11 Best Boomboxes Ever with Epic Bass [2024] - Best Radios (2024)

Boomboxes were all the rage in the 70s and 80s, but the fad quickly faded. Recently a wide range of stereo manufacturers have been reimagining the boombox and updating it for today.

Today’s boomboxes offer fantastic sound quality, long battery life, and a wide range of input sources that ensure you can keep the party going no matter where you are. Below are our choices for the best boomboxes ever with epic bass.

Sony Bluetooth Boombox – Best Overall Boombox

This boombox from Sony has everything you’ll need and is our pick for the best overall boombox. While this boombox is compact, it still provides amazing sound with deep bass and crisp highs.

Listening to music on the Sony Boombox is easier than ever. This boombox is a CD player, cassette player, and AM/FM radio. Don’t worry if you want to listen to Spotify or Youtube. You can easily connect your phone, tablet, or laptop through the auxiliary input or use Bluetooth to connect your devices.

We were also amazed at how long the batteries lasted. You can easily get about 24 hours of music playback from FM or your smart devices. Cassette and CD average about 15 hours of battery life.

The Mega Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers rich and loud bass.

The compact design makes this an excellent portable device.

JBL Boombox 2 – Best High-End Boombox

If you are looking for a boombox that packs a punch, look no further. JBL has designed an amazing high-end system with their Boombox 2. While you have to pay a premium price, this speaker system delivers the best sound quality on this list.

You can get earthshaking bass out of this speaker, and it has more than enough power to play at loud volumes for hours. This fantastic sound design is provided through 2 40W woofers and 2 40W tweeters and is encased in a compact tube-style case.

The Boombox 2 is incredibly well constructed and is IPX7 waterproof up to 1 meter deep. While We wouldn’t suggest dropping this boombox in the lake, you should be safe if it gets wet or is out in the rain.

You’ll also never have to worry about buying batteries for the Boombox 2. JBL installed a lithium-ion battery that can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Unfortunately, this boombox only has Bluetooth and aux input options, meaning you won’t be able to play your favorite cassettes or CDs.

Lonpoo Boombox – Best Affordable Boombox

This tiny boombox from Lonpoo is affordable and has many features of its more expensive counterparts. We enjoyed the wide range of audio options on this device, including CD, AM/FM, USB playback, AUX inputs, and Bluetooth connectivity. These options should have most music lovers covered.

Sound is provided through two 2W speakers. While this may not sound like a lot of power, you’ll still get ample volume for indoor use with the Lonpoo Boombox.

Don’t let the affordability of this boombox fool you. You get a good deal of input options and a well-designed boombox for a great price if you go with a Lonpoo Boombox.

Portable use requires 4 C batteries that are not included.

Available in Grey, black/blue, pink, and white styling options.

GPO Brooklyn Boombox – Best Vintage-Styled Boombox

The GPO Brooklyn Boombox is our pick for the best vintage-style boombox. This fully portable stereo system is perfect if you love the retro styling of the 1970s or 1980s. GPO has designed a boombox that gives you the coolness of the 1980s combined with today’s technological advances.

The first thing you’ll notice about this boombox is the styling. From the oversized FM tuner bar to the huge handle and massive speakers, this boombox is the coolest-looking product on this list.

Equally impressive is the sound quality of this system. 40W speakers pump bass and give you plenty of volume for your favorite tunes.

The Brooklyn Boombox gives you plenty of music options as well. Whether you are playing the radio, your favorite Madonna CD, or Run DMC cassette, you’ll be ready to go with this boombox. It also offers modern connectivity options like USB, Bluetooth, and Aux input for phones and smart devices.

Do you like to record songs off the radio? You can use the USB connection on the device to record directly to a flash drive. Of course, you can always record to cassette if you want to experience what it was like in the 80s.

Sharp GX-BT9X Boombox – Great Bass Response

Bass-tubes are designed with bass in mind. They are one of the best ways to deliver deep bass sounds. This system from Sharp is one of the most impressive.

Featuring a 100 w amp, the speakers in this boombox will fill any room in your home with deep, ground-shaking bass. Sharp’s X-Bass technology can add even more oomph to your music.

We found this boombox to be amazing for home parties and can easily entertain indoors or outdoors.

