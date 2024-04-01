Copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Recipe (2024)

Updated: · Published: · This post may contain affiliate links.
Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe
Make this copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread at home. Packed with flavor from olive oil and rosemary. Yum!
Homemade Rosemary Dinner Bread just like the Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread Recipe!
There's something so indulgent about that fresh baked bread you get in restaurants. We rarely serve bread up as a side dish at home. But put me in Macaroni Grill - and I will eat that whole bread basket!
So why not try your hand at recreating that special Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread at home? Take a bite of this classic homemade Rosemary Bread and you won't regret it!
Pair this rosemary bread recipe up with any number of soups, and you will totally understand why I love this bread so much.
Click Here to get more top-rated restaurant copycat recipes.
This Macaroni Grill Bread Copycat is Delicious!
Whether you choose to serve it with our Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana, or Copycat Panera Tomato Soup, this rosemary dinner bread is the perfect choice.
We particularly love it with this Slow Cooker Corn Chowder.
Corn Chowder is just a hearty and belly warming soup that is full of chunky goodness. If you like creamy soups AND love chunky soups, you will absolutely adore this one.
It pretty much tops our list for the perfect soup to eat on a cool day because it is the perfect comfort food!
Best Rosemary Bread Recipe
If you've ever been to Macaroni Grill, you know just how delicious their rosemary bread is, especially when it is warm from the oven and dipped in a delicious mix of olive oil, herbs and spices.
You can now recreate this delicious appetizer in your own home to enjoy whenever you please. As good as this bread is simply on its own, try slicing it for gourmet sandwiches or dipped in your favorite soup.
You can turn this recipe into a rosemary bread machine recipe--just whip up the dough in a bread machine to save time, for a fresh baked loaf of rosemary bread that will have you craving even more.
Yum, yum, and yum!
Get more amazing copycat recipes here or buy restaurant gift cards online and go out to enjoy your favorite restaurant meals.
They also make perfect gift ideas!
Click Here to get even more top-rated restaurant copy cat recipes.
You really cannot go wrong with this Rosemary Bread Recipe. Our readers are constantly emailing us telling us how much they LOVED the recipe.
It's the perfect bread to accompany SO many meals. We love it paired up with anything from Chili Mac, to Chili to our favorite soups and stews, and even using it for sandwiches with our Chicken Salad. Yum!
More Tasty Recipes
And if you love this Copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread, be sure to check out these other delicious recipes.
- All my best copycat recipes!
- Greek Yogurt Flatbread
- Restaurant Style Breadsticks
Recipe
Copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread Recipe
All She Cooks
Learn how to make the copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread! Packed with flavor from olive oil and rosemary.
4.6 from 115 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe
Prep Time 2 hours hrs 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 35 minutes mins
Course Breads/Dough
Cuisine American
Servings 1 loaf
Calories 1507 kcal
Equipment
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons active dry yeast
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 cup warm water
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus more for brushing and serving
- 2 tablespoons dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour plus more for dusting
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Combine the yeast, sugar and ¼ cup of water in a large bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes, until foamy.
In the same bowl, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 ½ tablespoons rosemary, fine salt, ¾ cups warm water and all the flour. Mix with large spoon until dough forms. Then work dough by hand on a lightly floured surface for about 5-7 minutes. Rub olive oil on the inside of a clean bowl and put the dough in, cover with saran wrap or a cloth and let stand for 1 hour. The dough should have doubled in size by this time.
Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Next, place the dough on a lightly floured surface and divide into 2 halves. Knead each piece for a minute or so, sprinkling with flour, as needed and work into a ball. Place each loaf on the prepared baking sheet. Let stand, uncovered, for about 1 hour or until dough has doubled.
Preheat oven to 400 F. Bake the loaves for 10 minutes. Remove them from the oven and brush with the remaining olive oil. Sprinkle with the kosher salt and pepper and crumble the remaining rosemary over top of the loaf. Return to the oven and bake for another 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown.
Let cool slightly and serve warm.
Notes
Serve with more olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper for dipping!
Adapted from the Food Network.
Nutrition
Calories: 1507kcalCarbohydrates: 259gProtein: 42gFat: 34gSaturated Fat: 5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 4gMonounsaturated Fat: 22gSodium: 2358mgPotassium: 603mgFiber: 17gSugar: 9gVitamin A: 125IUVitamin C: 3mgCalcium: 114mgIron: 16mg
Keyword copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread, how to make copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread
Grab your Free Meal Planner!Use our free printable meal planner to plan your meals, keep your grocery list, and more.
More Copycat Recipes
- Cheesecake Factory Carrot Cake
- Homemade Peanut Butter Cups
- Copycat Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake
- Homemade Spicy Chicken Tenders
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sarah
I really want to try this out. Just don't know when ill have the time:(
Thanks,
Sarah
Reply
Heather (@GoodliciousFood)
I love to bake bread, and this looks great. I'll try it!
Reply
katherines corner
thank you for sharing this wonderful bread at the Thursday Favorite Things link party. Pinned! xo
Reply
Shirley Wood
We don't have a Macaroni Grill in my area but if we did, I'd definitely order that bread, it looks delicious. Pinning your recipe. Thanks for sharing with us at Merry Monday.
Reply
April J Harris
Looks like a delicious bread, Jessica. I love the wonderful flavour Rosemary adds to so many dishes! Thank you for being a part of the Hearth and Soul Hop.
Reply
angie
oh so tasty all ready have tons of ideas what dinners this would go well with so yummy
Reply
sahana
This looks amazing. I want to try this sometime. Thank you for sharing with us at #HomeMattersParty. We would love to have you again next week.
