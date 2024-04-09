The Best Recipes from Michigan (2024)

We found the best recipes from Michigan—all shared by local home cooks. In this collection, you’ll find recipes that appreciate the flavors and heritage of the Great Lakes State.

Michigan Cherry Japanese-Style Cheesecake

Michigan is known for its amazing cherries, especially the tart ones, so we have plenty of opportunities to find new ways to try and use them. They became my muse for this recipe—a twist on the traditional American cheesecake recipe. I decided to make use of the extraordinary texture and unique taste found in a Japanese-style cheesecake, which is light and melts in your mouth. —Laura Kurella, Wellston, Michigan