuits

Homemade biscuits, made completely from scratch areso muchbetter than store-bought and easy to make!

AuthenticIrish soda breadonly requires 4 ingredients to make and is perfect for even the beginner bread maker! There is no yeast and no kneading required. Add the amazing taste of buttermilk and you have an easy bread that everyone will love.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (99)

Photo Credit:www.karenskitchenstories.com

Make Ahead Buttermilk Dinner Rolls

These make ahead buttermilk dinner rolls are so soft and fluffy.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (100)

Photo Credit:www.bessiebakes.com

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

Southern-style savory cornbread gets a flavorful boost with jalapenos and cheddar cheese!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (101)

Photo Credit:www.chocolatemoosey.com

Buttermilk Ice Cream

Buttermilk ice cream is a creamy and tangy yet not too sweet ice cream, making it the perfect companion for desserts like apple pie or peach cobbler.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (102)

Photo Credit:beyondmeresustenance.com

Strawberry Sherbet with Buttermilk

A light, fruity frozen treat with just a hint of exotic rose water, this strawberry sherbet gets its tang and body from buttermilk. A perfectly lovely chilly dessert on a hot summer's day!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (103)

Photo Credit:www.gritsandpinecones.com

Easy Homemade Orange Sherbet Ice Cream

Made with simple ingredients like freshly squeezed orange juice, buttermilk, and Karo syrup, this refreshing frozen orange dessert is the perfect treat for any occasion. Plus, it can be whipped up in no time with an electric ice cream maker.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (104)

Photo Credit:bunnyswarmoven.net

Old Fashioned Buttermilk Lemon Pie

Old fashioned buttermilk lemon pie has a very creamy lemon flavor and texture, it’s amazing!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (105)

Photo Credit:whereismyspoon.co

German Torte (with Lemon and Buttermilk)

This German torte filled with buttermilk lemon mousse is one of the most refreshing, best-tasting cakes you can imagine. No kidding!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (106)

Photo Credit:slowthecookdown.com

Buttermilk Roasted Chicken

Take your whole roasted chicken to another level with this simple and delicious recipe. Buttermilk roasted chicken is an effortless way to guarantee tender and juicy chicken every single time.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (107)

Photo Credit:dishnthekitchen.com

Buttermilk Brined Crispy Oven Fried Chicken

Crispy oven fried chicken is brined in buttermilk with herbs and spices, then coated in seasoned breadcrumbs and baked to golden perfection. The chicken is flavourfully seasoned while remaining moist under the crispy outer layer.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (108)

Photo Credit:mymorningmocha.com

KFC Style Chicken Fillet Burger (Zinger Burger)

Here's how to make a KFC style chicken fillet burger! This homemade Zinger burger recipe is so easy to make, crispy and tastes so good.

These hot honey chicken sandwiches are tender and juicy on the inside, perfectly crispy on the outside, and covered in the most amazing hot honey sauce. Serve with a side of fries and creamy coleslaw for a crave-worthy meal that will get rave reviews!

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (110)

Photo Credit:foxeslovelemons.com

Buttermilk Chicken Marinade

This buttermilk chicken marinade is the best ever way to make grilled chicken! Buttermilk grilled chicken is so juicy, tender and flavorful that you'll never go back to any other marinade.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (111)

Photo Credit:slowthecookdown.com

Spicy Buttermilk Chicken Nuggets

Tickle your tastebuds with these delicious spicy buttermilk chicken nuggets. Super easy to make, they are coated with panko breadcrumbs and a mixture of herbs and spices, then baked in the oven until perfectly golden brown and crispy.

101 Recipes That Use Buttermilk (112)

Photo Credit:thefeatherednester.com

Buttermilk Pork Chops

Buttermilk tenderizes pork chops, keeping the meat moist, and creating a tangy and zesty flavor. Make these brined pork chops for dinner tonight!

The most amazing, lusciously creamy and insanely flavorful mashed potatoes recipe you'll ever make!

What is your favorite recipe that uses buttermilk? I’d love to hear all about it!

And be sure to bookmark and save this page for easy reference.