Reply
Jann Olson
Can't wait to try this! Funny thing is some friends and I were just talking about macaroni grills bread today. 🙂 Thanks for sharing he recipe with SYC.
hugs,
Jann
Reply
Miz Helen
Your Rosemary Bread is on my menu for next Friday, Whats For Dinner Next Week, can't wait to try it. Thanks so much for the awesome recipe!
Miz Helen
Reply
Kristy
It is important that people understand that there are two separate raise periods for this bread - each lasting one hour. So, if you are reading the 1 hour 35 minutes as a total time (prep plus bake) you will be off by an hour.
Reply
Julie
I noticed that too. They should really change that.
Reply
Jessica McCoy
Thanks for the note. This has been updated!
Reply
Lorenda Miller
I'm catering a fancy formal dinner for 40. The hostess requested Rosemary Rolls. I tried this recipe using my bread machine. I make bread often for my family but never eat it myself. When these came out of the oven, I tried one and ended up eating 3! These are to die for! The only change to the recipe I made was I added a little fresh ground pepper. Trust me...these are delicious.
Reply
Jessica McCoy
Love hearing about this! I hope your dinner was a success!
Reply
Chris
The site is broken... you can't actually see the ingredients or instructions!
Reply
Jessica McCoy
Thanks for bringing this to my attention- it is working again and the recipe is there.
Reply
Carmel Nagle
I've already made this Rosemary bread and it is wonderful! Just 2 questions: why is fine salt listed twice in the ingredients and ground pepper is in the ingredients but no mention when to add it?
Reply
Jessica McCoy
Thanks for the note. I've edited the recipe to take out the duplicate salt and to add in where to add the ground pepper. Sound like you've had success making this recipe. Yum!
Reply
Kristin
I just made this recipe yesterday, and it came out wonderfully. My brother tried it and couldn't believe I had made it. I am proud, especially since this was my very first bread making experience. So glad I made this one, so delicious for dinner, or even for a breakfast sandwich.
Reply
Jessica McCoy
Great job! That is always wonderful to hear success stories. 😉
Reply
Deborah
Have made this many times. Wonderful!
Reply
Holly
Novice Baker with a bread machine here.. what settings do you use for this bread on your bread machine??
Reply
Charles
Ok this is my first real adventure making bread and I have to say this was amazing. My only regret is that I have the other loaf to my neighbor but I'm definitely sharing this and making it again. Only thing I did differently was substitute barley malt for the sugar and used instant yeast.
Reply
Jessica McCoy
That sounds delicious with your substitute. Note to self--make 4 loaves next time. 2 to share and 2 to eat. 😉 Enjoy!
Reply
Candy
This was amazing!
Reply
YvonneZ
I usually only cook for one. I love homemade bread but usually the loaves are so big. I like that these are small loaves. My question is can these be frozen? If so, what's the best way to bring them back to life?
Reply
Jessica McCoy
Hi Yvonne,
I'm sure the bread can be frozen, although I haven't done so myself. I imagine thawing it and then warming it by the slice for 10-15 seconds in the microwave might do the trick.
Reply
Kathy Stovak
Looks wonderful going to try it! We love this type of bread toasted it really brings out the rosemary flavor!
Reply
Theresa
This was easy and so delicious. I also added a
Teaspoon of pepper with the rosemary and flour.
This recipe is a keeper for sure!!!!
Reply
Heather
What would you change if you wanted to make the dough in a bread machine? Do you need to use different yeast? Or would you keep everything the same? Thanks! Really excited to try this recipe.
Reply
Jessica McCoy
I have not made it in a bread machine, so I'm not sure. Let us know how it goes in the bread machine if you try it.
Reply
Nancy Stapor
Made this today. Easy and delicious
Reply
Vanessa
This bread turned out amazing. So similar to Macaroni Grill’s! The whole family loved it!
Reply
Carolin
I love this recipe, the 1st time I made it I ate all of it by myself. Now I make this bread once a week 😉
Reply
Jessica McCoy
I love to read comments like this! Thank you. 😉
Reply
ParCha
Is it okay to leave half of the dough in the fridge for a day if I dont want to bake both of them at the same time?
Reply
Jessica McCoy
For sure!
Reply
Jeni
I'm a bread-making beginner.... followed the recipe and the loaves ended up very small. Not sure where it went wrong? Maybe I didn't let it rise long enough?
Reply
Tim
I used your recipe and baked the bread in a wood fired oven, it was fantastic! It’s an easy to follow recipe especially for a beginner bread baker!
Reply
Amber
Just made this and it’s DELICIOUS. Next time I’ll add some more salt and garlic for a little kick! I was able to use fresh rosemary from my garden! So good!
Reply
Jessica McCoy
Thanks, glad you enjoyed it! We'd love for your to leave us a rating on the recipe.
Reply
Sandy
Does it matter if you use fresh rosemary instead?
Reply
Terri Seastrom
Delicious every time!!
Reply
Cindy Johnson
Easy easy if you use the dough hook on your Kitchen Aid mixer, it does all the work! I used fresh rosemary also and it was great. Making it now for a second time for company, my new favorite bread!
Reply
Gene Stacy
Made this bread tonight to accompany my shrimp scampi. Followed your instructions and it came out perfect. Nice and light, not dense. Will definitely add it to my many bread recipes. Thanks, Gene
Reply
Gene
Forgot to rate it
Reply
Wendi
Bread turned out amazing! Wonderful easy recipe cones together rather quickly and its gone in less time 🤤
I was wondering the best way to store the bread to keep it fresh longer
Reply