Unfortunately, this boombox lacks many of the input options that the others on this list include. You’ll find Bluetooth USB input, Aux Input, and Guitar/Mic input on the GX-BT9X. The Guitar/Mic inputs mean this is an excellent option for live music sets or karaoke parties.

Blue-LED light-up Subwoofer will light up your party.

10 D batteries are required for portable use.

There is no CD or cassette player is included.

Panasonic RX-D55GCK Boombox – Best Portable Boombox

Sometimes compact is better, and Panasonic makes one of the best compact boomboxes. While small, this system is well designed and can match some of the sound quality of some of its larger counterparts.

Inside this tiny boombox, you’ll find 4 speakers pumping 100W of power. Sound is then enhanced with Panasonic’s Natural Surround and Sound Virtualizer systems. You end up with excellent sound quality even at higher decibel levels. While it may not be enough sound for a huge party, there should be ample sound for most home listening with this boombox.

While it doesn’t offer a rechargeable battery, this boombox only requires 2 AA batteries to operate, making it cheap to operate compared to other boomboxes that require 8-10 D batteries.

Music can be played through the CD player, USB, AM/FM, and Aux Input. While there is no Bluetooth connection, you can easily plug your phone into the Aux input with the cable included with the boombox.

Monster Adventurer Force Speaker – Coolest Form Factor Boombox

Monster went all out when designing the Adventurer Force Speaker. We love the incredibly unique design of this boombox. At first glance, you may think this speaker is a barbell, but inside you’ll find a high-tech speaker system that will deliver amazing sound.

The Adventurer Force features two 20W dual speakers and stereo effects that deliver best-in-class sound quality and performance.

One of the best features of this boombox is the lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 40 hours of music on a single charge. We were also impressed with the build quality and the IPX7 waterproof casing, making this a great poolside speaker.

If you like to sing, you’re in luck. This boombox also comes with a microphone that will let you sing along with your favorite tunes.

See Also Best Bluetooth speakers 2024: Top models for great sound

Unfortunately, there’s no CD or tape player, but you can access music through USB, Bluetooth, and Aux cable.

Pyle Street Blaster Boombox – Best High-Power Boombox

If you want a speaker that can be the center of the party, you’ll want to check out the Street Blaster from Pyle. A speaker needs plenty of watts to pump out high volumes and clear sound. The street blaster has you covered with 500W of power.

That 500w of power is sent to 2 full ranges and a 6.5” subwoofer. The ported design of the boombox pushes more sound out and can easily provide plenty of volume for larger parties or gatherings.

This boombox also features a flashing RGB light show that will light up the night and your dancefloor.

The rechargeable battery can last up to 24 hours on one charge.

USB, Bluetooth, AUX, and MIC inputs make it easy to access your music.

Sing along with your favorite songs with the included microphone.

Bumpboxx Ultra NYC Graffiti Boombox – Artistic Styled Boombox

Another stylish option, Bumpoxx, turned up the 80s aesthetic with the Graffiti Boombox. You’ll be the coolest kid in town walking around the streets with one of these boomboxes.

You can choose from six different exterior finishes, including NYC graffiti, black, black graffiti, blue carbon fiber, and red. This allows you to show off your style and aesthetic more than the other options on our list.

Bumpboxx impressed us with its sound quality and volume. We found the sound quality to be excellent and ample bass is sent through a 140W amp to the two 5.25” drivers and two tweeters. If you need more sound, you can upgrade your system and connect two Bumpboxx boomboxes for twice the bass.

While it has a retro styling, there are plenty of modern features including Bluetooth connectivity and a 22-hour rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Wireless Express – Best Mini Boombox

This tiny boombox is perfect for anyone that is constantly on the go. It also comes in four distinct styles that are just as impressive. While you may not blow the roof off your house with this boombox, it still is a great option for many music lovers.

Weighing less than 4 pounds and under 14 inches long, this boombox can go with you anywhere.

The exterior styling of this boombox is incredibly unique and comes in retro style, camouflage, iridescent bling, and tie dye. If you plan on purchasing this boombox as a gift, make sure you get the style that matches their style.

Music can be played from USB, Aux input, Bluetooth, and FM Radio.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go – Best Boombox for Karaoke

This boombox is for all the singers out there. If you love to sing karaoke, the PartyBox On-The-Go is for you.

