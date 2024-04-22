11 Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Recipes To Make | Nutrition in the Kitch (2024)

11 delicious and delightful dairy free cheese recipes from around the blogosphere for even the biggest cheese lover but more-so for those who have had to give up cheese due to an allergy or intolerance!

At the beginning of 2014 I made a horrible discovery… I had developed a dairy allergy. I had been dealing with some super annoying and downright uncomfortable symptoms for quite some time and couldn’t put my finger on the problem until I finally connected the dots and eliminated dairy from my diet which literally resolved my issues within weeks. Gone, poof, vanished into thin air. I realized after years of overdoing it on dairy my body had simply had enough and could no longer handle it. That’s when I discovered a whooooole newwwwww world (cue Arielle singing), of dairy free cheese. I dived right in and have never looked back.

While I have yet to make my own cultured dairy free cheese recipe (I’ve toyed with dairy free cheese sauces and cream cheese in the kitch), I have been able to enjoy many recipes from bloggers I adore and tons of the dairy free cheese options available to me made by small local brands in my city.

It seems dairy free cheeses are on the rise as more people shift to plant-based diets or discover that they have a dairy allergy or are intolerant to dairy products. It could also be that many people are now beginning to understand the inflammatory effects dairy has in the bodyand just want to reduce their overall intake. Whatever the reason, I’m glad there’s so many options available when it comes to dairy free cheese!

So, to get to the point here…today I’m sharing 11 delicious and drool-worthy dairy free cheese recipes from the blogosphere for you to try if you are into the dairy-free cheese world or just dipping your toes in the water.

The Dairy Free Cheese Recipes:

This delicious and creamy fondue is made with a homemade cultured cashew cheese. It would be perfect for any party, gathering, or a movie night at home! Dip your fave gluten free bread, veggies, or even fruit into this mouthwatering fondue.

Whoa, just like the real thing this tasty mozzarella cheese is stretchy and perfect as a pizza topping. I’m thinking I might just whip up my own recipe and top it with this delicious mozzarella cheese!

Pinch of Yum truly never disappoints. This dairy free queso cheese is creamy, dreamy and perfect for dipping or drizzling over nachos. I’m drooling…anyone else?

Not only is this ricotta substitute good with savoury or sweet foods, it’s so easy to make. Julie says it makes afabulous replacement for traditional ricotta and it should be a welcome addition to a plant-based lifestyle!

Nic of When Sweet Becomes Healthy shares 4 ways to create vegan cheeses overnight with minimal effort in her post. Minimal Effort?I like it! Making and enjoying dairy free cheese recipes shouldn’t have to be a challenge! I would love to add these delicious options to my !

Another delicious dairy free cheese recipe from The Curious Chickpea, this jalapeño version is sliceable, shreddable, and definitely edible!! I definitely want to make this and have it melted on a gluten-free grilled cheese sandwich. Yum!

Another delicious cheese sauce, Rebecca of The Vegan Blueberry uses several easy add-ins like spices, miso paste and apple cider vinegar to add tang and flavour to this ultimate comfort food. I’d definitely be down to make this sauce any night of the week!

Spread it on a bagel, use it as a veggie dip, eat it straight up with a spoon… I’d do all three when it comes to this tasty cream cheese. Marina of Yummy Mummy Kitchen says you can keep this cream cheese savoury by adding in chives or dill or change it up with cinnamon and coconut sugar for a delicious sweet option.

I had to include a second ricotta recipe in this roundup because they are both different but equally as delicious looking! This ricotta is not made from just cashews but rather cashews and extra firm tofu! The tofu adds a fluffiness and almost a whipped texture making this ricotta light and airy!

Dana of Minimalist Baker is a recipe genius. These cheese balls look absolutely amazing and perfect to serve at any party or gathering. Dana explains how to culture vegan cheese simply with the use of probiotic capsules. Good tasting and good for your gut too!

Last, but definitely not least, I had to include this cream cheese frosting in the lineup…because, cream cheese frosting is technically a type of cheese right?? That’s my story and I’m sticking with it! Slather this on top of homemade carrot cake, banana bread, cupcakes, or just an empty plate and lick it off…you do you friend, you do you.

That’s my roundup for today, I hope you are inspired to make a batch or three of some homemade dairy free cheese and surprise your friends, family, maybe even yourself with how good non-dairy cheese can really be! So tell me, which one will you make first?? Be sure to pin the photo below to save this roundup for later and of course, share the love!

