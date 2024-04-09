The Best Recipes from Michigan (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
We found the best recipes from Michigan—all shared by local home cooks. In this collection, you’ll find recipes that appreciate the flavors and heritage of the Great Lakes State.
Michigan Cherry Japanese-Style Cheesecake
Michigan is known for its amazing cherries, especially the tart ones, so we have plenty of opportunities to find new ways to try and use them. They became my muse for this recipe—a twist on the traditional American cheesecake recipe. I decided to make use of the extraordinary texture and unique taste found in a Japanese-style cheesecake, which is light and melts in your mouth. —Laura Kurella, Wellston, Michigan
Cherry Pudding Cake
A cross between a cake and a cobbler, this cherry dessert is awesome. Add it to your list of trusty potluck recipes, because this one is sure to go fast. —Brenda Parker, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Michigan Cherry Salad
This recipe reminds me what I love about my home state: picking apples with my children, buying greens at the farmers market and tasting cherries on vacations. —Jennifer Gilbert, Brighton, Michigan
Contest-Winning Fresh Blueberry Pie
I've been making this blueberry pie recipe for decades since the ingredients for the filling are readily available in Michigan. Nothing says summer like a piece of fresh blueberry pie! —Linda Kernan, Mason, Michigan
Country Ribs Dinner
Ribs slow-cooked with carrots, celery, onions and red potatoes are pure comfort food for us. To add a little zip, we sometimes sprinkle in cayenne. —Rose Ingall, Manistee, Michigan
Grilled Sweet Corn
Since we have plenty of fresh sweet corn available in our area, we use this recipe often in summer. Parsley, chili powder and cumin accent the corn's just-picked flavor. —Connie Lou Hollister, Lake Odessa, Michigan
Chili Coney Dogs
From the youngest kids to the oldest adults, everyone in our family loves these hot dogs. Inspired by the classic Coney dog, they’re so easy to throw together in the morning or even the night before. —Michele Harris, Vicksburg, Michigan
Quick Buttermilk Cornbread
The tattered recipe card for this buttermilk cornbread proves it's been a family favorite for years. It's my daughter's top request. —Judy Sellgren, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Juicy Watermelon Salad
This fruit salad has such a surprising yet fabulous mix of flavors that friends often ask for the recipe. Combine seedless watermelon varieties in yellow, red and pink for a colorful twist. —Heidi Haight, Macomb, Michigan
Shredded Steak Sandwiches
I received this recipe when I was a newlywed, and it's been a favorite since then. The saucy steak barbecue makes a quick meal served on sliced buns or even over rice, potatoes or buttered noodles. —Lee Deneau, Lansing, Michigan
Berry Chicken Salad
Bright berries and creamy goat cheese make this one a winner! —Wendy Ball, Battle Creek, Michigan
Apple Cranberry Slab Pie
My husband loves pie, so I made one with apples, raspberries and cranberries. It’s so good, I bend the rules and let the grandkids have it for breakfast. —Brenda Smith, Curran, Michigan
Roasted Balsamic Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
I always loved Brussels sprouts growing up, so I decided as an adult to bring them home to our family table. I've been making them ever since.—Brenda Washnock, Negaunee, Michigan
Fingerling Potatoes with Fresh Parsley and Chives
We use seasonings like adobo, Sazon, fresh parsley and minced chives when we grill potatoes. We have even smoked the potatoes in our portable smoker before grilling. —Teri Rasey, Cadillac, Michigan
Grandma's Carrot Cake
My grandma was very special to me. She had a big country kitchen that was full of wonderful aromas any time we visited. This was one of her prized cake recipes, and it continues to be a favorite from generation to generation. —Denise Strasz, Detroit, Michigan
Mini Cherry Cheesecakes
These little cheesecakes make a fun dessert that's just right for cooks who don't have a lot of time for fussy recipes. Plus, you get to eat a whole mini cheesecake yourself! —Kay Keller, Morenci, Michigan
One-Pot Unstuffed Cabbage
Here is one of my favorite ways to cook and enjoy cabbage. It has all the good flavor of regular cabbage rolls, but it's a lot less bother to make. In fact, it's a one-pot meal! —Mrs. Bernard Snow, Lewiston, Michigan
Favorite Dutch Apple Pie
Everything about this Dutch apple pie recipe (especially the crumble!) makes it the top request at our family gatherings. The oat crust reminds me of a cookie, and the tart apple filling just can't be beat during harvest time. —Brenda DuFresne, Midland, Michigan
Blueberry Romaine Salad
I love to bring this delicious salad to school gatherings. The homemade dressing couldn't be simpler, so I whip it up in advance and just give it a quick toss with the other ingredients when I get to any event. —Kris Bristol, Charlotte, Michigan
Spicy Oven-Fried Chicken
My family adores this recipe. The coating keeps the chicken nice and moist. With the taste enhanced by marinating, the result is delicious. —Stephanie Otten, Byron Center, Michigan
Cherry Bars
Whip up a pan of these festive bars in just 20 minutes with staple ingredients and cherry pie filling. Between the easy preparation and the pretty colors, they're destined to become a holiday classic. —Jane Kamp, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Contest-Winning Caramel Apple Crisp
When my kids and I make apple crisp, we use all sorts of apples to boost the flavor and texture. Add melted caramels, and you’ve got something scrumptious. —Michelle Brooks, Clarkston, Michigan