The PartyBox is a professional grade speaker system and is ideal for small parties and gatherings This 100w sound system delivers crystal clear sound and deep bass response and is designed from the ground up for live performance.

You’ll have no problem hooking your mic and guitar up to this boombox at your next party. Of course, the speaker offers USB, Aux and Bluetooth input so you can play music from your phone or other devices.

Don’t hesitate to check out this speaker if you are an aspiring rock superstar.

What To Look For In A Boombox

Not every boom box is created equal. Before investing in a new boombox, you should take your time and research the different brands and products. From sound quality to portability, here are some of the key features that you should look for in a boombox.

Sound Quality

No one wants a boombox that has horrible sound. Luckily many modern boomboxes offer amazing sound in a compact box. High-end boomboxes will have high-wattage amplifiers powering large speakers.

The advanced design of some boomboxes can produce an amazing bass response and high-quality audio that can fill a room. If you love deep bass, look for speakers that offer ported enclosures. This type of enclosure helps push smaller speakers harder and can provide much more bass than traditional sealed enclosures while using less wattage.

Portability

One of the most important features, boomboxes are designed to be portable. Unlike the monstrous-sized boomboxes of the 1980s, modern boomboxes come in a compact size and won’t weigh more than a few pounds and shouldn’t take up too much space. Of course, some of the vintage-styled boomboxes will be larger so they can match the visual aesthetic of the era.

Battery Life

You can’t have music at your party if your boombox runs out of batteries. While some boomboxes still take traditional batteries, you’ll find many newer boomboxes use rechargeable batteries that can last over 24 hours on a single charge. You’ll save money and be eco-friendly by choosing a boombox that has rechargeable batteries.

While every boombox of this list comes with an AC adapter, you lose portability while plugged in. If you plan on spending time outdoors or around town, look for a boom box that offers long battery life.

Durability and Construction

If you plan on using your boombox outdoors ofter, you’ll want a boombox that is well built and will last. Many stereo manufactures offer water-resistant and rugged portable boombox models that are designed to match your lifestyle. Whether you want a radio at your construction site or on your camping trip, don’t forget about the build quality of the boombox.

Sound Sources and Compatibility

Modern boomboxes offer a wide range of ways to play music. While most will have a CD player, you’ll also find aux inputs so you can attach your smartphone or laptop. Many boomboxes offer Bluetooth connectivity that will make it even easier to connect your phone.

If you still enjoy listening to your cassettes, make sure you purchase a boombox with a cassette player. You’ll also find boomboxes that offer guitar and mic inputs that let you or your band perform for your friends.

Style and Form Factor

Finally, don’t forget about the style and form factor of the boombox. Most modern boomboxes feature a small and curved style and form factor and come in a wide range of colors.

Many companies have opted to go with a retro-styling that looks like the boombox came right out of a 1980s movie. Many others look more like a portable speaker than a boombox. Bigger speakers may come in bazooka-style cases that allow the speakers to pump more bass and volume.

Other styling options include RGB party lights, camouflage exteriors, light-up speakers, and graphic equalizer LED displays.



Choose a styling that you’ll love and looks great in your home.

Price

You should always consider your budget before any purchase. While a top-of-the-line boombox might look and sound awesome, you may not need to spend as much as you think to get a great boombox. We found plenty of under $100 boomboxes that look and sound great.

Best Boombox Brands

Countless companies make amazing stereo equipment. JBL stands as one of the best boombox brands on the market. They design professional-grade speakers that will amaze you with their sound and build quality.

Some other brands that stand out above the rest include Sony, Panasonic, Monster, and Pyle.

Sony and Panasonic offer some of the most affordable and reliable products in the world. Monster is known for their professional grade wiring and equipment while Pyle is a leader in the speaker and amplifier industry.

Top Boomboxes For Bass, Final Thoughts

With so many boomboxes on the market, it can be difficult to choose a favorite. Everyone has a different idea of what makes a boombox the best. After hours of testing, we found the Sony Bluetooth Boombox to have the best combination of features, sound quality, and price.

For bigger budgets, we suggest checking out the JBL Boombox 2 or Monster Adventure Force Boombox. Both these stereo systems provide premium features at a higher price.